Can Jung Hoo Lee Bounce Back With Breakout Season in 2025?

When the San Francisco Giants signed Korean star Jung Hoo Lee to a hefty six-year, $113 million deal last offseason, they obviously had high hopes that the former KBO Most Valuable Player would hit the ground running — and he did, for a brief moment. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for a shoulder injury to derail Lee’s debut season in the United States, and by mid-May, his 2024 campaign was over.

Now recovered and looking ahead to 2025, Lee is hoping to have the breakout year that last season should have been. The 26-year-old is “expected to be full-go for spring training,” according to MLB.com’s Maria Guardado, and with a strong showing at camp, he “should slot back in at center field and possibly the leadoff spot.”

So, one year on from being the Giants’ biggest acquisition of the offseason, can Lee bounce back from injury to dominate in 2025?

Lee’s Debut Season Derailed by Injuries

Lee’s career started in the KBO League — the highest level baseball league in South Korea — when he was selected as an infielder by the Nexen Heroes in the 2017 KBO League Draft (held in 2016). Despite never appearing in the KBO Futures League (equivalent to the minor leagues), the 18-year-old impressed enough at spring training to earn a spot on the Heroes’ Opening Day roster, and after transitioning to the outfield, he made league history by becoming the first rookie out of high school to appear in every game for a KBO team.