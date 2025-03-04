Top 10 Best Players in the NL Central for the 2025 MLB Season

Over the last few years, MLB has seen a powerful influx of young talent into the league. The division that’s produced a lot of this talent? The National League Central.

Admittedly, the NL Central has been one of the weaker divisions in recent memory. They haven’t produced multiple playoff teams since 2021, including five instances in the same span where a team in the division lost 90 games or more. However, in 2025, this is a completely different story.

The Chicago Cubs have been a driving force in this influx of talent to the division. They signed Dansby Swanson to a huge seven-year contract after the 2022 season. They also developed Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, and more. But this offseason, they traded for outfielder Kyle Tucker, who’s arguably one of the 20 best players in the sport.

The Cincinnati Reds have also been a powerhouse at developing talent, as they produced one of the league’s best shortstops, Elly De La Cruz, among several other top talents. The Brewers have had their fair share of young talent, with stars like Jackson Chourio bursting onto the scene last season.