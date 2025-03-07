The Chicago White Sox Rotation May Surprise People in 2025

Martin Perez debuted in 2012 and has spent a large portion of his career with the Rangers while making various other stops. After being traded to the contending Padres last trade deadline, he pitched to a 3.46 ERA across his final 10 starts of the year.

After signing with the White Sox in the offseason, Perez is trying to impart knowledge upon the young arms.

Perez said after his start Wednesday that he wants to share with them aspects of mentality as a pitcher and how to prepare properly for the season and games. His experience seems to be part of what made him a good fit for this White Sox team.

If Perez can be near what he was for the Padres on the mound last season, the White Sox should be able to thank him for his time and flip him at the deadline in order to turn his rotation spot over to a prospect.

Regardless of his results on the mound, Perez will be an asset for this staff to bounce ideas off throughout the early months of the season.

The other “veteran” in this rotation following Perez has just 113.1 MLB innings under his belt. Davis Martin returned from injury last season after working his way back and earned a rotation spot heading into 2025 after tossing 50 solid innings.