Top 100 MLB Prospects
Just Baseball's Preseason Top 100 Prospects For 2025!
As always, our list of Major League Baseball’s top prospects features detailed write-ups on each of the 100 players ranked based off of live looks, sourced Minor League data and countless hours of video. Of course, conversations and feedback with scouts, team officials and other industry sources are baked into these rankings as well.
You may notice that the future value (FV) scale has been tempered a bit. Previously, the future value grades were based on projected high-end outcomes with implied volatility being a separator for the players in the same FV tier. We felt as though that was too ambiguous, so the FV grade is based on a balance of the perceived floor and ceiling of a player to provide a median value.
In order to further separate the players in the same FV tier who may have more upside, there will be a plus sign next to the number (I.E: 50+). That means a player is potentially on the edge of the next tier.
A couple more notes. Rather than evaluating both Raw Power and Game Power, we have scratched the former in favor of Plate Discipline. Given the present and future grades we have for game power, raw power felt redundant. Players with raw power that far exceeds their game power will have that detailed in their writeup.
We’ve long felt that hit tool can be a bit misleading without the context of a player’s swing decisions, as a hitter could have a great feel for the barrel that is undermined by a hyper-aggressive approach, or vice-versa. A great breakdown on the 20-80 scale and future value can be read here.
One other nuance is our graduation thresholds. Players with 120 at-bats or 35 innings pitched at the MLB level graduate from our rankings, as the goal is to make these ranks as much of an apples-to-apples comparison as possible.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Age
|
Level
|
Position
|
ETA
|
FV
|1
|Roman Anthony
|Boston Red Sox
|20
|AAA
|OF
|2025
|60+
|2
|Roki Sasaki
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|23
|AAA
|RHP
|2025
|60+
|3
|Jackson Jobe
|Detroit Tigers
|22
|MLB
|RHP
|2024
|60
|4
|Walker Jenkins
|Minnesota Twins
|20
|AA
|OF
|2026
|60
|5
|Sebastian Walcott
|Texas Rangers
|18
|AA
|SS, 3B
|2026
|60
|6
|Dylan Crews
|Washington Nationals
|23
|MLB
|OF
|2024
|60
|7
|Kevin McGonigle
|Detroit Tigers
|20
|A+
|SS
|2026
|60
|8
|Zyhir Hope
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|20
|A
|OF
|2027
|60
|9
|Colt Emerson
|Seattle Mariners
|19
|A+
|SS
|2027
|60
|10
|Dalton Rushing
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|23
|AAA
|C
|2025
|60
|11
|Andrew Painter
|Philadelphia Phillies
|21
|AA
|RHP
|2025
|60
|12
|Matt Shaw
|Chicago Cubs
|23
|AAA
|3B
|2025
|55+
|13
|Samuel Basallo
|Baltimore Orioles
|20
|AAA
|C
|2025
|55+
|14
|Travis Bazzana
|Cleveland Guardians
|22
|A+
|2B
|2025
|55+
|15
|Cam Smith
|Houston Astros
|22
|AA
|3B
|2026
|55+
|16
|Carson Williams
|Tampa Bay Rays
|21
|AA
|SS
|2025
|55+
|17
|Drake Baldwin
|Atlanta Braves
|23
|AAA
|C
|2025
|55+
|18
|Jasson Dominguez
|New York Yankees
|22
|MLB
|OF
|2024
|55+
|19
|Emmanuel Rodriguez
|Minnesota Twins
|22
|AA
|OF
|2025
|55+
|20
|Bubba Chandler
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|22
|AAA
|RHP
|2025
|55+
|21
|Josue De Paula
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|19
|A+
|OF
|2027
|55+
|22
|Noah Schultz
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|AA
|LHP
|2025
|55+
|23
|Jesus Made
|Milwaukee Brewers
|17
|CPX
|SS
|2028
|55+
|24
|Leodalis De Vries
|San Diego Padres
|18
|A
|SS
|2028
|55+
|25
|Chase Dollander
|Colorado Rockies
|23
|AA
|RHP
|2025
|55+
|26
|JJ Wetherholt
|St. Louis Cardinals
|22
|A
|SS
|2026
|55
|27
|Jeferson Quero
|Milwaukee Brewers
|22
|AAA
|C
|2025
|55
|28
|Marcelo Mayer
|Boston Red Sox
|22
|AAA
|SS
|2025
|55
|29
|Jac Caglianone
|Kansas City Royals
|22
|A+
|1B
|2026
|55
|30
|Bryce Eldridge
|San Francisco Giants
|20
|AAA
|1B
|2025
|55
|31
|Brandon Sproat
|New York Mets
|24
|AAA
|RHP
|2025
|55
|32
|Quinn Mathews
|St. Louis Cardinals
|24
|AAA
|LHP
|2025
|55
|33
|Coby Mayo
|Baltimore Orioles
|23
|MLB
|3B
|2024
|55
|34
|Hagen Smith
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|A+
|LHP
|2025
|55
|35
|Chase Burns
|Cincinnati Reds
|22
|CPX
|RHP
|2025
|55
|36
|Kristian Campbell
|Boston Red Sox
|22
|AAA
|2B, OF
|2025
|55
|37
|Jarlin Susana
|Washington Nationals
|20
|A+
|RHP
|2026
|55
|38
|Jordan Lawlar
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|22
|MLB
|SS
|2023
|55
|39
|Konnor Griffin
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|18
|CPX
|OF
|2028
|55
|40
|Thomas White
|Miami Marlins
|20
|A+
|LHP
|2026
|55
|41
|Aidan Miller
|Philadelphia Phillies
|20
|AA
|SS
|2026
|55
|42
|Luke Keaschall
|Minnesota Twins
|22
|AA
|2B, OF
|2025
|55
|43
|Jett Williams
|New York Mets
|21
|AAA
|SS
|2025
|55
|44
|Max Clark
|Detroit Tigers
|20
|A+
|OF
|2027
|55
|45
|Cade Horton
|Chicago Cubs
|23
|AAA
|RHP
|2025
|55
|46
|Kumar Rocker
|Texas Rangers
|25
|MLB
|RHP
|2024
|55
|47
|Angel Genao
|Cleveland Guardians
|20
|A+
|SS
|2026
|55
|48
|Nick Kurtz
|The Athletics
|21
|AA
|1B
|2026
|55
|49
|Edgar Quero
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|AAA
|C
|2025
|55
|50
|Alex Freeland
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|23
|AAA
|SS
|2025
|50+
|51
|Eduardo Tait
|Philadelphia Phillies
|18
|A
|C
|2027
|50+
|52
|Thayron Liranzo
|Detroit Tigers
|21
|A+
|C
|2026
|50+
|53
|Alejandro Rosario
|Texas Rangers
|23
|A+
|RHP
|2026
|50+
|54
|Jacob Wilson
|The Athletics
|22
|MLB
|SS
|2024
|50+
|55
|Kyle Teel
|Chicago White Sox
|23
|AAA
|C
|2025
|50+
|56
|Agustin Ramirez
|Miami Marlins
|23
|AAA
|C
|2025
|50+
|57
|Rhett Lowder
|Cincinnati Reds
|23
|MLB
|RHP
|2024
|50+
|58
|Owen Caissie
|Chicago Cubs
|22
|AAA
|OF
|2025
|50+
|59
|Chase DeLauter
|Cleveland Guardians
|23
|AA
|OF
|2025
|50+
|60
|Ethan Salas
|San Diego Padres
|18
|A+
|C
|2027
|50+
|61
|Charlie Condon
|Colorado Rockies
|21
|A+
|OF
|2026
|50+
|62
|Jonny Farmelo
|Seattle Mariners
|20
|A
|OF
|2026
|50+
|63
|Bryce Rainer
|Detroit Tigers
|19
|CPX
|SS
|2028
|50+
|64
|Jackson Ferris
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|21
|AA
|LHP
|2026
|50+
|65
|Demetrio Crisantes
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|20
|A
|2B
|2027
|50+
|66
|Eric Bitonti
|Milwaukee Brewers
|19
|A
|3B, 1B
|2027
|50+
|67
|Xavier Isaac
|Tampa Bay Rays
|21
|AA
|1B
|2026
|50+
|68
|Chase Petty
|Cincinnati Reds
|21
|AAA
|RHP
|2025
|50+
|69
|Cole Young
|Seattle Mariners
|21
|AA
|SS
|2025
|50+
|70
|Blake Mitchell
|Kansas City Royals
|20
|A+
|C
|2026
|50+
|71
|Travis Sykora
|Washington Nationals
|20
|A
|RHP
|2026
|50+
|72
|Luis Morales
|The Athletics
|22
|A+
|RHP
|2026
|50+
|73
|Colson Montgomery
|Chicago White Sox
|23
|AAA
|SS
|2025
|50+
|74
|Enrique Bradfield Jr.
|Baltimore Orioles
|23
|A+
|OF
|2026
|50+
|75
|Starlyn Caba
|Miami Marlins
|19
|A
|SS
|2027
|50+
|76
|Tink Hence
|St. Louis Cardinals
|22
|AA
|RHP
|2025
|50+
|77
|Jaison Chourio
|Cleveland Guardians
|19
|A
|OF
|2027
|50
|78
|Thomas Harrington
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|23
|AAA
|RHP
|2025
|50
|79
|Braden Montgomery
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|A+
|OF
|2026
|50
|80
|Moises Ballesteros
|Chicago Cubs
|21
|AAA
|C
|2025
|50
|81
|Lazaro Montes
|Seattle Mariners
|20
|A+
|OF
|2027
|50
|82
|Jacob Misiorowski
|Milwaukee Brewers
|22
|AAA
|RHP
|2025
|50
|83
|Grant Taylor
|Chicago White Sox
|22
|A
|RHP
|2026
|50
|84
|River Ryan
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|26
|MLB
|RHP
|2024
|50
|85
|Chandler Simpson
|Tampa Bay Rays
|24
|AAA
|OF
|2025
|50
|86
|Slade Caldwell
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|18
|CPX
|OF
|2028
|50
|87
|George Klassen
|Los Angeles Angels
|23
|AA
|RHP
|2025
|50
|88
|Welbyn Francisca
|Cleveland Guardians
|18
|A
|SS
|2027
|50
|89
|Adael Amador
|Colorado Rockies
|21
|AA
|2B
|2024
|50
|90
|Jefferson Rojas
|Chicago Cubs
|19
|A+
|SS, 2B
|2027
|50+
|91
|Felnin Celesten
|Seattle Mariners
|19
|CPX
|SS
|2027
|50
|92
|Christian Moore
|Los Angeles Angels
|22
|AA
|2B
|2025
|50
|93
|Arjun Nimmala
|Toronto Blue Jays
|19
|A
|SS
|2028
|50
|94
|Brody Hopkins
|Tampa Bay Rays
|23
|A+
|RHP
|2027
|50
|95
|Tyler Black
|Milwaukee Brewers
|24
|MLB
|3B
|2024
|50
|96
|Ralphy Velazquez
|Cleveland Guardians
|19
|A
|1B
|2027
|50
|97
|Cooper Ingle
|Cleveland Guardians
|23
|AA
|C
|2026
|50
|98
|Cooper Pratt
|Milwaukee Brewers
|20
|AA
|SS
|2026
|50
|99
|Charlee Soto
|Minnesota Twins
|19
|A
|RHP
|2027
|50
|100
|Carson Benge
|New York Mets
|22
|A
|OF
|2027
|50
1. Roman Anthony – Array – Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (79), 2022 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|55/60
|55/70
|55/55
|45/55
|60+
Anthony hammers the ball consistently, producing some of the most impressive batted ball data in minor league baseball, while flying up the ranks. After tearing through Triple-A shortly after his 20th birthday to close out his impressive 2025 season, Anthony solidified himself as the top prospect in baseball.
Offense
Anthony starts upright with his hands rested by his ear before pulling his hands back as he sinks into his back side. While his hands travel a decent distance, the move keeps his upper and lower half in sync while maintaining rhythm, consistently getting into a powerful launch position.
A huge improvement for Anthony in 2024 was his ability to hit breaking balls, seeing his OPS climb from the low 500s against spin to the low 700s. That may sound insubstantial, put when you hit fastballs to the tune of an OPS over 1.000 and velocity 93+ MPH to an OPS above 1.100, even just average numbers against breaking balls should be enough to put up the impressive slash line that Anthony posted in 2024.
Anthony’s raw power is comfortably double plus, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 MPH and hard hit rate of 53% in 2024. While he successfully tapped into more game power at the upper levels, he has room for even more as he could still benefit from finding some more loft in his swing. If Anthony can raise his average launch angle of 9.5 degrees on batted balls 95+ MPH, 30+ homers would be easily attainable.
That said, he still compiles plenty of extra base hits even when he is not leaving the yard, adding 32 doubles and four triples in 130 games. A very patient hitter, Anthony has run a chase rate around 20% between 2023 and 2024, resulting in a walk rate north of 15% in that span. With at least an average feel to hit as well, Anthony has the goods to be a well-rounded, middle-of-the-order masher.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Anthony covers plenty of ground and already commands center field with a fair amount of comfort. From the direct routes he takes to the way he played the ball off of Greenville’s jagged center field wall, Anthony has looked the part at each stop.
He may slow down a bit as he fills out, but already getting good jumps with direct routes, Anthony has a decent shot of sticking up the middle. Given the presence of Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran in Boston, Anthony is likely to move to a corner where he should comfortably grade out as above average. Anthony provides some value on the base paths, but could be more efficient swiping 21 bags on 28 tries in 2024.
Outlook
Anthony was one of the most productive hitters in the minor leagues as a 19/20-year-old at the upper levels and he is still not even a finished product by his standards. If Anthony is able to find a bit more lift without compromising his good feel to hit, he could easily eclipse 30 home runs while getting on base at a strong clip. Consistently hitting the ball hard to all fields, Anthony should consistently run a high BABIP with the potential to pile up doubles in droves if the home run output stalls some. His feel to hit, approach and raw power make him a high floor masher, but he has the offensive upside to be a star.
2. Roki Sasaki – Array – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $6.5M, 2025 (LAD) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Splitter
|Slider
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|80/80
|40/50
|50/55
|60+
A Japanese phenom who earned the nickname “the Monster of the Reiwa Era” after taking Nippon Professional Baseball by storm, Sasaki offers an outlier splitter and fastball that can sit near triple digits when healthy, giving him easy frontline upside. Health is an important caveat, however, coming off of a year where his stuff was relatively diminished while having never eclipsed 130 innings pitched.
Arsenal
Sasaki’s fastball and slider dominate his usage, and understandably so, as the pitch combo has the potential to be as devastating as any in MLB. The fastball was averaging around 99 MPH in recent years, but he saw his velocity dip by two ticks in 2024 as he dealt with what was later reported as “shoulder fatigue”. Even with the drop in velocity, Sasaki’s heater is still comfortably above the MLB average of 94 mph. But, compounding with the dip in velocity was a loss of about two inches of induced vertical break, caused his in-zone whiff rate to be slashed in half on the fastball in 2024 while the OPS allowed climbed from around .590 to nearly .750.
If Sasaki does not rectify his step backwards fastball wise, it could be compounded with an MLB ball, as most pitchers will lose two inches of vert once switching over to the MLB ball. Though a small sample, Sasaki sat around 14 inches of induced vertical break in his Spring Training debut, which aligned with the expectations from what he posted data wise with his fastball in his final NPB season. Sasaki does get plus extension, which helps his velocity play up, but his fastball will likely be very velocity dependent given its standard shape. If he is at his pre 2024 velocity, it should play like a 70 grade heater, but the version we saw in 2024 is closer to a 60 grade pitch.
Where there is little variance is Sasaki’s splitter, which is a true 80 grade pitch. There is not a pitch like it in Major League Baseball right now. Somehow moving like a gyro slider that he consistently locates at the bottom of the zone with impressive depth. The vertical break and horizontal break, at or below zero inches, already places the pitch in its own category. But the horizontal separation that he creates from his running fastball makes the pitch combination particularly unique.
Sasaki’s more than 13 inches of horizontal separation between his fastball and splitter would be the largest gap in the Major Leagues between any fastball and changeup (edging out Cardinals right-hander Sonny Gray), while the vertical separation would slot in at 10th most. He rarely misses up with the pitch and even less frequently loses depth, with less than 3% of his splitters in 2024 featuring more than five inches of induced vertical break.
Since the start of the 2023 season, Sasaki racked up a ground ball rate just shy of 70% on the pitch with a chase rate (41%) nearly as high as the contact rate allowed (46%). The consistency blended with the action of the pitch makes it a reliable weapon against hitters from both sides of the plate. Over that same span, NPB lefties and righties alike hovered around a .100 batting average against it.
The fact that Sasaki’s splitter does not discriminate against handedness helps take the pressure off of his slider, but his struggles to spin a breaking ball–especially in 2024–makes it likely that he will experiment with a more reliable third offering.
The average shape of Sasaki’s slider was mostly unchanged from 2023, just seeing a slight gain in horizontal movement, though he threw the pitch four ticks slower at 83.6 MPH last season.
His slider did not look like a pitch that would be particularly reliable stateside, especially the altered version he threw in 2024. The drop in velocity resulted in a 5% dip in terms of in-zone whiff, but he seemed to have a better feel for the pitch, landing it in the zone with more consistency. It could be a fine third offering if tweaked, though it is possible the Dodgers start from scratch with Sasaki’s breaking ball.
Outlook
There’s no doubting that Sasaki has the stuff to be a potential frontline starter, but he will need to establish his fastball near his 2023 caliber to reach closer to that upside. His ability to manipulate his splitter into what can look like two different pitches and along with how effective it is against hitters of both-handedness takes some pressure off of the need for a reliable third offering, but circles back to the initial point of establishing the fastball as the splitter is generally a chase pitch below the zone.
Though still just 23 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, Sasaki has yet to show that he can handle a full starter’s workload dealing with ailments popping up each of the last few seasons including oblique and shoulder injuries. Yet to eclipse 130 innings pitched, the Dodgers will likely be cautious with Sasaki in his first MLB season as he not only looks to build his workload and distance himself from 2024’s shoulder issues, but also regain his fastball quality.
3. Jackson Jobe – Array – Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (3), 2021 | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cutter
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/70
|50/55
|50/60
|50/55
|60
Check out our conversation with Jackson Jobe!
The top prep arm in the 2021 Draft, Jobe boasts lively stuff and is a premium athlete on the mound. An early season hamstring strain may have held his command back some at points in the season, but he locked things in late in the year, earning a call up to help the Tigers in their playoff push. Jobe has frontline upside.
Arsenal
An electrifying four pitch mix, Jobe’s fastball sits 96-98 MPH, with solid life and carry. Averaging around 18 inches of induced vertical break, the fastball plays well at the top of the zone, but he has also improved his ability to spot strikes at all four quadrants, sporting a 69% strike rate in 2024.
Jobe’s low 80s slider is his best pitch. Averaging around 16 inches of horizontal break at more than 3,100 RPM, the pitch featured so much break that he had trouble locating it consistently in the early going of his professional career. He has since found much more consistency with it, having the confidence to throw it for a strike more frequently on both sides of the plate while not having much fear of leaving it over the middle because of how sharp and late the break is. He still has some room to progress in regards to consistently locating the pitch, but he took a step in the right direction in 2024.
The third pitch for Jobe is a changeup that has flashed above average in the 83-85 MPH range. He has adjusted his grip on the pitch to more of a split grip that keeps the spin under 2,000 RPMs with 15 inches of arm side movement. Between his slider and changeup, Jobe generates a ridiculous 32 inches of horizontal separation on average.
Rounding out the arsenal for Jobe is a cutter at 89-92 MPH that he added ahead of the 2023 season. He upped his usage to nearly 20% in 2024, mixing it in to lefties and righties evenly. With shorter break, it is easier to spot for Jobe and his ability to naturally supinate should make it an above average pitch as he throws it more.
Outlook
It was an eventful 2024 season for Jobe who missed time early in the year with a hamstring strain, but finished the season helping the Tigers out of the bullpen in their improbable playoff run. His poise on the mound is palpable and the stuff is as good as any prospect in the game.
In an interview on “The Call Up Podcast” Jobe explained why the early season detour turned into a silver lining for Jobe to refine his mechanics and iron some of the little things out in a more controlled setting. The results were evident, though for him to achieve his ace ceiling, Jobe will need to take one more step forwards in terms of execution and command.
4. Walker Jenkins – Array – Minnesota Twins
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (5), 2023 (MIN) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|60/60
|40/55
|55/55
|50/55
|60
Jenkins has the goods to be a five tool star, but the hit tool has translated more quickly than the power thus far. With a great approach, 6-foot-3 frame and ability to drive the ball in the air, it seems to be more of a matter of when than if the outfielder will tap into at least above average game power.
Offense
A relaxed setup with simple pre-swing moves, Jenkins is consistently on time with his sweet left-handed swing and requires little effort to hit the ball hard. His athleticism in the box is evident through his ability repeat his moves consistently.
Jenkins is still filling out, but flashes plus power to his pull side already impressively balancing his knack for driving the ball in the air with authority with his advanced feel to hit. He already leverages his advantage counts well to look to do damage while showcasing the barely maneuverability to drive a pitcher’s pitch when he’s behind. Running a chase rate of roughly 17% in 2024, Jenkins provides a rare blend of feel to hit and patience for a hitter of his size and power potential.
Rarely missing fastballs, Jenkins OPS’d nearly 1.000 vs. 92+ MPH with an in-zone contact rate of 90%. He posts competitive contact rates against secondaries, but has the tendency to get onto his front foot a little prematurely, impacting the quality of contact some. With how good his feel for the barrel is and how sound his moves in the box are, Jenkins should improve in this regard as he compiles more at bats.
Jenkins has the ingredients to be a consistently high OBP threat who is capable of launching 25+ home runs. Even if the power stalls, his natural ability to hit and approach would still be enough to be an above average big league bat.
Defense/Speed
A good runner who has looked comfortable in center field, Jenkins has a shot to stick up the middle. Should he move to a corner, his range and above average arm would likely make him at least an above average defender. A good runner, Jenkins was held back by a hamstring issue in 2024, but still swiped 17 bags on 20 tries in 82 games.
Outlook
An advanced swing for a prep bat with tools galore, Jenkins has become one of the best prospects in baseball while still just scraping the surface of what he can be as a player. If he is able to reach closer to his plus power potential, Jenkins could become a superstar with a game reminiscent of Kyle Tucker. If the power tracks closer to average, he still has the skill set to be a well above-average regular, especially if he sticks in center field. Jenkins provides a rare floor/ceiling combination.
5. Sebastian Walcott – Array – Texas Rangers
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.2M – 2023 (TEX) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|45/55
|55/70
|55/55
|40/50
|60
A big-framed teenager who already produces massive exit velocities, Walcott handled an extremely aggressive assignment for his age 18 season, posting a 123 wRC+ at High-A before getting a taste of Double-A at the end of the season. Even with his solid production, Walcott is just scraping the surface of his offensive upside.
Hitting
Walcott starts upright with his hands rested on his shoulder, Walcott has simplified his moves in the box, utilizing a small hovering stride in while pulling his hands back slightly to his slot. He generates plus bat speed and exciting power with long levers that he already controls relatively well. Flashing double-plus power to his pull side, Walcott has popped exit velocities as high as 116 MPH as an 18-year-old. He has the tendency to sell out to that pull side, something he cut down on as the 2024 season progressed.
As Walcott started to use the whole field more, he also began to elevate more consistently as well. With that, his production jumped from July onward, hitting .295/.351/.500 over his final 57 games between mostly High-A and a cup of coffee in Double-A.
It will likely always be power-over-hit for Walcott, which is just fine considering the fact that he has 30+ home run upside and has already posted solid overall numbers at levels where he was several years younger than the average player. Further refinement to his approach will surely help buoy his offensive floor and he showed plenty of progress in that regard in 2024.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Walcott is a candidate to slow down a bit as he thickens and his actions/footwork at shortstop can be a bit shaky, but he has a rocket for an arm and flashes enough range to play the position. He tends to field balls off to the glove side and relies on his natural athleticism to make plays, facilitating inconsistent results. Despite the shaky mechanics, he does pick the ball pretty well with an arm that would play well at third base if he has to move over to the hot corner. His defensive improvements in 2024 at least should buy him more runway at shortstop while providing optimism for above average defense at third if he moves. A factor on the base paths thanks to his long strides, Walcott swiped 27 bags on 35 tries in 2024.
Outlook
Even though Walcott punched out 32.5% of the time at the Complex in 2023, the Rangers still had the Bahamian slugger skip Low-A entirely, playing the entirety of the 2024 season between High-A (116 games) and Double-A (4 games). For Walcott to slash the strikeout rate to 26% while making such a substantial leap in his age 18 season as a power-over-hit archetype is remarkable and indicative of his natural ability in the box. There may even be more room for power in Walcott’s 6-foot-4 frame, which could push him closer to 35+ home run upside. His improvements defensively should ensure he sticks on the left side of the infield, along with more opportunity to prove he can stick at shortstop. Regardless, it’s Walcott’s bat that can make him a star.
6. Dylan Crews – OF – Washington Nationals
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (2), 2023 (WAS) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|50/60
|50/60
|60/60
|60/60
|60
One of the best college prospects we had seen in some time, Crews offers a rare blend of floor and ceiling.
Offense
Crews is as athletic of a hitter as they come. He really gets into his lower half, sinking deep into his back hip as he loads. Elite hip mobility and body control allow Crews to use the ground effectively to generate power, boasting plus plus bat speed. He gets to difficult pitches and has no problem turning around premium velocity.
The raw power is easily plus, running a 90th percentile exit velocity north of 106 MPH, but a slightly elevated ground ball rate and challenges pulling fastballs in the air have hampered his game power some.
Crews loves to work back through the middle, crushing laser beams out to dead center that get out in a hurry. Most notably, Crews took Braxton Ashcraft out to dead center at 114 MPH, reminding us just how much power and explosion is in a relatively standard frame.
After struggling a bit to stay on high quality spin out of the gate, Crews has been extremely productive against spin, OPS’ing right around .850 through his first 100 games of the 2024 season between Double-A and Triple-A. Similarly, Crews has regained much of his renowned plate discipline as he has settled into pro ball more.
Crews may not fully tap into his plus raw power until he is a few years into the big leagues, but even if the game power is closer to above average, his above average feel to hit and plate discipline along with a knack for scorching line drives to all fields should make him a top of the order threat. With more comfort and consistency pulling fastballs, Crews could hover around 25-30 homers annually.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Crews has a good feel for center field, getting excellent jumps off of the bat while looking comfortable with his routes. He has worked hard on his first step and reads since entering pro ball, gliding across the outfield with the closing speed to kick it into another gear when he needs to. His plus arm only solidifies his plus defensive value in centerfield.
A fringe-plus runner, Crews has made it a point to steal more bases as a pro, swiping 25 bags on 30 tries through his first 98 games of the 2024 season.
Outlook
It’s extremely difficult to poke a hole in the game of Dylan Crews. After being considered one of the best prep prospects in his class, Crews went on to somehow exceed expectations by hitting .380/.498/.689 in three seasons at LSU. While the numbers have gone from video game to above average in pro ball, Crews has climbed the Minor Leagues quickly and looks more polished every time you check in.
The tools, track record, makeup and performance on the big stage made Crews a slam dunk pick for the Nationals at No. 2 right after Paul Skenes. You’d be hard pressed to find a higher probability everyday centerfielder in the Minor Leagues and he still has perennial All Star upside.
7. Kevin McGonigle – Array – Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 5’11”, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | CB-A (37) – 2023 (DET) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/70
|60/70
|35/45
|55/55
|40/50
|60
Ahead of his years at the plate with impressive overall baseball instincts, McGonigle adjusted to pro ball seamlessly and looks like one of the most pure hitters in the Minor Leagues.
Offense
A wide, slightly open setup, McGonigle starts well into his legs and uses a toe tap load as his weight shifts into his backside. With two strikes, he will get even deeper into his lower half in his set up while choking up a bit on the bat.
A short, quick swing, McGonigle has an excellent feel for the barrel with the adjustability to get to tough pitches in various spots. An extremely patient hitter, McGonigle only chased around 15% of pitches as a pro, while sporting a contact rate just shy of 90%.
While the power is more gap to gap at this point, McGonigle has flashed juice to the pull side, launching a 111 mph homer at High-A in 2024. He already looks comfortable in left-on-left matchups, staying on breaking balls while still turning around velocity in. Between his bat to ball skills and approach, McGonigle has been able to walk nearly twice as much as he has struck out as a pro, and projects to be at least plus in both of those departments. With his flashes of impact, he could add close to average power, but should be a doubles machine.
Defense/Speed
Despite both an average arm and range, McGonigle moves his feet well enough and puts himself in good spots to make plays at shortstop. He works low to the ground and reads contact off of the bat well, boasting impressive overall instincts and comfort throwing on the run and from different angles.
While his average athleticism may limit him from being an impact defender at shortstop, he may have a shot of sticking there thanks to his strong actions and feel for the game. If he moves to second base, he’d be an above average defender there.
Outlook
McGonigle’s elite bat to ball and plate discipline have made him a monster at the lower levels who is poised to climb through the Minor Leagues quickly. He broke his hamate bone in August, limiting his 2024 campaign to just 74 games, but showed enough in that stretch to solidify himself as one of the best pure hitters in the Minor Leagues.
Even if the power is below average, McGonigle should hit for enough average, walk and mix in enough doubles to be a table-setting, top of the order bat, however he looks like he may be able to add around 15 homers as well as he matures.
8. Zyhir Hope – Array – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 11th round (326) , 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|55/65
|50/60
|65/65
|40/50
|60
Extremely toolsy with elite twitch, the Dodgers targeted Hope in the Michael Busch trade for his upside, which he is realizing much more quickly than expected.
Offense
Starting with his feet just wider than shoulder width with his hands relaxed just below his shoulder, Hope gets into his back side with a small gather, which he down from his medium-sized leg kick he deployed earlier in the 2024 season.
Already launching home runs above 113 mph and 470 feet, Hope produces ridiculous torque and handles velocity well. His simplified mechanics allows him to repeat his moves consistently, and with his penchant for producing elite bat speed with so little effort, he is able to get his A swing off consistently.
Already flashing plus power in games with the ability to drive the ball with authority to all fields, Hope has the ingredients to be a middle-of-the-order masher. While he is not tall in stature, he is extremely physical. Extremely patient in the box as well, Hope controls his at bats very well and ran a chase rate around 16% in 2024.
Defense/Speed
An easy plus runner, Hope’s closing speed has helped him overcome slow reads and shaky routes in the early stages of his pro career. If he doesn’t find more comfort in centerfield, he would profile well in a corner where his plus arm and speed would place nicely. Despite his plus speed, Hope has been a somewhat tentative on the bases, but should develop into a stolen base threat.
Outlook
Hope has already shifted his outlook from project to rising blue chip prospect in an age 19 season where he missed time due to injury. There’s potential for a coveted combination of plus power and speed that could make Hope a dynamic outfielder with All Star upside. As he continues to look more hitterish, with an advanced approach the once significant perceived risk continues to dissipate. Of course, he will need to maintain his production above Low-A, but all indications point towards him being able to do that, especially after his showing in the Arizona Fall League.
9. Colt Emerson – Array – Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (22) – 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/60
|45/55
|55/55
|40/50
|60
One of the younger prep bats in the 2023 draft class, Emerson’s strong summer circuit and performance for Team USA helped him rise up draft boards. His polish both mechanically and approach wise have helped him stand out immediately as a pro, with the only hiccups being some minor injuries.
Offense
Emerson has a smooth swing from the left-side with a good feel for the barrel. He already uses his lower half well with a smooth, rhythmic leg kick that he starts early and controls effectively, consistently putting him in a good position to make quality contact. Already flashing above average power, Emerson has added 10-15 pounds of muscle ahead of the 2024 season with room for more in his frame. He has the potential to produce at least average game power as he matures.
He’s a rhythmic hitter and when everything is on time, the head of the bat lives in the zone for a long time, giving him a wider margin for contact and the ability to drive the ball to all fields. He’s very patient with his approach, chasing at only a 16% clip in 2024. The combination of Emerson’s early load and launch quickness allow him to see the ball longer and make good decisions, but sometimes he can leak forward prematurely, likely because of how early he gets into his back side. That can result in more contact on the ground, which has held Emerson’s power back some.
As Emerson matures, he has a chance to hit for average and around 25 home runs, further bolstered by a knack for getting on base.
Defense/Speed
Nothing jumps off the page when it comes to Emerson’s defensive tools, but he is also fundamentally sound. He is at least an average runner with an above average arm and soft hands. He has the tendency to sit back on balls a tad too much though his above average arm helps compensate. He moves well enough in both directions and throws comfortably enough from different angles to stick at the position, though he is unlikely to be much more than an average defender there. Depending on the situation of his big league club, Emerson could move to third base where he would project as above average.
Outlook
Emerson’s feel to hit, approach and likelihood of sticking on the left side of the infield make him a high probability big leaguer while there’s enough power potential to be an impact bat. His baseball instincts only help elevate his solid tools across the board along with his chances of sticking at short. How much Emerson slugs will ultimately determine his ceiling, especially if he moves to third base. There’s potential for high OBP with around 20-25 homers.
10. Dalton Rushing – Array – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (40), 2022 (LAD) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|65/65
|55/55
|45/45
|45/50
|55+
Rushing has mashed at every stop with his defense behind the dish progressing nicely. Though he is somewhat blocked by Will Smith, his blend of above average pop and superb on base skills should ensure that he is getting consistent big league at bats soon.
Check out our interview with Dalton Rushing!
Offense
Rushing starts with a slightly open stance and a smooth leg kick to get into his back side. He controls his body extremely well, allowing him to consistently be on time with his smooth left-anded swing that consistently generates loft. Rushing’s strong pitch recognition skills and ability to repeat his mechanics help him get his A swing off consistently, with an average exit velocity of 92 MPH and a Hard Hit rate of 48% at the upper levels in 2024.
A patient hitter with a phenomenal feel for the strike zone, Rushing has consistently walked at a high clip at each level thanks to a career chase rate hardly above 15%. His smooth and repeatable swing helped him post strong numbers left-on-left as well, with an .880 OPS in same-handed matchups in 2024. Rushing has the ability to hit 25+ homers while getting on base at a high clip.
Defense/Speed
Rushing is a good athlete behind the dish who has progressed nicely defensively. He focused hard on his receiving and gained a lot of valuable experience working with the Dodgers talented arms during Spring Training. His catch and throw skills have improved drastically, nabbing 30% of attempted base stealers in 2025 behind good arm strength and a quicker transfer.
While the Dodgers trotted Rushing out in left field at points in 2024 due to the presence of Will Smith at the MLB level, the team prefers to shift his focus back to catcher in 2025. Rushing is on his way to becoming an average defensive catcher if his receiving can come along a little further, but it’s more a matter of finding opportunity for him with the big league club.
Outlook
The bat will lead the way for Rushing, as he is athletic enough to potentially move to first base or corner outfield if the Dodgers want to get him in the lineup. That said, Rushing still has the goods to be an everyday backstop defensively. Offensively, Rushing offers a sound power-hitter’s profile, making 25+ home runs with great on base skills an attainable outcome. He is one of the best catcher prospects in the game.
11. Andrew Painter – RHP – Philadelphia Phillies
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (13), 2021 (PHI) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/70
|50/60
|45/55
|50/60
|60
The top prep pitching prospect in the 2021 draft, Painter is a wunderkind who is tall enough to play forward on the hardwood, young enough to be a college sophomore, and yet is polished enough to pound the strike zone with multiple plus pitches. Tommy John surgery rains on yet another parade, as the best pitching prospect in baseball (when healthy) won’t be debuting until 2025, at the earliest.
Arsenal
Possessing a five pitch mix that rivals any pitching prospect in baseball, Painter has dominated hitters mostly with his 70 grade fastball that sits 95-97 MPH and has been clocked as high as 101 MPH. The pitch really explodes out of Painter’s hand with tons of life, boasting more than 18 inches of induced vertical break which has helps him generate some of the best in zone whiff rates in the minors.
Painter’s second plus pitch is his 81-83 MPH sweeping slider. The pitch tunnels well off of his riding fastball boasting late, sharp bite away from right-handers. While he mostly uses the slider against same-handed hitters, he has also showed plenty of comfort burying the pitch on the back leg of lefties and has continued to use it more frequently in early counts to steal strikes.
He also features a curveball in the upper 70s which flashes above average as well as a changeup in the upper 80s. He has rarely needed to use the pitch in the lower levels, but continued to use it more frequently as faced stiffer competition.
The changeup was a focus for Painter heading into last season, improving his command of the pitch as well as the improved arm side fade that it now features. Not only does the changeup give Painter a rare fourth speed, but it also gives him a fourth movement direction which is a tunneling nightmare for hitters.
Painter’s focus heading into 2023 was his new cutter, which he unveiled during spring training. The pitch sat 89-90 MPH and appeared to have the makings of another solid offering.
Outlook
The fact that Painter showed such great command of his elite stuff as a 6-foot-7 teenager is remarkable. His strike rate has hovered around 67% all season long while he continued to rely on his fastball less and use his strong secondaries more. It is also impressive how he has continued to add to and refine his arsenal as he has matured.
Painter is a rare talent who is likely to make his big league debut before he can legally buy a beer. It will be interesting to see how Painter’s surgically-reconstructed UCL may impact his overall stuff and command in the long term, but the Phillies could very well have their next generational ace in Painter as he continues to exceed even the loftiest of expectations.
12. Matt Shaw – Array – Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (13), 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|45/50
|55/60
|60/60
|45/50
|55+
A sound offensive profile with a strong track record of hitting at essentially every stop, Shaw’s athleticism has really shined through as a pro as well, providing value on the base paths and improving defensively. He looks like he could be the third baseman of the present and future for the Cubs starting in 2025.
Offense
Starting closed with a leg kick that varies in size, Shaw has no problem timing up the move with the athleticism to consistently repeat it. He has progressively closed his stance off more, but has the bat speed and quickness to still get the barrel out and pull stuff in the air. When he’s in advantage counts, Shaw will feature a sizable leg kick and let it eat, but when he is behind in the count or simply feels a bit rushed at the plate, he will minimize his stride to see the ball earlier and simplify.
Not every player can have that level of adjustability pitch to pitch, but Shaw has had no trouble with it against the best competition in college, as well as in his early days at the professional level. He makes plenty of contact, projecting as an above average hitter with flashes of plus power. In his 38 pro games in 2023, Shaw posted a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH.
Shaw’s plus bat speed stands out, hammering velocity with the ability to do damage to all fields. He cut down on his ground ball rate and chase rate in 2024, nearly tripling his walk rate from his pro debut and producing strong slugging numbers in the pitcher-friendly Southern League and Triple-A.
There’s 30 home run upside with Shaw, which paired with a good feel to hit and improving approach, gives him All Star potential offensively.
Defense/Speed
Technically drafted as a shortstop, Shaw split reps between there and second base for most of his first taste of pro ball before seeing a lot more action at the hot corner in 2024. He really improved there, circumventing his average-at-best arm strength with a willingness to attack the baseball and extremely quick hands. His reactions are great and he gets the ball out quick enough to long hop on plays to the back hand when he needs to.
A plus runner, Shaw has developed into a factor on the base paths, swiping 31 bags in 2024, though he was slowed some once he reached Triple-A.
Outlook
Shaw has flown through the minor leagues with a chance to break camp for the Cubs in 2025 because he has simply mashed at every stop of his baseball career. While doing so, Shaw has refined the other aspects of his game, blossoming into at least an average defender at third base, becoming a valuable base runner and a more selective hitter. Shaw has All Star upside at the hot corner with a good shot at being an above average regular.
13. Samuel Basallo – Array – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 235 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.3M – 2021 (BAL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|30/40
|55/65
|30/30
|40/45
|55+
Ridiculous power potential for a teenager and production at the lower levels have Basallo rising quickly despite evaluators not being sure where he long-term defensive home may be. He is well on his way to becoming an offensive monster.
Offense
Starting with his bat rested on his shoulder, Basallo features a smooth, rhythmic load to get his hands slotted and sink into his back hip. Already built like a freight train, Basallo produces plus exit velocities power to all fields. He has reached exit velocities as high as 115 mph prior to his 20th birthday and while there may not be a ton of projection in his frame, he will almost surely get stronger as he develops.
Basallo is an aggressive hitter with a fair amount of in-zone whiff, but he has kept his strikeout rate at a palatable rate thanks to his ability to make contact on pitches outside of the zone. He shows some adjustability in the box with relatively simple moves, providing optimism for an average hit tool. Basallo already does a good job of getting into his power in games, especially to his pull side.
That said, there’s even more game power in the tank for Basallo as he could still cut down on the ground ball rate some and improve his swing decisions. Handling aggressive assignments well, Basallo tore through High-A and Double-A as a teenager while posting strong numbers left on left. The biggest question for Basallo will be whether his chase rate north of 30% holds him back at the highest level, but his ability to do damage in seemingly every pitch location and track record of hitting as one of the youngest players at each stop, give him huge offensive upside.
Defense/Speed
A plus throwing arm is the leading defensive tool for Basallo who may be a candidate to move from behind the dish. He moves well enough to continue to get looks at catcher, but his blocking and receiving has a ways to go with the latter particularly standing out as a weakness. His catch and throw skills are strong, gunning down around 30% of attempted base stealers as a pro with impressive pop times. Basallo’s defense may ultimately be fringy, but as long as he is not a liability, his bat will justify several starts per week behind the dish with reps at first base mixed in, which the Orioles have made a point to get him more experience at.
Outlook
If Basallo’s defense can inch closer to big league average, he could be a rare commodity as an elite left-handed power threat at a tough position. His bat pushed him to Triple-A in his age 19 season, but it is still early in his overall development as a catcher. Even if he is only behind the dish in a part-time capacity, his 30+ home run upside from the left side. Average hit and plus or better power will ultimately play anywhere. With Adley Rutschman manning the catching position in Baltimore, Basallo’s most clear path with the org is likely first base while catching a couple times per week. If he were to get traded, he has shown enough improvement defensively to warrant more catching reps as he inches closer to average in that regard.
14. Travis Bazzana – Array – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (1), 2024 (CLE) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|60/65
|50/55
|60/60
|45/45
|55+
As sound of an offensive profile as you’ll find, Bazzana pushed his ceiling higher by adding power ahead of his junior season. The Aussie is a gamer of all gamers and should not spend much time in the Minor Leagues.
Offense
Starting crouched with his hands relatively high and close to his slot, Bazzana gets into his back side with a rhythmic leg kick and a slight pull backwards with his scap. An extremely athletic operation in the box, Bazzana repeats his moves well and is consistently on time. His feel for the barrel has always stood out, getting to pitches in all four quadrants with ease while still elevating with consistency.
His is particularly adept to getting to pitches on the inside part of the plate, turning fastballs around in spots that would blow up a lot of hitters. He creates a great angle for pulling the ball in the air while remaining as efficient as possible to pitches in that location, showcasing comfortably above average to his pull side. He handles left on left matchups with ease and comfort as well.
Bazzana’s has a fantastic feel for the strike zone and stays committed to his approach despite being pitched around as much as anyone in college baseball. Between his naturally smaller strike zone, control of the barrel and approach, he is extremely difficult to punch out. There’s plus hit and at least average power in the tank for Bazzana with a knack for getting on base that can push him over the top.
Defense/Speed
Bazzana exclusively played second base in his draft year, where he is sure-handed with a fringy arm. A plus runner, it could be worth auditioning him in centerfield or left field where his elite makeup and instincts could help him catch on quickly. He should be a threat on the base paths, stealing 66 bags in 77 tries during his collegiate career.
Outlook
Though he’s maxed out physically, Bazzana leaves nothing on the table. He answered the power questions by launching 28 home runs in his draft year (and 6 in just 33 games on the Cape), with a big leap in exit velocities and an improved ability to pull fastballs to bolster his case. The second base profile is not ideal, but Bazzana compensates for it in just about every other facet of his game with face-of-the-franchise makeup. Even if the raw power trends closer to average in pro ball, Bazzana’s plus hit tool and plate discipline should allow him to tap into 20+ homers while being an on base machine.
15. Cam Smith – Array – Houston Astros
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (14), 2024 (CHC) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|50/55
|50/60
|50/50
|45/50
|55+
Powerful, yet athletic for his size/build, Smith showed as much improvement from his freshman year as just about any hitter in the country as a draft eligible sophomore. He’s a well-rounded player with easy plus raw power. Acquired by the Astros in the Kyle Tucker deal, Smith is clearly the Astros best prospect and has a chance to climb the ranks quickly.
Offense
A simple operation in the box, Smith starts crouched with his hands already in his slot and hardly strides prior to launch. Boiling down his moves in the box helped Smith dominate on the Cape and he carried the momentum into his draft-eligible sophomore year where he posted an 83% contact rate. While his lack of movement can make him appear stiff, Smith is able to get to pitches in tough locations, boasting strong out of zone contact rates as well.
Easily posting plus exit velocities, Smith drives the ball with authority to all fields, but his flatter swing path results in an elevated ground ball rate, minimizing his game power. Smith has already demonstrated the ability to make adjustments in the box and has already improved his ability to drive the ball in the air since entering pro ball. A patient hitter, Smith recognizes spin well and has a good feel for the strike zone. Smith offers easy plus power potential with the feel to hit and approach to be able to tap into it, assuming he continues his positive trend launch angle wise.
Defense/Speed
Smith moves well for a player of his size, turning in average run times with good footwork at the hot corner. His hands can be stiff but he does a good job of putting himself in position to make plays with a plus arm and the ability to make throws on the run. He should be at least an average defender at the position.
Outlook
Boasting a sound offensive profile with the tools to stick at third base, Smith has the ingredients to be an everyday big leaguer, but his plus raw power that he is progressively tapping into more frequently in games gives him All Star upside. He’s a fiery competitor who swung it really well with wood on the Cape both from a contact and power perspective, which paired with his above average plate discipline, explains his scorching hot start to his professional career. Smith looks like the future of the hot corner for the Astros.
16. Carson Williams – Array – Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (28), 2021 (TB) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|50/55
|50/60
|55/55
|60/70
|55+
One of the best defensive shortstops in the minor leagues, Williams took a big step forward with his plate discipline while launching 20 homers for the second consecutive season. Swing and miss is still a concern, but he looks like the future at shortstop for the Rays.
Offense
Williams starts with an upright stance and relies on his natural bat speed and athleticism to produce thump, but his lack of lower half involvement leaves power/adjustability on the table for him. His bat path is geared for lift, helping him produce plenty of home runs and extra base hits, but also leaving him susceptible to higher whiff figures.
Williams hedges the whiff with an improved approach that he focused on as he made the leap to the upper levels and it translated into a lower strikeout rate in 2024. The lack of adjustability is a concern still as Williams’ out of zone contact rate of 33% was one of the lower figures in the Rays org and could make the transition to the highest level difficult.
Already reaching exit velocities as high as 112 MPH along with a 90th percentile exit velocity around 105 MPH between 2023 and 2024, Williams has the potential to hit plenty of homers given his feel to lift and has already showcased the ability to get into his power in games with 43 homers between his 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Most of Williams’ production came against fastballs at the lower levels, but he improved his output against secondaries significantly in 2024, upping his OPS against non-fastballs by roughly 130 points to .760.
2024 was undoubtedly a step in the right direction offensively for Williams in what was his age 20/21 season. Likely to land at a below average hit tool, continued improvement of his swing decisions will be imperative to his offensive consistency. If he can hit enough, Williams has the power to hit 30 homers, albeit with a low batting average and a high number of strikeouts.
Defense/Speed
Williams is an above average runner with an easy plus arm. His actions are smooth and his feet are quick. He attacks the baseball with confidence and is capable of making difficult throws from all sorts of angles. Williams’ instincts at the position are ahead of his years, making him an easy bet to stick at the position and likely a plus or better defender.
While he is not a burner, Williams is fast enough to be a factor on the base paths. He doubled his stolen base output in 2024, grabbing 33 bags, but he could be more efficient as he was thrown out 11 times as well.
Outlook
A plus defender a shortstop with big power potential is easy to get excited about. Williams will need to build on his improvements offensively, but 30 home run upside with impact defense at short does not grow on trees. A high strikeout rate may just come with the territory, but even if he is just a mistake hitter, Williams has defensive ability and improved on base skills to be an above average regular at shortstop. With another step forward offensively, he can be an All Star.
17. Drake Baldwin – Array – Atlanta Braves
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 3rd Round (96), 2022 (ATL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|55/60
|50/55
|40/40
|50/50
|55+
After a shaky pro debut, Baldwin broke out in 2023, mashing between High-A and Double-A. He followed that up with a strong showing at the upper levels in 2024, looking the part of an everyday big league backstop.
Outlook
Starting open with his hands out in front of him, Baldwin features a big leg kick that he manages well from a timing and mechanics perspective. Pulling his hands back to his slot as his lead leg comes down helps keep his weight back while creating plenty of tension and helping him generate torque. The result is plus exit velocities that have continued to climb (107 mph 90th percentile exit velocity).
Baldwin has a solid feel for the barrel, driving the ball to all fields with authority. His flatter swing compromises his ability to tap into game power consistently, but also likely plays a part in his solid contact rates. He particularly struggles to elevate fastballs consistently, likely due to the deeper contact point against such offerings. His plate discipline is plus, recognizing spin well and laying off of changeups impressively for a left-handed hitter. Baldwin also performs well against southpaws.
If he is able to elevate more consistently, Baldwin could tap into 20-25 home runs consistently. His solid feel to hit and knack for getting on base paired with the plus exit velocities could still make him an average big league bat even if the home run total is closer to 15.
Defense/Speed
Viewed as a fringy defender when drafted, Baldwin has trended closer to average and has the tools to be even better than that. He has particularly improved in the receiving department, looking at least big league average. His arm is average and his accuracy has improved, throwing out roughly 25% of attempted base stealers in 2024. He is a strong blocker, only allowing a few passed balls through his first 100 pro games.
Outlook
One of the more polished catchers in the Minor Leagues, Baldwin is close to big league ready and still has room for more upside, especially in the game power department. If he can more consistently catch fastballs further out front, he has a chance to tap into above average game power. Potential for 20-25 homers paired with his on base skills and ability to hit lefties would make him a well above average offensive catcher who has the defensive ability to stick at the position. He has a good chance to at least settle in as a primary catcher.
18. Jasson Dominguez – Array – New York Yankees
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 210 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $5M – 2020 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|50/55
|50/60
|60/60
|40/45
|55+
Dominguez made adjustments heading into the 2022 season and broke out in a big way, reaching Double-A before his 20th birthday. He continued to refine his approach in 2023 and the results were evident as he climbed levels. Dominguez debuted with the Yankees in 2023 before a torn UCL wiped out the rest of his season and the start of 2024, which was followed by an oblique issue that halted him from getting much going. He is a key piece of the Yankees outfield heading into 2025.
Offense
When Dominguez first broke into pro ball in 2021, there were a lot of moving parts to the switch-hitter’s swing that he struggled to repeat, often looking out of sorts–especially from the right side of the plate. Ahead of the 2022 season, Dominguez cut down his leg kick while quieting/simplifying his hand load. The tweaks helped Dominguez see the ball earlier and repeat his moves more consistently.
The adjustments not only helped Dominguez close the large gap between his right-handed swing and left-handed swing, but also also resulted in a trimmed his pull and chase rate. Dominguez’s swing was further along from the left side to begin with, though he made some smaller tweaks to achieve much of the same benefits as his right-handed improvements.
That said, with sporadic playing time due to injury in 2024, Dominguez’s right-handed swing regressed some, posting more dramatic splits in his roughly 70 games between Triple-A and MLB. Ultimately, Dominguez will always be more productive from the left side, which is preferred given the fact that he will get the majority of his at bats facing righties anyways. He offers plus power with a good enough feel to hit to get into it and an improving approach that should result in decent walk numbers.
Defense/Speed
Dominguez slimmed down a bit from his first pro season, helping him get to his top speed quicker both in the outfield and on the bases, easily recording plus run times.
As he has gained reps in the outfield, he has cleaned up his routes while getting better jumps on balls in centerfield, but his reads in the corner continue to look shaky. Dominguez has struggled to track the ball at points in left, getting turned around as batted balls are not tracking towards him as straight on. He has the speed and plus plus arm to be a good defender in a corner–where the Yankees plan to play him–but there’s some concern that his reads and routes will be too inconsistent to provide value out there.
On the base paths, Dominguez has turned himself into a strong base stealing threat, swiping 40 bags on 48 tries in 2023 and 21 bags on 22 tries in 2024 in more limited action including going 5 for 5 on attempts at the MLB level.
Outlook
With unfair expectations placed on Dominguez prior to his first professional at-bat, Dominguez was somewhat setup for failure in the eyes of the general public if there were any growing pains in “The Martian’s” development. Turns out, Dominguez is indeed human and had a learning curve. After a year of massive gains in 2023, there was again a slight detour for Dominguez as he battled multiple injuries in 2024. That said, he is a special athlete with a well-regarded work ethic that allowed him to learn and develop much more quickly than most players his age and as the prospect fatigue sets in for some, it’s important to remember that Dominguez will be just 22 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season.
The defensive side of things will be important for Dominguez’s overall value–especially in the eyes of WAR–but switch-hitting outfielders with plus power and speed are hard to come by. At his best, Dominguez has 30/30 upside if he can replicate his 2023 improvements from the right-side.
19. Emmanuel Rodriguez – Array – Minnesota Twins
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $2.5M, 2019 (MIN) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/40
|70/70
|60/70
|55/55
|50/55
|55+
One of the most exciting power bats in the lower minors, Rodriguez has monster offensive upside. Injuries have slowed Rodriguez’s development a bit, but he put up great numbers in 99 High-A games during the 2023 season following a torrid second half.
Offense
Lightning quick bat speed and an explosive lower half helped Rodriguez put up elite exit velocities as a teenager and he has continued to grow into more juice as he has matured and gotten healthy. Rodriguez unfortunately tore his meniscus in June of his 2022 campaign, cutting his coming out party short with a 1.044 OPS in 47 games. The combination of plus power and patient approach allowed Rodriguez to feast on Low-A pitchers despite a 68% contact rate.
Rodriguez had to shake some rust off in the early going of his 2023 campaign, but really hit his stride once June rolled around. One of the most patient hitters in the Minor Leagues, Rodriguez found himself bordering on overly passive at points, taking pitches he could do damage on leading to far too many deep counts.
While still very selective, he started to pull the trigger a bit more, resulting in more production and less strikeouts. Still running a minuscule chase rate below 15%, Rodriguez takes free passes with the best of them and now is leveraging his advantage counts better.
Easy power and elite bat speed paired with his explosive lower half help Rodriguez produce big time exit velocities. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 MPH is the best mark in the Twins organization, with a max exit velocity of 117 MPH.
His elite bat speed has helped him pulverize fastballs to an OPS over 1.000 as a pro. Secondary stuff gave him plenty of trouble in 2022 and the early parts of 2023, but he has improved at both recognizing and staying back on secondaries as he has compiled more at-bats. His low chase rates on non-fastballs also hedges concern.
With borderline plus-plus raw power that he is starting to get into in games more consistently, an elite ability to draw walks and the potential for an average hit tool, Rodriguez has as much offensive upside to dream on as any prospect at the lower levels.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Rodriguez covers enough ground to play a viable center field. His reads have continued to improve and despite his big frame, Rodriguez has maintained more agility and quickness than many scouts imagined when he was at the lower levels. After stealing 20 bags on 25 tries in 2023, Rodriguez has continued to focus on swiping more bags in 2024.
Outlook
Rodriguez has enough power to clear 30 home runs easily with the athleticism to provide 20+ stolen bases and stick in centerfield. Pair all of that with one of the most selective approaches in the Minor Leagues and steady improvements bat-to-ball wise and the Twins may have a potential star in their outfield as soon as 2025.
20. Bubba Chandler – RHP – Pittsburgh Pirates
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 3rd Round (72), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|CUTTER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|45/55
|60/60
|45/55
|55+
Drafted as a two-way prospect who also boasted Power Five offers as a quarterback, Chandler has blossomed quickly as he has focused on pitching, with his athleticism more than evident.
Arsenal
Athletic with elite arm speed, Chandler’s fastball explodes out of his hand with good carry. An easy plus heater, it sits 95-97 MPH, flirting with triple digits while averaging more than 18 inches of induced vertical break. The strong pitch characteristics have helped Chandler pick up elite whiff and chase numbers, especially at the top of the zone.
Working off of Chandler’s lively heater is a plus changeup with late arm side fade. His ability to maintain his arm speed makes it difficult for hitters to differentiate from the fastball. Opponents hit below .150 against the pitch with a 54% ground ball rate. He will predominantly throw it to lefties, but it is a good enough pitch to bury in on right-handed hitters.
The third offering for Chandler is his cutter in the upper 80s. The pitch was somewhat between a cutter and slider shape but became more effective for him as he started to throw it harder with more of a true cutter shape as the season progressed. As he commands the pitch a bit better, it should be an above average third offering.
Outlook
As athletic as they come on the mound, Chandler made a huge leap in his first full season exclusively focusing on pitching. His combination of a plus fastball and changeup elevate his floor, but there’s more in the tank.
His stuff continued to trend in the right direction as the season progressed with the fastball looking like a double-plus pitch down the stretch. With some continued refinement of his cutter and overall feel to pitch, Chandler has a chance to blossom into a strong middle-rotation arm.
21. Josue De Paula – Array – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|50/60
|45/60
|45/45
|35/45
|55
One of the most polished hitters at the rookie level in 2022, De Paula has an extremely advanced swing and approach, handling Low-A and High-A easily as a teenager.
Offense
De Paula has a simple set up and a slow, controlled and smooth load that helps him see the ball early and repeat his moves. His swing is silky smooth, already controlling his body extremely well with a great good for the barrel. Posting above average contact rates and minuscule chase rates, along with strong numbers against left-handed pitching, De Paula easily projects as a strong on base threat.
He has already demonstrated the ability to hit the ball hard to all fields with more raw power in the tanks as he matures. The exit velocities are comfortably plus for De Paula, with a Hard Hit rate north of 45% in 2024. The next step will be converting that into game power as his swing can be flatter, more geared for line drives, limiting his home run output some.
Given his easy plus raw power and smooth swing, it’s easy to envision plus game power in the future. De Paula’s blend of hit, plate discipline and power potential is as exciting as exciting as just about any outfield prospect in baseball.
Defense/Speed
A fringe-average runner, DePaula as quick enough to cover decent ground in a corner outfield spot, but his reads and instincts are still extremely raw. His above average arm profiles best in right field where he can become a passable defender with more reps. As De Paula continues to fill out, he is unlikely to be much of a factor on the bases, but shouldn’t be a clogger.
Outlook
The most advanced prospect the Dodgers had at the rookie levels in 2022, De Paula has easily been one of the most polished teenage hitters in the minors over the last few seasons.
While the power has not totally translated into games yet, there have been plenty of flashes–especially to the pull-side–posting exit velocities above 114 MPH as an 18-year-old. With his present offensive talent and even more to dream on, De Paula has monster upside at the plate and is set to see Double-A pitching prior to his 20th birthday.
22. Noah Schultz – Array – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’9″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (26), 2022 (CWS) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/65
|70/70
|45/55
|50/55
|55+
Standing at a towering 6-foot-9, Schultz throws a surprising amount of strikes with budding stuff. A shoulder impingement cut his season short, with the southpaw likely to throw just 65-80 innings according to the White Sox.
Arsenal
A tall, lanky lefty, Schultz hides the ball well until his arm whips around at a three quarter release point. Shultz sits 93-95 MPH with his fastball, touching 98 MPH with a ton of late arm side run. The late movement on Schultz’s fastball helps him get hitters to whiff or roll over it frequently. With a long, slender frame and a somewhat low-effort delivery, there’s hope that Schultz can grow into even more velocity.
Schultz’s sweeper has the potential to be a devastating pitch, averaging 16 inches of horizontal break from his low release point. He is confident during the pitch away from lefties as well as down on the back leg of righties. It was the potential to be a wipeout pitch if Schultz can command it consistently.
Rounding out the arsenal is a changeup that has really come along in his second pro season. Schultz’s ability to use his fastball and sweeper to take care of right-handed hitters takes some pressure off of the immediate need for a changeup, but even an average change would improve Schultz’s starter outlook a good bit.
Outlook
The fact that a 6-foot-9 prep southpaw has been able to pound the strike zone through his first two pro seasons really solidifies his starter outlook. Already possessing good stuff from a tough angle to pick up with, it seems like Schultz is still just scraping the surface of what he can be. Using his fastball to generate more ground balls will be a key to go deeper into starts and keep the pitch count down as his 70 grade slider and developed changeup should help him consistently get whiffs as well as the sheer velocity on his fastball when he wants to dial it up at the top. There is frontline upside for Schultz if it all clicks, with a high probability of developing into a valuable big league arm in some capacity.
23. Jesus Made – Array – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $950K – 2024 (MIL) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|60/70
|45/55
|60/60
|35/50
|55+
To say Made has stood out in the DSL would be putting lightly. The switch-hitting shortstop could be one of baseball’s next big prospects thanks to his ridiculously quick hands and feel for the barrel paired with elite plate discipline and baseball instincts.
Offense
Starting slightly open and his feet a tad more than shoulder-width apart, Made sinks into his backside in tandem with a rhythmic barrel tip as he pulls his hands down towards his belt; the move is a little more pronounced from the left side. He will likely need to clean up such a loud move as it could be difficult to time and also puts him into a slot that is generally harder to launch from and limits his ability to elevate the ball as much as he should.
The fact that he is able to not only do plenty of damage from his launch position and consistently make contact is a testament to his freakish hands and athleticism in the box. He posts plus contact rates both inside of the zone and outside of the zone while running one of the lowest chase rates you’ll see at the complex level.
Routinely producing batted balls over 100 mph prior to his 17th birthday, Made’s superb bat speed has already been on display in the Dominican Summer League from both sides of the plate, with a max exit velocity of 108 mph already. There’s still some room for strength on Made’s frame, but he should naturally tap into more raw power as he matures.
As he cleans up his operation in the box to be less dependent on raw talent and more conducive to repeating his moves and creating leverage, there should be plus game power in the tank. With his quickness, barrel accuracy and plate discipline, the elusive plus hit and power combination could be attainable for Made.
Defense/Speed
Made’s tooled up on the defensive side of things as well, boasting a plus arm and solid range. Similar to how he operates in the box, it is natural athleticism over fundamentals at this point for Made, sometimes struggling with his first step and reading balls off of the bat. He has a knack for the acrobatic play and is comfortable charging in and throwing on the run. He has a shot to stick at shortstop but has the fallback of a quality third base. An aggressive and efficient base stealer, Made swiped 23 bags on 26 tries through his first 40 pro games.
Outlook
As far off as any prospect on the top 100, there’s still plenty of time for things to go any which way for Made. That said, you’d be hard-pressed to find a prospect below full season ball with a more tantalizing combination of tools and baseball instincts. The Brewers are unsurprisingly very high on Made, making him a candidate to be the latest international free agent who takes the aggressive assignments in stride. There’s five tool upside here.
24. Leodalis De Vries – Array – San Diego Padres
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $4.2M – 2023 (SDP) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/55
|50/60
|45/55
|55/55
|40/50
|55+
Another Padres teenage prospect who is ahead of his years, De Vries is a switch-hitting shortstop with plus power potential.
Offense
Utilizing slightly different setups from each side, De Vries starts from the left side with his feet about shoulder-width apart and his bat resting on his shoulder. He pulls his hands upwards in tandem with a hovering leg kick, getting to his prior to pitcher release. He’s extremely advanced for a teenage hitter, already using his lower half well, along with a swing path that generates consistent lift.
From the right side, De Vries starts slightly open and deeper into base with his hands higher. His pre-swing moves are more repeatable as a righty at this point, with less hand movement and the focus mostly being just a coil as he is already more stacked into his back side weight wise with his hands closer to his slot. The exit velocities are higher from the left side, but his noisier hand load can throw off his timing ever-so-slightly. As a result, De Vries has been more productive in the early going from the right side despite the lower exit velocities.
De Vries has handled Low-A well at just 17 years old in large part due to his advanced approach and pitch recognition. His chase rate has dwindled below 20% as the 2024 season has progressed, cutting into his already reasonable strikeout numbers and bolstering his strong walk rate. He already posts well above average exit velocities for his age, which paired with his advanced ability to elevate to both the pull side and all fields, gives him at least above average power potential.
Defense/Speed
Like many young, projectable shortstops, there’s a chance De Vries could fill out and lose a step, preceding a move to third base. That said, he looks the part at the position right now, moving his feet well with advanced actions and ahead-of-his years instincts. He is comfortable throwing on the run and from different angles, but lacks desired carry on his throws, which can run to his arm side or sink. An above average runner, De Vries should be a decent stolen base threat capable of grabbing at least 10-15 bags.
Outlook
One of the youngest players in full season ball for the 2024 season, De Vries needed a few months to get his feet wet before really hitting his stride. While he may be more power-over-hit, there’s easily potential for average bat to ball with plus plate discipline to really bolster his offensive consistency. There’s enough impact to handle a slide over to third base if needed. At this point, he looks the part of a future shortstop, but the there’s enough offensive ability to be a well above-average regular regardless of his defensive home.
25. Chase Dollander – Array – Colorado Rockies
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (9), 2023 (COL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|55/60
|50/50
|45/55
|40/50
|55+
One of the more electric arms college baseball has seen in several years, Dollander’s disappointing junior season was still not enough to push him outside of the top 10 picks in the 2023 draft and he quickly proved the Rockies right by dominating High-A and Double-A hitters in his first pro season.
Arsenal
An overpowering pitcher who is a data darling, Dollander runs out a four pitch mix with the potential for three plus offerings. His double-plus fastball sits 95-98 MPH with exploding life at the top of the zone, that plays up from his short-arm release and flat approach angle. Averaging around 16 inches of induced vertical break with late arm side run from a release height of 5.5 feet, Dollander’s fastball is extremely difficult for hitters to get on top of while also frequently freezing them at the knees.
Working off of his fastball is a cutter-ish slider in the upper 80s. It played more like a slider in 2022, featuring more horizontal break and less vertical break in the mid 80s. It works off of his fastball well, particularly to righties, but he can have the tendency to leave it up where it can flatten out.
Dollander found much more confidence in his upper 70s sweeping curveball in 2024, using it with much more frequency to positive results when he was around the zone. The challenge is, it was still an inconsistent offering for him from a strike-throwing perspective, landing it just 53% of the time.
His upper 80s changeup flashes average but can play up above that thanks to the way it works off of his elite heater. He was able to generate more arm side fade with it in 2024 (16.5 inches) with just enough velocity separation from the fastball to get hitters on their front foot.
Outlook
With such a great pitcher’s build and a smooth, athletic delivery, Dollander could have put himself right alongside Paul Skenes as the top arm in the draft. He was still easily one of the best pitchers in his class, despite his ERA doubling to 4.75 in his draft year, because of the immense upside he possessed and already validated that notion in his first pro season.
Dollander told Just Baseball that he spent the 2023 offseason cleaning up some issues that crept into his delivery and it was easy to see the dividends being paid out in 2024 as not only his command improved, but also the sharpness of his stuff. Pitching prospects have not fared well for the Rockies in recent years for a myriad of reasons, but none of them were as talented as Dollander, who has frontline upside.
26. JJ Wetherholt – SS – St. Louis Cardinals
Height/Weight: 5’10”, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (7), 2024 (STL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|60/60
|45/55
|55/55
|40/50
|55
Wetherholt entered the 2024 season as one of the favorites to go first overall in the draft before a hamstring injury sidelined him for a large chunk of the season. He impressed enough in his return to action to rekindle to 1-1 fire, but to the Cardinals chagrin, he slipped to them.
Offense
Starting open and upright, Wetherholt gets into his lower half with a big, rhythmic leg kick that he controls well as an impressive athlete. His path is conducive to elevating with consistency, entering the zone early and staying through it, but his elite bat speed and barrel accuracy also allows him to post plus contact rates while creating leverage to all fields.
He has handled lefties well, with an OPS well north of 1.000 against same-handed pitchers since the start of 2023. His plus plate discipline and ability to recognize spin resulted in as many walks as strikeouts in his collegiate career, solidifying his archetype of a modern leadoff hitter. While sample size was smaller due to the missed time, Wetherholt enjoyed one of the larger leaps in 90th percentile exit velocity among draft prospects in 2024.
Defense/Speed
He’s a twitchy athlete and above average runner who can create some havoc on the base paths when healthy. The plan heading into Wetherholt’s junior season was for him to play a full season at shortstop in an effort to prove to scouts that he could fend off a move to second base. The aforementioned hamstring injury limited him to just 27 games there, where his footwork and actions looked better, though his arm still appears short for the position.
He has a knack for getting the ball out quick, which could hedge the lack of arm strength. It’s probably more likely than not that he moves off of the six, but he has earned a longer look and still has a shot to be an average defender there. If he moves to second base, he’d project as a plus defender there.
Outlook
Plus hit, at least average power and plus plate discipline make Wetherholt a high floor hitter who can climb through the Minor Leagues quickly. The hope is that the recurrent hamstring issue is behind Wetherholt, especially as he takes on a full professional workload at shortstop. Offensively, provides a high floor with still plenty to dream on. If it all works out, Wetherholt should be a high OBP table-setter who can run into 20+ homers and plenty of doubles.
27. Jeferson Quero – C – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2019 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|30/35
|45/55
|45/45
|60/65
|55
An impressive defensive catcher with intriguing offensive tools, Quero’s success in both facets of the game at Double-A as 20 years old solidified him as one of the best catching prospects in the game.
Offense
Using a rhythmic leg kick that precedes a short, flat swing, Quero repeats his moves well and produces a ton of line drives. Quero is an aggressive hitter, but drives the ball to all fields well and is able to get to pitches in difficult locations.
Like many young hitters with a solid feel to hit, Quero can give away at bats by taking “B-swings” at pitcher’s pitches early in counts. As the season has progressed, he has slowly cut down his chase rate but his lack of approach caught up to him, struggling over the final couple months of the season. Possessing a good feel for the barrel, Quero makes plenty of contact and projects as an above average hitter if can continue to rein in his high swing rate.
Quero produced strong exit velocities in 2023, flashing plus raw pop that he started to tap into more consistently. For such an aggressive hitter, Quero identifies spin well and puts good swings on secondary stuff for a younger player at his level.
If Quero can continue to refine his approach, he could develop into an exciting blend of well-above average hit and power at the plate.
Defense/Speed
Viewed as a glove-first catcher because of his athleticism and maturity/energy behind the dish, Quero earns high marks for the way he commands games and works with pitchers. Quero blocks and receives well while boasting a plus arm behind the dish. His defensive skillset, paired with the intangibles have Quero looking like a potential plus defender behind the dish.
Outlook
A 21-year-old catcher with plus defensive tools and plenty of offensive upside Quero has blossomed into one of the best catching prospects in the game. Despite the Southern League using experimental baseballs that inflated strikeout rates some, Quero only whiffed 18% of the time in 2023 with above average offensive numbers.
Assuming Quero can continue to improve his plate discipline and game power, he has the goods to develop into an All-Star catcher.
28. Marcelo Mayer – Array – Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|45/45
|45/55
|50/50
|50/55
|55
A well-rounded game with exciting potential in the batter’s box, Mayer has offset some hit tool concern with added power and the ability to stick at shortstop. Injuries have limited Mayer to less than 80 games in back to back seasons, which creating some availability concerns.
Offense
Starting upright and slightly open, Mayer does not feature much pre-swing movement, with a load that is predicated on a coil into his back side and small stride. Mayer unleashes impressive bat speed, but can be long to the ball as he can counter-rotate and too much, resulting in the bat being wrapped behind him some. As a result, Mayer has the tendency to compensate by pulling off with his front side, making it more difficult to stay on softer stuff at the bottom of the zone.
Mayer produced just a .530 OPS against changeups in 2024 with a 300 point OPS gap against all pitch types in the top half of the zone vs. the bottom half, with the struggles being in the latter. One of several Red sox farmhands to benefit from their bat speed program, Mayer saw his average exit velocity jump from 89 MPH to 91 MPH in 2024 while handling velocity with ease. In 2024, Mayer hit nearly .340 with an OPS over .900 against fastballs 93+ MPH while seeing his contact rates climb.
His long levers help him generate the aforementioned impact, but can also contribute to his higher ground ball rates and challenges to hit secondaries. Mayer’s raw power is plus, but he will need to drive the ball in the air more consistently to tap into even just above average game power. He took a bit step forward swing decisions wise in 2024, cutting his chase rate by 8% and overall strike out rate by 4%.
The hit tool is likely to be average at best, but plus raw power and improving swing decisions give Mayer the potential to be an above average offensive threat who is capable of hitting at least 20-25 home runs with plenty of doubles given his ability to hit the ball hard to all fields.
Defense/Speed
Though just an average runner, Mayer moves his feet well at shortstop and has all of the goods to be an above average defender there. A plus arm, soft hands, good footwork and clean actions help Mayer look silky smooth at short despite not being the most explosive athlete. He has good instincts and the ability to throw from different arm angles, making it easy to project him to stay at the position. Mayer improved his base stealing ability in 2024, swiping 13 bags on 15 tries.
Outlook
Though injuries ultimately cut his campaign short again, Mayer took a big step forward in 2024, after struggling in 43 Double-A games in 2023. Not only did he hit the ball significantly harder, but he also cut his strikeout rate and added value on the base paths. Plus raw power from the left side and the ability to stick at shortstop make Mayer easy to pencil in as the Red Sox future at shortstop even if the hit tool is fringy. The bigger concern is his availability as he tries to eclipse the 100 game plateau for the first time in his career in 2025.
29. Jac Caglianone – 1B – Kansas City Royals
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 250 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (6), 2024 (KC) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|25/35
|65/80
|40/40
|50/50
|60
Caglianone not only possesses the best power in the class, but he will immediately boast some of the best raw power in the Minor Leagues. The Royals are going to let Cags try the two-way thing out of the gate and he does have some intrigue on the mound. That said, his offensive upside is so immense that the focus will likely be shifted to the batter’s box much like Bryce Eldridge.
Offense
Caglianone possesses top-of-the-scale power with better contact skills than most hitters with his build (there’s not many). Starting with a wide stance and his hands high, Caglianone loads with a pronounced weight shift into his back side in tandem with a very small stride. With two strikes, Caglianone spreads out ever wider, barely picking his front foot off of the ground, focusing on just shifting his weight towards his back hip.
For a hitter with such long levers, his minimal stride helps him consistently be on time and see the ball early. That said, it can be difficult to control the weight shift of such a big frame, often swaying back forward prematurely on secondary stuff. His path stays in the zone for so long paired with ridiculous strength, allowing him to get away with a drift more than most hitters, but his swing can be choppy or on a downward angle towards the ball, resulting in too many ground balls and a need to catch the ball further out front to get it in the air. His raw power is encroaching on 80 grade, already flashing exit velocities as high as 120 mph with metal while launching home runs with his “C” swings.
Caglianone’s flatter path and bat speed make him difficult to beat within the zone, where he posted a 92% contact rate in his draft year, though his hyper-aggressive approach can undermine his bat-to-ball skills, bringing his overall contact rate down to 79%. He chased as much as any pro prospect in college baseball, though he did cut his chase rate slightly from his sophomore season and demonstrated much more selectivity in the postseason. In his 31 High-A games, Caglianone still struggled to a chase rate north of 40%.
Being in a launch position earlier than most hitters, allows him to see the ball earlier, but it can also push a hitter further into swing mode. His improvements against secondary pitches in his draft year was a positive sign, as was his huge leap left on left, hitting over .400 against southpaws. Caglianone has some of the most ridiculous raw power in the Minor Leagues, but he may need to make some adjustments in the box mechanically to facilitate better swing decisions and more lift.
Defense/Speed
Capable of running it up to the upper 90s on the mound, Caglianone has a plus plus arm that could play well in right field if the Royals want to give him some looks at a position other than first base where he is a solid defender. He’s a below average runner, but far from a clogger on the base paths.
Outlook
The two-way intrigue of Caglianone catapulted him into the mainstream as Shohei Ohtani was showing baseball fans a whole new world at the MLB level. The University of Florida product has a mid 90s fastball from the left side with a nasty changeup that flashes plus, however his velocity really slipped at the end of the year and he has consistently battled command issues since returning to the mound from Tommy John surgery as a junior.
Ultimately, it may be best for him to focus on hitting and potentially playing a corner outfield spot as he possesses 40 home run upside from the left side with good enough bat-to-ball to get into it, but his small pro sample in both High-A and the Arizona Fall League were likely enough of an indicator that the big slugger needs to refine some things mechanically in the box to get there.
30. Bryce Eldridge – Array – San Francisco Giants
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (16) – 2023 (SF) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|45/55
|55/70
|40/40
|35/45
|55
Drafted as a two-way prospect, Eldridge quickly turned heads with his bat with the Giants opting to shift his focus there. He has massive power upside while offering more polish than most prep hitters with his profile, being pushed quickly to Triple-A in what was his first full pro season.
Offense
Standing at a wiry 6-foot-7 with long levers, Eldridge already generates impressive bat speed and big exit velocities, but there’s even more in the tank. While there is hit-tool concern with any hitter with an NBA wing’s build, Eldridge has a quick bat and smooth stroke with pretty good body control already. He will whiff plenty, but consistently hitting the ball as hard as he does (93.5 MPH average exit velocity) should allow him to make the most out of his contact, even when the ball isn’t leaving the yard.
It’s difficult to get a fair gauge on where Eldridge’s plate discipline can ultimately be, as he aggressively climbed four levels and expectedly saw his chase rates climb as he faced upper-level pitching as a 19-year-old with a massive strike zone to have to cover. That said, he seems to recognize spin well and consistently attacks good pitches to hit within the zone which can sometimes push him into swing mode over small stretches. Ultimately, he projects as above average in the plate discipline department.
Already launching homers upwards of 460 feet prior to his 20th birthday, Eldridge has room for more strength within his long frame, making 40 home runs not outlandish to dream on. It will be a matter of whether he can hit enough to get into his power consistently. Amid all of his success in 2024, Eldridge still posted below average contact rates. If he is even fringy in that department, 30 home runs seems easily attainable at the highest level.
Defense/Speed
A below-average runner, the Giants started Eldridge in right field defensively, but has since transitioned to first base. He is still getting his feet under him at first base, where he can ultimately be a fine defender with a plus arm.
Outlook
Eldridge has managed to mitigate some the swing and miss concerns with solid plate discipline, but ultimately those fears will not be fully eradicated until he enjoys success at the MLB level. What is becoming increasingly easy to project is Eldridge’s monstrous game power, launching 26 home runs in 140 games if you tack the Arizona Fall League onto his age 19 season.
He cut his ground ball rate below 40%, which paired with his top-of-the-scale exit velocities, make it reasonable to dream on a power bat who can blow past 30 home runs if it all comes together with 40+ in the tank on his best seasons.
31. Brandon Sproat – RHP – New York Mets
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (56) – NYM (2023) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|55/55
|50/50
|60/70
|40/45
|55
Drafted by the Mets twice, (90th overall in 2022), it was dazzling stuff that made Sproat a first round candidate as the 2023 draft approached, however below average command dropped him to the second round. There’s risk and a wide range of outcomes, with the high-end being too tantalizing to overlook.
Arsenal
A four-pitch mix, Sproat boasts three above average offerings with his fastball and changeup being plus. Featuring a four-seamer and two-seamer at the University of Florida, Sproat has since cut down his usage of the latter in favor of his four-seam fastball with improved ride in the upper 90s. Sproat has continued to gain velocity as he compiles professional starts, frequently topping triple digits.
His power changeup at 88-92 mph is a devastating put-away pitch to both lefties and righties. Averaging 16 inches of horizontal break and a screwball type of action, the pitch is similar to the “splinker” of Paul Skenes. Sproat has continued to improve his feel for it and picks up disheveled swings from hitters.
Sproat has a pair of breaking balls, previously favoring his mid 80s gyro slider, but after tweaking his curveball to be shorter and sharper, he has upped the usage in 2024. Four average or better offerings flirting with double plus gives Sproat an arsenal that is as impressive as any arm in the Mets system.
Outlook
Stuff wasn’t an issue for Sproat, but he emerged in 2024 with a more complete arsenal. The concern for the right-hander is his command, often struggling to time up his long arm action. He has looked more comfortable repeating his delivery and filling up the zone as he gets more pro innings under his belt, providing optimism for average command.
If he can continue to cut down on the high number of non-competitive pitches, Sproat’s stuff is good enough to get away with a higher walk rate. Already fighting off the reliever risk, Sproat has flashed No. 2 upside with the fall back of a volatile late-rotation arm or elite high-leverage reliever.
32. Quinn Mathews – LHP – St. Louis Cardinals
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (122), 2023 (STL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|45/45
|60/60
|55/60
|55
A completely different pitcher stuff wise than the guy who threw 156 pitches for Stanford in the Super Regionals, Mathews has seen his fastball jump by three ticks while the quality of his secondaries followed suit.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix, Matthews boasts three above average offerings or better rounded out by a curveball that he will mix in to steal strikes. The fastball now sits 94-95 mph, touching 97 mph with good carry from a below average release height, helping it play up in the zone and set up his pair of plus secondary offerings.
His changeup has been his best pitch since his collegiate days, and now with even more velocity separation, it has been a devastating pitch to right handers. Averaging 12 inches of horizontal movement and more than 13 mph of separation from his fastball, it’s no surprise that righties are barely hitting over .100 against the pitch in his professional career.
The slider has blossomed into a plus pitch, now being thrown in the mid 80s with sharp, cutterish action that he will sometimes manipulate to have more sweep as well. He has plus command of the pitch, landing it for a strike more than 70% of the time while picking up strong chase and whiff numbers.
His 76-78 mph curveball is a great taste-breaker that he will mix in more to left-handed hitters. It’s a solid fourth offering.
Outlook
Mathews he still has the pitchability that made him a successful pitcher at Stanford, but now with potentially two plus pitches and a quality fastball. He has posted one of the best strikeout-to-walk rates in Minor League Baseball since being drafted and has an arsenal that can keep both lefties and righties at bay. Mathews is a high floor arm with middle-rotation upside.
33. Coby Mayo – Array – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (103), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/40
|50/55
|60/70
|45/45
|40/40
|55
Mayo established himself as one of the best power-hitting prospects in the minor leagues before a rough MLB debut both offensively and defensively. Still just 23 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season with back to back seasons of Triple-A success under his belt, Mayo still projects as a middle-of-the-order power bat.
Check out our interview with Coby Mayo!
Offense
Boasting a huge frame and long levers, Mayo has stood out as one of the best power hitters in the minor leagues thanks to his ability to crush balls in the air to the pull side. Mayo worked with the Orioles on some minor swing tweaks heading into the 2023 season to help him tap into more power, and the results have been evident. Between 2023 and 2024, Mayo boasted a 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH with a ground ball rate of just 34%. He launched 54 homers and 131 extra base hits in 233 upper level games in that span.
He absolutely pulverizes fastballs, mashing them to an OPS over 1.100 in 155 Triple-A games, but an OPS around .750 against all other offerings. Mayo’s swing being so heavily geared for pull side lift, can result in him pulling off of breaking stuff and pitches on the outer half. Mayo’s OPS was roughly 350 points higher on the inner half than the outer half in 2024.
Mayo will likely strikeout at a high clip at the big league level, but he has demonstrated good plate discipline and the patience to draw walks at an above average clip. Mayo has the game power to launch 30 home runs with 40 to dream on if it all comes together.
Defense/Speed
Mayo moves well for his size and has a plus arm at third base. He has worked hard at his defense, improving his footwork and actions. The game sped up on him at the MLB level, casting more doubt over his glove, but he has showed the ability to be a passable defender at the hot corner. With the focus on his third base defense, Mayo has not received as many reps at his plan b option of first base. If he has to move off of third, he has the ability to be an average defender at first base with more reps.
Outlook
The potential for double plus game power gives Mayo middle of the order upside if he can make consistent enough contact at the MLB level. While it will help Mayo’s case if he can be within arm’s reach of average defense at third base, his bat will ultimately determine whether or not he reaches his all star upside. If the hit tool stalls, he can still be a mistake hitter whose big power earns him a platoon role, but all indications through the upper minors are that the Orioles have a potential middle-of-the-order bat.
34. Hagen Smith – Array – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (5), 2024 (CHW) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|70/70
|40/50
|50/50
|55
An elite fastball, slider combination paired with deception made Smith the most dominant pitcher in the country for Arkansas, setting the NCAA record for strikeouts-per-nine.
Arsenal
A unique release and a pair of 70 grade offerings make Smith a miserable at bat for hitters of either side of the plate. His fastball sits in the mid 90s with impressive ride and run. Righties struggled to a batting average below the Mendoza line against the heater, but the late action on the pitch often tied up left-handed hitters who struggled to a batting average barely over .100 in his junior season. In terms of release characteristics, there’s some overlap with Josh Hader. His improved command of the fastball paired with the big in zone whiff numbers make it easy for Smith to erase hitter’s counts.
Smith’s mid 80s slider is perhaps even more dominant, sharing similarities to that of Carlos Rodon’s with two-plane break. Of the nearly 500 sliders tracked in 2024, opponents hit just .100 against it with a swinging strike rate north of 25%. Because of his short-arm delivery and deception, the pitch is difficult for hitters to pick up, allowing him to still pick up plenty of whiffs even if he leaves it up. The late downward action in addition to the sweep resulted in a ground ball rate above 60% when hitters were able to make contact.
The distant third pitch for Smith is an upper 80s changeup that was far improved in 2024. He doubled his usage of the pitch to 10% and found some effectiveness with it as the season progressed. It is still an inconsistent offering for him, but flashed at least average and should play up off of his fastball and arm action.
Outlook
The second pitcher selected in the 2024 Draft could probably slot right into a big league bullpen with his fastball, slider duo, but the White Sox have a loftier vision for the Arkansas product who could be a frontline arm with further refinement of his command and changeup, both of which were far improved in his draft year.
While they’re different arms, the Garrett Crochet found success as a starter with the White Sox after finding a a feel for a cutter that bridged his fastball and slider while also developing a good enough feel for his changeup to effectively mix it in a handful of times per game. It will be interesting to see if the White Sox try to diversify Smith’s arsenal similarly, which could elevate him to that frontline upside. If his changeup continues to progress alone, he could be a strong No. 3 starter or fringe No. 2. With the quality of his fastball and slider, Smith has the fallback of an elite high leverage reliever.
35. Chase Burns – RHP – Cincinnati Reds
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (2), 2024 (CIN) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/65
|70/70
|50/55
|35/45
|50/50
|55
A physical freak on the mound, Burns throws plenty of strikes for a flame-throwing, max-effort righty.
Arsenal
Burns deploys a four pitch mix, but his usage was dominated by his fastball that frequently grabs triple digits and a pair of impressive breaking balls. The fastball sits 97-99 mph, frequently eclipsing triple digits. Despite strong underlying characteristics, his over-the-top release creates a plane that can make the pitch more hittable than expected, especially for left-handed hitters. Lefties posted a whiff rate less than half of that of righties.
The whiff numbers were strong, especially at the top of the zone, but opponents posted an OPS just over .960 against his heater. Those who are less concerned about the damage done on Burns’ fastball cite the bandbox that is Wake Forest’s home field, but the numbers against the pitch were nearly identical on the road.
That’s not to say it cannot become more effective with some tweaks. The velocity and characteristics are there and an organization that helped Hunter Greene overcome his long ball issue with his fastball likely feels confident about its ability to do the same with the talented Burns. He still generates plenty of swing and miss, setting the tone for his breaking balls, there’s just little in-between in terms of the quality of contact.
His upper 80s slider is a tunneling nightmare for hitters as the downward bite really plays up from his high slot. A double-plus pitch, Burns maintained a 70% strike rate on the pitch with a chase rate just below 50%. His low 80s curveball can blend with his slider, but has enough velocity separation to give him a slightly different look that he does not command quite as well. Burns flashed an iffy changeup, but abandoned it as the season progressed.
Outlook
Burns is an athletic and powerful right-hander who has been able to maintain his velocity deep into the season throughout each of his three collegiate campaigns. If Burns can establish his fastball at the top more consistently, it would likely help the pitch perform better, but the effort-driven nature of his delivery could challenge his ability to consistently locate it at the top and when he does tug it down, it clearly becomes much more hittable.
His slider easily projects as an elite big league pitch with the curveball looking like a strong third option, especially with some slight tweaks to differentiate it further. It is worth wondering if Burns should play around with a splitter, a pitch that has performed well for plenty of pitchers with a similar release and something the Reds have taught several pitchers over the last couple seasons. With a couple adjustments, Burns could reach his No. 2 upside, but assuming health, his stuff alone will ensure that he has a big league role for a long time.
36. Kristian Campbell – Array – Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (132), 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|50/55
|45/55
|60/60
|40/50
|55
An impressive athlete with plus raw power, Campbell has been one of the biggest breakout prospects in the Minor Leagues despite an unorthodox swing path.
Offense
Starting with a closed stance and his hands high, Campbell toe taps into stride before unleashing explosive bat speed and rotational power. The swing looks more erratic than it is because of the high effort and violence. Somehow, he produces average contact rates both in and out of the zone. His front side leads his swing, pulling open as his hands pump behind him, somehow still maintaining tension, which helps him produce such impressive bat speed, but also results in hard stuff boring in tying him up. With so much rotational effort, once he commits to it’s hard to shut it down, or get the barrel out on pitches running further in than he anticipated, resulting in uncomfortable handcuffed, half hearted swings.
His whippy bat speed generates plus exit velocities and allows him to do major damage when he can get his hands out in front of him, especially with a a flatter path that can make it more difficult consistently tap into his raw pop in games when he is catching the ball deep. That said, he avoids ground balls enough for his 106 mph 90th percentile exit velocity to at least translate into plenty of doubles while mixing in homers. When he does get the ball in the air, it absolutely flies, capable of launching homers north of 460 feet and 114 MPH.
The approach is solid for Campbell, particularly against spin, which he recognizes well. He will cheat for fastballs at times, expanding the zone a bit more against velocity. Despite his plus raw power, Campbell’s path will more likely be conducive to doubles and high BABIP.
Defense/Speed
A great athlete, Campbell is a plus runner, but is still searching for his primary defensive home. The Red Sox have moved him all over the diamond, seeing action at shortstop, second base, centerfield and even third base. His fringy arm and actions may push him from the left side of the infield, projecting best at second base or centerfield if he can find more comfort with his reads and routes out there. His speed is evident on the base paths where he is capable of swiping 20+ bags annually.
Outlook
There’s not a lot of examples of players who swing like Campbell having success at the big league level, however he has had little issue turning around velocity inside or upstairs as well as hitting breaking stuff in his professional career. If he is able to maintain his average exit velocity of 91 mph and ridiculously high line drive rate, he could be a doubles machine who consistently produces a high BABIP. If Campbell can find his footing in centerfield, that would significantly improve his outlook as well. There’s a few “ifs” with Campbell because of how unique the profile is and how erratic the swing can be, but it’s hard to argue against the results and data.
37. Jarlin Susana – RHP – Washington Nationals
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.7M 2022, (SDP) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/70
|50/55
|40/50
|40/45
|55
Acquired by the Nationals in the Juan Soto haul, Susana turned heads at the complex with electrifying stuff, headlined by a triple digits fastball that he struggle to reign in. Now filling up the strike zone in High-A, Susana’s stock is skyrocketing.
Arsenal
Easily some of the best raw stuff in the Minor Leagues, Susana offers two distinct fastballs: a four seamer that averages 100 mph and a two seamer at 99 mph. He can run the four seamer up to 103 mph, exploding through the zone and dominating at the top third. His two seamer averages 14 inches of horizontal run and is mostly utilized to blow up righties inside or catch them looking at the back door.
His cutterish slider at 89-91 mph has consistently left hitters baffled, with hard gyro break that dives beneath the barrels of hitters from both sides of the plate. Through his first 18 starts of 2024, opponents hit just .140 against the offering with even splits. His command of the pitch has really come along, landing it for a strike 67% of the time. The action of both his two seamer and slider result in plenty of ground balls, helping him keep his pitch count down.
Susana will also mix in a slurvy curveball in the mid 80s that flashes above average. Rounding out his arsenal is a power changeup that he will mix in a couple times per start in the low 90s. It has a chance to be a solid fourth offering if he finds more comfort and feel for it.
Outlook
Susana has exclusively worked out of the stretch for most of his pro career, however something clicked for him mid-way through his age 19 season, repeating his release point much more consistently with a delivery that does not appear high effort for the output that the 6-foot-6 power pitcher is generating. While two distinct fastballs at 100 mph and a wipeout slider gives Susana the floor of a high leverage arm, his shocking strides in the command department and ability to generate ground balls now have him tracking like a high-upside starter, albeit, still with plenty of volatility.
38. Jordan Lawlar – Array – Arizona Diamondbacks
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (6), 2021 (ARI) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|55/55
|45/50
|70/70
|55/55
|55
A premium athlete who continues to impress with his feel in the batter’s box, Lawlar quickly blossomed into one of the game’s more dynamic infield prospects, but injuries derailed his 2024 season.
Offense
Setting up in a medium base with equal weight distribution, Lawlar uses a gathering leg kick along with a barrel tip for timing before unleashing a lightning quick stroke.
The swing produces more quickness than raw bat speed, but there is more bat speed to come as he adds strength and distances himself from injuries. Lawlar’s ability to hit fastballs and approach has helped him handle aggressive assignments, showcasing an advanced knowledge of the strike zone.
Like many young hitters, Lawlar’s swing has a tendency to get big in plus counts, but that is something he should be able to rein in as he matures. Lawlar has the ability to out-slug his standard exit velocities thanks to his ability to generate loft to the pull side. He could ultimately provide 20 homer pop on an annual basis.
His desire to elevate to his pull side can result in him pulling off or swinging over quality breaking balls, which was something he struggled with in his MLB debut in 2023. This should get better as he continues to improve his ability to recognize spin and picks his spots to hunt for pull side damage more effectively. It helps his case that he has flashed the ability to let the ball travel and drive it hard in the air the other way.
Lawlar will need to improve his ability to both recognize and hit spin to succeed at the highest level, but has the ingredients to provide at least average power and hit with good plate discipline.
Defense
Lawlar is an elite athlete with quick-twitch actions on the defensive side of the ball. There are no questions about his ability to stick at shortstop, and his range, hands, and plus arm lead should make him an impactful defender.
He’s also a plus-plus runner who will flash elite home-to-first times. The defensive tools are loud and he should impact the game with his glove and legs on a nightly basis.
Outlook
Lawlar’s elite athleticism and solid offensive ingredients give him a great chance to be an everyday shortstop at the highest level, but there’s still room for more consistency at the plate. Health will be important to monitor as well as he has battled a few different ailments since being drafted in 2021
He has the ceiling of a borderline All Star, capable of impacting the game in a variety of ways. If he can tap into 20-25 home-run power in the big leagues, we could see some shades of a Trea Turner-lite.
39. Konnor Griffin – Array – Pittsburgh Pirates
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (9), 2024 (PIT) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|40/50
|45/60
|70/70
|55/70
|55
Griffin offers as much upside as any prospect in the class. He’s 6-foot-4, 210 pounds with plus run times and excels defensively both in centerfield and at shortstop. If that wasn’t enough he was an early round pitching prospect on the mound as well.
Offense
Starting upright with a slight bend in his knees and his hands rested right by his slot, Griffin has worked to simplify his operation in the box in order to facilitate more repeatability and contact. Griffin managed his large frame and long levers much more effectively in his senior spring, improving his hit tool outlook.
Griffin can produce big power with minimal effort and has room for even more strength within his frame. His swing can lack fluidity and rhythm at times, looking rushed or crowded with his swing. As he continues to smooth things out in the box and gains more feel for his lower half, he should make more consistent contact and drive the ball in the air with more frequency.
It’s really difficult to project Griffin offensively at this point due to the wide range of outcomes, but his monstrous ceiling and steady improvements bode well for his outlook as he enters professional baseball.
Defense/Speed
A superb athlete who excelled in football and basketball as well before shifting his focus solely to baseball, Griffin turns in double plus run times and projects as a strong defender at both center field and shortstop, projecting as potentially a 70 defender at the former. His a plus arm could play well on the dirt as well, however the defensive potential in center may be just too tantalizing. He gets to his top speed quickly for such a physical player, getting great jumps and chewing up plenty of ground with his long strides.
High school stats are to be taken with a grain of salt, but he stole 85 bags in 43 games in his senior season. He should be a menace on the base paths.
Outlook
If there were more clarity on Griffin’s hit tool, he would have likely been a top five pick. His tools and upside alone made him an extremely exciting get for the Pirates with the 9th selection, especially in a class that lacked premium defenders. There’s still room on Griffin’s big frame for more strength, making plus power easy to dream on.
In addition to the defense, he does just about everything possible to take pressure off of his questionable hit tool, offering a tantalizing blend of power upside and speed that already translates both on the base paths and in the field. Young for the class, Griffin reclassified after last season and turned 18 just a few months before the draft. He’s likely a project that could be worth every bit of the wait. It could look like something similar to 2024 Brenton Doyle if comes together.
40. Thomas White – LHP – Miami Marlins
Height/Weight: 6’5, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round-A (35), 2023 (MIA) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|50/55
|60/60
|40/50
|55
The top southpaw in the 2023 class, White already has an impressive feel for a strong three pitch mix. He’s a candidate to climb quickly.
Arsenal
Towering at a lanky 6-foot-5, White already has a good feel for his body and mechanics, a rarity for pitchers of his profile. The one thing that can throw off his command a bit at times is his long arm action, but his arm path also plays into the deception he creates, hiding the ball behind him before working down on the mound. The result is a fastball that can spring onto hitters more quickly than others at the same velocity despite just average extension.
His fastball sits in the mid 90s, touching 98 mph and flashing decent carry. While that is already plenty of velocity, his projectable frame and relatively low-effort delivery make him a candidate to see an uptick as he matures. Regardless, it’s already a plus heater.
Both White’s curveball and changeup are already above average with the latter looking like a plus pitch in the early stages of his pro career. The sweeping curveball sits in the low 80s with two plane break and roughly 14 inches of horizontal break. It is a big whiff pitch left on left but he has the tendency to leave it up at times, especially to righties. That said, it is still a great third option to opposite-handed hitters, especially when he buries it towards their back leg.
White’s preferred weapon to righties is his mid 80s changeup, which mirrors his fastball well thanks to his ability to maintain his arm speed and unique arm action. Averaging around 15 inches of horizontal movement, the plus pitch fades under barrels.
Outlook
Though he was the 35th overall selection in the 2023 draft, his $4.1 million signing bonus was top 20 pick value and good for the fourth highest payday among arms in the class trailing only: Paul Skenes, Rhett Lowder, Chase Dollander and his teammate Noble Meyer.
Already flashing three above average or better offerings as a teenage southpaw, White pitched his way out of Low-A Jupiter after just eight impressive starts to begin the 2024 season. While there’s probably a little more to dream on stuff wise, it’s pretty easy to envision a potential middle-rotation arm, assuming White’s command continues to progress nicely.
41. Aidan Miller – SS – Philadelphia Phillies
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (17), 2023 (PHI) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/60
|45/55
|55/55
|40/50
|55
Plus power and good on base skills make Miller an exciting offensive piece; his positive swing adjustments only add to the intrigue.
Offense
Previously featuring a significant barrel tip/hitch that he could overcome thanks to his plus bat speed, Miller made things easier on himself heading into his first full pro season, starting his hands up higher and quieting his pre-swing moves. He also found a better feel for his base, narrowing his stance with more of his weight stacked towards his back side.
Simpler moves and a stronger base have helped Miller make more consistent contact and produce impressive impact. As he has tapped into plus exit velocities, Miller’s more efficient bat path has made it easier for him to do damage to the pull side in particular — something he struggled with as an amateur and in his first stint as a pro.
Miller’s strike zone awareness is well above average, recognizing spin more consistently than his peers and leveraging his advantage counts effectively. While lower level walk rates should be taken with a grain of salt, Miller should sustain his strong walk rates as he climbs levels.
Defense/Speed
Miller has exclusively seen action at shortstop as a pro, and while he may profile best at the hot corner, his instincts and improved footwork have helped him progress at short. The glove actions are not always the smoothest, particularly to his back hand, but he is more comfortable ranging to his left staring and has little problem throwing across his body.
The lack of comfort and range to the back hand and inconsistent glove work overall will probably result in Miller sliding over to the hot corner.An above average runner, Miller is not afraid to pick his spots to run and should mix in 15-20 stolen bases annually.
Outlook
It’s easy to like Aidan Miller’s offensive profile. He is a young hitter with standout bat speed, an advanced approach and has already demonstrated the ability to make positive swing adjustments. Even if he moves off of shortstop, there’s enough impact and defensive ability for him to be an above average regular at the hot corner. Miller has the goods to be a very well-rounded hitter, possessing the power upside to hit 20-25 homers with plenty of doubles and a strong OBP.
42. Luke Keaschall – Array – Minnesota Twins
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (49) – 2023 (MIN) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|60/70
|40/50
|55/55
|40/50
|55
A high offensive floor with solid wheels and some added power makes Keaschall an easy bat to buy into as the Twins try to figure out his longterm defensive home.
Offense
Starting slightly open with his hands high, Keaschall gets into his back side with a decent-sized leg kick that he starts early and controls well. He adjusted his base and hand position after his first taste of professional baseball, also adding some additional strength resulting in higher exit velocities.
Keaschall’s feel to hit stands out, making plenty of contact along with good plate discipline that has really improved in pro ball. He grinds out at bats with the ability to spoil tough pitches and enough pop to do pull side damage on mistakes. Keaschall’s average exit velocity of 89 MPH paired with his ability to hit the ball in the air consistently (35% ground ball rate in 2024), give him the potential for around 20 home runs.
His approach is his best attribute, running a chase rate of 15% while navigating his at bats like an MLB vet rather than a hitter who was in his first full pro season in 2024. Keaschall did not have a chase rate above 19% against any pitch type. With the uptick in impact, Keaschall offers a very well-rounded offensive skill set.
Defense/Speed
A standout wrestler in high school in addition to baseball, Keaschall is a great athlete and an above average runner. Despite his athleticism, Keaschall is still searching for a primary defensive home. It did not help that he tried to play through an injured UCL, limiting much of his action to first base and DH before opting for surgery. If his arm is stronger upon his return, Keaschall could project best at second base.
His reads in the outfield were shaky as he attempted to get acclimated, but Keaschall did show good closing speed and has the athleticism to develop out there if the Twins want to go that route. Keaschall struggled to maintain his stolen base efficiency in Double-A, though he should be able to provide 15-20 bags annually.
Outlook
Keaschall really impressed in 2024, mashing to an OPS north of 1.000 in 44 High-A games before putting up quality numbers in Double-A despite playing through elbow discomfort. Defensive clarity will have to wait a little bit longer as Keaschall is expected to be ready to hit at the start of the 2025 season, but won’t see the field until later on. His bat will lead the way for him as he has the goods to be high OBP threat who can push towards 20 home runs. Defensively, he may not be great at a single spot, but has the skill set to be able to get by at second base, first base and left field. There’s reminders of former Twins farmhand Spencer Steer in Keaschall’s game with more time to develop defensively.
43. Jett Williams – SS – New York Mets
Height/Weight: 5’8″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (14) – 2022 (NYM) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|70/70
|35/45
|70/70
|40/50
|55
Compact but explosive, Williams is a great athlete with more impact than his frame would suggest. His polish at the plate helped him make quick work of the lower levels.
Offense
A relaxed, narrow setup, Williams uses a decent-sized leg kick to gather into his back hip, but controls his lower half well. Despite his smaller frame, Williams is strong with a powerful lower-half, using the ground well to create power.
Between his lower half control and minimal movement with his hand load, Williams is consistently on time and makes elite swing decisions. He is one of the most patient hitters in the Minor Leagues, running a chase rate of just 12% in 2023.
Producing average exit velocities, Williams consistently drives the ball in the air with good carry (35% ground ball rate), giving him a chance to hit for average game power. Nothing jumps off of the page with Williams offensively, but he is solid across the board and gets the most out of his tools with his elite feel for the strike zone and overall knack for hitting.
Defense/Speed
An easy plus runner, Williams is a phenomenal athlete who the Mets have already played at shortstop, second base, and center field. He could become a passable defender at shortstop, having cleaned up his his footwork some since entering pro ball, but his actions still leave a bit to be desired.
Williams has the fall back of second base where he should be an above average defender, though he has also seen some action in centerfield where his great speed and good arm would profile well. Aggressive on the bases, Williams swiped 45 bags on 52 tries in the 2023 season.
Outlook
It’s easy to see why the Mets are so excited about their 2022 first round selection. He combines a high-floor offensive profile with dynamic athleticism and just enough impact to provide exciting upside.
A sure thing to be a consistent on-base threat, he and Termarr Johnson became the first teenagers since 2005 to walk 100 times in a Minor League season. Williams could provide value with the glove at second base or even in centerfield if he gets more reps out there. A well-rounded profile, he seems like a relatively safe bet to be a good big league regular.
44. Max Clark – OF – Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (3), 2023 (DET) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/55
|35/45
|70/70
|60/70
|55
A superb athlete who gets the most out of his frame, Clark flies, has a rocket for an arm and makes plenty of contact.
Offense
Starting with a wide, crouched stance, Clark boasts impressive hip mobility and gets himself into a powerful hitting position with a weight shift into his back hip and minimal stride. His twitch, wiry strength and athleticism help him produce plus bat speed with ease. He made some tweaks to his set up and swing after his pro debut, incorporating a more pronounced leg kick with his hands in a higher position and his bat at a flatter angle.
Clark is compact and quick to the ball, helping him see the ball longer and make good swing decisions. His barrel enters the zone early and seems to stay for a long time, helping him make plenty of contact. Clark’s swing is more geared for line drives, helping him get to high-carry fastballs at the top of the zone, but like many good left-handed hitters, he can really drive balls at the bottom of the zone.
Between his quickness to the ball, simple moves and feel for the barrel, it’s easy to see a potential plus hit tool for Clark. He already flashed exit velocities of 105 MPH on a home run in his first week at the Tigers’ complex, but the jury is still out on how much power he will ultimately hit for. What is not debatable is the fact that there is gap to gap power for Clark at the very least.
Defense/Speed
A plus plus runner with a strong arm, Clark has the tools to be a superb defender in centerfield. He tracks balls well and has an excellent first step. Running up to 94 MPH on the mound in high school, Clark easily boasts a plus arm. With his football background and ability to get to his top speed quickly, Clark should be a menace on the bases as well.
Outlook
It’s rare to find a prep prospect as athletic as Clark is while still having the polish that he has shown in the box. It will be interesting to see if his adjustments help him create a bit more loft and impact. Already with a good feel for the barrel and an advanced approach, increased power output could really have Clark flirting with the five tool player label. Clark one of the most exciting young outfield prospects in the game, but his present abilities make him a high probability big leaguer relative to his peers.
45. Cade Horton – RHP – Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 211 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (7), 2022 (CHC) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|65/65
|50/55
|45/55
|50/55
|60
One of the pitching breakouts of the 2023 MiLB season, the Cubs’ first round pick in 2022 has flashed an electric fastball with a devastating slider to complement it.
Arsenal
A power arsenal headlined by a plus fastball and slider, Horton sits 95-97 MPH with his heater, touching 99 MPH on occasion. He picks up plenty of whiffs at the top of the zone with it thanks to the unique carry and cut the pitch features.
Horton’s sweepy slider hovers in the mid 80s with around 11 inches of horizontal break. His ability to consistently land it for a strike (65% strike rate) paired with the sharp, late break of the pitch gives him a second plus offering. From the start of the season to Horton being placed on the development list to manage his innings (13 starts), he held opponents to a .110 batting average while going to the pitch around 30% of the time.
The third offering is a curveball also in the mid 80s which Horton has done a good job differentiating from his slider shape wise since going pro. While it still features some horizontal movement (5 inches), it has much more vertical drop (9 inches).
Though he is not as consistent in landing it for a strike as his slider, Horton’s curveball has flashed the ability to be a legitimate put away pitch as well.
Rounding out the arsenal is a changeup in the upper 80s that he recently adjusted to a split grip. It’s a work in progress, but has flashed above average with impressive arm side fade. He only made a few starts with the new changeup grip prior to being temporarily shut down, but he showed the ability to slow the spin, averaging around 1,900 RPMs. With a bit more feel for it and the ability to get the pitch to spin a bit less, it could be an above average or better offering.
Outlook
A late bloomer on the pitching side of things as a two-way player who had to undergo Tommy John surgery early in his collegiate career, Horton only tossed 53 2/3 innings at Oklahoma, but showed enough in their College World Series run to sell the Cubs on his upside.
Early returns have Horton proving the Cubs right as the athletic right-hander has pounded the zone with an electric arsenal. With two plus pitches and a legitimate chance for four big league offerings, Horton has become one of the better pitching prospects in baseball.
46. Kumar Rocker – RHP – Texas Rangers
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (3), 2022 (TEX) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|65/65
|70/70
|35/45
|50/55
|55
One of the more dominant college pitchers of the last several decades, Rocker was initially drafted by the Mets in the first round of the 2022 draft, but did not sign after the Mets voiced concerns over medicals. After getting his shoulder repaired, Rocker pitched in the Independent Frontier League where he impressed enough for the Rangers to surprise the baseball world by snagging him with the third pick, signing him for $5.2 million ($2.6 million under slot).
Rocker was impressive in 28 innings for the Rangers High-A affiliate in 2023 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned to action in July of 2024, with his stuff looking as sharp as ever.
Arsenal
Upon returning from Tommy John surgery, Rocker not only has boasted more impressive stuff, but also a smoother and more repeatable delivery. He wields two distinct fastballs, both sitting in the upper 90s with above average extension. His four seamer gets much more whiff within the zone and at the top than most fastballs that average only 13 inches of induced vertical break because of his unique release paired with the sheer velocity.
His high three-quarters release is far out horizontally, yet he is still able to mitigate horizontal movement with the four seamer better than most pitchers with similar releases, creating a difficult angle for hitters from both sides of the plate. His two-seamer is mixed in about half as much as his four seamer, featuring late arm-side run that can blow up the hands of right-handed hitters or start on the glove side part of the plate and run back over the corner to freeze both lefties and righties. It’s a useful weapon to get early contact on the ground.
Rocker’s double plus slider tunnels well off of his two fastballs. Already difficult to pick up from his release, Rocker’s ability to manipulate his slider to a harder cutterish pitch around 90 mph all of the way down to a bigger slurvy breaker in the mid 80s and a hybrid in between makes him difficult to execute an approach against as a hitter, aiding his ability to turn over lineups and vary his looks. It also hedges the need for his changeup to develop, a firm pitch in the low 90s that he seems to guide at this point, only mixing it in a couple times per start.
Outlook
The time off did Rocker well both from a health and mechanical perspective. More repeatable mechanics and a lower effort delivery paired with an uptick in stuff is easy to get excited about. As a result, he is finding the zone as consistently as ever while avoiding barrels like he did when he was at his best at Vanderbilt. Even if the changeup does not come along, his command of two distinct fastballs and ability to cater his slider to his preference should make platoon spits anything but an issue, especially from his unique release.
Rocker has the stuff to be a No. 2 starter, but beyond just proving that he can stay on the field, he will also need to show that he can hold his uptick in velocity as he compiles innings. The 24-year-old should eclipse 34 innings for the first time since 2021 as he builds himself back up down the stretch of 2024. The Rangers will likely want to avoid wasting many bullets in the Minor Leagues with how dominant he has been making an early 2025 call up easy to envision.
47. Angel Genao – SS – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.1M – 2021 (CLE) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/55
|40/45
|55/55
|45/55
|55
The prize of the Guradians’ 2021 IFA class, Genao immediately stood out with his polish at the plate and ability to pick it on the left side of the infield. He has tapped into a bit more impact in 2024.
Offense
A switch hitter, Genao starts slightly more crouched and open from the left side of the plate with his hands higher. He gets into a sizable leg kick from both sides with a big hand load, but has a good feel for his body and repeats his moves pretty well. As he faces more challenging pitching, he may benefit from toning down the operation, but the contact rates have been consistently strong through the lower levels. He has already flashed the ability to do so, sometimes simplifying to a toe tap with two strikes.
Power is unlikely to be a huge part of his game, but Genao offers a bit more impact than the other switch-hitting middle infield types in the Guardians org with an average exit velocity above 88 mph. He has more pop from the right side, with slightly higher exit velocities and lower ground ball rates while he makes more consistent contact from the left side.
Though he does not walk much, Genao makes good swing decisions overall and sticks to his approach, helping him perform better than most with two strikes. A well-rounded hitter, Genao has the ingredients to climb the Minor Leagues quickly.
Defense/Speed
Comfortable actions, a good arm and solid instincts give Genao a good chance at sticking on the left side of the infield. His range is fringy for shortstop, though the aforementioned instincts and arm strength help compensate. It took time for Genao to regain his quickness after a meniscus tear during 2023 Spring Training, but he is now moving like an above average runner, who could steal 20 bags annually.
Outlook
The most intriguing of the Guardians middle-infield prospects, Genao has made a big leap in 2024 thanks to health and simply settling into pro baseball. His feel for the game on both sides of the ball, likelihood of sticking on the left side of the infield and advanced ability to swing it from both sides make Genao a high-probability big leaguer who could grow into an above average regular.
48. Nick Kurtz – 1B – The Athletics
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 230 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2024 (OAK) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|60/70
|50/60
|40/40
|60/60
|55
An imposing figure who consistently hits the ball in the air, Kurtz launched 61 home runs in 164 collegiate games with more than half of his hits being for extra bases. He’s a first base masher who walked as much as anyone in college baseball.
Offense
Starting upright and slightly open, Kurtz gets into a big leg kick early, hovering with impressive back hip control for a hitter of his size. His swing is geared for slug and lift and not much else, with a high percentage of his hits going for extra bases. Despite having one of the loftiest hard-hit launch angles among draft prospects, Kurtz managed to produce solid contact rates, though the uphill nature of his swing could result in challenges against spin in pro ball.
Extremely patient at the plate, Kurtz edged out Travis Bazzana for the most walks at the Division I level last season, drawing 78 free passes. The power is foul pole to foul pole for Kurtz. Being quick and efficient with his long levers allows him to turn around hard stuff inside while having little issue catching the ball deep and going back side, maintaining his direction well. Despite often getting deep into counts, Kurtz walked far more than he punched out in his collegiate career. He can toe the line of passiveness at times, something he worked on rectifying in the second half of his junior year.
Because of how big and long levered he is with that swing path, the hit tool may be average at best. With potentially elite plate discipline and plus power that he consistently taps into in games, Kurtz has all of the ingredients to be a prototypical power bat.
Defense/Speed
Kurtz moves well for such a big first baseman, with soft hands and a great feel to pick it. He grades out as a plus defender at the position. Though he is a below average runner, he is not a total base clogger.
Outlook
It was a bit of a surprise to see Kurtz go fourth overall, but after the Jacob Wilson selection in 2023, it’s clear the A’s have been willing to go underslot early when they really believe in a bat. Some shoulder and rib issues plagued him at times during he tenure at Wake Forest, though he followed up any missed time with big production. Kurtz’s game power, propensity to draw walks and plus glove give him the upside of an above average everyday first baseman.
49. Edgar Quero – C – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $200K – 2021 (LAA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|30/40
|40/40
|35/45
|55
A bat-first catching prospect with advanced approach and good feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Quero earned an aggressive assignment to Double-A and handled it well after tearing through High-A in 2022.
Offense
Quero broke out in a big way last year in his first full pro season (2022), proving to be much more polished at the plate than most of his competition. A short, quick swing geared for line drives from both sides of the plate, Quero’s compact levers help him make a ton of contact and turn around velocity.
His quiet and simple pre-swing moves from both sides of the plate help him consistently make contact. Quero boasts an overall contact rate of 81% and in zone zone contact rate of 87%. Paired with his great bat to ball skills is plus plate discipline, rarely expanding the zone and walking as much as he has struck out as a pro.
After leaving a hitter-friendly California League (Low-A), Quero saw his power output take a hit in the Southern League (Double-A). Quero’s flat swing results in far more line drives and ground balls than fly balls, limiting his game power. His average hard hit launch angle has sat below 10 degrees as a pro.
A tough hitter to punch out, Quero uses a toe tap when he is down to his last strike and battles. Between his patient approach and ability to spoil pitches when behind, Quero is able to get on base at a solid clip even when he isn’t swinging the hottest bat.
As he continues to get more at-bats under this belt, Quero has a chance to develop into a well above average hitter and an OBP machine. Though he may not tap into too much more power, he has 10-15 home run potential with plenty of gap to gap power.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete who moves well behind the dish, Quero is already a good blocker, but is a work in progress in the receiving department. He is relatively raw overall as a catcher, but has made improvements through his experience as the youngest catcher at the Double-A level in 2023.
Quero has at least an average arm and is accurate with his throws, but he can be a bit slow to get the ball out at times. He has cut down nearly 30% of base stealers as a pro.
Outlook
Even with minimal power output, it’s hard to argue against Quero’s feel to hit from both sides of the plate and knack for getting on base. As his defense improves, Quero has the looks of a safe catching prospect who should reach the big leagues relatively quickly.
Acquired by the White Sox at the 2023 trade deadline, Quero looks like the team’s longterm option behind the dish with a skillset that should give him a strong chance to be an above average regular. There are some similarities to Keibert Ruiz.
50. Alex Freeland – Array – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’2”, 200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 3rd Round (105) – 2022 (LAD) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|60/60
|50/50
|55/55
|50/50
|50+
A well-rounded, switch-hitting shortstop, Freeland made a leap offensively in 2024, elevating his ceiling to a potential above average regular at the position.
Hitting
An upright and slightly open setup from both sides of the plate, Freeland’s operation in the box is simple, utilizing a toe tap and slight barrel tip as he loads. Freeland’s repeatable moves helped him find the barrel more consistently, bolstering his contact rate by 7% in 2024. The improved timing also helped Freeland’s swing decisions, cutting his chase rate all the way down to roughly 15%, helping him walk at a 15% clip.
Elevating the ball more consistently with an average exit velocity that jumped to 91.5 MPH, Freeland launched a career-high 18 home runs while mixing in 35 doubles and triples in 136 games. Freeland is a better hitter from the left side, posting better contact rates and an OPS more than 100 points higher. There’s enough power to hit 20 home runs with the feel to find both gaps that should allow for plenty of doubles.
Defense/Speed
Freeland has the tools to be an average big league shortstop, but could move off of the position in deference to a more impactful glove. His above average arm would play well at third base where his range would be above average as well. He would comfortably project above average at second base too. An above average runner, Freeland has great instincts on the base paths, swiping 31 bags on 33 tries in 2024.
Outlook
Average or better tools across the board with the instincts to get the most out of his abilities, Freeland is a relatively high probability MLB regular if he can sustain his improvements bat-to-ball wise. Freeland projects as an above average regular who can move around the infield, but with a bit more defensive progress, you wouldn’t have to squint too hard to see an above average everyday shortstop.
51. Eduardo Tait – Array – Philadelphia Phillies
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $90K, 2024 (PHI) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|35/45
|45/55
|30/30
|40/55
|50+
An under-the-radar IFA signing in the 2024 class, Tait quickly looked like a gem of a find, mashing his way off of the complex prior to his 18th birthday.
Offense
Tait features an unorthodox set up, starting so upright he almost looks like he is leaning back against a wall with his hands just above his belt buckle. Right as the pitcher breaks from his glove, Tait pulls his hands up to his slot along with a gathering leg kick that he synchronizes well. He already flashes above average pop to his pull side, flashing exit velocities as high as 111 mph. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.5 mph is far ahead of his peers.
He can be a bit pull-happy at times, though he has showcased a feel for the barrel to drive the ball hard to all fields. Like many young, productive hitters, Tait can be aggressive in the box. Still, his ability to spoil tough pitches has helped him maintain a strikeout rate comfortably below 20% as a pro. Already pulling the ball in the air with frequency, Tait seems like a safe bet to develop into at least above average power.
Defense/Speed
Tait has the ingredients to be an above average defender behind the dish as he matures. He has strong hands, projecting as an above average receiver. He is advanced on the catch and throw side of things as well, with an above average arm and quick pop times. He has even flashed the ability to throw from his knees when needed. His blocking is a bit behind, sometimes tardy to his spot, but he is capable of moving well back there.
Outlook
Tait’s age 17 season could not have been much more impressive. On the surface, his numbers were among some of the best in the Florida Complex League. Beyond that, his batted ball data was as solid as anyone at the complex as a catcher. The Phillies were so impressed with his polish that both he and Starlyn Caba were aggressively promoted to Low-A where the game did not appear to speed up much at all for the teenage backstop. Tait has a chance to be a two way catcher capable of hitting upwards of 25 homers from the left side.
52. Thayron Liranzo – C – Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $30K , 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|50/55
|50/60
|30/30
|40/45
|50+
A switch-hitter with plus raw power Liranzo already looks like one of the biggest steals in the 2021 IFA class for just $30k.
Offense
On the left side, Liranzo starts open with his hands high, featuring a big leg kick that he controls well. From the right side, his feet are even to start and he sinks into his backside before a much smaller stride. Inconsistencies from the right side have resulted in Liranzo tinkering with different pre-swing mechanisms, something he has not needed to do from the left side. The right-handed swing has come a long way and looks much more natural after his latest adjustments.
Liranzo has boasted plus exit velocities since he was a teenager, launching tape-measure shots upwards of 450 feet and 114 mph. His path can flatten out some, but he compensates for that with his high-end exit velocities and ability to drive the ball to all fields with authority.
Approach wise, Liranzo seems to get better each time you check in, especially from the left-side of the plate. Improved pitch recoginition and plate discipline has helped hedge his struggles with secondary stuff, but he will need to improve his ability to hit sliders in particular as he climbs levels.
The hit tool may ultimately be fringy, but there’s plus game power to dream on as he learns to elevate with a bit more consistency with an above average ability to draw free passes.
Defense/Speed
A solid blocker, Liranzo is athletic behind the dish and moves well. While his arm is plus, his catch and throw skills need some work, struggling to get the ball out of his glove smoothly at times and throwing flat footed. His iffy pocket awareness can impact his framing at points as well. His mobility and arm should make him passable at the position and his framing will look solid through stretches before the ball will just pop out of his glove a couple times per game. Overall, he should be able to get by at catcher.
Outlook
Liranzo provides a tantalizing profile as a switch-hitting catcher with plus power and good shot at sticking behind the dish. Projecting as a fringy hitter at best, his swing decisions and ability to tap into his impact in games will be important. Considering the positive trend and helpful adjustments we have seen from the right-handed swing alone, there’s good reason to believe that he can continue to mitigate the whiff enough.
53. Alejandro Rosario – Array – Texas Rangers
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (144), 2023 (TEX) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|60/60
|60/60
|50/55
|50+
No prospect in the Rangers system took a bigger leap in 2024 than Rosario, seeing his stuff tick up across the board while developing an impressive feel to pitch. Unfortunately, Rosario underwent Tommy John surgery ahead of Spring Training, wiping out his 2025 season.
Arsenal
An electric three pitch mix, Rosario’s fastball sits 96-98 MPH with run and ride from a 5.5 foot release height. The pitch picked up plenty of whiff at the top of the zone, but he will also throw some fastballs with more horizontal action, helping him generate ground balls.
Rosario could benefit from making the fastballs more consistently distinct as sometimes it’s hard to tell if he is intentionally throwing a two seamer or if it was a four seamer that just happened to get more run. Regardless, the sheer velocity and vertical life from a low release height makes the pitch effective even if he is registering equal horizontal and vertical movement with some of his fastballs.
He adjusted his breaking ball once entering pro ball, throwing it nearly two ticks harder with the ability to manipulate it in the mid 80s. Some will feature more sweep, others slurvier with two-plane break. His feel to locate his slider despite the variance in shapes stands out, landing it for a strike at at a near 70% clip. The vertical bite on the pitch paired with his feel for it makes it an effective weapon against left-handed hitters in addition to the wipeout pitch it was to righties who sported a 23% whiff rate against it.
The preferred out pitch to lefties though is Rosario’s splitter, a pitch the Rangers encouraged him to throw more after drafting him. Averaging 15 inches of horizontal movement in the low 90s, the pitch features some similarities to Griffin Jax’s changeup, combining whiff and a gaudy ground ball rate to make it a consistently reliable option in just about any count. He threw it nearly 30% of the time against opposite-handed hitters, but was still comfortable deploying it more than 10% of the time to righties who combined for a .160 batting average against it.
Outlook
The most impressive pitcher in the Rangers system in the 2024 season, Rosario is without a doubt a scouting and development victory for the organization, who grabbed the right-hander in the fifth round of the 2023 draft despite his 7.11 ERA at the University of Miami as a junior.
Rosario’s drastically improved command paired with three pitches that look to be plus resulted in him leading all of Minor League Baseball in K-BB% in 2024 by a comfortable margin. In addition to the big whiff numbers and lack of free passes, Rosario’s ability to get ground balls at an above average clip helped him pitch deeper into games despite the Rangers preferring to keep him around 80 pitches each outing. Rosario has the upside to be an above average No. 3 starter while continuing to shed volatility as he develops.
Rosario and the Rangers will have to wait for his follow up to the breakout season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, likely to make his return during the 2026 season.
54. Jacob Wilson – Array – The Athletics
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st round (6) , 2023 (OAK) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|70/70
|40/40
|30/35
|50/50
|50/55
|50+
Elite bat to ball skills and the ability to stick at shortstop make Wilson a high probability big leaguer who should not spend much time in the minors.
Offense
A jittery operation in the batter’s box, Wilson starts crouched with his bat bouncing on his shoulder and a toe tap as he sinks deep into his back leg. Between how early Wilson gets into his slot, his compact swing and overall feel for the barrel, he makes contact as consistently as any hitter in the Minor Leagues.
The question with Wilson remains how much power he can tap into. His exit velocities are well below average and he puts the ball on the ground at an above average clip. He has flashed slightly more impact to the pull side and still with some projection in his frame, the hope is that he can grow into consistent gap to gap power.
If Wilson is not able to tap into any more impact, there’s of course going to be a high degree of pressure on his hit tool to translate into a high batting average, especially considering his low walk rates. It’s common for contact savants to have higher swing rates, but improving his ability to draw free passes would also alleviate his need to hit for the highest of averages to be a regular.
Defense/Speed
While not the most explosive athlete, Wilson has all of the goods to stick at shortstop. His father Jack Wilson was a Gold Glove defender at short and Jacob looks like a natural at the position as well, even if he may not have as much flare or range. His actions are smooth, his arm is plus and the instincts are there. An average runner, Wilson will opportunistically swipe bags.
Outlook
There’s few pro prospects with a narrower gap between their floor and ceiling than Jacob Wilson, however that is not necessarily a bad thing. He’s a high probability big leaguer who may not even need a season’s worth of Minor League games before he is MLB ready. Just a step forward in the impact and/or on base department can make Wilson an above average regular.
55. Kyle Teel – Array – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (14), 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|55/60
|40/50
|50/50
|40/50
|50+
A key part of the haul for Garrett Crochet, Teel is an bat-first catcher who the White Sox are hoping can translate his impressive athleticism into improved defense.
Offense
Starting with his hands high, Teel utilizes a leg kick that gets him well into his lower half as he loads his hands deep over his back foot. His pre-swing moves that require plenty of athleticism to repeat, but he controls his body well with a decent feel for the barrel.
Teel does not possess a ton of power, but he consistently gets his best swing off and has room to add more strength to his wiry frame. He has average power potential, but sprays plenty of line drives gap-to-gap, even if the home run output is somewhat subdued. There should still be around 15 home run potential in there for Teel with plenty of doubles.
Between his feel for the barrel and solid approach, Teel should be a steady on-base threat who is capable of slugging enough to complement his hit-first profile.
Defense/Speed
While Teel is an athletic catcher, he could be more technically sound behind the dish. He improved his ability to limit the running game, allowing his above average arm to shine through, but his receiving and blocking is still below average. The receiving came along further than the blocking at Triple-A, but both will need to continue to improve for Teel to be an average defender. The step in the right direction in 2024 paired with his athleticism and arm provide hope that he can get there. Teel runs well for a catcher and could mix in 10-15 stolen bases per year.
Outlook
The ceiling may not be as high for Teel as some other top 100 prospects, but with his on base skills from the left side paired with average power potential give him the chance to be a comfortably above average offensive threat for a catcher. The defense will need to continue to come along, but Teel earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic with the tools to develop into an average backstop.
56. Agustin Ramirez – Array – Miami Marlins
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $400K, 2019 (NYY) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|45/50
|50/60
|40/40
|40/40
|50+
A bat-first backstop, Ramirez broke out in 2023, climbing three levels while mashing to a 123 wRC+ between Low-A, High-A and Double-A. He torched Double-A pitching through the first half of the 2024 season before headlining the Jazz Chisholm Jr. return to the Marlins.
Offense
Starting crouched with his weight stacked towards his back side, Agustin gathers with a moderate leg kick, slight coil and minimal hand movement. He posts elite exit velocities, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph, but is still working towards tapping into his big raw power more consistently in games. His flatter swing path results in more ground balls than desired, though it is worth noting that he took a step in the right direction in this regard in the 2024 season, mostly against fastballs, eclipsing last season’s home run total of 18 in just 72 games.
He pulverized fastballs to an OPS north of 1.100 through his first 90 games of the 2024 season, but the dichotomy between his Hard Hit Launch angle on four seamers (18 degrees) vs. all other offerings (3.5 degrees). If he can create more loft in his swing, there’s plus easily power potential for Ramirez. He has improved in the plate discipline department, cutting his chase rate at the upper levels and walking at a decent clip.
Defense/Speed
Defensively, he is somewhat limited in terms of his agility and mobility, but has improved with his technique and blocking behind the dish. While can look a bit mechanical at times, he looks like he can stick at catcher. His arm is above average, he just needs to find more quickness and consistency with his transfer to limit the run game more effectively. Though he is not the fleetest of foot, Ramirez loves to opportunistically swipe bags, grabbing 18 on 20 tries in 2024 before his trade to the Marlins.
Outlook
He’s unlikely to be much more than a fringy defender who is carried by his bat, but there’s enough upside offensively to carve out an everyday catcher role. Easy plus raw power and solid contact rates within the zone make Ramirez’s potential with the bat tantalizing. If he can make a slight adjustment to his swing path, he will not only be more likely to tap into his 30 homer upside, but he will also handle secondary stuff much better as well. Ramirez projects as the Marlins backstop of the future.
57. Rhett Lowder – RHP – Cincinnati Reds
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (7), 2023 (CIN) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|50/55
|55/60
|50+
Lowder made his closing argument as the second best college arm in the 2023 draft by going toe-to-toe with Paul Skenes in a winner-take-all semifinal game in Omaha. As expected, Lowder flew through the minor leagues, making his MLB debut after just 22 starts where he showed well. Lowder is a high floor arm with middle-rotation upside.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix, Lowder wields a pair of fastballs: a four seamer that averaged just above 94 mph in 2024 and a sinker a tick slower. Lowder utilizes the four seamer more frequently to lefties and while nothing jumps off of the page, he varies the shape between run and ride and true ride, throwing hitters off. Across all levels, Lowder held left-handed hitters to an OPS right around .600. The sinker is his preferred weapon to righties, averaging 17 inches of horizontal break while picking up a ground ball rate north of 60%.
Lowder’s mid 80s slider is his best pitch. The gyro action it features and his feel to consistently locate it resulted in a ground ball rate north of 50% in 2024 with high chase figures. His 86-88 mph changeup has not been as consistent as a pro, but has the potential to be a comfortably above average pitch.
Outlook
Plus command of a quality four pitch mix makes Lowder a high probability MLB starter. The effectiveness of his duo of fastballs in his pro debut and MLB debut only help his case. If Lowder can regain his the feel for his changeup he flashed at Wake Forest, he has the upside of a No. 3 option. His ability to get contact on the ground and prevent free passes makes him a great fit to handle the offensive haven that is Great American Ball Park.
58. Owen Caissie – Array – Chicago Cubs
Owen Caissie – OF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (45), 2020 (SD) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/40
|45/50
|60/70
|55/50
|40/50
|50+
A big left-handed hitter with some of the best raw power in the minors, Caissie has immense power upside while making some progress with his feel to hit and defense.
Offense
Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Caissie possesses some of the best raw power in the Minor Leagues with potentially more in the tank. Starting upright, Caissie sinks into his back side as he loads with a simple toe-tap for timing.
Caissie has found more consistency with his pre-swing moves as he has compiled at-bats, syncing his upper and lower half more effectively. This has not only helped him hit the ball harder, but also in the air more consistently, converting more of his 70-grade raw power into usable game pop.
When everything is in sync for Caissie, you can see flashes of a potentially special power bat. His long levers which help him create his massive power can also result in a bit too much whiff, but he has steadily made progress in that regard while being challenged with relatively aggressive assignments to the upper levels.
Since the start of the 2023 season, Caissie’s 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 MPH is one of the better figures in the minor leagues. He has posted solid splits left on left, aiding his overall hit outlook.
Defense/Speed
Caissie moves well for his size, but his limited experience in the outfield heading into 2022 was evident in his reads and routes. He has come a long way since then, projecting as an average defender in right with a plus plus arm. Caissie is an above average runner when underway and started to become more of a factor on the base paths, swiping 11 bags on 13 tries in 2024.
Outlook
Despite being young for the level, Caissie turned in another strong offensive campaign, producing a 121 wRC+ in his age 21 season at Triple-A. Caissie has the power to eclipse 30 home runs with ease, but the hit tool questions will cast a slight shadow over his profile until he proves it at the highest level. He could benefit from being a bit more selective at the plate as well. With his strides defensively and solid numbers left on left, Caissie looks like a quality everyday corner outfielder who likely skews towards the three true outcomes.
59. Chase DeLauter – Array – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 235 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (16), 2022 (CLE) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|55/60
|50/60
|60/60
|40/50
|50+
As athletic of a 6-foot-4, 230+ pound baseball player you’ll find in the Minor Leagues, DeLauter’s Junior season and professional debut was wiped out by a broken foot before another foot issue delayed his start to 2023. He has made up for lost time by putting up huge numbers in High-A, Double-A and the Arizona Fall League, flashing a potentially elite blend of hit and power. DeLauter will get another late start to the season in 2025 after undergoing sports hernia surgery during Spring Training.
Offense
Big and strong with a compact swing, DeLauter is direct to the baseball but still packs a punch. He struggled to control his lower half at times at James Madison University, drifting prematurely onto his front foot which could cause bat drag.
He has cleaned things up since joining the Guardians organization, engaging his lower half and holding his back hip more effectively. There’s still a noticeable slide forward as he swings, which results in the short finish that can look like he is cutting off his swing.
It is not necessarily a major detriment because of how efficient his path is, how much bat speed he generates and his barrel accuracy. The one area that could be a challenge for is hard stuff in, as it is even more difficult to avoid being crowded or tied up on velocity inside if there is any premature forward move.
He has already posted exit velocities as high as 112 mph on multiple occasions with a 90th percentile exit velocity above 104 mph in 2023. There’s likely more power in the tank as he continues to improve his base.
DeLauter’s barrel accuracy and efficiency to the ball is extremely impressive, running plus contact rates both in and out of the zone. The icing on the cake is his patient approach, drawing free passes at a decent clip, while running a chase rate below 20%. Good pitch recognition skills and impressive barrel control have helped him produce strong numbers against secondary offerings as well.
A potential blend of plus hit and power with a good approach, DeLauter boasts more offensive upside than any prospect in the Guardians system with multi-All Star upside.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, DeLauter looks the part in centerfield with good reads and comfortable routes. If he slows down, his plus arm would play well in either corner where he could be a plus defender, but he has the ability to stick in center.
Outlook
Having only played a total of 100 collegiate games including his time on the Cape prior to his pro debut in 2023, DeLauter has had a lot of layoff time and not a lot of at bats. Factor in that DeLauter’s limited collegiate at bats was mostly against weaker competition at James Madison University and it is even more impressive how he was able to demolish his way through High-A, Double-A and the Arizona Fall League.
Potential for a rare blend of hit and power paired with good speed and a chance to stick in center give DeLauter an exciting profile that could quickly make him one of the more exciting outfield prospects in baseball. There’s shades of Kyle Tucker lite here if he can stay on the field.
60. Ethan Salas – Array – San Diego Padres
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $5.8M, 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/60
|30/50
|50/50
|55/65
|50+
A wunderkind of a catching prospect, Salas signed for $5.8 million as the top prospect in the 2023 IFA class and was immediately thrusted into big league spring training action, followed by a Low-A assignment prior to his 17th birthday and a High-A assignment before he turned 18. His offensive output has expectedly been meager given his unprecedented assignments, but the talent to be a good big league catcher has still been evident.
Offense
Salas starts upright with his weight slightly stacked on his back side before sinking a bit further into his back hip with minimal hand movement in his load. His pre-swing moves are slow and controlled, while his swing is quick. Salas incorporates his lower half really well, producing plus bat speed and above average pop.
He already has a great feel for the zone and recognizes spin well, though his chase rate did climb by five percent to 25% at High-A. The jump was mostly predicated on a spike in chase against fastballs, not breaking balls, pointing towards a young hitter who is perhaps a little overzealous rather than challenged to recognize spin.
His feel to hit is impressive for his age, posting league-average contact rates at High-A despite being the youngest player in any full season league. Given where Salas is already at, it’s easy to imagine him developing into an above average hitter. There may not be a ton of room for projection, but the teenager simply maturing will likely result in added power with his four home runs in 24 Arizona Fall League games already providing some optimism that he can start to trend closer to his average power potential in 2025.
Defense/Speed
It’s hard to remember a more advanced teenage catching prospect when it comes to receiving than Salas, reeling in the ball smoothly with elite hands. He moves well behind the dish making strides as a blocker in his first pro season.
The Padres brass has raved about the maturity of Salas and the way he handles bullpens since he arrived at the complex which should translate into strong game calling. Already with a well above average arm, Salas has a plus arm and his improved transfer resulted in a 28% caught stealing rate in 2024. He has goods to be a plus defensive catcher as he hammers down the fundamentals.
Outlook
Salas has the ability to be an elite defender with above average offensive average offensive production. The Padres have challenged Salas more than any prospect in professional baseball in recent memory, making it difficult to draw much from his career .657 OPS in 179 games. That said, evaluators will likely want to see progress offensively for Salas in what will be his third pro season. That may be a bit unfair, but so it goes when you are regarded as one of the top catcher prospects in the game prior to the performance that generally merits it.
On talent alone, Salas still deserves to be considered one of the best prospects at his position as even with below average offensive production, his defensive ability and intangibles should make him a big league catcher for a long time. He likely lands somewhere in the middle as a glove first catcher who is still a net positive with the bat, such as Gabriel Moreno.
61. Charlie Condon – Array – Colorado Rockies
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (3), 2024 (COL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|40/50
|60/70
|40/40
|35/45
|50+
Condon put up one of the best collegiate seasons of all time as a redshirt sophomore, winning the Golden Spikes Award while breaking the Georgia program record in just two seasons. His blend of hit and power could match what the Rockies were hoping to get from Kris Bryant when they signed him to a $182 million deal. A very shaky pro debut slowed the momentum Condon built in his draft year, highlighting some of the hit-tool concerns that kept him from being a slam dunk top pick.
Offense
Starting with his hands rested just in front of his shoulder and a slight bend in his knees, Condon sinks further into his base as he loads with an early toe tap that leads into a stride. The toe tap helps Condon get his weight back and breaks up what would be a big move for a hitter with levers as long as his, making it easier to control.
Condon likes to catch the ball out front, handling velocity well, even at the top of the zone, with a contact rate of 87% and an OPS near 1.300 against fastballs 93+ MPH in 2024. His desire to catch balls out front and go pull side can cause him to lose direction and while he is able to get on plane for fastballs, he has the tendency to leave the zone too quickly on secondary stuff. That said, he rarely misses hangers and put up video game numbers against fastballs.
Despite improvements overall against secondary stuff, Condon’s contact rate drops from 90% against fastballs to just 70% against spin. His ability to pull velocity in the air elevates bodes well for his game power, but there’s some concern that his path is geared towards that and not much else.
6-foot-6 with a relatively slender frame, Condon should grow into the 70 grade power that he is already knocking on the door of. He has a good feel for the strike zone for a player who has to deal with such a large zone. Continued refinement of his swing decisions would help hedge the pull-dependency concern as there are plenty of examples of hitters with far less power (I.E. Isaac Paredes) whose unrelenting approach allows them to be pull-dependent sluggers.
Though it was not a large sample, his pro debut only further emphasized the aforementioned swing path and pitch recognition concerns against higher quality breaking stuff.
Condon is too good against fastballs and hanging breaking balls not to find some level of success, but to attain his lofty ceiling, he might need to make a slight adjustment path wise or reach towards the plus territory in the plate discipline department.
Defense/Speed
After splitting time between first base and right field in 2023, Condon saw action at all three outfield spots and even third base. He was not a disaster at third and could get a longer look there, but he is also good enough in an outfield corner to fend off a move to first base, if the hot corner is not in the cards.
Outlook
It’s difficult to argue against a hitter who put up the best offensive season of the BBCOR era, even in a year where home runs sky-rocketed across the country. The fact that Condon looked decent enough at third base to potentially get a look there with a fall back of corner outfield helps his case, though it will ultimately be all about the bat for former Georgia Bulldog.
There could not have been a much better landing spot for him than the Rockies as his blend of big power and decent hit is easy to dream on in a cavernous Coors Field that is a mile above sea level and suppresses secondary movement. Even though he lacks some desired adjustability with his swing, Condon has flashed good enough bat to ball to get into his double plus raw power enough to launch 30+ homers if it all works out.
62. Jonny Farmelo – Array – Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29), 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/55
|40/55
|70/70
|45/55
|50+
Tools galore with a feel to hit that may be better than anticipated, Farmelo has a chance to be a dynamic centerfielder. A torn ACL in June of 2024 ended Farmelo’s impressive start to the season with a return expected around mid-way through 2025.
Offense
Starting slightly crouched with his barrel flat, Farmelo gathers into his back side with a sizable leg kick. He sometimes looks rushed with the big move, but cuts down the height of his stride with two strikes or when pitchers are quicker to the plate. It’s also a rather new move for him, using a toe tap in his load as an amateur.
Farmelo’s swing path is geared for lift, but he has showed an improved feel for the barrel and some adjustability that he appeared to lack at points as an amateur, providing optimism for an above average hit tool. There’s above average juice to dream on as Farmelo continues to grow into his frame and gains more comfort swinging for damage in the box.
Farmelo is a patient hitter, already showing a good feel for the strike zone. The improved feel to hit takes some pressure off of the need to slug, but there’s potential for average hit and above average power buoyed by strong plate discipline.
Defense/Speed
An absolute burner, Farmelo turns in double plus run times and has already translated that speed into impact on the base paths and in center field. With an average arm and his elite athleticism, he has the ingredients to be a well above average defender up the middle and a high-volume base stealer.
Outlook
Already an exciting prospect based on sheer tools, strides in the contact department in the early going of his professional career only adds to the intrigue. There’s potential for a dynamic everyday centerfielder who can pack a bit of a punch and get on base at a good clip. It will be interesting to see how he returns from his ACL tear, but given his age and explosiveness, he should bounce back fine. Swing wise, it would be more of a concern if it were his back (left) knee that he injured rather than his right.
Farmelo will enter his age 20 season with less than 50 pro games under his belt, but he has already flashed enough upside both offensively and defensively to be one of the top prospects in the Mariners system. Once gets back into the swing of things, Farmelo has the skill set to see his prospect stock soar in the back end of 2025 and beyond.
63. Bryce Rainer – SS – Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (11), 2024 (DET) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|45/55
|45/60
|50/50
|45/55
|50+
A left-handed hitting shortstop with plus power potential and the tools to stick at the six, Rainer stood out as the top prep player in the 2024 class.
Offense
Rainer made some swing adjustments that helped elevate him in his senior spring. He now starts with his hands higher and uses the ground much more effectively. There’s natural loft in his left-handed swing, creating backspin to all fields and he flashed exit velocities as high as 111 mph with metal at the National High School Baseball Invitational. Between his present raw power, ability to elevate and room for more strength, it is easy to dream on plus power with Rainer.
Even with his improvements in the box, Rainer is still looking up at an average hit tool. He can be long to the ball, wrapping the bat far behind his head as he loads, which can cause the barrel to lag behind his body. Rainer has a good feel for the strike zone and has recognized spin well as an amateur. The solid plate discipline helps, but Rainer will need to make some strides in the bat to ball department to tap into his plus power potential.
Defense/Speed
A legitimate two-way prospect, Rainer could run it up to the mid 90s on the mound, but notified teams that he would prefer to hit. After playing all over the diamond for the USA National Team, Rainer focused his attention on the shortstop position where he impressed with his solid footwork and comfortable actions. His double plus arm plays great on the left side of the infield as well, giving him a good chance of sticking at shortstop with the fall back of a plus third base. An average runner, Rainer is a savvy baserunner who will pick his spots to go.
Outlook
Left-handed hitting shortstops with plus power potential and staying power at the position do not grow on trees, especially in a Tigers system that lacks bats that can stick on the left side of the infield. He will need to make some strides in the contact department to attain his ceiling, but the ingredients are there for Rainer to be an everyday shortstop and borderline All Star.
64. Jackson Ferris – LHP – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (47), 2022 (CHC) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|CURVEBALL
|changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|60/60
|50/55
|30/40
|40/50
|50+
A tall prep lefty with plenty to dream on, the Cubs nabbed Ferris in the second round, but shelled out top-25 pick money ($3 million) to sign him away from his commitment to Ole Miss. He was packaged with Zyhir Hope to the Dodgers for Michael Busch and Yency Almonte, enjoying a big age-20 season between High-A and Double-A, making major strides in the command department.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix that is dominated by an exciting fastball/slider combination, Ferris’ above average stuff plays up further as he creates a difficult angle for hitters and hiding the ball well. Ferris averaged 93.5 MPH with his fastball in the first half of the 2024 season before ticking up to 94.5 MPH over his final 12 starts. He generates both good carry and extension with his four-seamer, getting on hitters quickly and playing like a plus pitch when it’s around the mid 90s.
The go-to secondary pitch for Ferris is his slurvy slider that flashes plus in the mid 80s. He has a feel to manipulate the pitch to be more of a gyro slider that is shorter and harder as well, making his breaking balls effective to hitters of both handedness (.180 OBA). His comfort with the pitch continued to improve as the 2024 season progressed, landing it for a strike 65% of the time.
Ferris will mix in a big curveball in the upper 70s that he will try to bury for chase or float in to steal strikes early in the count. Averaging 18 inches of vertical break, Ferris is still learning how to land the big bender for a strike consistently.
Rounding out the arsenal is a firm changeup in the upper 80s that is a distant fourth offering. His ability to spin his breaking balls to righties may result in the changeup being phased out.
Outlook
Drafted as an exciting project, Ferris showed well overall in his first pro season in 2023 and was targeted by the Dodgers the following offseason. Ferris took a big step in the right direction with the Dodgers, throwing more strikes and particularly standing out with his feel for his breaking balls.
Slashing his walk rate by nearly four percent while reaching Double-A in his age-20 season, the arrow is clearly pointing upwards for Ferris as he enters the 2025 season. His blend of good stuff, beneficial funk and pitchability that continues to improve has Ferris looking like a potential middle-rotation arm if he can stay on this track.
65. Demetrio Crisantes – Array – Arizona Diamondbacks
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 7th Round (198), 2022 (ARI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|55/60
|30/40
|55/55
|40/50
|50+
A 7th round pick who signed for fifth round money out of high school, Crisantes is a well-rounded ballplayer with a polished offensive game.
Offense
Starting slightly stacked on his back side with his hands relaxed in front of his shoulder, Crisantes gathers with a small leg kick that will vary from small to medium in size depending on how he is feeling timing wise. He has a great feel for his body and pre-swing moves, consistently putting himself in a good position mechanically and timing wise.
A short, quick stroke, Crisantes is efficient to the ball, but still does a good job of hitting the ball in the air, giving him the potential to provide plenty of doubles and around 10-15 home runs despite average exit velocities. Though he only hit seven home runs in his 97 games in 2024, he racked up 38 extra base hits and maintained a 38% ground ball rate.
Crisantes is extremely patient in the box, running a chase rate below 20% and helping him walk at a 12% clip (only 16 K%). While the walk rate will likely slip some as he faces more advanced pitching, Crisantes’ above average contact ability and approach should make him a steady on base threat.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Crisantes offers average range and an average arm at second base with the instincts to be a solid defender there and mix in at third base if needed. He picks his spots well to run on the base paths, swiping 30 bags on 33 tries in 2024.
Outlook
Crisantes does lacks the tools that most other 50 future value prospects possess, but his sound offensive profile and superb instincts make him a relatively high offensive floor. His 145 wRC+ as a 19-year-old in Low-A thrusted him towards the top of the Diamondbacks prospect list no matter who you ask, and there’s enough offensive upside to dream on an everyday infield role. He projects best as an above average hitting second baseman.
66. Eric Bitonti – Array – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 3rd Round (87), 2023 (MIL) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|50/60
|55/70
|45/45
|40/50
|50+
Huge power potential with more polish than you’d expect from a 6-foot-4, 225 pound teenager, Bitonti turned heads at the Complex in his age 18 season, earning himself a promotion to Low-A where he continued to impress.
Hitting
Starting upright with his hands rested in front of his back shoulder, Bitonti uses a gathering top tap as he sinks deep into his back side. He controls his lower half extremely well for such a long-levered hitter, engaging his back side effectively to help him do damage and consistently drive the ball in the air. Bitonti’s barrel lives in the zone for a long time, giving him a wider margin for error contact wise and allowing him to do damage to all fields.
Bitonti is already plenty patient in the box, running a chase rate below 20% in 2024 while walking at a 16% clip between the Complex League and Low-A. Already hitting home runs as hard as 111 MPH prior to his 19th birthday, there’s more room in the tank for Bitonti from a raw power perspective. He already gets into his pop in game thanks to a 30% ground ball rate and a hard hit rate north of 50%.
The aforementioned swing path of Bitonti also aids his ability to hit lefties as well, posting strong numbers left on left in his first pro season. Though there’s inevitably going to be swing and miss with a player of Bitonti’s profile, he hedges that with his approach and some adjustability in the box. Even when he is fooled, he has demonstrated the ability to stay back enough to do damage on his B swings. Bitonti easily boasts 30 home run upside with good on base skills.
Defense/Speed
Bitonti may be a candidate to move off of third base as he matures, but he moves really well for his size along with a plus arm and pretty good hands, giving him a chance to be passable at the hot corner. He has seen most of his starts at third base, while mixing in some games at first base where he already looks plenty comfortable. If he were to move to first, he would project as an above average defender. Bitonti is not a clog on the base paths and will even look to opportunistically swipe bags, swiping 12 on 15 tries in 2024.
Outlook
It was a standout first full pro season for Bitonti, mashing 16 homers in just 79 games between the Complex League and Low-A as an 18-year-old. As is the case with any corner infield profile, Bitonti is going to need to mash to be an impactful big leaguer, but he has the potential to do just that with plus plus raw power and an advanced feel to elevate with consistency. Pair hard hit baseballs at the ideal angles with a patient approach and it’s easy to dream on an exciting power profile and palate the presumably high strikeout rate. Bitonti has 30+ home run upside with either well above average defense at first base or potentially passable defense at the hot corner.
67. Xavier Isaac – Array – Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 240 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29), 2022 (TB) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/40
|50/55
|60/70
|40/40
|40/50
|50+
A big, left handed masher bat with foul pole to foul pole power, Isaac has the potential to be an offensive force.
Offense
Starting slightly open with his weight slightly favoring his back side, Isaac uses an early and slow load to get himself into a powerful launch position. When everything is in rhythm, his swing is smooth and the power is near the top of the scale, but he struggled to control and time up his big pre-swing moves against upper level pitching in 2024.
Athletic for a 6-foot-4, 240 pound slugger, Isaac has demonstrated the necessary adjustability in the box to do damage even when he is a bit out front or fooled, as his “B” swings pack a punch as well. In his age 20 season, Isaac sported a ridiculous 56% Hard Hit rate, along with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 MPH, placing him among the top in the minor league.
Isaac hedges the swing and miss with a decent ability to recognize spin and has run a chase rate in the low 20% range as a pro. He took a step forward in left on left matchups in 2024, providing some hope that he can fight off a platooning.
Offering as much power potential as just about any hitter in the minor leagues, it will just come down to whether Isaac can hit enough to get into it. He has the athleticism and mobility to do so and has already shown a willingness to tinker with his mechanics and simplify things.
Defense/Speed
Isaac looks like an average defender at first base, but given his athleticism, the Rays gave Isaac some looks in the outfield during his time in the Arizona Fall League as well where he did not look too shabby given his lack of experience. He can get moving once he’s underway and picks his spots to run well, swiping 27 bags on 30 tries in roughly 200 games between 2023 and 2024.
Outlook
Isaac has the potential to develop into a middle-of-the-order masher at the highest level. Not only does he posses as much power potential as just about any prospect in baseball, but his swing is not as stiff and rigid as most other prospects who swung and missed as much as he did in 2024. Isaac will need to improve his contact rates at the Double-A level, though he has been pushed agressively for a hitter of his archetype, getting his second taste of the upper levels in a season where he will be 21 years old for its entirety. There’s some shades of Triston Casas if Isaac can find a bit more consistency offensively.
68. Chase Petty – Array – Cincinnati Reds
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (26), 2022 (MIN) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Sweeper
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|65/65
|55/55
|50/50
|45/50
|50+
Petty tossed a career-high 137 innings in his age 21 season at the upper levels in 2024, hedging some of the durability concerns that had clouded his outlook some in the past. His fastball shape remains a bugaboo, but his secondaries and feel to pitch continue to get better.
Arsenal
A five pitch mix, Petty wields a pair of fastballs and a pair of sliders, along with a changeup. His fastball velocity has never been a question, sitting in the upper 90s since he was in high school. The four seamer averaged 97 mph in 2024 while the two seamer sits nearly two ticks lower. From his low release height, Petty’s four seamer plays slightly better, but it hovers around the dead zone, resulting in hitters barreling it at a high clip despite the plus velocity.
It’s likely difficult for Petty to create the desired ride from his low three-quarters release, but he also struggles to kill vert on his sinker, leading the two to blend together near the aforementioned dead zone. He only threw the two seamer in 2023 to mixed results, but seems to have more comfort throwing the four seamer both harder and for strikes.
Petty’s best pitch is his 89-91 mph gyro slider that darts below barrels of both righties and lefties. Because of how much arm side run his fastballs generate, the glove side cut plays up, resulting in righties waving at it when he locates it on the outer half while lefties can easily get tied up. The sheer velocity of the pitch and late action allows Petty to get away with leaving the pitch up, but it’s wipeout when he locates it in the lower third of the zone.
He introduced a sweeper in 2024 and found a much more consistent feel for it in the second half of the season, averaging around 13 inches of horizontal break. He took a half tick off of it over his final 15 starts, generating an extra inch of horizontal while locating it more consistently with sharper bite. Opponents hit .175 against the pitch over that span.
Petty’s changeup looks like an average offering, but has flashed more than that, averaging around 17 inches of arm side run, creating more than 30 inches of horizontal separation from his fastball and sweeper. He has the tendency to drop is arm a bit lower for his changeup, making it slightly easier for hitters to pick up while challenging his ability to consistently locate it, landing it for a strike just 54% of the time in 2024.
Outlook
An impressive athlete on the mound, Petty has cruised through the minor leagues and finds himself knocking on the door of a 2025 debut despite being a cold weather prep arm who was traded roughly a year into his professional career. He has clearly played around with his fastball in an effort to find the most effective shape and use.
If he is able to create more vertical and horizontal separation between his fastballs, it’s easy to see middle-rotation upside with a pair of impressive breaking balls and serviceable changeup to complement. Until then, he likely projects closer to a solid No. 4 starter.
69. Cole Young – Array – Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (21) – 2022 (SEA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|60/60
|35/45
|55/55
|50/55
|50+
As polished of a prep prospect as you were going to find from the jump, Young has impressed with his feel to hit, advanced approach, and smooth actions in the field.
Offense
Young hit the ground running in pro ball thanks to his ability to consistently make contact and his patient approach. He has little pre-swing movement, a great feel for the barrel and engages his lower half well, allowing him to consistently be on time and spray line drives. He has demonstrated the ability to get to difficult pitches and is extremely adjustable with a path that enters the zone early and stays through it for a long time.
Since debuting in 2022, Young has walked more than he has struck out while getting on base at a .400 clip. While power will never be a big part of his game, he already uses the field so well for a young hitter and could grow into average pop.
Between his 15% chase rate and ability to hit with two strikes, Young should be a consistent threat to get on base with low strikeout totals. He already hits lefties pretty well while posting solid overall numbers against secondary stuff. Young is a high floor bat with on-base skills that should translate as he climbs and potentially enough power to hit 10-15 homers.
Defense/Speed
A smooth defender with great actions and footwork, Young is already an extremely reliable defender. While his arm is average, his instincts and quick feet help him extend his range. Just 19 years old at season’s start, Young could make some gains with his arm strength as he matures physically, which could make him a plus defender at short. Regardless, he has a great chance of sticking there.
An above average runner, Young has the speed to be a factor on the base paths and has been a willing base stealer at the lower levels thus far.
Outlook
Viewed as one of the “safer” prep prospects in the 2022 draft, Young has appeared to be just that in the early goings of his professional career. Between his feel to hit and approach, it is not hard to believe in Young’s bat. Add in his solid tools across the board, great baseball instincts and the potential for average power and there is an above average big league shortstop to dream on here.
70. Blake Mitchell – C – Kansas City Royals
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (8) – 2023 (KC) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|50/60
|50/60
|45/45
|40/55
|50+
A big power bat with the tools to stick behind the dish, Mitchell offers as much upside as just about any catcher prospect.
Offense
Starting narrow and upright, Mitchell starts his load with a sink into his back side before a simple hand load and stride. He already utilizes his lower half exceptionally, controlling his body well with a swing that generates both loft and violence. His power to the pull side is already plus, blasting home runs upwards of 450 feet. Plus exit velocities prior to his 20th birthday and a ground ball rate around 30% make it easy to dream on at least 60 grade juice from Mitchell.
Hit tool was a concern for Mitchell as an amateur and while he may not compete for batting titles, the bat to ball has been better than many scouts expected, cutting his strikeout rate steadily as he has compiled more professional games. Mitchell is patient at the plate, running a chase rate below 20%, though his ability to recognize spin will have to improve some for his plate discipline to reach plus territory. He’s still projects to be at least above average in that regard. Palatable contact rates and a good approach could be all Mitchell needs to tap into his 30 home run upside.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete, Mitchell was an intriguing pitching prospect on the mound as an amateur as well, running his fastball up to 97 mph. He moves well behind the dish and is a strong receiver who works below the baseball very well with the hand strength to frame strikes at the top as well.
He has the arm to be an elite run stopper, but struggles with the transfer and has had some major accuracy issues in his first full pro season. Most of his throws would sail arm side while others would be spiked. If he can shore up the catch and throw side of things, Mitchell could be an above average defender. A fringy runner, Mitchell is savvy on the base paths and will steal bags when he is overlooked.
Outlook
Mitchell’s ability to tap into his plus raw power in games during his first full pro season paired with a better-than-expected contact rate and great feel for the strike zone make him an extremely exciting bat alone. The fact that he can not only stick behind the dish but potentially be solid there makes him an even more intriguing prospect. There’s shades of Cal Raleigh here with less chase.
71. Travis Sykora – RHP – Washington Nationals
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (71), 2023 (WSN) | ETA: 2026
|Fastball
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|55/60
|60/60
|45/55
|35/50
|50+
A powerful prep arm who overpowered hitters on the summer circuit, the Nationals shelled out borderline-first round money to sign Sykora away from the University of Texas in 2023, and it’s paying dividends to open his pro career.
Arsenal
Standing at 6-foot-6 with a three pitch mix that generates plenty of whiff, Sykora really turned heads as an amateur with a fastball that can get into the upper 90s but sits 94-96 MPH. While characteristics are more generic, the pitch performs well off of the sheer velocity from his unique short arm release, setting up his secondaries well. He still has room to improve in regards to his command of the heater, tending to throw too many non-competitive fastballs well above the zone.
His slider is his go-to out pitch at 83-85 MPH with gyro break, tunneling off of his fastball well with the downward action from his tough release. The pitch picks up plenty of swing and miss (25% whiff rate) and when hitters are fortunate enough to get to it, it’s typically weak contact on the ground. He commands the pitch more consistently than his fastball at this point, landing it for a strike nearly 70% of the time.
Rounding out the arsenal for Sykora is a splitter in the mid 80s that flashes above average. He maintains his arm speed well while killing spin to around 1,200 RPM, helping it drop late. With a more consistent feel for the pitch, it could play closer to plus, racking up gaudy whiff numbers when it is around the zone. He has started to find a better feel for the pitch as the season has progressed.
Outlook
For a prep arm with such exciting stuff, Sykora has a pretty good feel to pitch and will even do little things like speeding up his delivery or slowing it down to throw off hitter’s timing. He throws enough strikes to maintain a reasonable walk rate, but he tends to mix in too many non-competitive pitches at this stage, particularly with his fastball. Sykora enjoyed quite an impressive season for a 6-foot-6 prep arm who was still 19 years old at season’s start, already flashing middle rotation upside. As he climbs levels, location and execution will become more important, but three at least above average offerings and a unique delivery makes Sykora the most exciting Nationals pitching prospect not named Jarlin Susana.
72. Luis Morales – Array – The Athletics
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3M, 2022 (OAK) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|50/60
|50/50
|60/60
|40/45
|50+
Morales set the record for strikeouts in Cuba’s 18u league before defecting to Mexico in 2021 where he continued to train and solidify himself as one of the more intriguing international free agent arms in 2023. His electrifying four pitch mix has quickly made him one of the higher upside arms in the Minor Leagues.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix headlined by a fastball that sits in the upper 90s, Morales boasts loud stuff that should result in a much higher strikeout rate as he refines his command. The fastball sits 96-98 mph with above average induced vertical break from a 5.7 foot release height. The velocity and characteristics combination could make Morales’ heater a double plus pitch, especially if he could consistently locate it at the top, but he misses over the heart of the plate too frequently.
Morales has two quality breaking balls however it is his changeup that has emerged as his most dominant pitch in 2024. He maintains his arm speed from his long arm action well, making it extremely difficult for hitters to pick up. The pitch features 11 mph of separation from his fastball with impressive fade.
When he is locating it, his slider flashes plus and is right there with his changeup. It averages more than 15 inches of sweep and will flirt with 3,000 RPM. The sweepy action of the pitch makes it more effective to righties, but it is sharp enough to back leg lefties. The pitch breaks so much that he struggles to locate it consistently; his long arm action may play a part in that too.
Morales prefers his curveball with two plane break at 81 mph against left-handed hitters who frequently swing over it. He commands the pitch slightly better than his slider though both have registered a strike rate in the mid 50% range.
Outlook
Still just 21 years old for the entirety of the 2024 season, Morales has plenty of time to reach his mid-rotation ceiling and took a step forward with his secondary command. With improvement to his fastball command, his secondaries should play up further along with his fastball likely performing far better. Like many young, electrifying arms, Morales has a realistic fallback of a nasty high-leverage arm, but his four pitch mix belongs in the middle of a rotation. It just comes down to whether he can sync his long arm action and delivery more consistently.
73. Colson Montgomery – SS – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (22), 2021 (CWS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|50/55
|50/60
|45/45
|40/45
|50+
Montgomery was dynamite in his first pro season (2022), mashing through Low-A and posting strong numbers in High-A before hitting a wall at the upper levels. He has been pushed rather aggressively, with roughly half of his pro games being played at Double-A and Triple-A, something you rarely see from a prep shortstop.
Offense
A 6-foot-4 left-handed hitter with long levers, Montgomery has a decent feel for the barrel for a hitter of his archetype with above average plate discipline. Being rushed to the upper levels may have caused Montgomery’s mechanics to regress some, often looking rushed and flying open with his front side. As a result, Montgomery became much more pull dependent, with a path that is more out and around the baseball; he did not hit a single home run to the opposite field in 2024.
It’s a relatively simple operation in the box for Montgomery, instilling confidence that he can make the necessary adjustment to tap into the all fields power he flashed at the lower levels. His front foot would land with his toes pointing straight towards the pitcher, causing the barrel to drag and result in more weak contact. There’d be points where he is flashing easy plus power to the pull side, but with far too much weak contact sprinkled in.
Montgomery does a good job of getting the ball in the air consistently, something that can be challenging for hitters of his archetype. If he is able to clean up his mechanics, Montgomery has 30 home run upside.
Defense/Speed
A fringy runner, Montgomery moves decently well for his 6-foot-4 frame though his steps can be heavy and a bit flat-footed. He has an above average arm, but with fringy range and sometimes stiff actions. He has worked hard on being more fluid in the infield and has good instincts, providing some optimism that he could get by at the position, but he most likely profiles best at third base longterm where he could be an above average defender. He’s an average runner who can swipe a handful of bags per year.
Outlook
Montgomery offers exciting offensive upside with his plus power potential and ample contact skills, but he will need to find a way to get into his power without having to sell out to the pull side. An average exit velocity of 86 MPH with a max of 114 mph is too wide of a gap, highlighting mechanical challenges that are restricting Montgomery from reaching his offensive potential at this point.
Even if he slides over to third base, he has more than enough offensive upside to profile soundly there. There’s 30 home run power to dream on with a good enough feel for the barrel and approach to complement. That said, he is further off from tapping into that upside than what is typical of a prospect with a full Triple-A season under his belt. Montgomery will only be 23 years old for the entirety of the 2023 season, however it has become clear that the White Sox likely rushed his development. It will be a big offseason for Montgomery as he prepares to repeat Triple-A with a big league call up imminent at some point in the 2025 season.
74. Enrique Bradfield Jr. – OF – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (17), 2023 (BAL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|60/70
|20/30
|80/80
|70/70
|50+
Elite wheels and defense with minimal slug, Bradfield is a throwback center fielder with the tools turned up.
Offense
Starting upright with his hands right by his ear and his bat pointed upwards like a lightening rod, Bradfield sinks into his lower half with a small leg kick and small pull backwards with his hands. The moves are simple with Bradfield choked up some on the bat and a flat swing geared for contact. Though simple, his load can look a bit rushed sometimes with the tendency to start it late.
A projected top 10 pick by many going into 2023, Bradfield’s great contact ability and elite speed made his .279 batting average in his draft year at Vanderbilt a disappointment, but that did not deter the Orioles from selecting him 17th overall. The batting average still just sat at .270 in between Low-A and High-A, but Bradfield maintained a 90% in-zone contact rate and a chase rate of just 15%, helping him get on base at a .350 clip.
With low-end exit velocities and a swing path that results in a higher ground ball rate, Bradfield is unlikely to slug his way out of the low-to-mid .300’s. His high contact rates and ability to draw plenty of walks should help him post a high on base percentage.
Even with speed that should help him steal plenty of infield hits, a key component to Bradfield’s ability to hit for a higher average will be if he can keep the ground ball rate within reason as well as his quality of contact.
He has a bit bigger of a frame than most hitters of his profile and could likely add some strength without impeding his quickness. Even a marginal gain in impact could bode well for his BABIP.
Defense/Speed
80 grade wheels and the instincts of a veteran center fielder, Bradfield is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball at any level. He seems to always know where he is on the field, finding the wall consistently with comfort even at full speed. He will take his eyes off of the ball to sprint to a spot and pick the ball back up in stride when it’s hit straight over his head or if he has to make an adjustment. His arm is fringy, but accurate.
Stealing 130 bags in less than 200 collegiate games, it was more of the same for Bradfield in his first pro season, swiping 74 bags in 106 games.
Outlook
The ceiling is relatively capped for Bradfield compared to most first round picks, but he would provide value for a big league team with his glove and legs right now. Though it will be an uphill battle for Bradfield to provide above average offensive production, his minuscule chase rate and ability to put bat on ball elevate his offensive floor. If Bradfield’s offensive numbers are even just within a reasonable distance of league-average, he will offer enough in other areas to be an everyday center fielder for a winning team.
75. Starlyn Caba – Array – Miami Marlins
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $3M, 2023 (PHI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|55/65
|20/30
|60/60
|60/70
|50+
A slick fielding shortstop, Caba is a switch-hitter who is far more advanced at the plate than his peers.
Offense
A switch hitter with a quiet operation from both sides, Caba is a contact-oriented hitter with a quick and compact stroke. Between his efficiency and feel for the barrel, Caba has posted some of the better contact rates at the complex. Like many shorter-levered contact hitters, Caba’s swing path is a bit flatter, resulting in more ground balls. He has already flashed more gap to gap impact in 2024, driving fastballs in the air more consistently than he did in the Dominican Summer League.
Caba’s knowledge of the strike zone is also advanced for his age, running one of the lowest chase rates in both the DSL and Complex Leagues and helping him walk twice as much as he has struck out as a pro.
While there’s room within Caba’s modest frame for some more strength, he’ll likely be a below average power source. There’s potential for plus hit and plate discipline that would make him an ideal top of the order bat.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner with great footwork at short, Caba is a rangy shortstop with an above average arm and mature instincts. He attacks the ball with confidence, demonstrating the ability to make difficult throws on the run from different angles. He projects as an easy plus defender with potentially elite defensive ability at shortstop. He should be an above average stolen base threat.
Outlook
One of the more advanced players you’ll find below full season ball, Caba has the ingredients to climb through the Minor Leagues quickly. He compensates for his lack of power projection by providing value in just about every other facet of the game. Between his likelihood of sticking at shortstop and contact/on base skills, Caba’s floor is higher than most other teenage prospects while still offering enough upside to dream on an above average everyday shortstop.
76. Tink Hence – Array – St. Louis Cardinals
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (63), 2020 (STL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|Curveball
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|60/60
|55/60
|50/55
|40/50
|50+
An electric athlete with elite arm speed, Hence possesses big time stuff, dominating Double-A hitters in his age 21 season. The challenge for Hence has been building up a starter’s workload after another season of battling ailments in 2024.
Arsenal
Hence’s stuff can be extremely tough for hitters when he is on and enjoyed as much success as ever commanding his entire four pitch arsenal in 2024. His fastball velocity varied as he dealt with shoulder and chest issues, but when he is right, his fastball sits in the mid 90s with good vertical life.
His most used secondary offering is a mid 80s gyro slider that darts under barrels. While it has the shape to be effective to hitters of both handedness, Hence throws it much more frequently to righties.
Lefties will see more of the changeup and curveball, with the former generating gaudy whiff numbers within the zone in the low 80s. While he will mix in a few too many non-competitive pitches, Hence’s overall feel for the changeup improved significantly in 2024, looking like a plus pitch that tunnels really well off of his fastball.
His curveball features sharp 12-6 break in the low 80s, picking up plenty of whiff below the zone. He started to land it for a strike much more frequently as the 2024 season progressed, posting a 68% strike rate over his final 15 appearances.
Outlook
With the potential for three plus pitches and a quality fourth, there’s no doubting the stuff that Hence possesses. His slender frame and high-effort delivery makes it even more difficult to overlook his injury history, especially considering how cautious the Cardinals have already been with him in his four seasons.
With both a considerable amount of upside and reliever risk, 2025 will be a telling season as to whether Hence can push closer to his borderline No. 2 upside or begins to eye a move to the bullpen where he could be dominant in high leverage. In addition to being available, he will need to maintain his velocity through longer stretches as well.
77. Jaison Chourio – OF – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.2M – 2022 (CLE) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|50/55
|30/40
|60/60
|40/50
|50
The younger brother of Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, Jaison is a switch-hitter with good contact skills and athleticism.
Offense
A switch hitter with a similar setup from both sides, Chourio starts slightly open with a hovering leg kick that gathers him into his backside. His athleticism is evident in the box, showcasing impressive adjustability and a good feel for the barrel. Already using his base well, Chourio is able to tap into a bit more impact than his slender frame may suggest. That said, he’s more likely to be a 10-15 home run threat with plenty of doubles.
Chourio is patient and sticks to his approach, helping him walk more than he has struck out at the lower levels. He is still working on recognizing breaking balls more consistently, but hedges that with the aforementioned adjustability, getting to tough pitches with B swings.
While his left-handed swing is a little more natural, the splits have been pretty consistent from both sides of the plate in Chourio’s professional career. It’s hit-over-power, but Chourio’s ability to draw walks and tap into at least gap-to-gap pop could make him a fun top of the order bat.
Defense/Speed
Despite being a plus runner, Chourio is a bit shaky in centerfield both from a reads and actions perspective. He likely projects best in a corner where his above average arm would play fine. Chourio has improved as a base stealer each season, looking like a potential 20-30 bag threat.
Outlook
Chourio’s feel to hit, approach and athleticism make him a higher floor prospect relative to his lower-level peers. The likelihood of moving off of centerfield puts more pressure on the bat, but there’s plenty of room to add strength on Chourio’s frame and he has already flashed some sneaky pop. He has the ingredients to be a top-of-the-order table setter who gets on base at a high clip.
78. Thomas Harrington – RHP – Pittsburgh Pirates
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (37), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|Cutter
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|55/55
|55/55
|40/45
|60/60
|50
A walk-on at Campbell Univeristy, Harrington was the Big South Freshman of the Year before becoming the first Golden Spikes finalist in program history as a draft-eligible sophomore. Great fastball characteristics and advanced feel for his secondaries could make him a back-of-the-rotation starter, and a good one.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix, Harrison really pounds the zone with his fastball and slider. The fastball averages 92-94 MPH, but has great characteristics that help him generate above average in-zone whiff and chase rates. Averaging 16 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.5 foot release height, Harrington misses plenty of bats at the top of the zone and will freeze hitters at the knees and commands his heater extremely well (72% strike rate).
Working off of his fastball is an above average slider at 82-84 MPH. Though he will still mix it in against left-handed hitters around 10% of the time, it is right-handed hitters who are particularly stifled by the pitch, hitting just .130 against it thanks to his ability to locate it along with the way that it tunnels off of his lively heater.
Left-handed hitters don’t have it much easier now either as Harrington found a splitter going into the 2024 season in the mid 80s. Lefties hit just .130 against the pitch, but because of the downward action and vertical separation from his fastball, it is also an effective offering to same-handed hitters, going to it more than 15% of the time right on right.
Harrington will mix in a fringy cutter as well in the upper 80s to induce weak contact and provide a different look.
Outlook
Harrington’s plus command of three above average offerings makes him a high probability big league starter. The fact that he has been able to keep the ball in the yard throughout his professional career as a fly ball pitcher helps solidify his floor.
After missing the early part of the season with minor shoulder discomfort, Harrington ended up tossing 114 1/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A in his age-22 season and appears to be knocking on the door of a big league debut. He has the floor of an innings eating No. 5 starter, but the stuff and pitchability could be enough to be a fringe No. 3 starter now that he has found a splitter.
79. Braden Montgomery – Array – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 220 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 1st Round (12), 2024 (BOS) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|45/50
|50/60
|50/50
|50/50
|50
A switch hitter with big power potential and an elite arm Montgomery has the potential to be a force in a corner outfield spot assuming the hit tool continues to come along. He was acquired alongside three other Red Sox prospects as part of the Garrett Crochet haul.
Offense
Starting slightly bent at his knees before sinking further into his back side with a leg kick, Montgomery effectively gets his lower half involved, capable of producing eye-popping bat speed from both sides of the plate. While exit velocities were up across college baseball last season, Montgomery enjoyed one of the largest leaps in the country in that department, seeing his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by more than four mph at around 110 mph.
In addition to improved exit velocities, Montgomery looked much more natural with his right-handed swing in 2024, finding much more rhythm and consistency in his moves. It’s extremely difficult to sneak a fastball by him, hitting well over .400 with 7 home runs against 93+ MPH in 2024. It is a max-effort swing with violence that can work against adjustability, making him less likely to spoil tough pitches or pull out a B swing when he’s fooled. Changeups can be particularly difficult for Montgomery.
Getting his most powerful swing off consistently with quality hand-eye should allow him to continuously punish fastballs and hangers, but there’s even more importance placed on his swing decisions. While the hit tool is likely to be fringy, Montgomery’s strides with his right-handed swing and ability to tap into his game power give him 30 home run upside. He will need to improve his ability to recognize spin to reach that upside though.
Defense/Speed
Montgomery is at least an average runner who moves well enough cover enough ground in a corner, accentuated by an arm that could be 80 grade. He should be at least an average defender in either corner.
Outlook
A two-way talent through his first couple collegiate seasons, Montgomery tapped into more power as he shifted his focus predominantly to the batter’s box. Despite transferring from a hitter-friendly PAC-12 to the gauntlet that is the SEC, Montgomery increased his production, solidifying himself as a sure-fire top 15 pick. Swing and miss concerns may have caused the outfielder to slip to the Red Sox at pick No. 12 and there’s a real chance he’s fringy in that department.
Being a switch-hitter with easy plus raw power and the ability to play a solid corner helps hedge potential contact concerns, but improved swing decisions could really shore up his offensive profile. The profile could be similar to Anthony Santander offensively.
80. Moises Ballesteros – C – Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 5’8″, 235 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.5M – 2021 (CHC) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|40/50
|50/55
|20/20
|30/35
|50
A bat-first profile, Ballesteros offers an exciting blend of hit and power that helped him climb three levels as a 19-year-old in 2023 and reach Triple-A as a 20-year-old in 2024. He has raked at every stop, but he offers little value beyond the bat.
Offense
Starting upright with his barrel resting on his shoulder, Ballesteros gets into his backside with a big leg kick that he starts as the pitcher breaks his hands. Though it’s a big move, he controls it well and starts it early, helping him consistently be on time.
The big gather allows Ballesteros to really utilize his powerful lower half, holding his backside well before unleashing impressive rotational explosion. The controlled violence Ballesteros possesses with his swing is hard to find, controlling the barrel exceptionally well with a bat that seemingly lives in the zone forever, but with plus bat speed.
His path gives him a wider margin for error, entering the zone deep and maintaining his direction and bat angle well. As a result, Ballesteros has the ability to drive the ball with carry to all fields. 20 of his 44 extra base hits in 2024 were to the opposite field. His wider margin for error helps him get away with a slightly aggressive approach as he is able to spoil tough pitches and adjust when fooled.
While there may not be much projection on his frame, he could convert some of his mass to strength as he matures, potentially helping his power reach the plus territory. Right now, his pop is comfortably above average, boasting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH with flashes of plus pop to his pull side (113 MPH max).
Left-on-left matchups were a challenge for Ballesteros in 2023, posting an OPS below .600, before improving drastically in that regard in 2024 (.804 OPS). Offensively, he has the goods to be an everyday big league bat.
Defense/Speed
Big and bulky, Ballesteros is a work in progress behind the dish. A below average blocker, his thicker build limits his mobility behind the dish. His arm is plus, but he tends to be inconsistent with his pop times, though he has flashed average throw times down to second base when everything goes right. He threw out just 12% of base stealers in 2024.
Standing at just 5-foot-8 with measurements being thrown out an inch in either direction depending on who you ask, Ballesteros would be shortest first baseman in MLB, perhaps increasing the importance of him sticking behind the plate. He may only be a part-time catcher, with a lot of his at bats coming from the DH spot.
Outlook
Ballesteros is a natural hitter in every sense. His ability to handle aggressive assignments with relative ease only helped hammer that notion home. The focus for Ballesteros has been the defensive side of things since reaching Triple-A, working through the offseason in the Arizona Fall League and at the Cubs complex to get his defense to a passable level.
He most likely projects as a below average defender behind the dish who splits time at DH, placing more pressure on the bat. The good news is, he has a chance to hit for both average and power while fending off platoon concerns.
81. Lazaro Montes – Array – Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 250 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $2.5M – 2022 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|50/55
|55/70
|30/30
|30/35
|50
An imposing figure with as much raw power as you’re going to see from a teenage hitter, Montes has 40 home run upside, but swing and miss concerns and a high DH likelihood make him a risky prospect.
Offense
A gargantuan human, Montes towers at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, easily producing elite exit velocities as a teenager. Starting with a wide stance, Montes utilizes a big leg kick that he controls well. For such a big frame, Montes repeats his moves well, but there’s still whiff concern, especially as he faces more challenging pitching.
Montes didn’t quite post the same gaudy exit velocities in 2024, seeing his hard hit rate drop by 7% and his 90th percentile exit velocity by a tick to 105 MPH, but that did not compromise his power as he hit balls in the air consistently as ever, cutting his ground ball rate by more than 10%.
The approach continued to come along for Montes as the 2024 season progressed, not only cutting his chase rate, but making more sound swing decisions overall. The contact rates are concerning, however Montes’ ability to consistently do damage in games and draw walks helps hedge that. The upper levels will be a very telling challenge for the power-hitting lefty, who has sky-high impact to dream on if the hit tool will allow.
Defense/Speed
While it is still somewhat of an adventure in the outfield, he has made some progress to at least be able to corral the routine batted balls. Odds are, he will be the weakest defensive outfield option on an MLB roster and could wind up at first base or DH entirely.
Outlook
With next to no value beyond his bat, it’s going to be important for Montes to hit enough to tap into his double plus power potential. Maintaining his ability to draw walks as he climbs levels will be key for the slugger as well, especially with his likelihood of running a high strikeout rate. If it all comes together, Montes could become one of the most dangerous power hitters in baseball, but he still has a ways to go.
82. Jacob Misiorowski – RHP – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (149), 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|CUTTER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/80
|50/60
|60/70
|40/50
|30/35
|50
A tall, lanky, explosive right-hander, Misiorowski can already touch 102 MPH with his fastball with a pair of wipeout secondaries.
Arsenal
You will primarily see the fastball, cutter, and curveball from Misiorowski, but he will mix in a low 90s changeup on occasion. The fastball is Misiorowksi’s best pitch, averaging 98 MPH while routinely touching triple digits.
A pitch that has simply overpowered lower level hitters, the fastball features good carry at the top of the zone. Some of Misiorowski’s fastballs will flash more arm-side run than others, but that could be a result of his inconsistent delivery. Through his first 16 outings of 2023, opponents hit just .155 against the fastball with a 17% swinging strike rate.
The go-to out pitch for the big right-hander is his sweeping curve in the mid 80s. He has a decent feel for it, landing the pitch for a strike just shy of 60% of the time while holding opponents to an OPS below .400. The downward action of the pitch off of his lively fastball makes for a tunneling nightmare for hitters when Misiorowski is able to hit his spots.
The third big whiff offering for Misiorowksi is his hard cutter in the low 90s. It is less consistent than his other two offerings due to inconsistent release and action. Sometimes it will break like a true cutter, and others will back up on him at 93-94 MPH. Whether it backs up to his arm side or cuts glove side, hitters have a really tough time with it when it’s around the zone, posting a ridiculous 22% swinging strike rate and 45% in-zone whiff rate. With even fringy command of the pitch, it could be an elite third offering.
Rounding out the arsenal for Misiorowski is a hard changeup in the low 90s. The pitch is firm and inconsistent, but has flashed some potential. He has only thrown a handful this season.
Outlook
There’s clear reliever risk with a pitcher of Misiorwski’s profile and high effort delivery, but the stuff is good enough to give him frontline upside with the fall back option of one of baseball’s best relievers. The 21-year-old will need to clean up his mechanics and cut down the walk rate, but the upside is as tantalizing as any pitching prospect in the game.
Boasting an elite fastball/breaking ball combination with a cutter that is not far off from giving him a third plus offering, Misiorowski has a rare arsenal from a rare frame.
83. Grant Taylor – Array – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (51), 2023 (CWS) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|Cutter
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|60/60
|50/60
|50/50
|40/50
|50
Taylor is up there with Noah Schultz in terms of best raw stuff in the system, but prior command issues and arm issues highlight his reliever risk. He struggled with command issues working out of the bullpen for LSU as a freshman before dominating on the Cape in 2022. Taylor missed the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery before making his pro debut with the White Sox in 2024, where he impressed for 19 innings before going down with a lat issue.
Arsenal
Taylor’s four pitch mix is headlined by an impressive fastball that touches triple digits, but settles at 95-97 MPH with standout characteristics. Though it’s a small sample to work with, Taylor averaged more than 7 feet of extension while getting nearly 18 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.8 foot release height in his 19 innings of work. Such impressive ride in the upper 90s while working so far down the mound gives Taylor’s fastball double plus upside if he is able to hold his fastball quality in longer spurts as he is stretched back out.
His slider gives him a second plus pitch in the upper 80s with sharp sweep. Taylor overwhelms right handed hitters with the pitch, as it tunnels well off of his lively heater. The bite the pitch features would make it an effective pitch to bury towards the back leg of lefties, but he prefers to use his power curve at 82-84 MPH with downer break. The depth of the pitch paired with the velocity really makes it appear to dive off of the table when he locates it in the bottom half of the zone, but also allows him to get away with hanging it more than most pitchers.
Rounding out the arsenal is a low 90s cutter with gyro break. He will deploy it equally to lefties and righties, but struggles to command it relative to his other offerings. The shape of the pitch makes it a good ground ball pitch.
Outlook
With the potential for three plus offerings headlined by a dominant fastball, it’s not a question of the stuff for Taylor, and even in his limited pro action, he continued to build on his command improvements that he showcased on the Cape and during the Fall at LSU. We have yet to see Taylor in longer stretches aside from a couple Cape League starts where he tossed six innings. As he built back up from Tommy John surgery, Taylor had only worked in four inning/60 pitch spurts before going down with the lat issue.
Assuming Taylor’s stuff holds both as he returns from another prolonged injury absence and builds up his workload, he easily has middle-rotation upside or more. If he makes the move to the bullpen, he has the stuff to be elite at high leverage, but considering the quality of his stuff, the White Sox will give him every opportunity to prove that he can stick as a starter.
84. River Ryan – Array – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 11th Round (340), 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CUTTER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|65/65
|60/60
|55/55
|50/50
|45/45
|50/50
|50
A former two-way player at Division II UNC-Pembroke, Ryan stood out as an infielder, hitting .308 while serving as the team’s closer. It was Ryan’s electric stuff that really turned the heads of Padres officials (and Dodgers) on the backfields, shifting his focus to the mound and impressing with his feel for an impressive assortment of pitches. He missed the first half of 2024 with a shoulder issue before Tommy John surgery cut his standout MLB debut short.
Arsenal
You can tell Ryan was a collegiate infielder with the way he operates on the mound. His delivery is loose, athletic and repeatable with plus arm arm speed. The right-hander will mix in five offerings with his fastball leading the way at 45% usage.
The pitch averaged 96.5 MPH in 2023, touching triple digits with impressive ride. Generating around 16 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.7 foot release height helps the fastball dominate at the top of the zone, setting up his assortment of secondaries.
Ryan’s slider is his best pitch, sitting in the upper 80s with late gyro break. The pitch dives beneath barrels making it effective to both righties and lefties while picking up plenty of ground balls. He racked up a 19% swinging strike rate on the pitch along with a 55% ground ball rate. Even with 23% usage, Ryan did not surrender a home run with his slider in the 2023 season, an impressive feat in the Texas League and PCL.
The second breaking ball for Ryan is a curveball in the low 80s that he effectively separates from his slider with around 13 inches of vertical break and 11 inches of horizontal break. He will mix it in around 15% of the time, predominantly to lefties, with his lowest strike rate among any of his offerings.
Rounding out the arsenal for Ryan is an average cutter at 89-91 and a fringy upper 80s changeup. The cutter gives Ryan another look and was effective for him as a weak-contact inducer despite throwing it far less as the season progressed. Though he did not command his iffy changeup well in 2023, Ryan sprinkled a few in for a strike each start.
Outlook
2024 will be Ryan’s third year as a starting pitcher and he will likely make his MLB debut at some point in the season. Given the success he already has under his belt despite his lack of relative experience, there could be more to dream on with the 25-year-old righty. His lively fastball and impressive assortment of secondaries paired with his elite athleticism on the mound make Ryan a potential big whiff middle rotation arm. His fastball and slider alone give him the floor of a high leverage reliever.
85. Chandler Simpson – Array – Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | CB-B Round (70), 2022 (TB) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|70/70
|55/55
|20/20
|80/80
|40/50
|50
The fastest man in baseball, Simpson boasts elite contact rates and plenty of patience in the box, making him the ideal old school leadoff man.
Check out our conversation with Chandler Simpson!
Hitting
A slap hitter with a fantastic feel for the barrel, Simpson shoots the ball all over the yard, smacking plenty of soft liners and ground balls he can beat out. Contrary to most other hitters, Simpson’s ability to limit fly balls is an asset, as his 80 grade speed can turn even routine plays into hits. His elite contact skills stand out, rarely swinging and missing within the zone (94% in z-contact rate) while spoiling pitches outside of the zone with the best of them (82% o-contact rate).
With 20 grade power, Simpson is more likely to hit an inside-the-park homer than an over-the-fence shot, but he adds to his high batting average with good patience at the plate, drawing walks at a solid clip for a hitter that no pitcher wants to put on base. There’s a lot of similarities to Juan Pierre offensively.
Defense/Speed
Simpson’s speed is one of the easiest 80 grades you’ll see handed out, forcing scouts to think back to Billy Hamilton for the most comparable runner. That speed has translated into stolen bases more than defensive value at this point as Simpson’s actions in the outfield are shaky. He has the closing speed to recover and chew up plenty of ground, but his routes are indirect, struggling to track the ball with consistency. Simpson has the potential to be the best base stealer in the game, swiping 104 bags in 110 games in 2024.
Outlook
Contact and speed will surely make Simpson a big leaguer, but to be the above average regular in centerfield he can be, he will need to take a big step forward defensively in 2025. There’s few hitters–if any–who can make contact more consistently than Simpson with the speed to turn just about anything that isn’t caught in the air into a possible hit. With Simpson’s below average arm, it’s even more important to develop as a centerfielder, but he has enough offensive value to at least be an MLB regular if he slides over to left, albeit with more pressure on the bat to produce near-batting title numbers.
86. Slade Caldwell – Array – Arizona Diamondbacks
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29), 2024 (ARI) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|45/55
|30/40
|65/65
|45/60
|50
Speed and twitch with an advanced feel for the barrel make Caldwell an exciting top-of-the-order type with staying power in center field.
Hitting
Starting slightly open with his weight on the ball of his front foot, Caldwell uses a small stride in tandem with a hand load that slots beneath his back shoulder, but his quick hands and impressive body control allow him to turn the barrel quickly and get on plane with elevated velocity.
A quick, compact stroke with the athleticism to allow him to be adjustable in the box, Caldwell has the ability to spray the ball all over the yard and get to pitches in all four quadrants. His path can be a bit flat, resulting in more ground balls than desired, though he has an easier time elevating pitches on the inner half, where he flashes average pop.
Cardwell does a good job of leveraging his smaller strike zone, recognizing spin well and laying off of velocity above the top of the zone. An advanced hitter for his age, Caldwell has the makings to handle the transition to pro ball more easily than his peers. Though he’s not the most imposing figure, his pound for pound strength and twitch give him enough power upside to hit plenty of doubles and around 15 homers. His line drive oriented path may result in a bit more of the former at the expense of the latter.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Caldwell covers plenty of ground in the outfield where he has a great motor and instincts. Between his closing speed and natural feel to track down balls efficiently with good jumps, Caldwell projects as a plus defender up the middle, even with a fringy arm. The same instincts spill onto the base paths where Caldwell should be able to wreak havoc and steal bases in bunches.
Outlook
A bit of a Kevin McGonigle/Jett Williams hybrid, Caldwell has the ingredients to similarly break out in a big way in his first pro season. Even if Caldwell’s power remains below average, his feel to hit, approach and defensive value in center field should make him an everyday player and WAR accumulator. If he is able to find fringy power, Cadlwell could be a well-above average regular at a premium position.
87. George Klassen – Array – Los Angeles Angels
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (193), 2023 (PHI) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|70/70
|50/60
|35/40
|50
After a undergoing Tommy John surgery as a freshman at Minnesota and struggling to throw strikes afterward, Klassen saw things click in pro ball, quickly looking like a steal by the Phillies in the sixth round. Klassen was packaged as the headliner, along with Samuel Aldegheri, in the Angels return for Carlos Estevez.
Arsenal
The stuff is loud for Klassen boasting a fastball that averaged 97 MPH in 2024 along with a pair of nasty breaking balls. His fastball can flirt with the dead zone, but Klassen generates whiffs off of sheer velocity and deception, turning inwards and hiding the ball as he strides forward before uncorking somewhat of a sling shot delivery.
His breaking balls really play up from this slot, with a 90 MPH gyro slider that hovers around zero inches of vertical and horizontal break, darting sharply below bats. It was one of the best performing breaking balls in the minor leagues in 2024, holding opponents to an OPS below .400. Klassen’s power curveball at 85-87 MPH with slurvy two-plane action. He will utilize it more against left-handed hitters who OPS’d below .500 against it in 2024.
Outlook
Klassen still is below average in the command department and the maximum effort in his delivery lends concern that it may be difficult for him to consistently throw strikes as a starter. His sheer quality of stuff and pair of breaking balls that are effective to lefties and righties could continue to help him fend off the reliever risk, but he will need to take another step forward in the command department in 2025 to stick as a starter and push closer to his middle-rotation upside. If he moves to the bullpen, Klassen could be a wipeout high leverage arm.
88. Welbyn Francisca – SS – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.3M – 2023 (CLE) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|40/50
|30/40
|55/55
|45/55
|50
A prototypical Guardians prospect, Francisca boasts impressive bat-to-ball skills from both sides of the plate and a solid glove up the middle, earning him a $1.3 million pay day in the 2023 IFA period.
Offense
Only slightly different setups from each side of the plate, Francisca starts crouched from the left side and open. His pre-swing moves are very similar, utilizing a rhythmic leg kick from both sides of the plate. His barrel accuracy and knack for hitting immediately stood out from both sides of the plate upon entering pro ball, making it to the Arizona Complex League prior to his 18th birthday and to Low-A shortly after, where he put up a 141 wRC+ in 29 games.
Small in stature, Francisca is capped power wise, but generates above average bat speed, especially from the right side. His path is flatter, resulting in more ground balls, though that should improve as he cleans up his mechanics a bit.
Already possessing a solid approach, Francisca has walked more than he has struck between the DSL and Complex, with an ability to recognize spin that is ahead of his peers. There’s potentially a scrappy, low strikeout, high contact profile here with enough bat speed to produce plenty of doubles.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete with above average wheels, Francisca is ahead of his years in the field, reading hops well with soft hands and an above average arm. He’s still getting comfortable throwing from different angles and on the run, but that should come with reps. He has the chops to stick at short, though a move to second base isn’t out of the question. Francisca swiped 19 bags on 23 tries in 2024 and appeared to grow more comfortable with the green light as the season progressed.
Outlook
Mashing between the Complex League and Low-A shortly after his 18th birthday, Francisca is cut from a similar cloth to many of the prospects who the Guardians have moved through the Minor Leagues quickly. Relatively speaking, the floor is higher for Francisca than most teenage middle-infielders, though it’s worth wondering how much upside there is given his frame and lack of a true plus tool. Having such an advanced feel to hit from both sides of the plate with at least gap to gap power and a shot to stick at short, there’s a table-setting middle-infield profile to dream on.