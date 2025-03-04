Which Team Will Most Improve Their Win Total in 2025?

The Kansas City Royals were one of the best stories in baseball this past season. After finishing with the second-worst record in MLB in 2023 (56-106), they improved their win total by 30 games in 2024 and broke their eight-year playoff drought.

Many things went into Kansas City taking such a substantial leap forward. For starters, Bobby Witt Jr. put together an MVP-type season and established himself as one of the best players on the planet.

Additionally, their starting rotation performed significantly better than in previous years. In 2024, the Royals’ rotation finished the year with the second-best ERA in MLB at 3.55. For context, their rotation had a 5.12 ERA in 2023, which was 27th in baseball.

Their bullpen didn’t blow people away this past season, as they finished 20th in the league in ERA (4.13). But that was a significant improvement from year prior, where they had the second-worst bullpen ERA in the league (5.23).