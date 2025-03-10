Top 100 MLB Prospects

52. Thayron Liranzo – C – Detroit Tigers Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $30K , 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2026 HIT Plate Disc GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 50/55 50/60 30/30 40/45 50+ A switch-hitter with plus raw power Liranzo already looks like one of the biggest steals in the 2021 IFA class for just $30k. Offense On the left side, Liranzo starts open with his hands high, featuring a big leg kick that he controls well. From the right side, his feet are even to start and he sinks into his backside before a much smaller stride. Inconsistencies from the right side have resulted in Liranzo tinkering with different pre-swing mechanisms, something he has not needed to do from the left side. The right-handed swing has come a long way and looks much more natural after his latest adjustments. Liranzo has boasted plus exit velocities since he was a teenager, launching tape-measure shots upwards of 450 feet and 114 mph. His path can flatten out some, but he compensates for that with his high-end exit velocities and ability to drive the ball to all fields with authority. Approach wise, Liranzo seems to get better each time you check in, especially from the left-side of the plate. Improved pitch recoginition and plate discipline has helped hedge his struggles with secondary stuff, but he will need to improve his ability to hit sliders in particular as he climbs levels. The hit tool may ultimately be fringy, but there’s plus game power to dream on as he learns to elevate with a bit more consistency with an above average ability to draw free passes. Defense/Speed A solid blocker, Liranzo is athletic behind the dish and moves well. While his arm is plus, his catch and throw skills need some work, struggling to get the ball out of his glove smoothly at times and throwing flat footed. His iffy pocket awareness can impact his framing at points as well. His mobility and arm should make him passable at the position and his framing will look solid through stretches before the ball will just pop out of his glove a couple times per game. Overall, he should be able to get by at catcher. Outlook Liranzo provides a tantalizing profile as a switch-hitting catcher with plus power and good shot at sticking behind the dish. Projecting as a fringy hitter at best, his swing decisions and ability to tap into his impact in games will be important. Considering the positive trend and helpful adjustments we have seen from the right-handed swing alone, there’s good reason to believe that he can continue to mitigate the whiff enough. Back to table

53. Alejandro Rosario – Array – Texas Rangers Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (144), 2023 (TEX) | ETA: 2026 FASTBALL SLIDER Changeup COMMAND FV 60/60 60/60 60/60 50/55 50+ No prospect in the Rangers system took a bigger leap in 2024 than Rosario, seeing his stuff tick up across the board while developing an impressive feel to pitch. Unfortunately, Rosario underwent Tommy John surgery ahead of Spring Training, wiping out his 2025 season. Arsenal An electric three pitch mix, Rosario’s fastball sits 96-98 MPH with run and ride from a 5.5 foot release height. The pitch picked up plenty of whiff at the top of the zone, but he will also throw some fastballs with more horizontal action, helping him generate ground balls. Rosario could benefit from making the fastballs more consistently distinct as sometimes it’s hard to tell if he is intentionally throwing a two seamer or if it was a four seamer that just happened to get more run. Regardless, the sheer velocity and vertical life from a low release height makes the pitch effective even if he is registering equal horizontal and vertical movement with some of his fastballs. He adjusted his breaking ball once entering pro ball, throwing it nearly two ticks harder with the ability to manipulate it in the mid 80s. Some will feature more sweep, others slurvier with two-plane break. His feel to locate his slider despite the variance in shapes stands out, landing it for a strike at at a near 70% clip. The vertical bite on the pitch paired with his feel for it makes it an effective weapon against left-handed hitters in addition to the wipeout pitch it was to righties who sported a 23% whiff rate against it. The preferred out pitch to lefties though is Rosario’s splitter, a pitch the Rangers encouraged him to throw more after drafting him. Averaging 15 inches of horizontal movement in the low 90s, the pitch features some similarities to Griffin Jax’s changeup, combining whiff and a gaudy ground ball rate to make it a consistently reliable option in just about any count. He threw it nearly 30% of the time against opposite-handed hitters, but was still comfortable deploying it more than 10% of the time to righties who combined for a .160 batting average against it. Outlook The most impressive pitcher in the Rangers system in the 2024 season, Rosario is without a doubt a scouting and development victory for the organization, who grabbed the right-hander in the fifth round of the 2023 draft despite his 7.11 ERA at the University of Miami as a junior. Rosario’s drastically improved command paired with three pitches that look to be plus resulted in him leading all of Minor League Baseball in K-BB% in 2024 by a comfortable margin. In addition to the big whiff numbers and lack of free passes, Rosario’s ability to get ground balls at an above average clip helped him pitch deeper into games despite the Rangers preferring to keep him around 80 pitches each outing. Rosario has the upside to be an above average No. 3 starter while continuing to shed volatility as he develops. Rosario and the Rangers will have to wait for his follow up to the breakout season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, likely to make his return during the 2026 season. Back to table

54. Jacob Wilson – Array – The Athletics Height/Weight: 6’3″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st round (6) , 2023 (OAK) | ETA: 2024 HIT Plate Disc GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 70/70 40/40 30/35 50/50 50/55 50+ Elite bat to ball skills and the ability to stick at shortstop make Wilson a high probability big leaguer who should not spend much time in the minors. Offense A jittery operation in the batter’s box, Wilson starts crouched with his bat bouncing on his shoulder and a toe tap as he sinks deep into his back leg. Between how early Wilson gets into his slot, his compact swing and overall feel for the barrel, he makes contact as consistently as any hitter in the Minor Leagues. The question with Wilson remains how much power he can tap into. His exit velocities are well below average and he puts the ball on the ground at an above average clip. He has flashed slightly more impact to the pull side and still with some projection in his frame, the hope is that he can grow into consistent gap to gap power. If Wilson is not able to tap into any more impact, there’s of course going to be a high degree of pressure on his hit tool to translate into a high batting average, especially considering his low walk rates. It’s common for contact savants to have higher swing rates, but improving his ability to draw free passes would also alleviate his need to hit for the highest of averages to be a regular. Defense/Speed While not the most explosive athlete, Wilson has all of the goods to stick at shortstop. His father Jack Wilson was a Gold Glove defender at short and Jacob looks like a natural at the position as well, even if he may not have as much flare or range. His actions are smooth, his arm is plus and the instincts are there. An average runner, Wilson will opportunistically swipe bags. Outlook There’s few pro prospects with a narrower gap between their floor and ceiling than Jacob Wilson, however that is not necessarily a bad thing. He’s a high probability big leaguer who may not even need a season’s worth of Minor League games before he is MLB ready. Just a step forward in the impact and/or on base department can make Wilson an above average regular. Back to table

55. Kyle Teel – Array – Chicago White Sox Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (14), 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/50 55/60 40/50 50/50 40/50 50+ A key part of the haul for Garrett Crochet, Teel is an bat-first catcher who the White Sox are hoping can translate his impressive athleticism into improved defense. Offense Starting with his hands high, Teel utilizes a leg kick that gets him well into his lower half as he loads his hands deep over his back foot. His pre-swing moves that require plenty of athleticism to repeat, but he controls his body well with a decent feel for the barrel. Teel does not possess a ton of power, but he consistently gets his best swing off and has room to add more strength to his wiry frame. He has average power potential, but sprays plenty of line drives gap-to-gap, even if the home run output is somewhat subdued. There should still be around 15 home run potential in there for Teel with plenty of doubles. Ad – content continues below Between his feel for the barrel and solid approach, Teel should be a steady on-base threat who is capable of slugging enough to complement his hit-first profile. Defense/Speed While Teel is an athletic catcher, he could be more technically sound behind the dish. He improved his ability to limit the running game, allowing his above average arm to shine through, but his receiving and blocking is still below average. The receiving came along further than the blocking at Triple-A, but both will need to continue to improve for Teel to be an average defender. The step in the right direction in 2024 paired with his athleticism and arm provide hope that he can get there. Teel runs well for a catcher and could mix in 10-15 stolen bases per year. Outlook The ceiling may not be as high for Teel as some other top 100 prospects, but with his on base skills from the left side paired with average power potential give him the chance to be a comfortably above average offensive threat for a catcher. The defense will need to continue to come along, but Teel earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic with the tools to develop into an average backstop. Back to table

56. Agustin Ramirez – Array – Miami Marlins Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $400K, 2019 (NYY) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/50 45/50 50/60 40/40 40/40 50+ A bat-first backstop, Ramirez broke out in 2023, climbing three levels while mashing to a 123 wRC+ between Low-A, High-A and Double-A. He torched Double-A pitching through the first half of the 2024 season before headlining the Jazz Chisholm Jr. return to the Marlins. Offense Starting crouched with his weight stacked towards his back side, Agustin gathers with a moderate leg kick, slight coil and minimal hand movement. He posts elite exit velocities, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph, but is still working towards tapping into his big raw power more consistently in games. His flatter swing path results in more ground balls than desired, though it is worth noting that he took a step in the right direction in this regard in the 2024 season, mostly against fastballs, eclipsing last season’s home run total of 18 in just 72 games. He pulverized fastballs to an OPS north of 1.100 through his first 90 games of the 2024 season, but the dichotomy between his Hard Hit Launch angle on four seamers (18 degrees) vs. all other offerings (3.5 degrees). If he can create more loft in his swing, there’s plus easily power potential for Ramirez. He has improved in the plate discipline department, cutting his chase rate at the upper levels and walking at a decent clip. Defense/Speed Defensively, he is somewhat limited in terms of his agility and mobility, but has improved with his technique and blocking behind the dish. While can look a bit mechanical at times, he looks like he can stick at catcher. His arm is above average, he just needs to find more quickness and consistency with his transfer to limit the run game more effectively. Though he is not the fleetest of foot, Ramirez loves to opportunistically swipe bags, grabbing 18 on 20 tries in 2024 before his trade to the Marlins. Outlook He’s unlikely to be much more than a fringy defender who is carried by his bat, but there’s enough upside offensively to carve out an everyday catcher role. Easy plus raw power and solid contact rates within the zone make Ramirez’s potential with the bat tantalizing. If he can make a slight adjustment to his swing path, he will not only be more likely to tap into his 30 homer upside, but he will also handle secondary stuff much better as well. Ramirez projects as the Marlins backstop of the future. Back to table

57. Rhett Lowder – RHP – Cincinnati Reds Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (7), 2023 (CIN) | ETA: 2024 FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/55 60/60 50/55 55/60 50+ Lowder made his closing argument as the second best college arm in the 2023 draft by going toe-to-toe with Paul Skenes in a winner-take-all semifinal game in Omaha. As expected, Lowder flew through the minor leagues, making his MLB debut after just 22 starts where he showed well. Lowder is a high floor arm with middle-rotation upside. Arsenal A four pitch mix, Lowder wields a pair of fastballs: a four seamer that averaged just above 94 mph in 2024 and a sinker a tick slower. Lowder utilizes the four seamer more frequently to lefties and while nothing jumps off of the page, he varies the shape between run and ride and true ride, throwing hitters off. Across all levels, Lowder held left-handed hitters to an OPS right around .600. The sinker is his preferred weapon to righties, averaging 17 inches of horizontal break while picking up a ground ball rate north of 60%. Lowder’s mid 80s slider is his best pitch. The gyro action it features and his feel to consistently locate it resulted in a ground ball rate north of 50% in 2024 with high chase figures. His 86-88 mph changeup has not been as consistent as a pro, but has the potential to be a comfortably above average pitch. Outlook Plus command of a quality four pitch mix makes Lowder a high probability MLB starter. The effectiveness of his duo of fastballs in his pro debut and MLB debut only help his case. If Lowder can regain his the feel for his changeup he flashed at Wake Forest, he has the upside of a No. 3 option. His ability to get contact on the ground and prevent free passes makes him a great fit to handle the offensive haven that is Great American Ball Park. Back to table

58. Owen Caissie – Array – Chicago Cubs Owen Caissie – OF – (Triple-A) Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (45), 2020 (SD) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/40 45/50 60/70 55/50 40/50 50+ A big left-handed hitter with some of the best raw power in the minors, Caissie has immense power upside while making some progress with his feel to hit and defense. Offense Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Caissie possesses some of the best raw power in the Minor Leagues with potentially more in the tank. Starting upright, Caissie sinks into his back side as he loads with a simple toe-tap for timing. Caissie has found more consistency with his pre-swing moves as he has compiled at-bats, syncing his upper and lower half more effectively. This has not only helped him hit the ball harder, but also in the air more consistently, converting more of his 70-grade raw power into usable game pop. When everything is in sync for Caissie, you can see flashes of a potentially special power bat. His long levers which help him create his massive power can also result in a bit too much whiff, but he has steadily made progress in that regard while being challenged with relatively aggressive assignments to the upper levels. Since the start of the 2023 season, Caissie’s 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 MPH is one of the better figures in the minor leagues. He has posted solid splits left on left, aiding his overall hit outlook. Defense/Speed Caissie moves well for his size, but his limited experience in the outfield heading into 2022 was evident in his reads and routes. He has come a long way since then, projecting as an average defender in right with a plus plus arm. Caissie is an above average runner when underway and started to become more of a factor on the base paths, swiping 11 bags on 13 tries in 2024. Outlook Despite being young for the level, Caissie turned in another strong offensive campaign, producing a 121 wRC+ in his age 21 season at Triple-A. Caissie has the power to eclipse 30 home runs with ease, but the hit tool questions will cast a slight shadow over his profile until he proves it at the highest level. He could benefit from being a bit more selective at the plate as well. With his strides defensively and solid numbers left on left, Caissie looks like a quality everyday corner outfielder who likely skews towards the three true outcomes. Back to table

59. Chase DeLauter – Array – Cleveland Guardians Height/Weight: 6’4″, 235 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (16), 2022 (CLE) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/60 55/60 50/60 60/60 40/50 50+ As athletic of a 6-foot-4, 230+ pound baseball player you’ll find in the Minor Leagues, DeLauter’s Junior season and professional debut was wiped out by a broken foot before another foot issue delayed his start to 2023. He has made up for lost time by putting up huge numbers in High-A, Double-A and the Arizona Fall League, flashing a potentially elite blend of hit and power. DeLauter will get another late start to the season in 2025 after undergoing sports hernia surgery during Spring Training. Offense Big and strong with a compact swing, DeLauter is direct to the baseball but still packs a punch. He struggled to control his lower half at times at James Madison University, drifting prematurely onto his front foot which could cause bat drag. He has cleaned things up since joining the Guardians organization, engaging his lower half and holding his back hip more effectively. There’s still a noticeable slide forward as he swings, which results in the short finish that can look like he is cutting off his swing. It is not necessarily a major detriment because of how efficient his path is, how much bat speed he generates and his barrel accuracy. The one area that could be a challenge for is hard stuff in, as it is even more difficult to avoid being crowded or tied up on velocity inside if there is any premature forward move. He has already posted exit velocities as high as 112 mph on multiple occasions with a 90th percentile exit velocity above 104 mph in 2023. There’s likely more power in the tank as he continues to improve his base. DeLauter’s barrel accuracy and efficiency to the ball is extremely impressive, running plus contact rates both in and out of the zone. The icing on the cake is his patient approach, drawing free passes at a decent clip, while running a chase rate below 20%. Good pitch recognition skills and impressive barrel control have helped him produce strong numbers against secondary offerings as well. A potential blend of plus hit and power with a good approach, DeLauter boasts more offensive upside than any prospect in the Guardians system with multi-All Star upside. Defense/Speed A plus runner, DeLauter looks the part in centerfield with good reads and comfortable routes. If he slows down, his plus arm would play well in either corner where he could be a plus defender, but he has the ability to stick in center. Outlook Having only played a total of 100 collegiate games including his time on the Cape prior to his pro debut in 2023, DeLauter has had a lot of layoff time and not a lot of at bats. Factor in that DeLauter’s limited collegiate at bats was mostly against weaker competition at James Madison University and it is even more impressive how he was able to demolish his way through High-A, Double-A and the Arizona Fall League. Potential for a rare blend of hit and power paired with good speed and a chance to stick in center give DeLauter an exciting profile that could quickly make him one of the more exciting outfield prospects in baseball. There’s shades of Kyle Tucker lite here if he can stay on the field. Back to table

60. Ethan Salas – Array – San Diego Padres Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $5.8M, 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2027 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 50/60 30/50 50/50 55/65 50+ A wunderkind of a catching prospect, Salas signed for $5.8 million as the top prospect in the 2023 IFA class and was immediately thrusted into big league spring training action, followed by a Low-A assignment prior to his 17th birthday and a High-A assignment before he turned 18. His offensive output has expectedly been meager given his unprecedented assignments, but the talent to be a good big league catcher has still been evident. Offense Salas starts upright with his weight slightly stacked on his back side before sinking a bit further into his back hip with minimal hand movement in his load. His pre-swing moves are slow and controlled, while his swing is quick. Salas incorporates his lower half really well, producing plus bat speed and above average pop. He already has a great feel for the zone and recognizes spin well, though his chase rate did climb by five percent to 25% at High-A. The jump was mostly predicated on a spike in chase against fastballs, not breaking balls, pointing towards a young hitter who is perhaps a little overzealous rather than challenged to recognize spin. His feel to hit is impressive for his age, posting league-average contact rates at High-A despite being the youngest player in any full season league. Given where Salas is already at, it’s easy to imagine him developing into an above average hitter. There may not be a ton of room for projection, but the teenager simply maturing will likely result in added power with his four home runs in 24 Arizona Fall League games already providing some optimism that he can start to trend closer to his average power potential in 2025. Defense/Speed It’s hard to remember a more advanced teenage catching prospect when it comes to receiving than Salas, reeling in the ball smoothly with elite hands. He moves well behind the dish making strides as a blocker in his first pro season. The Padres brass has raved about the maturity of Salas and the way he handles bullpens since he arrived at the complex which should translate into strong game calling. Already with a well above average arm, Salas has a plus arm and his improved transfer resulted in a 28% caught stealing rate in 2024. He has goods to be a plus defensive catcher as he hammers down the fundamentals. Outlook Salas has the ability to be an elite defender with above average offensive average offensive production. The Padres have challenged Salas more than any prospect in professional baseball in recent memory, making it difficult to draw much from his career .657 OPS in 179 games. That said, evaluators will likely want to see progress offensively for Salas in what will be his third pro season. That may be a bit unfair, but so it goes when you are regarded as one of the top catcher prospects in the game prior to the performance that generally merits it. On talent alone, Salas still deserves to be considered one of the best prospects at his position as even with below average offensive production, his defensive ability and intangibles should make him a big league catcher for a long time. He likely lands somewhere in the middle as a glove first catcher who is still a net positive with the bat, such as Gabriel Moreno. Back to table

61. Charlie Condon – Array – Colorado Rockies Height/Weight: 6’6″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (3), 2024 (COL) | ETA: 2026 HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 40/50 60/70 40/40 35/45 50+ Condon put up one of the best collegiate seasons of all time as a redshirt sophomore, winning the Golden Spikes Award while breaking the Georgia program record in just two seasons. His blend of hit and power could match what the Rockies were hoping to get from Kris Bryant when they signed him to a $182 million deal. A very shaky pro debut slowed the momentum Condon built in his draft year, highlighting some of the hit-tool concerns that kept him from being a slam dunk top pick. Offense Starting with his hands rested just in front of his shoulder and a slight bend in his knees, Condon sinks further into his base as he loads with an early toe tap that leads into a stride. The toe tap helps Condon get his weight back and breaks up what would be a big move for a hitter with levers as long as his, making it easier to control. Condon likes to catch the ball out front, handling velocity well, even at the top of the zone, with a contact rate of 87% and an OPS near 1.300 against fastballs 93+ MPH in 2024. His desire to catch balls out front and go pull side can cause him to lose direction and while he is able to get on plane for fastballs, he has the tendency to leave the zone too quickly on secondary stuff. That said, he rarely misses hangers and put up video game numbers against fastballs. Despite improvements overall against secondary stuff, Condon’s contact rate drops from 90% against fastballs to just 70% against spin. His ability to pull velocity in the air elevates bodes well for his game power, but there’s some concern that his path is geared towards that and not much else. 6-foot-6 with a relatively slender frame, Condon should grow into the 70 grade power that he is already knocking on the door of. He has a good feel for the strike zone for a player who has to deal with such a large zone. Continued refinement of his swing decisions would help hedge the pull-dependency concern as there are plenty of examples of hitters with far less power (I.E. Isaac Paredes) whose unrelenting approach allows them to be pull-dependent sluggers. Though it was not a large sample, his pro debut only further emphasized the aforementioned swing path and pitch recognition concerns against higher quality breaking stuff. Condon is too good against fastballs and hanging breaking balls not to find some level of success, but to attain his lofty ceiling, he might need to make a slight adjustment path wise or reach towards the plus territory in the plate discipline department. Defense/Speed After splitting time between first base and right field in 2023, Condon saw action at all three outfield spots and even third base. He was not a disaster at third and could get a longer look there, but he is also good enough in an outfield corner to fend off a move to first base, if the hot corner is not in the cards. Outlook It’s difficult to argue against a hitter who put up the best offensive season of the BBCOR era, even in a year where home runs sky-rocketed across the country. The fact that Condon looked decent enough at third base to potentially get a look there with a fall back of corner outfield helps his case, though it will ultimately be all about the bat for former Georgia Bulldog. There could not have been a much better landing spot for him than the Rockies as his blend of big power and decent hit is easy to dream on in a cavernous Coors Field that is a mile above sea level and suppresses secondary movement. Even though he lacks some desired adjustability with his swing, Condon has flashed good enough bat to ball to get into his double plus raw power enough to launch 30+ homers if it all works out. Back to table

62. Jonny Farmelo – Array – Seattle Mariners Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29), 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2027 HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 50/55 40/55 70/70 45/55 50+ Tools galore with a feel to hit that may be better than anticipated, Farmelo has a chance to be a dynamic centerfielder. A torn ACL in June of 2024 ended Farmelo’s impressive start to the season with a return expected around mid-way through 2025. Offense Starting slightly crouched with his barrel flat, Farmelo gathers into his back side with a sizable leg kick. He sometimes looks rushed with the big move, but cuts down the height of his stride with two strikes or when pitchers are quicker to the plate. It’s also a rather new move for him, using a toe tap in his load as an amateur. Farmelo’s swing path is geared for lift, but he has showed an improved feel for the barrel and some adjustability that he appeared to lack at points as an amateur, providing optimism for an above average hit tool. There’s above average juice to dream on as Farmelo continues to grow into his frame and gains more comfort swinging for damage in the box. Farmelo is a patient hitter, already showing a good feel for the strike zone. The improved feel to hit takes some pressure off of the need to slug, but there’s potential for average hit and above average power buoyed by strong plate discipline. Defense/Speed An absolute burner, Farmelo turns in double plus run times and has already translated that speed into impact on the base paths and in center field. With an average arm and his elite athleticism, he has the ingredients to be a well above average defender up the middle and a high-volume base stealer. Outlook Already an exciting prospect based on sheer tools, strides in the contact department in the early going of his professional career only adds to the intrigue. There’s potential for a dynamic everyday centerfielder who can pack a bit of a punch and get on base at a good clip. It will be interesting to see how he returns from his ACL tear, but given his age and explosiveness, he should bounce back fine. Swing wise, it would be more of a concern if it were his back (left) knee that he injured rather than his right. Farmelo will enter his age 20 season with less than 50 pro games under his belt, but he has already flashed enough upside both offensively and defensively to be one of the top prospects in the Mariners system. Once gets back into the swing of things, Farmelo has the skill set to see his prospect stock soar in the back end of 2025 and beyond. Back to table

63. Bryce Rainer – SS – Detroit Tigers Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (11), 2024 (DET) | ETA: 2028 HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 45/55 45/60 50/50 45/55 50+ A left-handed hitting shortstop with plus power potential and the tools to stick at the six, Rainer stood out as the top prep player in the 2024 class. Offense Rainer made some swing adjustments that helped elevate him in his senior spring. He now starts with his hands higher and uses the ground much more effectively. There’s natural loft in his left-handed swing, creating backspin to all fields and he flashed exit velocities as high as 111 mph with metal at the National High School Baseball Invitational. Between his present raw power, ability to elevate and room for more strength, it is easy to dream on plus power with Rainer. Even with his improvements in the box, Rainer is still looking up at an average hit tool. He can be long to the ball, wrapping the bat far behind his head as he loads, which can cause the barrel to lag behind his body. Rainer has a good feel for the strike zone and has recognized spin well as an amateur. The solid plate discipline helps, but Rainer will need to make some strides in the bat to ball department to tap into his plus power potential. Defense/Speed A legitimate two-way prospect, Rainer could run it up to the mid 90s on the mound, but notified teams that he would prefer to hit. After playing all over the diamond for the USA National Team, Rainer focused his attention on the shortstop position where he impressed with his solid footwork and comfortable actions. His double plus arm plays great on the left side of the infield as well, giving him a good chance of sticking at shortstop with the fall back of a plus third base. An average runner, Rainer is a savvy baserunner who will pick his spots to go. Outlook Left-handed hitting shortstops with plus power potential and staying power at the position do not grow on trees, especially in a Tigers system that lacks bats that can stick on the left side of the infield. He will need to make some strides in the contact department to attain his ceiling, but the ingredients are there for Rainer to be an everyday shortstop and borderline All Star. Back to table

64. Jackson Ferris – LHP – Los Angeles Dodgers Height/Weight: 6’4″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (47), 2022 (CHC) | ETA: 2026 FASTBALL Slider CURVEBALL changeup COMMAND FV 55/60 60/60 50/55 30/40 40/50 50+ A tall prep lefty with plenty to dream on, the Cubs nabbed Ferris in the second round, but shelled out top-25 pick money ($3 million) to sign him away from his commitment to Ole Miss. He was packaged with Zyhir Hope to the Dodgers for Michael Busch and Yency Almonte, enjoying a big age-20 season between High-A and Double-A, making major strides in the command department. Arsenal A four pitch mix that is dominated by an exciting fastball/slider combination, Ferris’ above average stuff plays up further as he creates a difficult angle for hitters and hiding the ball well. Ferris averaged 93.5 MPH with his fastball in the first half of the 2024 season before ticking up to 94.5 MPH over his final 12 starts. He generates both good carry and extension with his four-seamer, getting on hitters quickly and playing like a plus pitch when it’s around the mid 90s. The go-to secondary pitch for Ferris is his slurvy slider that flashes plus in the mid 80s. He has a feel to manipulate the pitch to be more of a gyro slider that is shorter and harder as well, making his breaking balls effective to hitters of both handedness (.180 OBA). His comfort with the pitch continued to improve as the 2024 season progressed, landing it for a strike 65% of the time. Ferris will mix in a big curveball in the upper 70s that he will try to bury for chase or float in to steal strikes early in the count. Averaging 18 inches of vertical break, Ferris is still learning how to land the big bender for a strike consistently. Rounding out the arsenal is a firm changeup in the upper 80s that is a distant fourth offering. His ability to spin his breaking balls to righties may result in the changeup being phased out. Outlook Drafted as an exciting project, Ferris showed well overall in his first pro season in 2023 and was targeted by the Dodgers the following offseason. Ferris took a big step in the right direction with the Dodgers, throwing more strikes and particularly standing out with his feel for his breaking balls. Slashing his walk rate by nearly four percent while reaching Double-A in his age-20 season, the arrow is clearly pointing upwards for Ferris as he enters the 2025 season. His blend of good stuff, beneficial funk and pitchability that continues to improve has Ferris looking like a potential middle-rotation arm if he can stay on this track. Back to table

65. Demetrio Crisantes – Array – Arizona Diamondbacks Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 7th Round (198), 2022 (ARI) | ETA: 2027 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 55/60 30/40 55/55 40/50 50+ A 7th round pick who signed for fifth round money out of high school, Crisantes is a well-rounded ballplayer with a polished offensive game. Offense Starting slightly stacked on his back side with his hands relaxed in front of his shoulder, Crisantes gathers with a small leg kick that will vary from small to medium in size depending on how he is feeling timing wise. He has a great feel for his body and pre-swing moves, consistently putting himself in a good position mechanically and timing wise. A short, quick stroke, Crisantes is efficient to the ball, but still does a good job of hitting the ball in the air, giving him the potential to provide plenty of doubles and around 10-15 home runs despite average exit velocities. Though he only hit seven home runs in his 97 games in 2024, he racked up 38 extra base hits and maintained a 38% ground ball rate. Crisantes is extremely patient in the box, running a chase rate below 20% and helping him walk at a 12% clip (only 16 K%). While the walk rate will likely slip some as he faces more advanced pitching, Crisantes’ above average contact ability and approach should make him a steady on base threat. Defense/Speed An above average runner, Crisantes offers average range and an average arm at second base with the instincts to be a solid defender there and mix in at third base if needed. He picks his spots well to run on the base paths, swiping 30 bags on 33 tries in 2024. Outlook Crisantes does lacks the tools that most other 50 future value prospects possess, but his sound offensive profile and superb instincts make him a relatively high offensive floor. His 145 wRC+ as a 19-year-old in Low-A thrusted him towards the top of the Diamondbacks prospect list no matter who you ask, and there’s enough offensive upside to dream on an everyday infield role. He projects best as an above average hitting second baseman. Back to table

66. Eric Bitonti – Array – Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 6’4″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 3rd Round (87), 2023 (MIL) | ETA: 2027 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 50/60 55/70 45/45 40/50 50+ Huge power potential with more polish than you’d expect from a 6-foot-4, 225 pound teenager, Bitonti turned heads at the Complex in his age 18 season, earning himself a promotion to Low-A where he continued to impress. Hitting Starting upright with his hands rested in front of his back shoulder, Bitonti uses a gathering top tap as he sinks deep into his back side. He controls his lower half extremely well for such a long-levered hitter, engaging his back side effectively to help him do damage and consistently drive the ball in the air. Bitonti’s barrel lives in the zone for a long time, giving him a wider margin for error contact wise and allowing him to do damage to all fields. Bitonti is already plenty patient in the box, running a chase rate below 20% in 2024 while walking at a 16% clip between the Complex League and Low-A. Already hitting home runs as hard as 111 MPH prior to his 19th birthday, there’s more room in the tank for Bitonti from a raw power perspective. He already gets into his pop in game thanks to a 30% ground ball rate and a hard hit rate north of 50%. The aforementioned swing path of Bitonti also aids his ability to hit lefties as well, posting strong numbers left on left in his first pro season. Though there’s inevitably going to be swing and miss with a player of Bitonti’s profile, he hedges that with his approach and some adjustability in the box. Even when he is fooled, he has demonstrated the ability to stay back enough to do damage on his B swings. Bitonti easily boasts 30 home run upside with good on base skills. Defense/Speed Bitonti may be a candidate to move off of third base as he matures, but he moves really well for his size along with a plus arm and pretty good hands, giving him a chance to be passable at the hot corner. He has seen most of his starts at third base, while mixing in some games at first base where he already looks plenty comfortable. If he were to move to first, he would project as an above average defender. Bitonti is not a clog on the base paths and will even look to opportunistically swipe bags, swiping 12 on 15 tries in 2024. Outlook It was a standout first full pro season for Bitonti, mashing 16 homers in just 79 games between the Complex League and Low-A as an 18-year-old. As is the case with any corner infield profile, Bitonti is going to need to mash to be an impactful big leaguer, but he has the potential to do just that with plus plus raw power and an advanced feel to elevate with consistency. Pair hard hit baseballs at the ideal angles with a patient approach and it’s easy to dream on an exciting power profile and palate the presumably high strikeout rate. Bitonti has 30+ home run upside with either well above average defense at first base or potentially passable defense at the hot corner. Back to table

67. Xavier Isaac – Array – Tampa Bay Rays Height/Weight: 6’4″, 240 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29), 2022 (TB) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/40 50/55 60/70 40/40 40/50 50+ A big, left handed masher bat with foul pole to foul pole power, Isaac has the potential to be an offensive force. Offense Starting slightly open with his weight slightly favoring his back side, Isaac uses an early and slow load to get himself into a powerful launch position. When everything is in rhythm, his swing is smooth and the power is near the top of the scale, but he struggled to control and time up his big pre-swing moves against upper level pitching in 2024. Athletic for a 6-foot-4, 240 pound slugger, Isaac has demonstrated the necessary adjustability in the box to do damage even when he is a bit out front or fooled, as his “B” swings pack a punch as well. In his age 20 season, Isaac sported a ridiculous 56% Hard Hit rate, along with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 MPH, placing him among the top in the minor league. Isaac hedges the swing and miss with a decent ability to recognize spin and has run a chase rate in the low 20% range as a pro. He took a step forward in left on left matchups in 2024, providing some hope that he can fight off a platooning. Offering as much power potential as just about any hitter in the minor leagues, it will just come down to whether Isaac can hit enough to get into it. He has the athleticism and mobility to do so and has already shown a willingness to tinker with his mechanics and simplify things. Defense/Speed Isaac looks like an average defender at first base, but given his athleticism, the Rays gave Isaac some looks in the outfield during his time in the Arizona Fall League as well where he did not look too shabby given his lack of experience. He can get moving once he’s underway and picks his spots to run well, swiping 27 bags on 30 tries in roughly 200 games between 2023 and 2024. Outlook Isaac has the potential to develop into a middle-of-the-order masher at the highest level. Not only does he posses as much power potential as just about any prospect in baseball, but his swing is not as stiff and rigid as most other prospects who swung and missed as much as he did in 2024. Isaac will need to improve his contact rates at the Double-A level, though he has been pushed agressively for a hitter of his archetype, getting his second taste of the upper levels in a season where he will be 21 years old for its entirety. There’s some shades of Triston Casas if Isaac can find a bit more consistency offensively. Back to table

68. Chase Petty – Array – Cincinnati Reds Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (26), 2022 (MIN) | ETA: 2025 FASTBALL SLIDER Sweeper CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/55 65/65 55/55 50/50 45/50 50+ Petty tossed a career-high 137 innings in his age 21 season at the upper levels in 2024, hedging some of the durability concerns that had clouded his outlook some in the past. His fastball shape remains a bugaboo, but his secondaries and feel to pitch continue to get better. Arsenal A five pitch mix, Petty wields a pair of fastballs and a pair of sliders, along with a changeup. His fastball velocity has never been a question, sitting in the upper 90s since he was in high school. The four seamer averaged 97 mph in 2024 while the two seamer sits nearly two ticks lower. From his low release height, Petty’s four seamer plays slightly better, but it hovers around the dead zone, resulting in hitters barreling it at a high clip despite the plus velocity. It’s likely difficult for Petty to create the desired ride from his low three-quarters release, but he also struggles to kill vert on his sinker, leading the two to blend together near the aforementioned dead zone. He only threw the two seamer in 2023 to mixed results, but seems to have more comfort throwing the four seamer both harder and for strikes. Petty’s best pitch is his 89-91 mph gyro slider that darts below barrels of both righties and lefties. Because of how much arm side run his fastballs generate, the glove side cut plays up, resulting in righties waving at it when he locates it on the outer half while lefties can easily get tied up. The sheer velocity of the pitch and late action allows Petty to get away with leaving the pitch up, but it’s wipeout when he locates it in the lower third of the zone. He introduced a sweeper in 2024 and found a much more consistent feel for it in the second half of the season, averaging around 13 inches of horizontal break. He took a half tick off of it over his final 15 starts, generating an extra inch of horizontal while locating it more consistently with sharper bite. Opponents hit .175 against the pitch over that span. Petty’s changeup looks like an average offering, but has flashed more than that, averaging around 17 inches of arm side run, creating more than 30 inches of horizontal separation from his fastball and sweeper. He has the tendency to drop is arm a bit lower for his changeup, making it slightly easier for hitters to pick up while challenging his ability to consistently locate it, landing it for a strike just 54% of the time in 2024. Outlook An impressive athlete on the mound, Petty has cruised through the minor leagues and finds himself knocking on the door of a 2025 debut despite being a cold weather prep arm who was traded roughly a year into his professional career. He has clearly played around with his fastball in an effort to find the most effective shape and use. If he is able to create more vertical and horizontal separation between his fastballs, it’s easy to see middle-rotation upside with a pair of impressive breaking balls and serviceable changeup to complement. Until then, he likely projects closer to a solid No. 4 starter. Back to table

69. Cole Young – Array – Seattle Mariners Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (21) – 2022 (SEA) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 60/60 35/45 55/55 50/55 50+ As polished of a prep prospect as you were going to find from the jump, Young has impressed with his feel to hit, advanced approach, and smooth actions in the field. Offense Young hit the ground running in pro ball thanks to his ability to consistently make contact and his patient approach. He has little pre-swing movement, a great feel for the barrel and engages his lower half well, allowing him to consistently be on time and spray line drives. He has demonstrated the ability to get to difficult pitches and is extremely adjustable with a path that enters the zone early and stays through it for a long time. Since debuting in 2022, Young has walked more than he has struck out while getting on base at a .400 clip. While power will never be a big part of his game, he already uses the field so well for a young hitter and could grow into average pop. Between his 15% chase rate and ability to hit with two strikes, Young should be a consistent threat to get on base with low strikeout totals. He already hits lefties pretty well while posting solid overall numbers against secondary stuff. Young is a high floor bat with on-base skills that should translate as he climbs and potentially enough power to hit 10-15 homers. Defense/Speed A smooth defender with great actions and footwork, Young is already an extremely reliable defender. While his arm is average, his instincts and quick feet help him extend his range. Just 19 years old at season’s start, Young could make some gains with his arm strength as he matures physically, which could make him a plus defender at short. Regardless, he has a great chance of sticking there. An above average runner, Young has the speed to be a factor on the base paths and has been a willing base stealer at the lower levels thus far. Outlook Viewed as one of the “safer” prep prospects in the 2022 draft, Young has appeared to be just that in the early goings of his professional career. Between his feel to hit and approach, it is not hard to believe in Young’s bat. Add in his solid tools across the board, great baseball instincts and the potential for average power and there is an above average big league shortstop to dream on here. Back to table

70. Blake Mitchell – C – Kansas City Royals Height/Weight: 6’1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (8) – 2023 (KC) | ETA: 2026 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 50/60 50/60 45/45 40/55 50+ A big power bat with the tools to stick behind the dish, Mitchell offers as much upside as just about any catcher prospect. Offense Starting narrow and upright, Mitchell starts his load with a sink into his back side before a simple hand load and stride. He already utilizes his lower half exceptionally, controlling his body well with a swing that generates both loft and violence. His power to the pull side is already plus, blasting home runs upwards of 450 feet. Plus exit velocities prior to his 20th birthday and a ground ball rate around 30% make it easy to dream on at least 60 grade juice from Mitchell. Hit tool was a concern for Mitchell as an amateur and while he may not compete for batting titles, the bat to ball has been better than many scouts expected, cutting his strikeout rate steadily as he has compiled more professional games. Mitchell is patient at the plate, running a chase rate below 20%, though his ability to recognize spin will have to improve some for his plate discipline to reach plus territory. He’s still projects to be at least above average in that regard. Palatable contact rates and a good approach could be all Mitchell needs to tap into his 30 home run upside. Defense/Speed A good athlete, Mitchell was an intriguing pitching prospect on the mound as an amateur as well, running his fastball up to 97 mph. He moves well behind the dish and is a strong receiver who works below the baseball very well with the hand strength to frame strikes at the top as well. He has the arm to be an elite run stopper, but struggles with the transfer and has had some major accuracy issues in his first full pro season. Most of his throws would sail arm side while others would be spiked. If he can shore up the catch and throw side of things, Mitchell could be an above average defender. A fringy runner, Mitchell is savvy on the base paths and will steal bags when he is overlooked. Outlook Mitchell’s ability to tap into his plus raw power in games during his first full pro season paired with a better-than-expected contact rate and great feel for the strike zone make him an extremely exciting bat alone. The fact that he can not only stick behind the dish but potentially be solid there makes him an even more intriguing prospect. There’s shades of Cal Raleigh here with less chase. Back to table

71. Travis Sykora – RHP – Washington Nationals Height/Weight: 6’6″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (71), 2023 (WSN) | ETA: 2026 Fastball Slider Changeup Command FV 55/60 60/60 45/55 35/50 50+ A powerful prep arm who overpowered hitters on the summer circuit, the Nationals shelled out borderline-first round money to sign Sykora away from the University of Texas in 2023, and it’s paying dividends to open his pro career. Arsenal Standing at 6-foot-6 with a three pitch mix that generates plenty of whiff, Sykora really turned heads as an amateur with a fastball that can get into the upper 90s but sits 94-96 MPH. While characteristics are more generic, the pitch performs well off of the sheer velocity from his unique short arm release, setting up his secondaries well. He still has room to improve in regards to his command of the heater, tending to throw too many non-competitive fastballs well above the zone. His slider is his go-to out pitch at 83-85 MPH with gyro break, tunneling off of his fastball well with the downward action from his tough release. The pitch picks up plenty of swing and miss (25% whiff rate) and when hitters are fortunate enough to get to it, it’s typically weak contact on the ground. He commands the pitch more consistently than his fastball at this point, landing it for a strike nearly 70% of the time. Rounding out the arsenal for Sykora is a splitter in the mid 80s that flashes above average. He maintains his arm speed well while killing spin to around 1,200 RPM, helping it drop late. With a more consistent feel for the pitch, it could play closer to plus, racking up gaudy whiff numbers when it is around the zone. He has started to find a better feel for the pitch as the season has progressed. Outlook For a prep arm with such exciting stuff, Sykora has a pretty good feel to pitch and will even do little things like speeding up his delivery or slowing it down to throw off hitter’s timing. He throws enough strikes to maintain a reasonable walk rate, but he tends to mix in too many non-competitive pitches at this stage, particularly with his fastball. Sykora enjoyed quite an impressive season for a 6-foot-6 prep arm who was still 19 years old at season’s start, already flashing middle rotation upside. As he climbs levels, location and execution will become more important, but three at least above average offerings and a unique delivery makes Sykora the most exciting Nationals pitching prospect not named Jarlin Susana. Back to table

72. Luis Morales – Array – The Athletics Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3M, 2022 (OAK) | ETA: 2026 FASTBALL SLIDER Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/60 50/60 50/50 60/60 40/45 50+ Morales set the record for strikeouts in Cuba’s 18u league before defecting to Mexico in 2021 where he continued to train and solidify himself as one of the more intriguing international free agent arms in 2023. His electrifying four pitch mix has quickly made him one of the higher upside arms in the Minor Leagues. Arsenal A four pitch mix headlined by a fastball that sits in the upper 90s, Morales boasts loud stuff that should result in a much higher strikeout rate as he refines his command. The fastball sits 96-98 mph with above average induced vertical break from a 5.7 foot release height. The velocity and characteristics combination could make Morales’ heater a double plus pitch, especially if he could consistently locate it at the top, but he misses over the heart of the plate too frequently. Morales has two quality breaking balls however it is his changeup that has emerged as his most dominant pitch in 2024. He maintains his arm speed from his long arm action well, making it extremely difficult for hitters to pick up. The pitch features 11 mph of separation from his fastball with impressive fade. When he is locating it, his slider flashes plus and is right there with his changeup. It averages more than 15 inches of sweep and will flirt with 3,000 RPM. The sweepy action of the pitch makes it more effective to righties, but it is sharp enough to back leg lefties. The pitch breaks so much that he struggles to locate it consistently; his long arm action may play a part in that too. Morales prefers his curveball with two plane break at 81 mph against left-handed hitters who frequently swing over it. He commands the pitch slightly better than his slider though both have registered a strike rate in the mid 50% range. Outlook Still just 21 years old for the entirety of the 2024 season, Morales has plenty of time to reach his mid-rotation ceiling and took a step forward with his secondary command. With improvement to his fastball command, his secondaries should play up further along with his fastball likely performing far better. Like many young, electrifying arms, Morales has a realistic fallback of a nasty high-leverage arm, but his four pitch mix belongs in the middle of a rotation. It just comes down to whether he can sync his long arm action and delivery more consistently. Back to table

73. Colson Montgomery – SS – Chicago White Sox Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (22), 2021 (CWS) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 50/55 50/60 45/45 40/45 50+ Montgomery was dynamite in his first pro season (2022), mashing through Low-A and posting strong numbers in High-A before hitting a wall at the upper levels. He has been pushed rather aggressively, with roughly half of his pro games being played at Double-A and Triple-A, something you rarely see from a prep shortstop. Offense A 6-foot-4 left-handed hitter with long levers, Montgomery has a decent feel for the barrel for a hitter of his archetype with above average plate discipline. Being rushed to the upper levels may have caused Montgomery’s mechanics to regress some, often looking rushed and flying open with his front side. As a result, Montgomery became much more pull dependent, with a path that is more out and around the baseball; he did not hit a single home run to the opposite field in 2024. It’s a relatively simple operation in the box for Montgomery, instilling confidence that he can make the necessary adjustment to tap into the all fields power he flashed at the lower levels. His front foot would land with his toes pointing straight towards the pitcher, causing the barrel to drag and result in more weak contact. There’d be points where he is flashing easy plus power to the pull side, but with far too much weak contact sprinkled in. Montgomery does a good job of getting the ball in the air consistently, something that can be challenging for hitters of his archetype. If he is able to clean up his mechanics, Montgomery has 30 home run upside. Defense/Speed A fringy runner, Montgomery moves decently well for his 6-foot-4 frame though his steps can be heavy and a bit flat-footed. He has an above average arm, but with fringy range and sometimes stiff actions. He has worked hard on being more fluid in the infield and has good instincts, providing some optimism that he could get by at the position, but he most likely profiles best at third base longterm where he could be an above average defender. He’s an average runner who can swipe a handful of bags per year. Outlook Montgomery offers exciting offensive upside with his plus power potential and ample contact skills, but he will need to find a way to get into his power without having to sell out to the pull side. An average exit velocity of 86 MPH with a max of 114 mph is too wide of a gap, highlighting mechanical challenges that are restricting Montgomery from reaching his offensive potential at this point. Even if he slides over to third base, he has more than enough offensive upside to profile soundly there. There’s 30 home run power to dream on with a good enough feel for the barrel and approach to complement. That said, he is further off from tapping into that upside than what is typical of a prospect with a full Triple-A season under his belt. Montgomery will only be 23 years old for the entirety of the 2023 season, however it has become clear that the White Sox likely rushed his development. It will be a big offseason for Montgomery as he prepares to repeat Triple-A with a big league call up imminent at some point in the 2025 season. Back to table

74. Enrique Bradfield Jr. – OF – Baltimore Orioles Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (17), 2023 (BAL) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/60 60/70 20/30 80/80 70/70 50+ Elite wheels and defense with minimal slug, Bradfield is a throwback center fielder with the tools turned up. Offense Starting upright with his hands right by his ear and his bat pointed upwards like a lightening rod, Bradfield sinks into his lower half with a small leg kick and small pull backwards with his hands. The moves are simple with Bradfield choked up some on the bat and a flat swing geared for contact. Though simple, his load can look a bit rushed sometimes with the tendency to start it late. A projected top 10 pick by many going into 2023, Bradfield’s great contact ability and elite speed made his .279 batting average in his draft year at Vanderbilt a disappointment, but that did not deter the Orioles from selecting him 17th overall. The batting average still just sat at .270 in between Low-A and High-A, but Bradfield maintained a 90% in-zone contact rate and a chase rate of just 15%, helping him get on base at a .350 clip. With low-end exit velocities and a swing path that results in a higher ground ball rate, Bradfield is unlikely to slug his way out of the low-to-mid .300’s. His high contact rates and ability to draw plenty of walks should help him post a high on base percentage. Even with speed that should help him steal plenty of infield hits, a key component to Bradfield’s ability to hit for a higher average will be if he can keep the ground ball rate within reason as well as his quality of contact. He has a bit bigger of a frame than most hitters of his profile and could likely add some strength without impeding his quickness. Even a marginal gain in impact could bode well for his BABIP. Defense/Speed 80 grade wheels and the instincts of a veteran center fielder, Bradfield is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball at any level. He seems to always know where he is on the field, finding the wall consistently with comfort even at full speed. He will take his eyes off of the ball to sprint to a spot and pick the ball back up in stride when it’s hit straight over his head or if he has to make an adjustment. His arm is fringy, but accurate. Stealing 130 bags in less than 200 collegiate games, it was more of the same for Bradfield in his first pro season, swiping 74 bags in 106 games. Outlook The ceiling is relatively capped for Bradfield compared to most first round picks, but he would provide value for a big league team with his glove and legs right now. Though it will be an uphill battle for Bradfield to provide above average offensive production, his minuscule chase rate and ability to put bat on ball elevate his offensive floor. If Bradfield’s offensive numbers are even just within a reasonable distance of league-average, he will offer enough in other areas to be an everyday center fielder for a winning team. Back to table

75. Starlyn Caba – Array – Miami Marlins Height/Weight: 5’9″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $3M, 2023 (PHI) | ETA: 2027 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/60 55/65 20/30 60/60 60/70 50+ A slick fielding shortstop, Caba is a switch-hitter who is far more advanced at the plate than his peers. Offense A switch hitter with a quiet operation from both sides, Caba is a contact-oriented hitter with a quick and compact stroke. Between his efficiency and feel for the barrel, Caba has posted some of the better contact rates at the complex. Like many shorter-levered contact hitters, Caba’s swing path is a bit flatter, resulting in more ground balls. He has already flashed more gap to gap impact in 2024, driving fastballs in the air more consistently than he did in the Dominican Summer League. Caba’s knowledge of the strike zone is also advanced for his age, running one of the lowest chase rates in both the DSL and Complex Leagues and helping him walk twice as much as he has struck out as a pro. While there’s room within Caba’s modest frame for some more strength, he’ll likely be a below average power source. There’s potential for plus hit and plate discipline that would make him an ideal top of the order bat. Defense/Speed A plus runner with great footwork at short, Caba is a rangy shortstop with an above average arm and mature instincts. He attacks the ball with confidence, demonstrating the ability to make difficult throws on the run from different angles. He projects as an easy plus defender with potentially elite defensive ability at shortstop. He should be an above average stolen base threat. Outlook One of the more advanced players you’ll find below full season ball, Caba has the ingredients to climb through the Minor Leagues quickly. He compensates for his lack of power projection by providing value in just about every other facet of the game. Between his likelihood of sticking at shortstop and contact/on base skills, Caba’s floor is higher than most other teenage prospects while still offering enough upside to dream on an above average everyday shortstop. Back to table

76. Tink Hence – Array – St. Louis Cardinals Height/Weight: 6’1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (63), 2020 (STL) | ETA: 2025 FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP Curveball COMMAND FV 55/60 60/60 55/60 50/55 40/50 50+ An electric athlete with elite arm speed, Hence possesses big time stuff, dominating Double-A hitters in his age 21 season. The challenge for Hence has been building up a starter’s workload after another season of battling ailments in 2024. Arsenal Hence’s stuff can be extremely tough for hitters when he is on and enjoyed as much success as ever commanding his entire four pitch arsenal in 2024. His fastball velocity varied as he dealt with shoulder and chest issues, but when he is right, his fastball sits in the mid 90s with good vertical life. His most used secondary offering is a mid 80s gyro slider that darts under barrels. While it has the shape to be effective to hitters of both handedness, Hence throws it much more frequently to righties. Lefties will see more of the changeup and curveball, with the former generating gaudy whiff numbers within the zone in the low 80s. While he will mix in a few too many non-competitive pitches, Hence’s overall feel for the changeup improved significantly in 2024, looking like a plus pitch that tunnels really well off of his fastball. His curveball features sharp 12-6 break in the low 80s, picking up plenty of whiff below the zone. He started to land it for a strike much more frequently as the 2024 season progressed, posting a 68% strike rate over his final 15 appearances. Outlook With the potential for three plus pitches and a quality fourth, there’s no doubting the stuff that Hence possesses. His slender frame and high-effort delivery makes it even more difficult to overlook his injury history, especially considering how cautious the Cardinals have already been with him in his four seasons. With both a considerable amount of upside and reliever risk, 2025 will be a telling season as to whether Hence can push closer to his borderline No. 2 upside or begins to eye a move to the bullpen where he could be dominant in high leverage. In addition to being available, he will need to maintain his velocity through longer stretches as well. Back to table

77. Jaison Chourio – OF – Cleveland Guardians Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.2M – 2022 (CLE) | ETA: 2027 HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/60 50/55 30/40 60/60 40/50 50 The younger brother of Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, Jaison is a switch-hitter with good contact skills and athleticism. Offense A switch hitter with a similar setup from both sides, Chourio starts slightly open with a hovering leg kick that gathers him into his backside. His athleticism is evident in the box, showcasing impressive adjustability and a good feel for the barrel. Already using his base well, Chourio is able to tap into a bit more impact than his slender frame may suggest. That said, he’s more likely to be a 10-15 home run threat with plenty of doubles. Chourio is patient and sticks to his approach, helping him walk more than he has struck out at the lower levels. He is still working on recognizing breaking balls more consistently, but hedges that with the aforementioned adjustability, getting to tough pitches with B swings. While his left-handed swing is a little more natural, the splits have been pretty consistent from both sides of the plate in Chourio’s professional career. It’s hit-over-power, but Chourio’s ability to draw walks and tap into at least gap-to-gap pop could make him a fun top of the order bat. Defense/Speed Despite being a plus runner, Chourio is a bit shaky in centerfield both from a reads and actions perspective. He likely projects best in a corner where his above average arm would play fine. Chourio has improved as a base stealer each season, looking like a potential 20-30 bag threat. Outlook Chourio’s feel to hit, approach and athleticism make him a higher floor prospect relative to his lower-level peers. The likelihood of moving off of centerfield puts more pressure on the bat, but there’s plenty of room to add strength on Chourio’s frame and he has already flashed some sneaky pop. He has the ingredients to be a top-of-the-order table setter who gets on base at a high clip. Back to table

78. Thomas Harrington – RHP – Pittsburgh Pirates Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (37), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2025 FASTBALL SLIDER Changeup Cutter COMMAND FV 55/55 55/55 55/55 40/45 60/60 50 A walk-on at Campbell Univeristy, Harrington was the Big South Freshman of the Year before becoming the first Golden Spikes finalist in program history as a draft-eligible sophomore. Great fastball characteristics and advanced feel for his secondaries could make him a back-of-the-rotation starter, and a good one. Arsenal A four pitch mix, Harrison really pounds the zone with his fastball and slider. The fastball averages 92-94 MPH, but has great characteristics that help him generate above average in-zone whiff and chase rates. Averaging 16 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.5 foot release height, Harrington misses plenty of bats at the top of the zone and will freeze hitters at the knees and commands his heater extremely well (72% strike rate). Working off of his fastball is an above average slider at 82-84 MPH. Though he will still mix it in against left-handed hitters around 10% of the time, it is right-handed hitters who are particularly stifled by the pitch, hitting just .130 against it thanks to his ability to locate it along with the way that it tunnels off of his lively heater. Left-handed hitters don’t have it much easier now either as Harrington found a splitter going into the 2024 season in the mid 80s. Lefties hit just .130 against the pitch, but because of the downward action and vertical separation from his fastball, it is also an effective offering to same-handed hitters, going to it more than 15% of the time right on right. Harrington will mix in a fringy cutter as well in the upper 80s to induce weak contact and provide a different look. Outlook Harrington’s plus command of three above average offerings makes him a high probability big league starter. The fact that he has been able to keep the ball in the yard throughout his professional career as a fly ball pitcher helps solidify his floor. After missing the early part of the season with minor shoulder discomfort, Harrington ended up tossing 114 1/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A in his age-22 season and appears to be knocking on the door of a big league debut. He has the floor of an innings eating No. 5 starter, but the stuff and pitchability could be enough to be a fringe No. 3 starter now that he has found a splitter. Back to table

79. Braden Montgomery – Array – Chicago White Sox Height/Weight: 6’2″, 220 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 1st Round (12), 2024 (BOS) | ETA: 2026 HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 45/50 50/60 50/50 50/50 50 A switch hitter with big power potential and an elite arm Montgomery has the potential to be a force in a corner outfield spot assuming the hit tool continues to come along. He was acquired alongside three other Red Sox prospects as part of the Garrett Crochet haul. Offense Starting slightly bent at his knees before sinking further into his back side with a leg kick, Montgomery effectively gets his lower half involved, capable of producing eye-popping bat speed from both sides of the plate. While exit velocities were up across college baseball last season, Montgomery enjoyed one of the largest leaps in the country in that department, seeing his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by more than four mph at around 110 mph. In addition to improved exit velocities, Montgomery looked much more natural with his right-handed swing in 2024, finding much more rhythm and consistency in his moves. It’s extremely difficult to sneak a fastball by him, hitting well over .400 with 7 home runs against 93+ MPH in 2024. It is a max-effort swing with violence that can work against adjustability, making him less likely to spoil tough pitches or pull out a B swing when he’s fooled. Changeups can be particularly difficult for Montgomery. Getting his most powerful swing off consistently with quality hand-eye should allow him to continuously punish fastballs and hangers, but there’s even more importance placed on his swing decisions. While the hit tool is likely to be fringy, Montgomery’s strides with his right-handed swing and ability to tap into his game power give him 30 home run upside. He will need to improve his ability to recognize spin to reach that upside though. Defense/Speed Montgomery is at least an average runner who moves well enough cover enough ground in a corner, accentuated by an arm that could be 80 grade. He should be at least an average defender in either corner. Outlook A two-way talent through his first couple collegiate seasons, Montgomery tapped into more power as he shifted his focus predominantly to the batter’s box. Despite transferring from a hitter-friendly PAC-12 to the gauntlet that is the SEC, Montgomery increased his production, solidifying himself as a sure-fire top 15 pick. Swing and miss concerns may have caused the outfielder to slip to the Red Sox at pick No. 12 and there’s a real chance he’s fringy in that department. Being a switch-hitter with easy plus raw power and the ability to play a solid corner helps hedge potential contact concerns, but improved swing decisions could really shore up his offensive profile. The profile could be similar to Anthony Santander offensively. Back to table

80. Moises Ballesteros – C – Chicago Cubs Height/Weight: 5’8″, 235 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.5M – 2021 (CHC) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 40/50 50/55 20/20 30/35 50 A bat-first profile, Ballesteros offers an exciting blend of hit and power that helped him climb three levels as a 19-year-old in 2023 and reach Triple-A as a 20-year-old in 2024. He has raked at every stop, but he offers little value beyond the bat. Offense Starting upright with his barrel resting on his shoulder, Ballesteros gets into his backside with a big leg kick that he starts as the pitcher breaks his hands. Though it’s a big move, he controls it well and starts it early, helping him consistently be on time. The big gather allows Ballesteros to really utilize his powerful lower half, holding his backside well before unleashing impressive rotational explosion. The controlled violence Ballesteros possesses with his swing is hard to find, controlling the barrel exceptionally well with a bat that seemingly lives in the zone forever, but with plus bat speed. His path gives him a wider margin for error, entering the zone deep and maintaining his direction and bat angle well. As a result, Ballesteros has the ability to drive the ball with carry to all fields. 20 of his 44 extra base hits in 2024 were to the opposite field. His wider margin for error helps him get away with a slightly aggressive approach as he is able to spoil tough pitches and adjust when fooled. While there may not be much projection on his frame, he could convert some of his mass to strength as he matures, potentially helping his power reach the plus territory. Right now, his pop is comfortably above average, boasting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH with flashes of plus pop to his pull side (113 MPH max). Left-on-left matchups were a challenge for Ballesteros in 2023, posting an OPS below .600, before improving drastically in that regard in 2024 (.804 OPS). Offensively, he has the goods to be an everyday big league bat. Defense/Speed Big and bulky, Ballesteros is a work in progress behind the dish. A below average blocker, his thicker build limits his mobility behind the dish. His arm is plus, but he tends to be inconsistent with his pop times, though he has flashed average throw times down to second base when everything goes right. He threw out just 12% of base stealers in 2024. Standing at just 5-foot-8 with measurements being thrown out an inch in either direction depending on who you ask, Ballesteros would be shortest first baseman in MLB, perhaps increasing the importance of him sticking behind the plate. He may only be a part-time catcher, with a lot of his at bats coming from the DH spot. Outlook Ballesteros is a natural hitter in every sense. His ability to handle aggressive assignments with relative ease only helped hammer that notion home. The focus for Ballesteros has been the defensive side of things since reaching Triple-A, working through the offseason in the Arizona Fall League and at the Cubs complex to get his defense to a passable level. He most likely projects as a below average defender behind the dish who splits time at DH, placing more pressure on the bat. The good news is, he has a chance to hit for both average and power while fending off platoon concerns. Back to table

81. Lazaro Montes – Array – Seattle Mariners Height/Weight: 6’4″, 250 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $2.5M – 2022 (SEA) | ETA: 2026 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/35 50/55 55/70 30/30 30/35 50 An imposing figure with as much raw power as you’re going to see from a teenage hitter, Montes has 40 home run upside, but swing and miss concerns and a high DH likelihood make him a risky prospect. Offense A gargantuan human, Montes towers at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, easily producing elite exit velocities as a teenager. Starting with a wide stance, Montes utilizes a big leg kick that he controls well. For such a big frame, Montes repeats his moves well, but there’s still whiff concern, especially as he faces more challenging pitching. Montes didn’t quite post the same gaudy exit velocities in 2024, seeing his hard hit rate drop by 7% and his 90th percentile exit velocity by a tick to 105 MPH, but that did not compromise his power as he hit balls in the air consistently as ever, cutting his ground ball rate by more than 10%. The approach continued to come along for Montes as the 2024 season progressed, not only cutting his chase rate, but making more sound swing decisions overall. The contact rates are concerning, however Montes’ ability to consistently do damage in games and draw walks helps hedge that. The upper levels will be a very telling challenge for the power-hitting lefty, who has sky-high impact to dream on if the hit tool will allow. Defense/Speed While it is still somewhat of an adventure in the outfield, he has made some progress to at least be able to corral the routine batted balls. Odds are, he will be the weakest defensive outfield option on an MLB roster and could wind up at first base or DH entirely. Outlook With next to no value beyond his bat, it’s going to be important for Montes to hit enough to tap into his double plus power potential. Maintaining his ability to draw walks as he climbs levels will be key for the slugger as well, especially with his likelihood of running a high strikeout rate. If it all comes together, Montes could become one of the most dangerous power hitters in baseball, but he still has a ways to go. Back to table

82. Jacob Misiorowski – RHP – Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 6’7″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (149), 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2025 FASTBALL CUTTER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 70/80 50/60 60/70 40/50 30/35 50 A tall, lanky, explosive right-hander, Misiorowski can already touch 102 MPH with his fastball with a pair of wipeout secondaries. Arsenal You will primarily see the fastball, cutter, and curveball from Misiorowski, but he will mix in a low 90s changeup on occasion. The fastball is Misiorowksi’s best pitch, averaging 98 MPH while routinely touching triple digits. A pitch that has simply overpowered lower level hitters, the fastball features good carry at the top of the zone. Some of Misiorowski’s fastballs will flash more arm-side run than others, but that could be a result of his inconsistent delivery. Through his first 16 outings of 2023, opponents hit just .155 against the fastball with a 17% swinging strike rate. The go-to out pitch for the big right-hander is his sweeping curve in the mid 80s. He has a decent feel for it, landing the pitch for a strike just shy of 60% of the time while holding opponents to an OPS below .400. The downward action of the pitch off of his lively fastball makes for a tunneling nightmare for hitters when Misiorowski is able to hit his spots. The third big whiff offering for Misiorowksi is his hard cutter in the low 90s. It is less consistent than his other two offerings due to inconsistent release and action. Sometimes it will break like a true cutter, and others will back up on him at 93-94 MPH. Whether it backs up to his arm side or cuts glove side, hitters have a really tough time with it when it’s around the zone, posting a ridiculous 22% swinging strike rate and 45% in-zone whiff rate. With even fringy command of the pitch, it could be an elite third offering. Rounding out the arsenal for Misiorowski is a hard changeup in the low 90s. The pitch is firm and inconsistent, but has flashed some potential. He has only thrown a handful this season. Outlook There’s clear reliever risk with a pitcher of Misiorwski’s profile and high effort delivery, but the stuff is good enough to give him frontline upside with the fall back option of one of baseball’s best relievers. The 21-year-old will need to clean up his mechanics and cut down the walk rate, but the upside is as tantalizing as any pitching prospect in the game. Boasting an elite fastball/breaking ball combination with a cutter that is not far off from giving him a third plus offering, Misiorowski has a rare arsenal from a rare frame. Back to table

83. Grant Taylor – Array – Chicago White Sox Height/Weight: 6’3″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (51), 2023 (CWS) | ETA: 2026 FASTBALL SLIDER Curveball Cutter COMMAND FV 60/70 60/60 50/60 50/50 40/50 50 Taylor is up there with Noah Schultz in terms of best raw stuff in the system, but prior command issues and arm issues highlight his reliever risk. He struggled with command issues working out of the bullpen for LSU as a freshman before dominating on the Cape in 2022. Taylor missed the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery before making his pro debut with the White Sox in 2024, where he impressed for 19 innings before going down with a lat issue. Arsenal Taylor’s four pitch mix is headlined by an impressive fastball that touches triple digits, but settles at 95-97 MPH with standout characteristics. Though it’s a small sample to work with, Taylor averaged more than 7 feet of extension while getting nearly 18 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.8 foot release height in his 19 innings of work. Such impressive ride in the upper 90s while working so far down the mound gives Taylor’s fastball double plus upside if he is able to hold his fastball quality in longer spurts as he is stretched back out. His slider gives him a second plus pitch in the upper 80s with sharp sweep. Taylor overwhelms right handed hitters with the pitch, as it tunnels well off of his lively heater. The bite the pitch features would make it an effective pitch to bury towards the back leg of lefties, but he prefers to use his power curve at 82-84 MPH with downer break. The depth of the pitch paired with the velocity really makes it appear to dive off of the table when he locates it in the bottom half of the zone, but also allows him to get away with hanging it more than most pitchers. Rounding out the arsenal is a low 90s cutter with gyro break. He will deploy it equally to lefties and righties, but struggles to command it relative to his other offerings. The shape of the pitch makes it a good ground ball pitch. Outlook With the potential for three plus offerings headlined by a dominant fastball, it’s not a question of the stuff for Taylor, and even in his limited pro action, he continued to build on his command improvements that he showcased on the Cape and during the Fall at LSU. We have yet to see Taylor in longer stretches aside from a couple Cape League starts where he tossed six innings. As he built back up from Tommy John surgery, Taylor had only worked in four inning/60 pitch spurts before going down with the lat issue. Assuming Taylor’s stuff holds both as he returns from another prolonged injury absence and builds up his workload, he easily has middle-rotation upside or more. If he makes the move to the bullpen, he has the stuff to be elite at high leverage, but considering the quality of his stuff, the White Sox will give him every opportunity to prove that he can stick as a starter. Back to table

84. River Ryan – Array – Los Angeles Dodgers Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 11th Round (340), 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2024 FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL CUTTER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 65/65 60/60 55/55 50/50 45/45 50/50 50 A former two-way player at Division II UNC-Pembroke, Ryan stood out as an infielder, hitting .308 while serving as the team’s closer. It was Ryan’s electric stuff that really turned the heads of Padres officials (and Dodgers) on the backfields, shifting his focus to the mound and impressing with his feel for an impressive assortment of pitches. He missed the first half of 2024 with a shoulder issue before Tommy John surgery cut his standout MLB debut short. Arsenal You can tell Ryan was a collegiate infielder with the way he operates on the mound. His delivery is loose, athletic and repeatable with plus arm arm speed. The right-hander will mix in five offerings with his fastball leading the way at 45% usage. The pitch averaged 96.5 MPH in 2023, touching triple digits with impressive ride. Generating around 16 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.7 foot release height helps the fastball dominate at the top of the zone, setting up his assortment of secondaries. Ryan’s slider is his best pitch, sitting in the upper 80s with late gyro break. The pitch dives beneath barrels making it effective to both righties and lefties while picking up plenty of ground balls. He racked up a 19% swinging strike rate on the pitch along with a 55% ground ball rate. Even with 23% usage, Ryan did not surrender a home run with his slider in the 2023 season, an impressive feat in the Texas League and PCL. The second breaking ball for Ryan is a curveball in the low 80s that he effectively separates from his slider with around 13 inches of vertical break and 11 inches of horizontal break. He will mix it in around 15% of the time, predominantly to lefties, with his lowest strike rate among any of his offerings. Rounding out the arsenal for Ryan is an average cutter at 89-91 and a fringy upper 80s changeup. The cutter gives Ryan another look and was effective for him as a weak-contact inducer despite throwing it far less as the season progressed. Though he did not command his iffy changeup well in 2023, Ryan sprinkled a few in for a strike each start. Outlook 2024 will be Ryan’s third year as a starting pitcher and he will likely make his MLB debut at some point in the season. Given the success he already has under his belt despite his lack of relative experience, there could be more to dream on with the 25-year-old righty. His lively fastball and impressive assortment of secondaries paired with his elite athleticism on the mound make Ryan a potential big whiff middle rotation arm. His fastball and slider alone give him the floor of a high leverage reliever. Back to table

85. Chandler Simpson – Array – Tampa Bay Rays Height/Weight: 6’1″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | CB-B Round (70), 2022 (TB) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 70/70 55/55 20/20 80/80 40/50 50 The fastest man in baseball, Simpson boasts elite contact rates and plenty of patience in the box, making him the ideal old school leadoff man. Check out our conversation with Chandler Simpson! Hitting A slap hitter with a fantastic feel for the barrel, Simpson shoots the ball all over the yard, smacking plenty of soft liners and ground balls he can beat out. Contrary to most other hitters, Simpson’s ability to limit fly balls is an asset, as his 80 grade speed can turn even routine plays into hits. His elite contact skills stand out, rarely swinging and missing within the zone (94% in z-contact rate) while spoiling pitches outside of the zone with the best of them (82% o-contact rate). With 20 grade power, Simpson is more likely to hit an inside-the-park homer than an over-the-fence shot, but he adds to his high batting average with good patience at the plate, drawing walks at a solid clip for a hitter that no pitcher wants to put on base. There’s a lot of similarities to Juan Pierre offensively. Defense/Speed Simpson’s speed is one of the easiest 80 grades you’ll see handed out, forcing scouts to think back to Billy Hamilton for the most comparable runner. That speed has translated into stolen bases more than defensive value at this point as Simpson’s actions in the outfield are shaky. He has the closing speed to recover and chew up plenty of ground, but his routes are indirect, struggling to track the ball with consistency. Simpson has the potential to be the best base stealer in the game, swiping 104 bags in 110 games in 2024. Outlook Contact and speed will surely make Simpson a big leaguer, but to be the above average regular in centerfield he can be, he will need to take a big step forward defensively in 2025. There’s few hitters–if any–who can make contact more consistently than Simpson with the speed to turn just about anything that isn’t caught in the air into a possible hit. With Simpson’s below average arm, it’s even more important to develop as a centerfielder, but he has enough offensive value to at least be an MLB regular if he slides over to left, albeit with more pressure on the bat to produce near-batting title numbers. Back to table

86. Slade Caldwell – Array – Arizona Diamondbacks Height/Weight: 5’9″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29), 2024 (ARI) | ETA: 2028 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 45/55 30/40 65/65 45/60 50 Speed and twitch with an advanced feel for the barrel make Caldwell an exciting top-of-the-order type with staying power in center field. Hitting Starting slightly open with his weight on the ball of his front foot, Caldwell uses a small stride in tandem with a hand load that slots beneath his back shoulder, but his quick hands and impressive body control allow him to turn the barrel quickly and get on plane with elevated velocity. A quick, compact stroke with the athleticism to allow him to be adjustable in the box, Caldwell has the ability to spray the ball all over the yard and get to pitches in all four quadrants. His path can be a bit flat, resulting in more ground balls than desired, though he has an easier time elevating pitches on the inner half, where he flashes average pop. Cardwell does a good job of leveraging his smaller strike zone, recognizing spin well and laying off of velocity above the top of the zone. An advanced hitter for his age, Caldwell has the makings to handle the transition to pro ball more easily than his peers. Though he’s not the most imposing figure, his pound for pound strength and twitch give him enough power upside to hit plenty of doubles and around 15 homers. His line drive oriented path may result in a bit more of the former at the expense of the latter. Defense/Speed A plus runner, Caldwell covers plenty of ground in the outfield where he has a great motor and instincts. Between his closing speed and natural feel to track down balls efficiently with good jumps, Caldwell projects as a plus defender up the middle, even with a fringy arm. The same instincts spill onto the base paths where Caldwell should be able to wreak havoc and steal bases in bunches. Outlook A bit of a Kevin McGonigle/Jett Williams hybrid, Caldwell has the ingredients to similarly break out in a big way in his first pro season. Even if Caldwell’s power remains below average, his feel to hit, approach and defensive value in center field should make him an everyday player and WAR accumulator. If he is able to find fringy power, Cadlwell could be a well-above average regular at a premium position. Back to table

87. George Klassen – Array – Los Angeles Angels Height/Weight: 6’3″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (193), 2023 (PHI) | ETA: 2025 FASTBALL SLIDER Curveball COMMAND FV 60/60 70/70 50/60 35/40 50 After a undergoing Tommy John surgery as a freshman at Minnesota and struggling to throw strikes afterward, Klassen saw things click in pro ball, quickly looking like a steal by the Phillies in the sixth round. Klassen was packaged as the headliner, along with Samuel Aldegheri, in the Angels return for Carlos Estevez. Arsenal The stuff is loud for Klassen boasting a fastball that averaged 97 MPH in 2024 along with a pair of nasty breaking balls. His fastball can flirt with the dead zone, but Klassen generates whiffs off of sheer velocity and deception, turning inwards and hiding the ball as he strides forward before uncorking somewhat of a sling shot delivery. His breaking balls really play up from this slot, with a 90 MPH gyro slider that hovers around zero inches of vertical and horizontal break, darting sharply below bats. It was one of the best performing breaking balls in the minor leagues in 2024, holding opponents to an OPS below .400. Klassen’s power curveball at 85-87 MPH with slurvy two-plane action. He will utilize it more against left-handed hitters who OPS’d below .500 against it in 2024. Outlook Klassen still is below average in the command department and the maximum effort in his delivery lends concern that it may be difficult for him to consistently throw strikes as a starter. His sheer quality of stuff and pair of breaking balls that are effective to lefties and righties could continue to help him fend off the reliever risk, but he will need to take another step forward in the command department in 2025 to stick as a starter and push closer to his middle-rotation upside. If he moves to the bullpen, Klassen could be a wipeout high leverage arm. Back to table