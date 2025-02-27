Fantasy Baseball 2025: Breakout Sleepers at Every Position

Though injuries held him back, the foundation for a breakout is there. If he stays healthy in 2025, expect Lee to finally become the impact player the Giants envisioned when they signed him.

James Wood (LF), Washington Nationals

In 2024, James Wood finally made his MLB debut with the Nationals, showing why he was a key piece in the Juan Soto trade. In a short stint, Wood posted a solid 120 wRC+, providing much-needed offensive production for a struggling team.

While he didn’t qualify for all the rankings, his hard-hit percentage, exit velocity, chase rate, and walk rate all would have been near or above the 90th percentile. Standing 6-foot-7, Wood is surprisingly fast, with a 28.7 ft/s sprint speed in the 85th percentile, giving him the potential to steal 30+ bags in a full season.

Though he didn’t hit for as much power as expected in 2024, a more fly-ball-heavy approach in 2025 could unlock his immense power potential. Wood’s rookie year was just a glimpse of the player he could become. If things click, he could be a star by the end of 2025, both in the NL and on your fantasy team.

If you’re in a dynasty league, it’s a no-brainer.

Wyatt Langford (LF), Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford, the Rangers’ 2023 first-round pick, is another young player with breakout potential in 2025. After battling injuries early in his rookie season, Langford showed steady improvement, posting a wRC+ of 123 in the second half, over 30 points higher than in the first half.

Langford’s impressive bat speed, low chase rates, and elite defense combined with his speed make him a complete player with 30-30 potential—something the Rangers haven’t seen since Ian Kinsler in 2011.

If he can stay healthy for a full MLB season, Langford could live up to the high expectations the Rangers had when they selected him in 2023.

Evan Carter (CF), Texas Rangers

Evan Carter played a pivotal role in the Rangers’ 2023 World Series run, hitting over .300 in 40 games, including a strong postseason performance. Entering 2024, he was a top AL Rookie of the Year contender alongside teammate Wyatt Langford.

However, injuries limited Carter to just 45 games in 2024, and when he was on the field, his performance dipped. His barrel rates, hard-hit rates, and exit velocity were all underwhelming, leading to concerns about his ability to be a consistent MLB hitter.

Despite these setbacks, Carter showed some minor improvements, including a better strikeout rate. With his talent and potential for growth, there’s still optimism that Carter could break out in 2025 if he stays healthy and refines his game.

Designated Hitters

Joc Pederson, Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson enters 2025 as a true “DH only” player.

Over 133 games last year, he hit 23 home runs and slashed .275/.393/.515.

DHPederson also posted a career-best 12.8% barrel rate and for the third straight year, finished in the 91st percentile or higher in average exit velocity. With his power and consistency, he’s a solid option for fantasy teams looking to fill that DH slot.

Will Wagner, Toronto Blue Jays

The first breakout candidate we’re spotlighting for 2025 is Will Wagner, the son of Hall of Famer Billy Wagner. Despite not being a highly-regarded prospect, Wagner’s rise has been impressive. After the Blue Jays acquired him from the Mariners in exchange for Yusei Kikuchi, they quickly gave him a shot in the majors.

In his short stint in 2024, Wagner impressed, posting a 125 wRC+ and a 50% hard-hit rate. With a solid whiff rate of just 19.3%, he showed promise as a disciplined hitter. Heading into his first full MLB season, he’s in the mix for the Blue Jays’ 3B spot, competing with Ernie Clement and Davis Schneider. If he doesn’t win the job, expect him to see time in left field in 2025.

Closers

Trevor Megill, Milwaukee Brewers

With Devin Williams gone, Trevor Megill steps in as Milwaukee’s full-time closer.

He brings elite swing-and-miss stuff, posting a K/9 above 9.7 for four straight seasons and a sub-3.29 FIP since 2022. After taking over in 2024, he locked down 21 saves with a 2.72 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. With no real competition in the Brewers’ bullpen, Megill has strong job security and sleeper closer appeal.

Ben Joyce, Los Angeles Angels

Ben Joyce isn’t just a flamethrower—he set the 2024 record with a 105.5 mph fastball, the fastest ever on a strikeout. Unlike many power arms, he pairs elite velocity with solid command, finishing with a 2.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 34.2 innings.

At 6-foot-5 with a devastating sinker (97 mph) and changeup (92 mph), he’s an imposing force. With little bullpen competition, Joyce looks primed to lock down the Angels’ closer role in 2025.