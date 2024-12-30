Five Reasons to Buy into the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

The Cincinnati Reds had high hopes of playing October baseball in 2024. That didn’t happen.

Hoping we could see playoff baseball in Cincinnati last season wasn’t necessarily a dumb thought. In 2023, the Reds had a bunch of top prospects make their way to the major league roster, joining a team that was already on their way to building their young core.

There wasn’t any one reason to point to as to why the 2024 season didn’t go the way they had hoped. The Reds dealt with a multitude of injuries including Matt McLain missing the entire season. Young guys who performed well in 2023 took a step back in 2024.

Finally, the Reds decided David Bell was not the right man for the job. Luckily, they were able to strike gold with Terry Francona sitting at home ready to take his place at the top step of an MLB dugout once again. Francona took this job for a reason. This club has a real shot at making some noise in 2025.