Willson Contreras Signs Five-Year Deal With St. Louis Cardinals

Willson Contreras has spent his entire career with the Chicago Cubs, prior to hitting free agency as the top starting catcher on the market. The 30-year-old made his third All-Star appearance in 2022, hitting .243/.349/.466, with 22 home runs and a 132 wRC+.

The Cubs failed to deal Contreras at the deadline and now watch him leave them for a division rival, as the Cardinals have signed the backstop to a five-year, $87.5 million deal.

This is the first time in a long time that the Cardinals have been in the market for a starting catcher, as Yadier Molina held that title for the better part of two decades. Now they respond to his retirement by signing the top catcher available.

Not a great pitch-framer, Contreras isn’t known for his glove behind the dish, but he does have a strong arm to control the running game. While this is absolutely a step-back defensively from Molina, Contreras is 10 years younger and a huge upgrade offensively.