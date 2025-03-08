Top 10 Best Players in the AL West for the 2025 Season

Some of the best teams in the American League in recent years have come from the AL West.

From the dynasty Houston Astros; to the 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers; to recent postseason teams in the last five seasons in the Seattle Mariners and the Athletics, there’s been no shortage of success in this division.

This all comes of the backs of some exceptional performances from an abundance of major league stars in the division, with 2025 being no different than years’ past.

It’s a well-rounded group of positional talent at the top heading into the upcoming campaign, with the entire division having representation in our rankings, including the consistently underwhelming Angels.