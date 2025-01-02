Who Will Be the Orioles’ Breakout Star in 2025?

In this piece, we will examine some candidates for the Orioles’ next breakout star in this upcoming season.

Recent History of Oriole Breakouts

2022

The image of the Orioles completely changed when they called up their franchise catcher Adley Rutschman for his major league debut in May 2022.

The team instantly went from a cellar dweller to a winner. Rutschman posted a .806 OPS and 135 wRC+ en route to finishing as Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2022. Rutschman is still regarded as one of the best backstops in baseball, even despite a down year by his standards in 2024.

In that same season, the Orioles promoted 27-year-old Felix Bautista for his major league debut. He was a revelation. Bautista posted a 2.19 ERA in 65.2 innings and struck out 88 batters. This dominance earned him the closer role and he nailed down 48 saves between the 2022-23 season before tearing his UCL. He is expected back as the Orioles’ closer in 2025.

2023

The 42nd overall pick of the 2019 draft, Gunnar Henderson won AL Rookie of the Year honors during the 2023 season. Now, Henderson is the best player on the Orioles and among the best in baseball.

Even though he may have broken out in the minor leagues and garnered himself #1 prospect honors before his debut, it’s still fair to call Henderson a breakout story. If he was such a sure thing, why was he not a first-round pick?