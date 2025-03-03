Top 10 Best Players in the NL East for the 2025 MLB Season
Juan Soto returns to the NL East, where he joins a star-studded division featuring a top 10 list of the best players in all of baseball.
Featuring big market teams in Philadelphia and New York, and one of the most well-run organizations in baseball in Atlanta, the National League East is a division that is full of star talent.
Bryce Harper, Francisco Lindor, and Ronald Acuña Jr. have been leading their respective teams in this division for years now, and Juan Soto has re-entered the fray this offseason, after spending two and a half seasons away after being dealt by the Washington Nationals in 2022.
Trying to rank the wide range of talent that is present on the rosters of the Mets, Braves, and Phillies is a difficult one, with each team carrying a handful of guys who can impact winning in a major way this season.
The Braves lead the charge in that department, as half of this list is comprised of guys who will call Atlanta home this season. Where do they rank among the best the Phillies, and Mets have to offer?
Let’s dive in and find out.
Who Just Missed the Top 10?
Looking at the top 10 in a division as loaded as the NL East, you are due to find some star players who get squeezed from the cut that could be All-Stars in 2025.
This year, the rebuilding Miami Marlins did not feature any position players who drew much consideration, but the Nationals have a few young stars who seem to be close to entering the conversation.
Meanwhile the Mets had two notable exceptions, who are getting paid big money to be the secondary stars to Soto and Lindor on a team with World Series aspirations.
Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso (NYM)
Pete Alonso is the biggest-name player who missed the cut in our top 10, coming off two relatively down seasons ahead of his free agency this winter. Alonso’s diminishing value as a star player was evident in the market, as he struggled to command interest in a long-term deal.
Instead, Alonso returned to the Mets on a two-year deal with an opt-out, which will pay him $30 million for the 2025 season. This makes Alonso the highest paid first baseman in the game this year.
A four-time All-Star, Alonso’s is a bigger name than some of the players who ranked ahead of him on this list, but that is because this is a list of the top 10 best players in the NL East, not the top 10 biggest stars (a list Alonso would have made).
With that said, while the WAR numbers might not be there for Alonso, a season batting behind Lindor and Soto should provide him with ample RBI opportunities, as he is sure to once again be featured prominently among league leaders in RBIs, and home runs, and could very well lead the NL East in both departments.
Alonso’s longtime teammate Brandon Nimmo is another honorable mention who nearly made this list, as he has consistently been one of the best outfielders in the NL East.
Nimmo is coming off a down-year in terms of his wRC+ (109) and fWAR (2.7) totals, but he did reach new career-highs with 90 runs batted in, and 15 stolen bases. If Nimmo can continue to produce in those departments, while returning to being the 130 wRC+ hitter he has largely been throughout his career, there is every chance Nimmo has another 4-5 win season in him in 2025.
James Wood (WSH)
Between a 2024 All-Star in CJ Abrams, and a rising star in former No. 2 overall pick Dylan Crews, the Nationals have a budding core that could make waves this season, and in years to come.
With that said, the player who could turn out to be the face of this team is James Wood.
The prize of the Juan Soto trade back in 2022, Wood quickly ascended through the minor leagues, before eventually climbing the ranks to being the top prospect in all of baseball when he debuted last year.
In his first taste of MLB action, Wood hit .264/.354/.427, with nine home runs, 14 stolen bases and a 120 wRC+ across 79 games played. The 22-year-old has a limitless ceiling, but there is no telling if he will reach it this year.
Wood is likely to reach at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases over a full year, with an outside shot of going 30-30 if he really becomes a breakout star. If the latter happens, we could be talking about Wood cracking this list next year.
10. Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves
2024 Stats: 110 G, .264/.304/.418, 16 HR, 10 SB, 48 RBI, 99 wRC+, 2.0 fWAR
Based on the season he had in 2024, it would have been far to put either Pete Alonso or Brandon Nimmo over him on this list. Ultimately, we are banking on the two-way upside of a player who could easily be the best center fielder in baseball this season.
Corbin Carroll, Jackson Merrill and Julio Rodriguez were all featured ahead of Michael Harris II on our top 10 center fielders list, but there is every chance he can outperform them all when it comes to WAR this season.
Harris peaked in terms of his fWAR total when he was the NL Rookie of the Year back in 2022. That year, Harris hit .297/.339/.514, with 19 home runs, 20 stolen bases, a 137 wRC+ and a 4.8 fWAR.
Over the past two seasons since, Harris has struggled to put it altogether, as he has become something of a second-half player. Last year, the first half struggles can be attributed to a hamstring injury that cost him a few months. In 2023, he dealt with a lower back injury.
If Harris can enjoy a completely healthy season in 2025, the soon-to-be 23-year-old has the potential to finally finish a 20-20 campaign, where his Gold Glove defense could push him to a WAR total that exceeds the 5-win mark, if not even higher.
9. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies
2024 Stats: 150 G, .248/.366/.485, 38 HR, 104 RBI, 135 wRC+, 3.4 fWAR
There are few hitters in Major League Baseball who are more feared atop a lineup than Kyle Schwarber, who gives the Phillies the chance to start any game 1-0.
Over the past three seasons, Schwarber has hit 131 home runs. The only hitters that have exceeded that mark are Shohei Ohtani (132) and Aaron Judge (157). Schwarber has also made it routine to clear at least 100 RBIs a season, an impressive feat when batting leadoff.
Kyle Schwarber is entering the final year of his four-year, $79 million contract with the Phillies. Barring an extension, Schwarber could become one of the more intriguing bats to hit the market next winter, likely to cash in on one more big deal heading into his then-age-33 season.
For now, Schwarber has to post up again for the Phillies and prove that he is still one of the most dependable sources of left-handed power in the game.
8. Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves
2024 Stats: 162 G, .302/.378/.546, 39 HR, 104 RBI, 154 wRC+, 4.7 fWAR
Another slugging DH entering the fourth and final year of their contract with an NL East powerhouse.
Marcell Ozuna will always be a polarizing player due to some of the issues he’s had off the field, but on the diamond and in the batter’s box there are few right-handed hitters who have been more productive over the past two seasons.
Last year, Ozuna was pushing for the Triple Crown as late as early September, before Shohei Ohtani ran away with the home run and RBI title, while Luis Arraez grabbed his third-straight batting title. Still, Ozuna was the most consistent hitter on a very inconsistent Atlanta Braves team, that needed every single one of his 39 home runs and 104 RBIs.
This year, we can expect another 35-100 season for Ozuna, who will look to at least maintain his career .272 average, if not improve upon it like he did last season.
7. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
2024 Stats: 121 G, .295/.338/.469, 21 HR, 19 SB, 62 RBI, 124 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR
Which version of Trea Turner will the Phillies get this year?
Over the past two seasons, they have gotten a shortstop who is more of a four-win player, capable of posting 20 apiece in both the home run and stolen base departments.
In the two years before that however, Turner finished off his platform years to free agency with an fWAR total of 13.5, which was the best mark among shortstops in 2021 and 2022, and the best WAR total in the National League, with only Aaron Judge posting a better mark in MLB.
Entering year-three of an 11-year deal, Turner might not have shown us his best year in a Phillies uniform just yet. Hopefully, it comes in 2025, as the Phillies could use a true Robin to Bryce Harper’s clear Batman.
6. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
2024 Stats: 162 G, .247/.333/.457, 29 HR, 98 RBI, 117 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR
When you are coming off a season where you hit 29 home runs and drove in 98, but people are calling it a down-year, you know how talented you truly are.
Matt Olson struggled to find himself last season, and it is part of why the Braves were not nearly as dangerous as in years past. Still, Olson is only a year removed from a 2023 season where he hit 54 home runs, drove in 139 runs and finished third in MVP voting.
Only entering his age-31 season, there is a great chance we see prime Olson again in 2025, giving the Braves a guy in the middle of their lineup who could clear at least 40 home runs, and well over 100 runs batted in.
It is also worth noting that Olson is one of the most dependable stars in the game, as he has not missed a single game since putting on a Braves uniform in 2022.
5. Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves
2024 Stats: 110 G, .256/.322/.461, 19 HR, 56 RBI, 116 wRC+, 2.4 fWAR
When looking at the stats listed above, one might wonder why Austin Riley is still considered a top-five player in the National League East?
Teammates Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna are each coming off better seasons than Riley, and for Olson, he has been better in each of the last two years. Yet, Riley got the nod for us because of the player we expect he will be in 2025, which is one of the best third basemen in baseball.
Last year, Riley’s numbers regressed across the board, but he also dealt with injuries for the first time in his MLB career.
The first injury for Riley was an oblique, which forced him on the IL for a few weeks in the middle of May. Looking at his numbers, it is not unreasonable to assume that Riley tried to play through the injury and his performance was affected by it prior to going on the IL.
Through the first two months of the season, Riley hit .228/.295/.353, with three home runs in 42 games. The calendar turned to June, and one week removed from his IL stint, Riley hit .289/.373/.536, and tripled his home run total by hitting six blasts while playing in all 27 of the Braves June games.
Riley was well on his way to salvaging his season when another injury ended things for him early. A broken hand off a hit by pitch ended things for Riley in the middle of August with six weeks and 38 games left in the season.
Across the 68 games he played prior from June until August 18th, Riley hit .275/.339/.531, with 16 home runs and 2.2 fWAR. Those numbers are right in line with the player Riley has been in the three years prior, where he was guaranteed 30+ HR, 90+ RBIs, and a 5.0+ fWAR every season.
Olson and Ozuna might outhit Riley again this season, but he plays the more premium position over at the hot corner, making him the more valuable player to the Braves as they look to bounce back in a major way from the injury bug that haunted them last season.
4. Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
2024 Stats: 49 G, .250/.351/.365, 4 HR, 16 SB, 15 RBI, 105 wRC+, 1.0 fWAR
2023 Stats: 159 G, .337/.416/.596, 41 HR, 73 SB, 106 RBI, 171 wRC+, 9.1 fWAR
What version of Ronald Acuña Jr. will the Atlanta Braves get this year?
This is probably the biggest question mark we have from any player in this division, and certainly one of this magnitude when it comes to star power and impact. Expecting Acuña to once again be a member of his self-created 40-70 club is unrealistic, as he is only nine months removed from a knee surgery.
This was Acuña’s second knee surgery in four years, having torn the ACL in his other knee back in July of 2021. In his first year off the torn ACL in 2022, Acuña had the worst season of his career, posting low-marks across the board including his 115 wRC+ and 2.4 fWAR.
Acuña returned to the field that year at the end of April, just over nine months removed from surgery. This time around, Acuña has already had nine months to rehab, and the Braves are planning to give him two additional months with a rumored May 3rd target date for his return.
If Acuña’s production can fall somewhere between the gaudy numbers of his MVP season, and the struggles he endured post-surgery in 2022, there is every chance that Acuña finishes the year as the Braves best player again.
Coming off his MVP, Acuña ranked No. 1 on this list one year ago. If Acuña proves health, there is no reason to think that he could not return to the absolute top of this list a year from now, as he could still be the best player in the NL East for years to come.
3. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
2024 Stats: 145 G, .285/.373/.525, 30 HR, 87 RBI, 145 wRC+, 5.2 fWAR
Bryce Harper may be a few years into the second half of his Hall of Fame career, but there is still plenty of real estate left on his prime. A move to first base has proven to be great for Harper’s future outlook, as he has found a defensive home where he is actually grading out above average.
At 32 years old, Harper is able to be an impact player on both sides of the ball, while playing a far-less taxing position than when he was running down flyballs and making big throws from the outfield. This should allow Harper to stay on the field more, and it can also keep him fresher throughout the season.
Come October, there are few hitters in all of baseball that you’d want up more in a big spot, as Harper has proven to be at his best when the lights shine the brightest.
When we look at the numbers over 162, Harper is not likely to finish with the best stats in this division. But when the dust settles and the playoffs are getting decided, there is still the possibility for Harper to rise to the occasion of being the best player in this division in the biggest moments.
2. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
2024 Stats: 152 G, .273/.344/.500, 33 HR, 29 SB, 91 RBI, 137 wRC+, 7.8 fWAR
When you have been doing it for a decade, being a WAR merchant is no longer a term of detriment, it becomes a term of endearment. Francisco Lindor has consistently been the best shortstop in baseball year-over-year for exactly 10 years now.
Over the past decade, there are six players who have cleared 50 wins when looking at fWAR. Lindor ranks third among those players, with 54.2 wins above replacement. Freedie Freeman just missed this list by half a win.
- Mookie Betts, 57.9 fWAR
- Mike Trout, 56.5 fWAR
- Francisco Lindor, 54.2 fWAR
- Aaron Judge, 51.4 fWAR
- Jose Ramirez, 50.3 fWAR
- Jose Altuve, 50.1 fWAR
Not only has Lindor been consistently excellent over 10 years, he is also coming off his best season in a Mets uniform. Lindor finished second in MVP voting, helping to drag his team to the playoffs after getting off to a brutal start to the season.
Lindor came through again in October, with his most noteworthy home run being the series-clinching grand slam he hit to eliminate the Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS.
At the end of this season, Lindor is probably the safest bet to lead this division in fWAR, and is sure to be considered among the top 3-5 shortstops in baseball.
1. Juan Soto, New York Mets
2024 Stats: 157 G, .288/.419/.569, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 180 wRC+, 8.1 fWAR
Juan Soto is back to where it all started when it comes to the division he played in throughout the early parts of his career. After a year and half spent in the NL West, then one season spent in the Bronx in the AL East, Soto is an NL East player once again.
When looking at the names of the top players in this division, it’s clear that Soto stands out above the rest as the best hitter in the NL East. Bryce Harper can always challenge Soto in any given year, and Ronald Acuña Jr. might bring more to the table when he’s right, but Soto is the one coming off the best year, who is primed to be the best player in the NL East for the 2025 season.
Soto is all-but guaranteed to finish the year with an on-base percentage over .400, 30 or more home runs, and 100 runs driven in. If the Mets are going to make noise in the NL East again, Soto and Lindor are the 1-2 punch that is going to make it happen.