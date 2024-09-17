MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

I disagree with the lower total, but I think yesterday’s low-scoring game influenced it. These offenses are too good to justify a total with these two starters. Not to mention, both teams combined for 19 hits yesterday, but both teams left eight men on base. I don’t see that being the case today.

Both of these young starters have exceeded their career high in innings. King had never thrown more than 104 in a season, and now he’s up over 160. Brown did throw 155 last year, but now he’s at 158 with a few starts to go. There is always a chance that one of these guys doesn’t have their best stuff today, and you have to have your best stuff to stop these lineups.

Both starters are definitely above average, but both have a SIERA over 3.60. I like Brown and King, but I expect both to give up at least two runs each, and with both going over their career-high in innings against these offenses, there is always a chance one of them has a terrible day. Brown did have a bad day in his last start, allowing five earned runs to the A’s. Maybe it’s King’s turn, or maybe Brown falters again. Maybe both.

These are both top-ten offenses against right-handed pitching. Since August began, the Padres have a 125 wRC+, tied for the second-best mark in the league. The Astros aren’t far behind, sitting right behind the Dodgers in ninth place at 111. In the last two weeks, the Padres rank third, and the Astros rank 13th with a 101 wRC+.

Both offenses are not only stacked with talent, but they are both seeing the ball well right now. As stated earlier, these teams combined for 29 total bases but went 3-12 with runners in scoring position.

The only way to legitimize a 7.5 total at +105 would be fully rested bullpens and wind blowing in. Neither is the case; it’s supposed to be 70 degrees and sunny by the first pitch, with 5 MPH wind blowing east to west.