NL West Power Rankings and Preview for 2025

Kevin Ginkel slides in after him and has provided the snakes with a mid 2.00s to low 3.00s ERA for the past three years.

It will be interesting to see who slides into the last few slots of this bullpen once Spring Training is over. There are a few starter options who might be pushed to the pen.

Either way, the rest of this bullpen is full of guys who will give the Diamondbacks a solid season with an ERA in the mid to high 3.00s

Outlook

The Diamondbacks have had an interesting last few seasons. After reaching the World Series in 2023, they were unable to even reach the playoffs in 2024.



After basically substituting Josh Naylor for Christian Walker, they are hoping to repeat as the best offense in baseball. Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll lead the way as arguably the best top two in a lineup in the National League.

With lineups like the Dodgers and the Braves, it will be interesting to see where the Diamondbacks’ stacks up when the season is all said and done.



Lastly, it’s impossible to not talk about this team’s rotation going into 2025 after they signed superstar pitcher Corbin Burnes in free agency. He has the opportunity to propel this team to a level that they didn’t even see in 2023.

With a solid two through five to follow him up, headlined by Zac Gallen, this Diamondbacks team has a real chance to make some noise in the National League and offer the best chance at dethroning the dominant Dodgers.



1. Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a three run home run during the second inning against the San Diego Padres in Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

2024 Record: 98-64, Finished 1st in NL West

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

Lineup vs. RHP/LHP 1. Shohei Ohtani 2. Mookie Betts 3. Freddie Freeman 4. Teoscar Hernandez 5. Max Muncy/Will Smith 6. Will Smith/Tommy Edman 7. Michael Conforto 8. Tommy Edman/Max Muncy 9. Andy Pages Notable IL:

The reigning World Series champions go into 2025 with an absolutely dominant lineup, led by one of the best top threes in a lineup we have ever seen.

Shohei Ohtani is coming off a 50/50 season and the first season worthy of the MVP award from a primary designated hitter in the history of the game. Having the best player in the league leading off is a pretty good way to start your lineup.

Although dealing with an illness and missing the first few games, Mookie Betts will bat second. Going into his tenth season in the league, Betts is coming off another stellar year in which he posted a 141 wRC+. Freddie Freeman is the final boss of this three headed monster and continues to be one of the best first baseman in the league, even at this stage of his career.

The biggest free agent addition to this lineup wasn’t much of an addition at all, as Teoscar Hernandez signed back to the Dodgers on a 3-year deal. Michael Conforto was another free agent acquisition that will slide into this lineup as a left-handed bat towards the bottom.

Conforto put up two seasons for San Francisco that were slightly underwhelming compared to some of his younger years, but is a prime bounce back candidate after signing with Los Angeles.

The rest of this lineup is full of solid, proven veterans who solidify one of the deepest lineups in the game. Will Smith and Max Muncy highlight the bottom half of the lineup as some of the longest tenured Dodgers.

Finally, one of the newest Dodgers, Tommy Edman looks to build off of a solid first showing with Los Angeles where he launched six home runs in just 37 games.

Notable Depth/Bench

C Austin Barnes, INF Miguel Rojas, UTL Chris Taylor, UTL Kike Hernández, OF James Outman

Miguel Rojas could be a slight X factor for the Dodgers with the way the year has started for Mookie Betts. Rojas is coming off the best season of his career, in terms of fWAR, and can slide in at shortstop whenever needed.

Austin Barnes, Chris Taylor, and Kike Hernández have been coming off the bench and doing a solid job for years now. However, the most interesting piece of this bench is none other than James Outman.

Outman put up a stellar rookie showing in 2023 posting 4.0 fWAR across 151 games. However, in 2024, he was a completely different player. He had a .147/.256/.265 slash line and even spent the majority of the year in Triple-A.

He’s a guy to keep an eye on, as if he is anywhere near his rookie self, he can propel this lineup to a level even higher than it already is.

Projected Starting Rotation

Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day 1. Yoshinobu Yamamoto 2. Roki Sasaki 3. Blake Snell 4. Tyler Glasnow 5. Dustin May 6. Tony Gonsolin (IL) Notable IL: Kyle Hurt, Clayton Kershaw, River Ryan, Emmet Sheehan, Gavin Stone, Shohei Ohtani

Even with a lengthy list of starters on the IL, the Dodgers go into 2025 with an inarguable top five rotation in the game. Yoshinobu Yamamoto leads the way and is looking to build off a solid MLB debut in which he dealt with some injury.

Newest addition Roki Sasaki slides into the two spot of this rotation, after choosing the Dodgers in his sweepstakes. Sasaki’s fastball/splitter combination is something we haven’t really seen in the league and it will be interesting to see how big league hitters adjust.

The second best free agent pitcher in this class, Blake Snell, came over on a $182 mega deal. Snell put up an insane second half last year and Dodgers fans are hoping he can recreate that over a full season.

Even with two big additions to the group, Dustin May could be the most interesting storyline for the rotation. After a critical incident that could’ve costed him his life, May finally returns to the mound to bolster an already loaded rotation. Although he has never thrown more than 60 innings in a season, there is no question about the talent.

Projected Bullpen

Bullpen Depth 1. Tanner Scott 2. Kirby Yates 3. Blake Treinen 4. Alex Vesia 5. Anthony Banda 6. Ben Casparius 7. Jack Dreyer 8. Justin Wrobleski

If it wasn’t enough to have one of the best lineups and rotations in the league, the Dodgers also added two stud relievers to create one of the best relief units in the sport.

Tanner Scott is arguably the best reliever in the entire league and chose the Dodgers in free agency on a four year deal. Kirby Yates also signed with Los Angeles to form one of the best relief duos in the entire sport.

Blake Treinen and Alex Vesia are two names who have been with the Dodgers for a couple of years now and have turned into some of the more reliable relievers throughout the National League.

The rest of this pen is full of younger guys looking to find their footing in the big leagues and help contribute for the reigning World Series champions.

Outlook

The Dodgers are attempting to do the hardest thing there is in all of American sports, be back-to-back champions. In the history of Major League Baseball, only 14 teams have been able to accomplish this feat.



However, the Dodgers have a solid chance to do so. With a star-studded lineup headlined by the modern day Babe Ruth, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles is poised to make another run at the Fall Classic. It’s not just those names, either.

The rest of the lineup is full of guys who are absolutely capable of putting together extremely solid seasons which could only further propel this team’s winning chances.



Lastly, with a gauntlet of a rotation that will get Shohei Ohtani back in the near future, it’s hard to envision this team ever truly struggling. With three elite Japanese arms, a two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, along with 2024 All-Star Tyler Glasnow, it’s hard to find a true weakness with this roster.

There’s no question if the Dodgers have the talent to win another World Series and, frankly, if they do anything besides that, it will be a disappointment of a season.