Is 2025 the Phillies’ Last Shot at a Ring With This Core?

We’ve talked at length about the Braves sitting on their hands, but more than anything it seems that their biggest offseason “additions” will be full seasons from Ronald Acuna Jr., Sean Murphy, Ozzie Albies, and Spencer Strider. Bringing Jurickson Profar into the fold isn’t going to hurt matters either.

Juan Soto and his 15-year contract is franchise-altering, and the Mets are going to be so much better with him on hand. The club also acquired Jose Siri from the Rays and signed a slew of players including Jesse Winker, Griffin Canning, Ryne Stanek, Clay Holmes, A.J. Minter, Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea.

Not all of these players are going to be All-Star candidates, but the Soto, Manaea, and Minter deals in particular have the chance to pay off big-time for the Metropolitans.

Of the six division winners from this past season, the Phillies feel like the team that may be in the most danger when it comes to going back-to-back in 2025. When healthy, the Braves have the best team in the division, but 2024 showed that the whole “health” thing really does determine whether they take the division or not.

It seems that the Phillies are going to need to hope that their own additions, as well as some luck with their rivals coming across hard times, will be enough to help them get perhaps one last shot at a World Series with this core in place.

Recapping the Phillies’ Moves

Max Kepler and his one-year contract is the biggest move the Phillies have made on the position-player side. The 32-year-old is coming off of the worst performance of his career in 2024, but there’s a pair of nagging injuries he fought through last year that are to blame for that. When healthy, he’s shown consistently that he can be a solid option, so the Phillies may make out like bandits if he can stay on the field.