Top 10 Best Players in the NL East for the 2025 MLB Season

Featuring big market teams in Philadelphia and New York, and one of the most well-run organizations in baseball in Atlanta, the National League East is a division that is full of star talent.

Bryce Harper, Francisco Lindor, and Ronald Acuña Jr. have been leading their respective teams in this division for years now, and Juan Soto has re-entered the fray this offseason, after spending two and a half seasons away after being dealt by the Washington Nationals in 2022.

Trying to rank the wide range of talent that is present on the rosters of the Mets, Braves, and Phillies is a difficult one, with each team carrying a handful of guys who can impact winning in a major way this season.

The Braves lead the charge in that department, as half of this list is comprised of guys who will call Atlanta home this season. Where do they rank among the best the Phillies, and Mets have to offer?