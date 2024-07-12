Tanner Gordon talks Colorado Rockies-Atlanta Braves trade, MLB debut, more

In recognition of Tanner Gordon’s debut, he gets his own full highlight reel pic.twitter.com/CxfemipNjR — David Welch (@dcwelch_24) July 8, 2024

One of Gordon’s main pitches against the Royals was his changeup, which was effective early but also was the pitch that Kansas City hit out of the park twice.

“Having my changeup in my back pocket and being able to throw it for a strike or a swing and miss whenever I needed to has been really huge,” Gordon said. “In college, that was my main pitch. But, as my pro career went on, I think I’ve been able to use it a lot more. And I think it’s become better and better as the years went on.

“I find in some outings that I don’t throw that well, I see that I’m not using my changeup. When I use my changeup in there and I’m able to get hitters off the fastball, I think it definitely helps.”

With Gordon getting the start on Friday against the Mets, I asked him what he took from his first MLB start (in which he allowed eight hits and five runs in 6.1 innings) that he would use at Citi Field.

“What I’m to take from that first start is how I attacked,” Gordon offered. “I threw a ton of strikes (throwing 79.5 percent of his 78 pitches for strikes, the highest percentage for any Rockies pitcher this season). Maybe some of the strikes were a little bit too quality strikes in certain counts to where guys were able to get hits. But the main goal is I’m going to attack as much as I can and throw quality strikes in good counts.”

Gordon also told me about his approach heading into starts and how he wanted to ensure he was able to change his attack based on the flow of the game.