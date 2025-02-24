Could Grant Holmes Be the Braves’ Next Breakout Starter?

It’s the question fans around the NL East have been asking all offseason: “How will Holmes do with the full-time transition from reliever to starter?” Of course, they’re talking about Grant Holmes of the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves rotation finds itself in an interesting spot as we close in on the 2025 campaign. While the team awaits Spencer Strider’s return from Tommy John surgery and has not addressed the loss of Max Fried, there will be many questions about the back end of the rotation as the season begins.

Behind Chris Sale, Reynaldo López and Spencer Schwellenbach, the team will likely look through several internal options to fill the last two spots.

Ian Anderson, AJ Smith-Shawver, Hurston Waldrep and Dylan Dodd are among some of the available options Atlanta will have to choose from. One more name that could break through in camp is Holmes, a right-hander who served as a starter-reliever hybrid in 2024.