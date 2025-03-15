Which Team in the NL West Has the Best Closer for 2025?

Trying to come back late against an NL West team in 2025 will not be fun because the division is loaded with strong closers. Here, we’ll take a look at just how they stack up against each other and rank them from worst to best.

5. Tyler Kinley, Colorado Rockies

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 12: Tyler Kinley #40 of the Colorado Rockies pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on September 12, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 67 G, 64.0 IP, 12 SV, 1 BS, 6.19 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 4.79 FIP, 10.13 K/9, 4.64 BB/9

It’s hard to say exactly who will be closing games for the Rockies the first time they hold a close lead in the regular season (which, let’s be honest, might not happen for a while). Right now, though, we’re going with right-hander Tyler Kinley.

Eight different pitchers picked up saves for the Rockies in 2024, but it was Kinley who led the way with 12 of them. He didn’t lead by much, though, as Victor Vodnik and Jalen Beeks were right behind him with nine a piece.

Kinley converted 12 of his 13 save opportunities and struck out a fair amount of batters, but that’s most of the good news. His ERA, WHIP, and walk rate were all elevated and he gave up 11 homers, the most of any full-time reliever on the team.

His performance seemingly opened the door for someone else to step into the role for 2025. Vodnik, who had a similar WHIP (1.48) but lower ERA (4.28) is one candidate.

Seth Halvorsen is another. The 2023 7th rounder made his MLB debut last year and was impressive with a 1.46 ERA and 0.81 WHIP over 12.1 innings. He also averaged 100 mph on his four-seamer.