Which Team in the NL East Has the Best Closer for 2025?

When all is said and done, it would not be surprising at all if the end-of-season standings look just like this ranking. Let’s dive in.

Ranking the Closers in the NL East

5. Miami Marlins – Calvin Faucher

2024 Stats

G SV K% BB% GB% ERA FIP 53 6 26.8% 11.1% 46.4% 3.19 2.50

Unless you’re a dedicated Marlins fan, I can tell you that Calvin Faucher was way better than you remember in 2024. Following a pair of disappointing seasons with the Rays in 2022 and ‘23, the righty broke out in his first year in Miami.

Faucher pitched to a 3.19 ERA and 3.72 xERA over 53 games. His velocity was up, his strikeout rate was up, and most impressively, he didn’t allow a home run all season. His 1.3 fWAR put him among the top 30 relievers in MLB.

The righty took over as the primary closer for the Fish last summer after they flipped Tanner Scott at the deadline. He saved six games in eight chances before he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in September. However, he seems to be back at full strength and ready to close.

Faucher doesn’t have the track record of any of the pitchers ranked ahead of him, but he isn’t just on this list because the Marlins don’t have a better option. This is a genuinely talented reliever I’m looking forward to watching in 2025.

Jesus Tinoco is another arm who struggled early in his career but settled in nicely with the Marlins last year. Meanwhile, Anthony Bender is the veteran of this ‘pen with 141 MLB games under his belt.