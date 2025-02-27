Fantasy Baseball 2025: Breakout Sleepers at Every Position
Go draft this year's Brent Rooker. Here are a bunch of breakout sleeper picks at every position for the 2025 MLB fantasy draft.
Something about sleeper picks hit different in fantasy baseball pools.
When a lesser-known draft pick has a breakout year, you sort of form an emotional connection with the player, knowing you’re getting value out of someone nobody else expected.
We’ve all been there.
The good news is: It happens every year. Some under-the-radar player always breaks out — it’s just a question of catching him first.
Forget what rankers, your competition, and heck, even the stats say — today, we’re highlighting the best sleepers at every position for the 2025 fantasy baseball season.
Because with enough insight and research, you might even nab this year’s Brent Rooker equivalent.
Or maybe, by listening to us, you might draft two big-time MLB fantasy sleepers.
30+ Fantasy Baseball Sleepers Worth a Draft Look at Each Position for 2025
Starting Pitchers
Nick Martinez, Cincinatti Reds
Once a swingman with San Diego, Nick Martinez quietly dominated in 2024, posting a 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and a solid 3.21 FIP over 142.1 innings.
His key?
Pinpoint control and limiting hard contact. The strikeout numbers won’t blow you away, but with an ADP of 328, he could be a steal for deep-league value.
Drew Rasmussen, Tampa Bay Rays
8 perfect innings 👏 👏👏
A well-earned standing ovation for @Drew_Rasmussen_ pic.twitter.com/jMUdYcmGew
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 14, 2022
Back in the Rays’ rotation for 2025, Drew Rasmussen is one of the biggest forgotten names in fantasy.
He missed most of the last two seasons but dominated in limited action in 2024—posting a 2.83 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 35 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.
His last full season? A stellar 2.84 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 146 innings in 2022.
The Rays will limit his innings, but if he’s healthy, he’s a late-round steal.
Spencer Arrighetti, Houston Astros
Arrighetti’s got the stuff—171 strikeouts in 145 innings prove that.
The problem? Walks and home runs. His 4.53 ERA and 21 homers allowed in 2024 show the risk, but if he tightens up his command, he could rise to Houston’s No. 2 starter.
High-upside, high-risk—watch him in spring training.
MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals
Gore’s career 404 strikeouts in 372.2 innings show his elite K potential. His 96 mph fastball and improved home run rate helped slash his ERA from 4.89 to 3.53 last season.
The walks are still too high, but if he can limit the free passes and instead go right after hitters with aggressiveness, he could have a big season.
Still just 25, there’s more room to grow—worth a late-round stash.
Spencer Schwellenbach, Atlanta Braves
The Braves’ pitching factory keeps rolling, and Schwellenbach is next in line. His rookie year was rock solid, backed by elite chase (96th percentile), walk (95th), and barrel rates (90th). With strong ratios and win potential, he’s got interesting value on a should-be-good Braves team —grab him late.
Shane Baz, Tampa Bay Rays
The Rays have handled Baz with care, but 2025 is his time to shine.
Fresh off Tommy John, he posted a 3.06 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 79.1 innings last year—solid, but the strikeouts weren’t there (7.8 K/9). Don’t worry, though—his minor league K/9 sat around 12-13.
Now fully settled, expect a breakout. If you want upside over safety.
Catchers
Iván Herrera, St. Louis Cardinals
With Willson Contreras moving off catcher, Iván Herrera gets his shot.
In just 72 games last season, he flashed power (5 HR), strong on-base skills (.351 wOBA), and a 127 wRC+—second-best on the team. His xBA of .293 hints at even more upside.
If he keeps this up over a full season, he could be a difference-maker in fantasy and for the Cardinals’ lineup (and your fantasy squad).
Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets
At just 23, Alvarez has already established himself as one of baseball’s top catchers. His defense is strong (88th percentile in framing), and he’s a respected leader behind the plate.
While his power dipped in 2024 (11 HR vs. 25 in 2023), he improved in nearly every other offensive category. If he can regain his home run stroke while continuing to develop, Alvarez could take another big leap forward in 2025.
Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants
Bailey’s power hasn’t fully emerged yet, but his underlying metrics (84th percentile exit velocity, 83rd percentile launch angle sweet-spot rate) suggest it’s coming.
He skipped much of the high minors, so last season was a crucial development year.
A contact-first approach with strong OBP skills makes him a solid all-around option, and Oracle Park’s right field dimensions could help his lefty swing.
Bailey has legitimate breakout potential in 2025.
First Basemen
Michael Toglia, Colorado Rockies
Michael Toglia finally showed flashes of his potential in 2024, crushing 25 homers and posting an xwOBA near .360.
While his 98 wRC+ was still slightly below league average, it marked a massive improvement from his previous struggles.
Given his power profile and the Coors Field effect, there’s reason to believe he could take another step forward in 2025. If he improves his approach at the plate, Toglia could emerge as a legitimate middle-of-the-order bat for the Rockies. (And a “how did you know he was going to go off?” draft pick for you…)
Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers
Colt Keith showed plenty of promise in his rookie campaign, hinting at a potential breakout in 2025.
One of the biggest factors in his development will be Detroit’s willingness to let him face left-handed pitching regularly, rather than deploying him in a strict platoon.
Additionally, Keith’s power remains a work in progress—if he can tap into more power and start lifting the ball more consistently, he could easily develop into a 20-homer threat. Given his bat-to-ball skills and ability to get on base, a power surge could make him one of the Tigers’ most valuable hitters.
Nolan Schanuel, Los Angeles Angels
Nolan Schanuel made his MLB debut just weeks after being drafted, continuing the Angels’ trend of fast-tracking their top prospects. While his power hasn’t fully developed yet, his elite plate discipline and ability to get on base stand out.
lHe rarely swings and misses, posting a whiff rate of just 14.4%—ranking in the 96th percentile. Additionally, his squared-up rate and chase rate both ranked in the 91st percentile or better, signaling strong bat-to-ball skills and pitch selection.
If Schanuel takes the next step in 2025, his ability to get on base will be at the core of his success. If he can add even a modest power boost, he could become a key piece of the Angels’ lineup.
Jake Burger, Texas Rangers
Jake Burger’s been traded twice for middling prospects, but don’t let that fool you—he’s a power hitter with 34 homers in 2023 and 29 in 2024.
Now with the Rangers, he’s in a better ballpark for power and should get everyday at-bats despite concerns about competition. With first-base eligibility and DH at-bats locked in, Burger offers solid value, especially compared to younger, less proven options like Mark Vientos.
Don’t sleep on him.
Second Basemen
Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds
Matt McLain’s decision to bypass the Diamondbacks for UCLA paid off when the Reds picked him 17th overall in 2021.
After a strong rookie season in 2023 (.290/14 HR/14 SB), he quickly became a key player for Cincinnati. The Reds felt his absence last season when a shoulder injury sidelined him.
Expect McLain to be a top contributor once he’s back in action, probably slotting in the middle of the Reds’ lineup — and maybe even protecting Elly De La Cruz…
Luis Garcia Jr., Washington Nationals
oh just ANOTHER hr from power-hitting 2b luis garcía jr. pic.twitter.com/FUoFQYC8S7
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 5, 2024
García broke out in 2024, hitting .282 with 18 homers and 22 steals, all while improving his power metrics and launch angle. His contact rate dipped but remained strong at 81%.
Steamer projections put him among the top second basemen in power-speed combo, with the highest projected AVG of the group. If 2024 was just the beginning, 2025 could be even bigger.
Maikel Garcia, Kansas City Royals
From one Garcia to another, Maikel’s power may not pop on paper, but his elite chase (92nd percentile) and squared-up (98th percentile) rates prove he’s no fluke. He’s not swinging for the fences—he’s racking up stolen bases, finishing 2024 with 40-steal potential.
With second- and third-base eligibility, he’s a perfect mid-round speed boost when stolen base leaders are going early.
Don’t overlook his elite baserunning upside, especially if you’re lacking SBs.
Tyler Fitzgerald, San Francisco Giants
Fitzgerald’s power-speed combo is undeniable—he swiped 17 bags in just 96 games last year and sits in the 100th percentile for sprint speed. He’s proven himself at every level, with back-to-back 20/20 minor league seasons.
While his raw power isn’t elite, his launch angle is dialed in, making him a sneaky 25/25 threat over a full season.
With dual eligibility (2B & SS) and a clear path to playing time, Fitzgerald is a late-round gem worth grabbing.
Third Basemen
Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays
The Rays need a spark, and Caminero could be the guy.
At just 21, he’s set to take over as the everyday third baseman, and his quality of contact is already elite—an 11.8% barrel rate, 45.7% hard-hit rate, and bat speed on par with Aaron Judge.
Plate discipline remains a work in progress, but with his raw power, a breakout feels inevitable.
Connor Norby, Miami Marlins
Norby brings Otto home!🏃💨 pic.twitter.com/LG0NIpN6nF
— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) September 7, 2024
A change of scenery did wonders for Norby.
After a rough stint with Baltimore, he rebounded in Miami, showing off his power with a 14.8% barrel rate—one of the best in the league. He also led all hitters (min. 100 batted ball events) in launch angle sweet spot percentage.
Plate discipline is still a major issue (33% K rate), but if he refines his approach, Norby has the tools to become a legitimate power threat.
Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs
Matt Shaw is primed for a breakout in 2025.
With Isaac Paredes shipped off in the Kyle Tucker trade, the Cubs may look to their 2023 first-round pick to fill the void at third base.
His 142 wRC+ at Triple-A highlights his offensive potential, and his balanced approach at the plate—an 11.9% walk rate with just an 18.2% strikeout rate—makes him an advanced hitter for his age.
While his defense at third is still developing, Shaw’s bat could force the Cubs’ hand early. If he gets the call, expect immediate production.
Shortstops
Zach Neto, Los Angeles Angels
The skepticism around Angels players in fantasy circles might be keeping Zach Neto undervalued. The 23-year-old shortstop is coming off a season where he launched 23 home runs and swiped 30 bases, all just two years removed from being drafted. Neto’s well-rounded skill set—plus speed, power upside, and a developing hit tool—gives him both a high floor and a high ceiling.
At worst, he’s a 20/20 player with a serviceable batting average. At best, he could push 25 homers, 35 steals, and a .270 average. Neto offers serious value for fantasy managers willing to bet on his continued growth.
Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox
No one is more due for a bounce-back than Trevor Story. Injuries have derailed his last two seasons, but when healthy, he’s a five-category threat. Now fully recovered and locked into Boston’s cleanup spot, Story has the upside to reclaim elite fantasy status.
Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
Anthony Volpe’s sophomore season saw less power but more contact. He hit more ground balls but swiped 28 bags, cut his strikeout rate, and boosted his average by 35 points.
With a second-half launch angle increase and 21-homer power from 2023, a 20/30 season is in play.
Draft the upside.
Outfielders
Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF), Chicago Cubs
Pete Crow-Armstrong’s bat didn’t wow in 2024, but his elite defense and speed kept him valuable. His wRC+ jumped from 64 in the first half to 104 in the second, showing progress, though his chase rate remains a concern.
Defensively, he was a standout—ranking in the 98th percentile for OAA and arm value, while his arm strength and 30 ft/s sprint speed were among baseball’s best. His speed also helped him swipe 37 bases between Triple-A and MLB.
If he can get on base and use that exceptional speed, he could swipe big-time bags for your fantasy squad and offer good run scoring peripherals.
Jung Hoo Lee (CF), San Francisco Giants
Jung Hoo Lee’s rookie season was cut short by a dislocated shoulder, but there were still glimpses of his potential. In just 37 games, he posted elite numbers in whiff rate, strikeout rate, squared-up percentage, and xBA. His 97th percentile arm strength also showcased his all-around skills.
Though injuries held him back, the foundation for a breakout is there. If he stays healthy in 2025, expect Lee to finally become the impact player the Giants envisioned when they signed him.
James Wood (LF), Washington Nationals
In 2024, James Wood finally made his MLB debut with the Nationals, showing why he was a key piece in the Juan Soto trade. In a short stint, Wood posted a solid 120 wRC+, providing much-needed offensive production for a struggling team.
While he didn’t qualify for all the rankings, his hard-hit percentage, exit velocity, chase rate, and walk rate all would have been near or above the 90th percentile. Standing 6-foot-7, Wood is surprisingly fast, with a 28.7 ft/s sprint speed in the 85th percentile, giving him the potential to steal 30+ bags in a full season.
Though he didn’t hit for as much power as expected in 2024, a more fly-ball-heavy approach in 2025 could unlock his immense power potential. Wood’s rookie year was just a glimpse of the player he could become. If things click, he could be a star by the end of 2025, both in the NL and on your fantasy team.
If you’re in a dynasty league, it’s a no-brainer.
Wyatt Langford (LF), Texas Rangers
Wyatt Langford, the Rangers’ 2023 first-round pick, is another young player with breakout potential in 2025. After battling injuries early in his rookie season, Langford showed steady improvement, posting a wRC+ of 123 in the second half, over 30 points higher than in the first half.
Langford’s impressive bat speed, low chase rates, and elite defense combined with his speed make him a complete player with 30-30 potential—something the Rangers haven’t seen since Ian Kinsler in 2011.
If he can stay healthy for a full MLB season, Langford could live up to the high expectations the Rangers had when they selected him in 2023.
Evan Carter (CF), Texas Rangers
Evan Carter played a pivotal role in the Rangers’ 2023 World Series run, hitting over .300 in 40 games, including a strong postseason performance. Entering 2024, he was a top AL Rookie of the Year contender alongside teammate Wyatt Langford.
However, injuries limited Carter to just 45 games in 2024, and when he was on the field, his performance dipped. His barrel rates, hard-hit rates, and exit velocity were all underwhelming, leading to concerns about his ability to be a consistent MLB hitter.
Despite these setbacks, Carter showed some minor improvements, including a better strikeout rate. With his talent and potential for growth, there’s still optimism that Carter could break out in 2025 if he stays healthy and refines his game.
Designated Hitters
Joc Pederson, Texas Rangers
Joc Pederson enters 2025 as a true “DH only” player.
Over 133 games last year, he hit 23 home runs and slashed .275/.393/.515.
DHPederson also posted a career-best 12.8% barrel rate and for the third straight year, finished in the 91st percentile or higher in average exit velocity. With his power and consistency, he’s a solid option for fantasy teams looking to fill that DH slot.
Will Wagner, Toronto Blue Jays
The first breakout candidate we’re spotlighting for 2025 is Will Wagner, the son of Hall of Famer Billy Wagner. Despite not being a highly-regarded prospect, Wagner’s rise has been impressive. After the Blue Jays acquired him from the Mariners in exchange for Yusei Kikuchi, they quickly gave him a shot in the majors.
In his short stint in 2024, Wagner impressed, posting a 125 wRC+ and a 50% hard-hit rate. With a solid whiff rate of just 19.3%, he showed promise as a disciplined hitter. Heading into his first full MLB season, he’s in the mix for the Blue Jays’ 3B spot, competing with Ernie Clement and Davis Schneider. If he doesn’t win the job, expect him to see time in left field in 2025.
Closers
Trevor Megill, Milwaukee Brewers
With Devin Williams gone, Trevor Megill steps in as Milwaukee’s full-time closer.
He brings elite swing-and-miss stuff, posting a K/9 above 9.7 for four straight seasons and a sub-3.29 FIP since 2022. After taking over in 2024, he locked down 21 saves with a 2.72 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. With no real competition in the Brewers’ bullpen, Megill has strong job security and sleeper closer appeal.
Ben Joyce, Los Angeles Angels
Ben Joyce isn’t just a flamethrower—he set the 2024 record with a 105.5 mph fastball, the fastest ever on a strikeout. Unlike many power arms, he pairs elite velocity with solid command, finishing with a 2.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 34.2 innings.
At 6-foot-5 with a devastating sinker (97 mph) and changeup (92 mph), he’s an imposing force. With little bullpen competition, Joyce looks primed to lock down the Angels’ closer role in 2025.