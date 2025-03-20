MLB Opening Day 2025: Predictions, Lineups, Power Rankings & More

Something about the year 2025 looks exciting from a baseball perspective.

Maybe because the number 25 itself reminds us ball fans of legendary sluggers who rocked #25: Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Andruw Jones, Rafael Palmeiro, and Jim Thome — to name a few.

Or maybe we’re looking to see who can dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025 — can anybody?

Is 2025 the end of some franchise’s dynasty? Is it the start of another? What records will be broken? Which stars will break out? Who’s going to suprise us? There are so many questions before MLB’s Opening Day.