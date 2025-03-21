Which Team in the AL Central Has the Best Ace for 2025?

Bibee has been outstanding over his first two major league seasons. In 315 innings he has a 3.25 ERA with 328 strikeouts. Among pitchers with over 300 innings in the last two seasons, he ranks seventh in ERA, 16th in WHIP, and 16th in K/9.

In 2025, the Guardians are going to rely heavily on Bibee. They have one of the weaker starting rotations in the American League while still boasting arguably the best bullpen in baseball. Luis Ortiz, Gavin Williams, and Triston McKenzie are all fine but if they want to compete for the division Bibee is going to have to step up as the Ace.

They say that pressure makes diamonds, and that could be the case here. Bibee has gotten better each year that he has been in the majors. He is also only 26 years old and likely still has room to get better. There is going to be a lot of pressure on him to perform at the top of this rotation and that could be just what he needs.

He has quickly become one of the better pitchers in baseball. The difference between him and the player that we have ranked ahead of him is the track record. However, if Bibee takes a leap this year, he could very well climb this list.

3. Pablo Lopez, Minnesota Twins

2024 Stats: 32 GS, 185.1 IP, 15-10, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 3.65 FIP, 9.62 K/9, 1.99 BB/9

Pablo Lopez finds himself here thanks to his remarkable level of consistency. Over the last five seasons he has performed like one of the best pitchers in baseball. Even in a “down year” last season, he was able for finish with 3.2 fWAR.