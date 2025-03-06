Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide 2025 | Tips, Rankings & Strategies
Build your own fantasy dynasty with our expert positional rankings, draft strategies, and player insights.
We’d suggest bookmarking this bad boy and using it as your go-to checklist for the 2025 fantasy baseball season.
Dominate Your 2025 Fantasy League with Just Baseball’s Expert Insights
Alright, pretend you’re Billy Beane in Moneyball.
You know the key to winning your fantasy baseball league is preparation and in-depth research.
A solid draft strategy is important. You need to understand the most accurate player rankings and advanced insights so you can separate yourself from the competition.
You need a plan, a back-up plan, and a back-up plan to your back-up plan.
Whether you’re in a standard 5×5 league, dynasty, or points league, this Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide 2025 has everything you need to make the smartest picks and decisions heading into draft day.
Here, we cover:
- Position Rankings – The best players to draft at each position.
- Draft Strategies – How to construct a balanced team.
- Sleepers & Breakouts – Hidden gems that could win you your league.
- Mock Drafts & ADP Trends – Insights into player values and market movement
Position Rankings for 2025
Stay ahead of the game with our in-depth position rankings. Click each position to view the full breakdown:
- Fantasy Baseball 2025: Catcher Rankings
- Fantasy Baseball 2025: First Base Rankings
- Fantasy Baseball 2025: Second Base Rankings
- Fantasy Baseball 2025: Shortstop Rankings
- Fantasy Baseball 2025: Third Base Rankings
- Fantasy Baseball 2025: Outfield Rankings
- Fantasy Baseball 2025: DH Rankings
- Fantasy Baseball 2025: Starting Pitcher Rankings
- Fantasy Baseball 2025: Relief Pitcher Rankings
Each ranking includes expert analysis, key stats, and draft targets at every tier.
Mock Drafts & ADP Analysis
Understanding Average Draft Position (ADP) helps you draft smarter. Our mock drafts and ADP trends provide insights into player values and potential draft steals.
- ADP Trends: Track market movement and player risers/fallers.
– Best Draft Steals: Part 1
– Best Draft Steals: Part 2
– Best Draft Steals: Part 3
– Best Draft Steals: Part 4
– Best Draft Steals: Part 5
– Best Draft Steals: Part 6 (Top 50)
- Mock Draft Results: See how experts build their teams.
Read our full Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft Analysis to refine your draft plan.
Draft Strategies & Expert Advice
A strong draft is the foundation of a championship team. Follow these expert strategies:
- Early-Round Picks: Lock in elite talent while avoiding potential busts
- Mid-Round Value: Find players who outperform their draft position
- Late-Round Sleepers: Uncover hidden gems who could break out in 2025
- Balancing Risk & Upside: How to take calculated risks on high-ceiling players
- Best Fantasy Team Names (Puns): “Acuña Matata”, “Bichette Happens” “Pitch, Please” — stand out with a good team name (at least!)
Sleepers & Breakout Players
Every season, a few players exceed expectations and become league-winners. Our experts highlight this year’s top sleepers and breakout candidates:
- Fantasy Baseball Sleepers at Each Position: Players going under the radar with major upside at every position.
- Top 10 NL Breakout Players to Watch in 2025: Young stars poised to take the next step in the National League this season.
- Top 10 AL Breakout Players to Watch in 2025: American League players who are ready to take the next big leap in their careers.
Read More of our Breakout Players 2025 series for exclusive scoops on specific players, and get ahead of your competition:
Read more
Stay Updated & Win Your League
Bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates, new rankings, and expert insights.
This page adjusts with the fantasy baseball season, so you’re never really out of it.
🔹 Get the latest fantasy updates delivered to your inbox → Sign Up for Our Newsletter
🔹 Join the discussion → Follow us on X
Now, go build your championship team! ⚾
FAQs About Fantasy Baseball
How does fantasy baseball points work?
Fantasy baseball scoring varies by league format. In points leagues, players earn points for positive stats like home runs, RBIs, runs, stolen bases, and strikeouts (for pitchers), while negative stats like strikeouts (for hitters) and earned runs (for pitchers) deduct points. In category-based leagues (Roto or H2H categories), teams compete across multiple statistical categories, with rankings determining points or wins.
What’s the best way to start playing fantasy baseball?
To start playing fantasy baseball:
- Choose a platform (ESPN, Yahoo, CBS, Fantrax).
- Join a league or create your own (H2H, Roto, or Points format).
- Research rankings, draft strategies, and player trends.
- Participate in the draft, selecting players based on value and roster needs.
- Manage your team throughout the season with trades, waiver wire pickups, and lineup adjustments.
What are the most popular fantasy baseball apps?
The most widely used fantasy baseball apps are:
- ESPN Fantasy Baseball – User-friendly and widely popular.
- Yahoo Fantasy Baseball – Great interface and customization.
- CBS Fantasy Baseball – Premium features and deep analysis.
- Fantrax – Highly customizable for dynasty and keeper leagues.
- NFBC (National Fantasy Baseball Championship) – Best for high-stakes leagues.
What is the best position to draft first in fantasy baseball?
This depends on your league format, but typically, elite hitters (outfielders, shortstops, or first basemen) are prioritized in the first round. However, if there’s a top-tier ace available, drafting an elite pitcher early can also be a viable strategy.
In what order should I draft my fantasy team?
A general draft strategy follows this structure:
- Round 1-3: Elite hitters or an ace pitcher.
- Round 4-6: Balanced mix of power, speed, and strong pitching.
- Round 7-10: Fill positional needs and target value players.
- Round 11-15: High-upside players and late-round sleepers.
- Final Rounds: Backup depth, prospects, or specialists.
What is the weakest position in fantasy baseball?
Catcher is often considered the weakest position due to limited offensive production. Middle infield positions (second base and shortstop) can also be thin if you don’t draft a top-tier player early.
What is the strongest position in fantasy baseball?
Outfield and starting pitcher typically have the most depth, offering a wide range of elite, mid-tier, and sleeper options.
What’s more important in fantasy baseball: pitching or hitting?
Hitting is generally more consistent, so many managers prioritize elite bats early. However, having strong pitching is crucial in points leagues and categories leagues where ratios (ERA, WHIP, K/9) matter. A balanced team is key to success.
Are catchers important in fantasy baseball?
While necessary for roster construction, catchers generally produce lower offensive stats than other positions. Unless you draft an elite catcher (like Adley Rutschman or Will Smith), waiting until later rounds for a serviceable option is a common strategy.
What is the most important stat in fantasy baseball?
This depends on league format, but some of the most valuable stats include:
- Roto Leagues: Home runs, stolen bases, batting average, ERA, WHIP.
- Points Leagues: OPS, total bases, strikeouts (for pitchers).
- Category Leagues: Runs, RBIs, saves, K/9, OBP.
Who are the best sleeper picks in fantasy baseball for 2025?
Sleepers vary based on trends and breakouts, but some potential 2025 sleeper picks include:
- Hitters: Bo Bichette, Cody Bellinger, Jurickson Profar, Isaac Paredes, Brandon Lowe, Ryan Mountcastle, Michael Conforto,
- Pitchers: Clay Holmes, Cody Bradford, Matt Boyd, Spencer Strider
(Check our Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2025 guide for a full breakdown.)
When should I draft pitchers in 2025?
While aces like Gerrit Cole and Paul Skenes will probably go early, many managers wait until Rounds 3-5 to grab their first starting pitcher. Depth allows for value picks later in the draft.
Who are the top 5 outfielders this year?
For 2025, the top fantasy outfielders include:
- Juan Soto. – Power & on-base machine, elite superstar
- Mookie Betts – Elite production across categories (and plays shortstop as well)
- Kyle Tucker– Elite outfielder, with Wrigley Field’s wind
- Corbin Carroll – Young star looking to bounce back
- Aaron Judge – Power leader (when healthy)
(For the full rankings, check our Fantasy Baseball 2025 Outfielder Rankings.)