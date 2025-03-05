Grant Taylor Could Be the Breakout Pitching Prospect of 2025

There is a pitching factory on the south side of Chicago that has begun to emerge over the past couple of seasons. That may seem like a stretch, given how bad of a position the White Sox organization is in right now from the perspective of most.

But the pitching depth within the farm system, led by Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, is up there with just about any team in baseball right now.

Grant Taylor, the 2023 second-round pick of the team, could take this pitching core to the next level if the stuff he has shown early in his career translates over the course of a full season.

It already appeared so in his four starts in Single-A last season prior to an injury, but it has become abundantly clear that he has the makings of a superstar pitching prospect.