Which Team in the AL Central Has the Best Closer for 2025?

The American League Central was often considered to be the “bottom-feeder” of divisions this time last year.

However, Major League Baseball was put on notice when they squared up against a majority of AL Central squads, realizing very quickly that this was a division not to be trifled with.

The AL Central shocked the world, as four teams finished with records above .500, and three of those squads not only made the postseason but won a series in October.

Some spectacular pitching was a major reason for such success, especially out the bullpen with some of the league’s most prolific closers calling the AL Central home.