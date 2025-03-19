Which NL West Team Has the Best Ace in 2025?

In fact, Colorado hasn’t really had a bonafide ace since Kyle Freeland‘s 2018 campaign, and while Freeland will get the ball on Opening Day for the second straight year and fourth of his career overall, still calling him an “ace” in 2025 feels very generous.

Since making his major league debut with the Rockies in 2017, Freeland has really only had one strong campaign. In 2018, he posted a 17-7 win-loss record and 2.85 ERA across 33 starts to finish fourth in Cy Young voting, but in the six seasons that followed, he ultimately proved that those impressive stats simply weren’t ones that he could replicate.

In 113.1 innings last year, Freeland went 5-8 with a 5.24 ERA, bringing his career ERA to 4.48 across eight seasons. Despite these underwhelming numbers, the 31-year-old is still considered the Rockies’ No. 1 starter, with Germán Márquez, Ryan Feltner, Austin Gomber, and Antonio Senzatela rounding out the rotation behind him.

Márquez and Senzatela both missed almost all of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and while Senzatela managed three starts at the end of the year, Márquez only posted 4.0 innings on July 14 before a stress reaction sidelined him again.

Meanwhile, Gomber led the team with a 2.1 WAR last season, but that still only ranked him 75th across MLB, and Feltner’s career-best 4.49 ERA wasn’t particularly noteworthy.

4. San Diego Padres — Dylan Cease

2024 Stats

G IP K% BB% GB% ERA FIP 33 189.1 29.4 8.5 39.4 3.47 3.10

Despite swirling trade rumors as the team looked to cut payroll this winter, Dylan Cease is still the Padres’ ace going into 2025 — though he may not be around for long.