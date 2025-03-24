AL East Power Rankings and Preview for 2025

Projected Starting Rotation

Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day 1. Zach Eflin 2. Charlie Morton 3. Dean Kremer 4. Tomoyuki Sugano 5. Cade Povich Notable IL: RHP Grayson Rodriguez, RHP Kyle Bradish, LHP Trevor Rogers, RHP Chayce McDermott, RHP Tyler Wells

In 2025, Baltimore unfortunately finds themselves having to move forward without last year’s ace, Corbin Burnes. That was always a possibility after the O’s acquired him from the Brewers ahead of his walk year, but it’s a loss that stings nonetheless.

And while much has been written about the hits to the Yankees’ rotation depth, the Orioles find themselves in a similar boat. That includes also being without their current ace to start the season.

However, Grayson Rodriguez, who battled injuries in 2024 as well, is only expected to have his season start delayed by a bit. Once back on the mound, he’ll look to pitch more than 122 innings in a season for the first time and keep improving on a career 4.11 ERA.

Toeing the mound in his place on Opening Day will be Zach Eflin, who was excellent after being acquired by Baltimore at last year’s deadline with a 2.60 ERA in nine starts.

Behind those two are a mixture of mediocre holdovers and offseason additions with questions. The two familiar faces are Dean Kremer and Cade Povich, who finished last year with 4.10 and 5.20 ERAs, respectively.

Projected to join them, to start the season at least, are Charlie Morton, who is entering his age-41 season, and Tomoyuki Sugano, a 35-year-old from Japan who was signed by the Orioles in December and has a career 2.43 ERA in 1,857 innings in the NPB.

Though this rotation could have temporarily sufficed, the Orioles apparently wanted to play it safe. Last weekend they signed veteran starter Kyle Gibson, who will need to build up before seeing where he fits into the group.

As injured starters return, the rotation could look much different as the season goes on. That’s good, because it’s not easy to just magically replace a former Cy Young winner.

Projected Bullpen

Bullpen Depth 1. Félix Bautista 2. Seranthony Domínguez 3. Keegan Akin 4. Yennier Cano 5. Gregory Soto 6. Cionel Pérez 7. Albert Suárez 8. Matt Bowman Notable IL: RHP Andrew Kittredge

As good as the Orioles were last year, the bullpen was a bottom-10 unit in the league. 36-year-old closer Craig Kimbrel, who finished with a -1.1 bWAR and 5.33 ERA, was a big reason for that.

So Baltimore fans must be ecstatic that 2025 features the return of Félix Bautista into the role. The flamethrower missed all of last year to injury but has a career 1.85 ERA and 48 saves in 126.2 innings.

The rest of the bullpen looks familiar with names like Seranthony Domínguez, Keegan Akin, and Yennier Cano returning to lock down the late innings. Regardless of who else comes into games in relief, the addition of Bautista alone significantly improves the quality of the bullpen.

Outlook

Even though there are questions about whether the pitching staff can avoid taking a step back, there’s no question that a young, potent offense should be as good, if not better than last year. That’s a scary thought for opposing pitchers and is why the Orioles should continue to be a force and have a great chance at stretching their playoff streak to a third year.

1. Boston Red Sox

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 13: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox throws live batting practice during a Spring Training workout at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida on February 13, 2025. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

2024 Record: 81-81, Finished 3rd in the AL East

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

Lineup vs. RHP/LHP 1. Jarren Duran, LF 2. Rafael Devers, DH 3. Alex Bregman, 3B 4. Triston Casas, 1B 5. Trevor Story, SS 6. Wilyer Abreu/Rob Refsnyder, RF 7. Kristian Campbell, 2B 8. Connor Wong, C 9. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Notable IL: DH Masataka Yoshida

For a team that finished with an even .500 record to make such a leap as to win a division like the AL East, it would surely take some big additions to the roster. Lucky for the Red Sox, they spent their offseason doing exactly that.

On offense, that meant signing arguably the top infielder on the free agent market: Alex Bregman. With a 39.6 bWAR over nine seasons, the two-time All-Star and recent Gold Glover massively upgrades what was already a top-10 offensive unit.

Bregman gets to be present for year three of the full deployment of Boston’s three-headed monster: outfielder Jarren Duran, first baseman Triston Casas (who unfortunately missed over half of 2024 due to injury), and third baseman Rafael Devers.

Duran and Devers both received MVP votes for their performances in 2024, while Casas took third in the AL Rookie of the Year race the year before. The addition of Bregman gives the Red Sox a top four in the lineup that rivals any team in the league.

And that’s not all. Outfielder Wilyer Abreu had a 3.4 bWAR as a rookie in 2024, was sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting, and even won a Gold Glove. Masataka Yoshida missed some games to injury but had a 112 OPS+ over 108 games in his second year in Boston.

If the Red Sox have a weak spot, it’s in the middle infield. Trevor Story returns at shortstop, but it’s hard to know how much he can be relied upon as he has played in just 163 games in three seasons in Boston.

Second base is currently projected to go to Kristian Campbell, No. 36 on the Just Baseball Top 100 Prospects list. He has a .327 average and .986 OPS in 137 career minor league games, but is still 22 and has yet to make his MLB debut.

Notable Depth/Bench

UTIL David Hamilton, OF Roman Anthony, SS Marcelo Mayer

Should Campbell not end up looking quite ready to play every day in the majors, the Red Sox could switch to David Hamilton, who will back up multiple positions regardless. The 27-year-old is a menace on the basepaths and had 33 steals last year, though he also has a career .235 average and .671 OPS.

Outside of that, the biggest question is when Boston will see their top two prospects make their MLB debuts. Shortstop Marcelo Mayer, the fourth overall pick in 2021, is the No. 28 prospect on our Top 100, while outfielder Roman Anthony, the 79th overall pick in 2022, is the top prospect in all of baseball.

Both will likely start the season at Triple-A, with Anthony already having some experience there (.344/.463/.519 slash line in 35 games last year). Depending on how their seasons go, it may not be where they find themselves at the end of 2025.

Projected Starting Rotation

Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day 1. Garrett Crochet 2. Tanner Houck 3. Walker Buehler 4. Richard Fitts 5. Sean Newcomb Notable IL: RHP Brayan Bello, RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP Lucas Giolito, LHP Chris Murphy, LHP Patrick Sandoval

The Red Sox rotation actually held up relatively well last year, finishing seventh in starters’ ERA at 3.81. But there were still opportunities to make things even stronger, and that’s where two of the team’s other big offseason signings come in.

Boston not only signed arguably the top infield free agent on the market, they traded for the hottest pitching commodity in Garrett Crochet from the White Sox. He immediately walks in and takes over as the team ace.

The Red Sox didn’t stop there. They also signed free agent starter Walker Buehler, who also has been bitten by the injury bug in recent years but has a career 3.27 ERA in seven MLB seasons, all with the Dodgers.

Though he may not be the team ace anymore, Tanner Houck is still one of the better starters in the AL and gives the Sox a great 1-2-3 punch. Last year he set career bests in ERA (3.12) and strikeouts (154) while making the first All-Star appearance of his career.

Boston has a number of options to fill the final two spots. While Richard Fitts and Sean Newcomb are currently projected to fill out the rotation, currently injured Kutter Crawford and Brayan Bello, among others, will factor in as well. Once everything shakes out, it could be one of the top rotations in the league.

Projected Bullpen

Bullpen Depth 1. Aroldis Chapman 2. Liam Hendriks 3. Justin Slaten 4. Garrett Whitlock 5. Greg Weissert 6. Justin Wilson 7. Brennan Bernardino 8. Zack Kelly Notable IL: LHP Zach Penrod

As strong as the Red Sox rotation was last year, the bullpen was equally rough, finishing with the seventh-highest ERA in MLB at 4.39. So naturally, Boston made a move to address that too while also having a big name return from injury.

The external addition is Aroldis Chapman. Now 37, the member of the 300-save club can still sling it as he posted a 3.79 ERA with 14 saves in 68 games for the Pirates last year. He’s projected to take over for Kenley Jansen at closer.

The internal addition is Liam Hendriks, another former closer. The Red Sox actually signed him two offseasons ago, but he ended up missing all of last year due to Tommy John surgery. He’s now back and ready to go in a setup role.

The Red Sox do have the benefit of some of their stronger relievers returning this year, including Greg Weissert, Justin Slaten, and Zack Kelly who all had sub-4.00 ERAs. Even if not a top unit, this feels like a group that should be improved over last year.

Outlook

It may not be fun for fans to watch a team that finishes third or worst in three consecutive seasons, especially after a season where they just missed a trip to the World Series. But for fans who have been patient, that patience seems ready to pay off.

The Red Sox did as much work as any team this offseason to put themselves in a position to make a strong playoff run. That’s always an important stance to take in a division like the AL East, and one that should pay off in a big way in 2025.