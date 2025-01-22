The Rays Need Junior Caminero to Be a Breakout Star in 2025

Over the past few seasons, the Tampa Bay Rays have built a model for developing young, consistent talent, which has helped propel them toward success. With the team needing to operate with a small budget, this approach to producing players has been incredibly valuable.

The Rays’ talent has usually worked out, allowing them to record six winning seasons in the last seven years. However, the Rays are coming off of that one losing season, and they rely on in-house talent to return to the top.

Who better to help the Rays do this than third baseman Junior Caminero?

Caminero was acquired by the Rays back in 2022, when the team swapped Tobias Myers to the Cleveland Guardians. Since joining the Rays organization, Caminero has taken off. He was even ranked by some outlets as the number-one prospect in all of baseball.