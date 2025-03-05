Top 10 Best Players in the NL West for the 2025 MLB Season

Heading into the 2025 season, baseball’s eyes will be focused on many players in new places, but one division shines past them all in this area: The National League West.

Throughout the offseason, we saw a tremendous amount of talent flock to the NL West once again, following the trend of the last few offseasons. This division was already one of the better ones in all of baseball, boasting the game’s best player Shohei Ohtani, among plenty of other talent.

Alongside Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers are the premier team in baseball, and it isn’t particularly close. They also have former MVPs Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts on the diamond, alongside star pitchers such as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow in the rotation.

Alongside this stacked Dodgers roster, the Padres, D-Backs, Rockies, and Giants are all fielding incredibly talented teams this season. From young stars such as Jackson Merrill and Corbin Carroll to veteran sluggers like Manny Machado, Ketel Marte, and Willy Adames, this is truly the best division in baseball in terms of talent.