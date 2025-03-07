Top 10 Best Players in the AL Central for the 2025 Season

Entering the 2024 season, hopes were not high amongst the baseball community for the AL Central, with title of “weakest division in baseball” seemingly being thrown around quite often.

However, the division defied the odds and produced three postseason teams and four teams in total to finish with an above .500 record.

In all this success, the individual talent within the AL Central was on full display with some of the league’s best names calling it home heading into 2025.

With 80% of the division more than capable of posting winning records, it’s only logical that there’s a fairly even split across the board in terms of top divisional talent, led of course by the four postseason hopefuls in the Guardians, Royals, Tigers and Twins. And even the lowly White Sox managed to get some representation in this list.