Which Team in the AL East Has the Best Closer for 2025?

Despite the fact that only two of the five teams in the American League East won 90 or more games last year, the division is entering the 2025 campaign with some new life.

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles remain the top top dogs in the division, but a super-active offseason from the Boston Red Sox has shot them up league-wide power rankings lists. They are going to be a force this year.

While the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays are likely to finish fourth and fifth in the AL East in 2025, they both have rosters that could surprise many around the industry. The Rays in particular are always a team with low projected win totals but they have a funny way of clawing their way to contention by year’s end.

Looking strictly at the bullpens of the five AL East teams, this groups is more stacked than it’s been in years. That’s really saying something since this is the same division that Mariano Rivera called home for so long.