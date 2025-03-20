MLB Opening Day 2025: Predictions, Lineups, Power Rankings & More

By Just Baseball Staff | | | Comments count:0
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 9: A general view of pre-game ceremonies before the the 2024 Opening Day game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox on April 9, 2024 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Something about the year 2025 looks exciting from a baseball perspective.

Maybe because the number 25 itself reminds us ball fans of legendary sluggers who rocked #25: Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Andruw Jones, Rafael Palmeiro, and Jim Thome — to name a few.

Or maybe we’re looking to see who can dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025 — can anybody?

Is 2025 the end of some franchise’s dynasty? Is it the start of another? What records will be broken? Which stars will break out? Who’s going to suprise us? There are so many questions before MLB’s Opening Day.

But the best part? They’ll all be answered soon enough.

But before all of baseball’s pre-season questions inevitably get answered throughout the gruelling 162-game season, we here at Just Baseball have plenty of insights to offer.

We’re breaking down each MLB division into respective previews: lineups, pitching rotation, rosters, breakout stars, predictions and power rankings, along with a little bit of everything else pre-Opening Day you might need.

Find everything you need to know about the AL East, West, Central, and NL East, West, and Central broken down into convenient sections, each link popping up in a new tab, for easy, and in-depth continual scrolling.

Happy MLB Opening Day!

First Things First: When Is MLB Opening Day 2025?

For the sixth time in its history, MLB will be staging a season opener in Japan

The Tokyo Series has the defending champion Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs for a pair of games at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday, March 18, and Wednesday, March 19.

The other 26 teams will celebrate Opening Day on Thursday, March 27.

Division Previews & MLB 2025 Power Rankings

Who’s going to win the very talented NL East this year? Has the Houston Astros reign atop the AL West come to an end? Who’s going to step up in the NL Central? Who’s the king of the AL East?

Click on each respective header for a deep dive into power rankings, lineups, and previews for each division. Be sure to also check out additional coverage for each division.

Happy Opening Day!

AL East Power Rankings and Preview for 2025

More coverage from the AL East:

AL Central Power Rankings and Preview for 2025

More coverage from the AL Central:

AL West Power Rankings and Preview for 2025

More coverage from the AL West:

NL East Power Rankings and Preview for 2025

More coverage from the NL East:

NL Central Power Rankings and Preview for 2025

More coverage from the NL Central:

NL West Power Rankings and Preview for 2025

More coverage from the NL West:

Breakout Players to Watch in 2025

World Series Predictions for the 2025 MLB Season

Members of the Just Baseball Staff have made predictions for this year’s World Series winner. Some are bold, some are too easy, but all are possible:

Peter Appel, Co-Founder

Aram Leighton, Co-Founder | Executive Editor | Host for The Call-Up Pod and Just Baseball Show

Jack McMullen, Just Baseball Host | Miami Marlins Radio Announcer

Ryan Finkelstein, Managing Editor

Braves over Rangers in 7 Games

Leo Morgenstern, Editor & Writer

Dodgers over Twins in 6 Games

Eric Treuden, Editor & Writer

Braves over Red Sox in 6 Games

Joey Peterson, Editor & Writer

Dodgers over Red Sox in 6 Games

Tyler Jadah, Content Marketing

Phillies over Tigers in 7 Games

Stay Ahead of the Season

Want the latest scoops as Opening Day passes? Here’s how to stay in the game, all season long, the Just Baseball way:

Our Podcasts:

Follow Just Baseball on X

|

