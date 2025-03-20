NL Central Power Rankings and Preview for 2025

Outlook

The Reds are a popular pick to see a nice bump in win total in 2025, and it’s easy to see why when looking at their roster.

Additionally, bringing in Terry Francona to lead this team was a significant and necessary move to improve the outlook of this ball club. He was easily the biggest addition the organization made this winter.

While they’re banking on several rebound seasons from many of their hitters, this is a ball club that appears poised to take a step forward in 2025. They’re trending in the right direction, and they at least made some attempt to see improved results this season. That puts them ahead of St. Louis in these power rankings.

However, until we see it play out, they are still a tier below the Cubs and Brewers heading into 2025.

2. Chicago Cubs

MESA, ARIZONA – MARCH 01: Ian Happ #8 (L) and Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs wait to take the field for the spring training game against the Seattle Mariners at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

2024 Record: 83-79, Finished tied for 2nd in NL Central

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

Lineup vs. RHP/LHP 1. Ian Happ, LF 2. Seiya Suzuki, DH 3. Kyle Tucker, RF 4. Michael Busch, 1B 5. Matt Shaw, 3B 6. Dansby Swanson, SS 7. Nico Hoerner, 2B 8. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF 9. Miguel Amaya, C

From top to bottom, Chicago’s lineup has plenty of intrigue. The Cubs lacked a true impact bat in the middle of the lineup last season, so adding superstar Kyle Tucker to the heart of the order could help take this offense to a whole new level.

Ian Happ continues to be one of the most reliable and steady outfielders in MLB. He’s had a 120 wRC+ in each of his last three seasons, and 2024 marked the third consecutive year in which he’s finished with an fWAR of 3.5 of higher. He is the model of stability at the top of the Cubs’ lineup.

Seiya Suzuki has been awesome when on the field. Two different oblique strains caused him to miss some time in 2023 and 2024, but the 30-year-old put up back-to-back seasons with an OPS north of .840 in 2023-’24. He’s a consistent threat for 20-plus homers and is also capable of hitting for a high average (Suzuki hit .285 in 2023 and then .283 in 2024).

Michael Busch and Matt Shaw (JB’s No. 12 overall prospect) create a duo of intriguing bats in the heart of Chicago’s lineup.

Busch slashed .248/.335/.440 with a 119 wRC+ in his first big league season last year with the Cubs and has room for growth in 2025. Likewise, Chicago has the utmost faith in Shaw to hold down third base, as they paved the way for the 23-year-old to be a key contributor in a year in which they have World Series aspirations.

To round out the lineup, Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of baseball’s top breakout candidates heading into the new season, and the Cubs will once again have one of the more reliable duos up the middle of the infield in Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner.

Hoerner didn’t travel with the team for the Tokyo series as he rehabs from his offseason forearm surgery, but there’s still a chance for him to be ready for the organization’s domestic Opening Day on March 27.

This is a deep lineup that has much more pop now with Tucker in the heart of it, and it’s an offense that should take a step forward from its 101 wRC+ (14th in MLB) from a season ago.

Notable Depth/Bench

INF Jon Berti, C Carson Kelly, INF Justin Turner, INF/OF Vidal Bruján

Jon Berti has been the interim second baseman while Hoerner is sidelined, but upon Hoerner’s return he will fall back into a bench role for the 2025 season.

Justin Turner, who the organization brought in on a one-year deal back in February, will serve as a veteran presence and a valuable bench bat who can cycle through the corner infield positions.

The catcher position is the weak spot in the lineup, as Carson Kelly, who signed a two-year deal with the Cubs this offseason, will split time at the position with Miguel Amaya to keep each player fresh.

Projected Starting Rotation

Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day 1. LHP Shota Imanaga 2. LHP Justin Steele 3. RHP Jameson Taillon 4. LHP Matthew Boyd 5. RHP Colin Rea 6. LHP Jordan Wicks/ RHP Ben Brown Notable IL: RHP Javier Assad

Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele create a solid one-two punch at the top of the starting rotation.

Imanaga was terrific in his first season in MLB after coming over from NPB, throwing just over 173 innings at a 2.91 ERA (third-best ERA among qualified starters in the NL). Steele was bogged down by a hamstring injury early in the year, but he still put together a successful year on the mound. He followed up his 3.06 ERA from 2023 with a very similar mark of 3.07 last season.

The newly-acquired Matthew Boyd, who put up a 2.72 ERA in eight starts with the Cleveland Guardians last season, and Jameson Taillon, who dropped his ERA by over a run and a half from 2023, plug into the middle of the rotation to create a steady top four in the rotation.

Free agent Colin Rea and youngsters Jordan Wicks and Ben Brown will round out the bottom of the rotation. Rea was a reliable and consistent option in Milwaukee’s rotation across the past two seasons, and both Brown and Wicks have shown intrigue as a big league starter throughout their young careers.

Projected Bullpen

Bullpen Depth 1. RHP Ryan Pressly 2. RHP Porter Hodge 3. RHP Ryan Brasier 4. RHP Tyson Miller 5. RHP Nate Pearson 6. LHP Caleb Thielbar 7. RHP Eli Morgan 8. RHP Julian Merryweather

The Cubs have a handful of fresh faces in the bullpen, and they have several strong options to turn to at the tail end of games.

Additions include Ryan Pressly (trade), Ryan Brasier (trade), Caleb Thielbar (free agent), and Eli Morgan (trade). Pressly will get the brunt of the closer opportunities in 2025, but Brasier, Thielbar, and Morgan are capable of pitching in high-leverage situations as well.

Porter Hodge was terrific for the Cubs down the stretch last season, pitching to a sub-2.00 ERA in 43 innings, and Tyson Miller had newfound success since coming over from the Mariners via trade last May. Miller pitched to a 2.15 ERA in 49 appearances with the Cubs last season.

This has the makings of being one of Chicago’s stronger relief units in recent years.

Outlook

Headlined by the addition of Tucker, the Cubs put together a strong offseason with the hopes of making it back to the postseason in 2025.

Even beyond Tucker, they made some valuable additions to the back-end of their starting rotation, which should be good enough to compete for a division title, and they made some necessary improvements to their bullpen that figures to be improved from a season ago.

They still come in at No. 2 on this list, but the Cubs have the pieces to dethrone the Brewers at the top of the division standings.

1. Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 21: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers up to bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on September 21, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

2024 Record: 93-69, Finished 1st in NL Central

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

Lineup vs. RHP/LHP 1. Jackson Chourio, RF 2. William Contreras, C 3. Christian Yelich, DH 4. Rhys Hoskins, 1B 5. Garrett Mitchell, CF 6. Joey Ortiz, SS 7. Sal Frelick, LF 8. Oliver Dunn/Vinny Capra, 3B 9. Brice Turang, 2B Notable IL: OF Blake Perkins

With the obvious exception of Willy Adames, Milwaukee’s lineup in 2025 will look very similar to the one from a season ago.

At the top of the batting order sits the Brewers’ big-three of Jackson Chourio, William Contreras, and Christian Yelich. While the back half of the order certainly has some productive hitters, this offense will run through that trio of hitters.

Chourio was one of the top hitters in baseball once the calendar turned to June last season. Contreras has established himself as the top offensive catcher in Major League Baseball. And Yelich returned to All-Star form last season before going down with a back injury late in the year, slashing .315/.406/.504 with a 153 wRC+ in 73 games last season.

Prior to his down year at the plate in 2024, Rhys Hoskins was one of the more consistent bats at the position throughout his time in Philadelphia. Now a year removed from his ACL tear and having a full offseason to settle down in Milwaukee, one can imagine Hoskins will put together a much better season at the plate in 2025.

Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick are two former top prospects who came through the minor league system together, and they both have a very important year ahead of them at the plate. Both players are gifted defenders and talented athletes, but neither have reached their full potential at the big league level to this point.

A healthy season for Mitchell would go a long way in him settling down at the major league level and tapping into his tantalizing potential, and Frelick will be an important hitter in this lineup if he can make just a little more impact on the ball. We know he has the ability to do so given what we saw from him throughout his time in the minors, but it’s yet to be seen if he can translate that type of impact to the majors.

Joey Ortiz — the ball club’s new starting shortstop — and Brice Turang round out the bottom of the lineup. Both players flashed really intriguing upside at the plate last season, and the Brewers will need a step forward from their young middle infielders to make up for some of the lost production from Adames’ departure.

Notable Depth/Bench

C Eric Haase, OF/1B Mark Canha, INF Caleb Durbin

Third base will likely be a platoon situation, featuring some mix of Vinny Capra and Oliver Dunn. Caleb Durbin will also probably see some time at the hot corner, although he will primarily be deployed in a utility role off the bench and fill in wherever he’s needed.

Eric Haase will serve as Contreras’ backup behind the dish, and Mark Canha, who the organization recently brought back on a minor league contract, will see some time backing up Hoskins at first base as well as getting some at-bats as the team’s designated hitter.

Canha had success with Milwaukee after the trade deadline in 2023, and he brings a skillset to the plate that the Brewers really value. Tyler Black (JB’s No. 95 overall prospect) should find himself in the mix at first base at some point in 2025 as well.

Projected Starting Rotation

Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day 1. RHP Freddy Peralta 2. LHP Nestor Cortes 3. RHP Aaron Civale 4. LHP Jose Quintana 5. LHP Tyler Alexander Notable IL: LHP Aaron Ashby, LHP DL Hall, RHP Tobias Myers, RHP Brandon Woodruff, LHP Robert Gasser

At full strength, this is a very solid starting rotation. Unfortunately, this rotation is far from healthy at the moment.

Freddy Peralta, Nestor Cortes, and Aaron Civale will be the top three starters to open the year. While Peralta failed to take the step forward many were expecting to see last season, he’s still capable of being one of the top strikeout artists when he’s feeling right on the mound.

Acquired to boost back-end rotation depth, Cortes all of a sudden finds himself in an immensely important role in this rotation following the slew of injuries the Brewers were dealt in recent weeks.

We know what Civale brings to the table at this point in his career. He’s a reliable innings-eater who will keep the Brewers in games, and that is a quality the Brewers greatly value in their rotation.

After signing a one-year deal earlier in March, Jose Quintana will start the year as the fourth starter in this rotation. It’s yet to be seen if he is properly built up to hit the ground running, but regardless he’ll be in the rotation to start the year in some capacity.

Tyler Alexander likely rounds out Milwaukee’s group of five starters until one of their arms returns from the injured list.

Tobias Myers and Aaron Ashby each suffered an oblique strain this month; Myers will start the season on the injured list with Ashby likely following suit. DL Hall was placed on the 60-day IL with a straited lat muscle back in February, and Brandon Woodruff is ramping up from his shoulder injury that took him out for the entirety of the 2023 season.

It’s yet to be seen how much time Woodruff will exactly miss. While he has progressed very encouragingly this spring, the Brewers are not going to rush his timeline.

They’re piecing it together in the meantime, but when Milwaukee gets their normal arms back, this is a rotation with a very high floor and a decently high ceiling.

Projected Bullpen

Bullpen Depth 1. RHP Trevor Megill 2. LHP Jared Koenig 3. RHP Joel Payamps 4. LHP Bryan Hudson 5. RHP Abner Uribe 6. RHP Elvis Peguero 7. LHP Connor Thomas 8. RHP Elvin Rodriguez Notable IL: RHP Nick Mears

Few teams are better than the Brewers at maximizing talent out of their bullpen arms. Despite the loss of Devin Williams, many expect this bullpen to pick up right where it left off in 2023 as being one of the best relief units in baseball.

Trevor Megill will assume the closer role this season. He flashed some electric stuff in Williams’ absence last season, and it was enough to earn Pat Murphy’s confidence to be Williams’ immediate successor in the bullpen.

They also have a handful of high-leverage arms who were very successful in 2024, including southpaws Jared Koenig (2.73 ERA in 2023) and Bryan Hudson (1.73 ERA in 2023), as well as Joel Payamps, who also demonstrated his ability to close games in 2024.

The organization also has some high-upside names in Abner Uribe and Craig Yoho. Uribe is a flame-throwing righty who flashed some immense potential back in 2023, and Yoho, while starting the year in the minor leagues, will make his way into the big league bullpen in the not-too-distant future.

Outlook

The Brewers still head into 2025 as the team to beat in the division. They’ve reached the postseason in six of their last seven seasons, and while it hasn’t translated to any playoff success, they’ve been one of the best and most consistent regular season teams for years.

Even after winning 93 games in 2024, it feels as if this team has even more room to grow. It would have been encouraging to see them be more active this offseason, but then again it’s hard to disagree with their way of operating when they’ve thrived on such a successful winning formula.

The Brewers are deserving of the top spot in these power rankings given their amount of recent success. They’re once again expected to be competitive in 2025, and they will work to secure their third consecutive division title for the first time in franchise history.