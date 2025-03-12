Should the Rangers Be the Favorites in the AL West?

Josh Jung will be working on staying out of the way of any fast-moving baseballs. That is because after being hit both at the plate and in the field the past two seasons, it led to some freak broken bones that have sidelined him quite a bit.

Jung is underappreciated outside of Texas because he has yet to play more than 122 games in a season. If he can lock down third and slug in the middle of the lineup this year, Jung will put up some robust numbers.

And on top of all of that, the addition of both Pederson and Jake Burger is a big deal. The Rangers didn’t slug last season, and both of these guys can do just that.

Any pitcher that looks at the Rangers’ lineup is going to be hard pressed to find a soft spot.

A One-Two Punch of deGrom and Eovaldi

SURPRISE, AZ – FEBRUARY 26: Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch during a spring training team workout at Surprise Stadium on February 26, 2023 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

Until Jacob deGrom goes out and has more than 20 starts and stays relatively healthy throughout a season, he will be looked upon as a constant injury guy. He got the wrap in New York when he was with the Mets, and it followed him to Texas. He has started nine games in his first two seasons with the Rangers due to Tommy John surgery in 2023.

But deGrom is healthy this spring. He looks crisp and sharp. What if deGrom can pitch most of the season? That means that the Rangers are going to win more baseball games. The team is going to limit his work early, but some deGrom is better than no deGrom.