The 2025 Dodgers Are Proof That You Can Never Have Enough Pitching

Starting Rotation

Starting Pitchers Injury Timetable Tony Gonsolin Back discomfort TBD (will miss Opening Day) Kyle Hurt Tommy John (July 2024) Out for the year Clayton Kershaw Toe/knee surgery Targeting June return River Ryan Tommy John (August 2024) Out for the year Emmet Sheehan Tommy John (May 2024) Targeting post-All-Star break return Gavin Stone Shoulder surgery Out for the year

Bullpen

relief Pitchers Injury Timetable Brusdar Graterol Shoulder surgery Targeting second-half return Michael Grove Shoulder surgery Out for the year Edgardo Henriquez Foot discomfort Targeting May return Michael Kopech Forearm inflammation Targeting April return Evan Phillips PRP injection Targeting April return

Why the Cause for Concern Remains Very Low

For a brief period of time, pitchers like Dustin May, Bobby Miller, Landon Knack, and Nick Frasso felt like their presences in the organization were redundant. The Dodgers had so much pitching that it seemed a trade or two could be on the horizon.

Now, the club and their decision-makers look like geniuses. With a starting rotation as injury prone as theirs is, it has always made all the sense in the world to stock up on arms just in case one of them goes down. Of course, they couldn’t have known that a whole lot more than one would hit the shelf this early in the year, but it still seems that this team isn’t going to miss a beat.

Even without Kershaw and Gonsolin in the Opening Day rotation, the Dodgers are still preparing to start the year with a rotation that looks something like this:

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Roki Sasaki

Blake Snell

Tyler Glasnow

Dustin May

Yeah, that should do just fine. Don’t forget that Ohtani is likely going to begin pitching in big league games around May as well. That’ll give the Dodgers six high-end starters in their rotation all at the same time. It’s not everyday that a team has multiple ace-caliber arms on their staff, yet alone four or five of them.

I’ve spent so much time talking about the starting rotation, but the bullpen has been decimated too. Graterol, Kopech, and Phillips are three of the team’s top relievers and it’s not great to have them all out of action at the same time.

Yet, the front office made sure to add Treinen, Scott and Yates to the fold this past offseason just in case things like this pop up. Instead of being completely out of luck, the Dodgers are still sitting pretty.