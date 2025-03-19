Which Team in the NL Central Has the Best Closer for 2025?

In 2025, the National League Central is poised to become one of the best divisions in baseball for starting pitching talent. The same could be said for the top closers in the division, but after many of them faced struggles in 2024, this isn’t as certain as it once appeared.

For starters, this past offseason saw the departure of Devin Williams from the division, a former NL Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star. Also, another two-time All-Star, David Bednar, saw his ERA balloon to over 5.50, finishing the year far worse than any recent season.

Despite this, the division still does possess a lot of relief pitching talent. MLB’s saves leader in 2024, Ryan Helsley, is the best reliever in the division. A newcomer also joins him in the division, Ryan Pressly, as he lands in the NL Central after being dealt to the Cubs in the offseason.

Without further ado, let’s dive into each team’s top reliever for the 2025 season.