MLB Opening Day 2025: Predictions, Lineups, Power Rankings & More
Something about the year 2025 looks exciting from a baseball perspective.
Maybe because the number 25 itself reminds us ball fans of legendary sluggers who rocked #25: Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Andruw Jones, Rafael Palmeiro, and Jim Thome — to name a few.
Or maybe we’re looking to see who can dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025 — can anybody?
Is 2025 the end of some franchise’s dynasty? Is it the start of another? What records will be broken? Which stars will break out? Who’s going to suprise us? There are so many questions before MLB’s Opening Day.
But the best part? They’ll all be answered soon enough.
But before all of baseball’s pre-season questions inevitably get answered throughout the gruelling 162-game season, we here at Just Baseball have plenty of insights to offer.
We’re breaking down each MLB division into respective previews: lineups, pitching rotation, rosters, breakout stars, predictions and power rankings, along with a little bit of everything else pre-Opening Day you might need.
Find everything you need to know about the AL East, West, Central, and NL East, West, and Central broken down into convenient sections, each link popping up in a new tab, for easy, and in-depth continual scrolling.
Happy MLB Opening Day!
First Things First: When Is MLB Opening Day 2025?
For the sixth time in its history, MLB will be staging a season opener in Japan
The Tokyo Series has the defending champion Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs for a pair of games at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday, March 18, and Wednesday, March 19.
The other 26 teams will celebrate Opening Day on Thursday, March 27.
Division Previews & MLB 2025 Power Rankings
Who’s going to win the very talented NL East this year? Has the Houston Astros reign atop the AL West come to an end? Who’s going to step up in the NL Central? Who’s the king of the AL East?
Click on each respective header for a deep dive into power rankings, lineups, and previews for each division. Be sure to also check out additional coverage for each division.
Happy Opening Day!
AL East Power Rankings and Preview for 2025
World Series Predictions for the 2025 MLB Season
Members of the Just Baseball Staff have made predictions for this year’s World Series winner. Some are bold, some are too easy, but all are possible:
Peter Appel, Co-Founder
Coming soon on the Just Baseball Show!
Aram Leighton, Co-Founder | Executive Editor | Host for The Call-Up Pod and Just Baseball Show
Coming soon on the Just Baseball Show!
Jack McMullen, Just Baseball Host | Miami Marlins Radio Announcer
Coming soon on the Just Baseball Show!
Ryan Finkelstein, Managing Editor
Braves over Rangers in 7 Games
Leo Morgenstern, Editor & Writer
Dodgers over Twins in 6 Games
Eric Treuden, Editor & Writer
Braves over Red Sox in 6 Games
Joey Peterson, Editor & Writer
Dodgers over Red Sox in 6 Games
Tyler Jadah, Content Marketing
Phillies over Tigers in 7 Games
