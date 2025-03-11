Which Team in the NL Central Has the Best Ace for 2025?

The NL Central has no shortage of talent on the mound, with each team boasting at least one arm capable of leading a rotation. Heading into the 2025 MLB season, the National League Central is one of the scarier divisions in baseball for hitters, with virtually every arm in the division causing an uncomfortable at-bat.

The team with arguably the most pitching talent is the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team boasts one of the game’s top starters, Paul Skenes, and a few other talented arms. Jared Jones, Mitch Keller, and Andrew Heaney also take the hill in PNC Park, creating a truly dangerous rotation.

Three starters in the NL Central also received Cy Young votes in the 2024 MLB season, showcasing the strengths of the division’s rotations. Paul Skenes, Shota Imanaga, and Hunter Greene were the recipients of these votes, alongside each of them receiving an all-star nod back in July.

As we enter the 2025 season, the question is: Which arm on each team stands above the rest?