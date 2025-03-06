Top 10 Best Players in the AL East for the 2025 Season

Despite not making as many upgrades as the Yankees, Blue Jays, and Red Sox, the Orioles also have a chance to be very competitive. Their core of Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, and more make for one of the best young teams in the game.

The Rays should also be more competitive than they were in 2024, as they’ll be getting back a lot of weapons from the injured list. Most notably, Shane McClanahan is back after spending nearly 600 days on the injured list. With Ha-Seong Kim and Junior Caminero also on the squad, they could return to their winning ways.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the top players taking on the AL East this summer.

Who Just Missed the Top 10?

Although his 2024 season was far from what Blue Jays fans had hoped it would be, he still has all of the tools to become one of the game’s top shortstops once again.

Bichette missed half of the season due to injury as well, leading him to finish the season slashing just .225/.277/.322 with a 71 wRC+. This is far different from how Bichette played just a few seasons ago, where he led the American League in hits in 2021 and 2022.

2025 will be an important season for Bichette as well, with this being a contract season. To put it simply, if he does, we could see him become one of the highest-paid shortstops in baseball. If he doesn’t, we could see him forced into taking a cheaper, “prove-it” deal.