Top 10 Best Players in the NL Central for the 2025 MLB Season
The NL Central is a division brimming with young talent, with Elly De La Cruz, Jackson Chourio, and now Kyle Tucker front and center.
Over the last few years, MLB has seen a powerful influx of young talent into the league. The division that’s produced a lot of this talent? The National League Central.
Admittedly, the NL Central has been one of the weaker divisions in recent memory. They haven’t produced multiple playoff teams since 2021, including five instances in the same span where a team in the division lost 90 games or more. However, in 2025, this is a completely different story.
The Chicago Cubs have been a driving force in this influx of talent to the division. They signed Dansby Swanson to a huge seven-year contract after the 2022 season. They also developed Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, and more. But this offseason, they traded for outfielder Kyle Tucker, who’s arguably one of the 20 best players in the sport.
The Cincinnati Reds have also been a powerhouse at developing talent, as they produced one of the league’s best shortstops, Elly De La Cruz, among several other top talents. The Brewers have had their fair share of young talent, with stars like Jackson Chourio bursting onto the scene last season.
The Cardinals still have one of the game’s better third basemen, Nolan Arenado, despite not getting the best version of him last year. They also have other top veteran talents such as Willson Contreras, and Sonny Gray.
The Pirates have been a pitching powerhouse at developing pitching talent, as they currently possess one of the game’s best pitchers, Paul Skenes, alongside one of the top rotations in the league as well. Players like Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds have also been incredibly productive for the franchise.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at the top players taking on the NL Central this summer.
Who Just Missed the Top 10?
Matt McLain (CIN)
The first player who just missed this list is Reds infielder Matt McLain. Unfortunately, McLain was sidelined for the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury, which was a huge blow to the Reds’ offense.
However, the year prior, McLain appeared to be on the road to becoming one of the best young talents in the league. He hit 16 home runs, en route to a three-win season, where he posted a wRC+ just shy of 130.
McLain should be healthy and ready to go for the 2025 season, meaning he can hopefully get back on the road to solidifying himself as a great hitter.
If McLain can return to the field while still hitting at this level, he’s poised to become one of the division’s best by the end of 2025.
Brendan Donovan (STL)
The second player who just missed this list is Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan. Donovan was one of the few bright spots for a Cardinals team that really struggled, proving his case as one of the better players on the roster.
Donovan hit 14 homers, slashed .278/.342/.417 with a 115 wRC+, while being worth 3.2 fWAR. In addition to being one of the most disciplined hitters in the league, Donovan also showcased an amazing glove. His glove was worth 6 OAA, placing him in the league’s 90th percentile.
With how much the Cardinals struggled, having a guy like Donovan in the lineup for 153 of their games was one of the few things to look forward to on the field. If he can replicate this in 2025, we may see Donovan solidify himself as one of the better hitters in the Cardinals’ lineup.
10. Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates
2024 Stats: 146 G, .259/.324/.449, 21 HR, 22 SB, 76 RBI, 110 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR
Despite a position change and his struggles early on in his big-league career, Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz finally broke out in 2024.
After a heartbreaking ankle injury ended his 2023 campaign early, Cruz returned to the field with a vengeance in 2024. For the first time in his career, Cruz was worth more than 1.5 fWAR, putting up a really solid 3.5-win season.
He did this while also changing positions, as Cruz shifted to center field for the first time in his big-league career in the middle of the season. In addition to this, Cruz registered a 20/20 season, the first time a Pirate has accomplished this feat since Andrew McCutchen’s 2013 MVP season.
Cruz also flashed the most power we’ve ever seen from him, as he reached the 20-homer threshold for the first time in his career. If he can continue to showcase his unhuman-like abilities, we may see him join the 30/30 club in 2025.
9. Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs
2024 Stats: 151 G, .273/.335/.373, 7 HR, 31 SB, 48 RBI, 103 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR
The Cubs enter 2025 looking to make another deep playoff run, and if they do, the ever-consistent play Nico Hoerner provides will be a huge reason why.
When looking across the league, it’s very difficult to find a player more consistent than Nico Hoerner. Over the past three seasons, Hoerner has posted an fWAR above or slightly below four, while also recording a wRC+ above 100 in the process.
He’s also played some of the best defense in baseball, as he recorded an 11 OAA last season. Hoerner has won a Gold Glove previously, and there’s no reason to assume he won’t be in the running for the award in future years.
If Hoerner can continue being the consistent player we’ve come to know him there’s no doubt in my mind that he could slide up this list by the end of 2025.
8. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
2024 Stats: 73 G, .315/.406/.504, 11 HR, 42 RBI, 21 SB, 153 wRC+, 3.0 fWAR
Yelich, a former NL MVP award winner back in 2018, had a fantastic 2024 season. Yelich has unfortunately battled many injuries over the last few seasons, and this continued into 2024.
Although Yelich played just 73 games, he still managed to record a three-win season, which put him on pace to finish with an fWAR near 6.6. Yelich also made his third All-Star game in 2024, which was nice to see.
Yelich’s 153 wRC+ was the highest mark of his career since the 2019 season when he was in the middle of an epic MVP race with Cody Bellinger.
The key for Yelich in 2025 will be staying healthy, and if he can do this, there’s reason to believe we should see the same type of production from Yelich in 2025.
7. Willson Contreras, St. Louis Cardinals
Willson Contreras is going to beast out this year as a 1B/DH.— Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) March 2, 2025
Wouldn't surprise me if he set new career highs in R, HR, and RBI pic.twitter.com/5VpaWA21o5
2024 Stats: 84 G, .262/.380/.468, 15 HR, 36 RBI, 140 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR
Similarly to Christian Yelich, Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras also had a great season despite missing significant time in 2024. Contreras was sidelined for 78 games due to a left forearm fracture, which was a huge blow for the Cardinals.
In addition to dealing with injuries, Contreras moved to first base for the first time in his career. The move benefited both Contreras and the Cardinals, as it allowed them to mix in the bat of Ivan Herrera while also keeping him healthy.
Although it was just 84 games, Willson Contreras posted the highest wRC+ of his career. He was also on pace to hit a career-high 28 homers and 5 fWAR.
Hopefully, the move to first base will truly work for Contreras’ benefit, and if it does, we could see him record the best season of his career in 2025.
6. Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
2024 Stats: 153 G, .243/.341/.441, 25 HR, 86 RBI, 13 SB, 122 wRC+, 3.6 fWAR
The Chicago Cubs have slowly built one of the better offenses in the National League, and Ian Happ, the player who’s been there from the beginning, has been a big part of that.
When I wrote about Happ in the Top 20 Corner Outfielders in Baseball story, I touched on the fact that I thought Happ deserved some consideration for the title of the most underrated player in baseball, and I truly believe that.
He’s recorded a wRC+ of at least 120 alongside an fWAR of 3.4 in each of these seasons, which isn’t to be taken lightly. Happ came close to eclipsing career highs in a lot of areas this past season, most notably tying his previous career-high in homers.
Happ is, without a doubt, one of the better switch-hitters in all of baseball, and he possesses this crown in the NL Central. If his successes continue, we may be talking about him as a top-five player in the division in 2025.
5. Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves
The patented Dansby Swanson slide and throw 🤌 pic.twitter.com/NSZTaR1jZj— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 21, 2025
2024 Stats: 149 G, .242/.312/.390, 16 HR, 19 SB, 66 RBI, 99 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR
2024 was Dansby Swanson’s second year with the Chicago Cubs, and despite being a down year, he was still one of the more productive players on their 26-man roster.
In a down year, Swanson still managed to put up a 4.3 fWAR, something you usually don’t see from most players in a season like this. Even if his bat didn’t always deliver, his glove was still one of the better gloves in all of baseball. His 18 OAA ranked fourth in MLB last season.
The last time Swanson put up a 99 wRC+ was in 2021, and he followed that season up with the best season of his career, where he posted a wRC+ near 120 while being worth 7 fWAR.
If this trend continues, 2025 should be a monster season for Swanson, and I can’t wait to see the type of player he is once he returns to his ceiling.
4. Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers
2024 Stats: 148 G, .275/.327/.464, 21 HR, 79 RBI, 22 SB, 117 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR
The 2024 season was full of rookie superstars, especially in the National League. If it wasn’t for the historic seasons of both Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill, Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio may have taken home the award.
In his rookie season at just 20 years old, Chourio set the third-highest mark for homers by a Brewers rookie. The production Chourio showcased in 2024 was amazing, especially considering his age.
Chourio has one of the best gloves in the National League while also recording elite speed in the process. He’s truly one of the very few five-tool players in MLB, something that’ll only improve as he ages further.
If Chourio can play like he did in the second half for a full season, he may ascend to being considered the best player on the Brewers, and maybe even the best player in the entire NL Central.
3. William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers
2024 Stats: 155 G, .281/.365/.466, 23 HR, 92 RBI, 131 wRC+, 5.4 fWAR
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a knack for developing amazing catchers throughout their history, and the rise of William Contreras has only added to this list.
Last season, Contreras put up undoubtedly the best season of his career to date, as he recorded career-highs in homers, RBI, walk rate, and xwOBA. Contreras finished 13th in baseball in fWAR, tying Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for the highest mark by a catcher in baseball.
Contreras also led all catchers in wRC+ as well, showing just how well he stacked up against other players in his position. Contreras was the most productive Brewer as well, which led him to another All-Star nod, and another Silver Slugger award.
The battle for the title of “best catcher in baseball” has been a heated debate over the past few seasons. But right now, William Contreras has earned the honor.
2. Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs
2024 Stats: 78 G, .289/.408/.585, 23 HR, 49 RBI, 11 SB, 180 wRC+, 4.2 fWAR
2025 is poised to be a big season for Kyle Tucker, as he’ll be playing his first season with a new team while trying to prove his worth in a contract season.
Tucker’s 2024 was amazing while he was on the field. Unfortunately, injuries robbed us of a full season from Tucker, but his 78-game stint was something to remember. He was on pace to post an fWAR of 9.7, which would’ve placed him among the game’s best players.
It’ll be interesting to see how the move to Chicago affects his offense, but he was on pace for 47 home runs if his 2024 hadn’t been cut short.
Tucker’s 2025 season will be one of the more interesting storylines to follow this year, as he looks to prove he’s worth the next contract in this new era of big-money, MLB deals.
1. Elly De La Cruz
2024 Stats: 160 G, .259/.339/.471, 25 HR, 67 SB, 76 RBI, 118 wRC+, 6.4 fWAR
The best player in the NL Central for 2025 is none other than Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
De La Cruz first busted onto the scene in 2023, where he showed a lot of promise in his rookie season. But, at the same time, his struggles were evident. In 2025, he improved a lot.
He raised his wRC+ from 83 to 118, while also posting a 6.4 fWAR during his first full major league season, which is super impressive. While he still struggled with strikeouts, De La Cruz’s strikeout rate did see a slight improvement in 2024.
De La Cruz also hit 25 home runs, joining the 25/25 club, although his stolen base total finished just shy of 70 in total.
If De La Cruz continues to push toward his full potential, we could very easily see him become one of the better players in baseball by the end of 2025.