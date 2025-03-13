Which Team in the AL West Has the Best Closer for 2025?

The American League West should be one of the more fascinating divisions in all of baseball in 2025.

The Houston Astros won the division for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, securing their seventh AL West title in the last eight seasons. But with Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker no longer in the picture, the division is much more up for grabs than it has been in previous years. They remain the odds-on favorite to win the division, but teams are coming to dethrone them from the top of the standings.

The Texas Rangers head into 2025 as one of the biggest boom-or-bust teams in MLB. After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers came back down to earth last season and missed the playoffs after winning just 78 games. But better days are ahead for their offense, and with deGrom returning to the bump, they’re a team that could push for a division title and make some noise in the postseason.

The Seattle Mariners continue to bolster one of the strongest starting rotations in baseball. Though their offense underwhelmed in 2024, they’re expected to get back into postseason contention and fight to secure an AL West title this season — something they haven’t been able to accomplish since 2001.