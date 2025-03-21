AL West Power Rankings and Preview for 2025

The Mariners’ lineup will also feature three below-league-average players. Mitch Haniger, Jorge Polanco, and J.P. Crawford all finished the season with wRC+ numbers below 95. While they all possess the upside to bounce back, this will be something to monitor as deadline day approaches.

It also appears as though Ryan Bliss will get his first true shot in the major leagues, as he’s currently the team’s projected second baseman. Bliss showed promising numbers in 33 big league games in 2024, posting a wRC+ of 101, which was just above league average.

Although the Mariners’ offense is what eventually led to their downfall, they certainly still have the potential to become a great offensive team. Even in a down year, the Mariners’ lineup still had a few power threats.

Notable Depth/Bench

C Mitch Garver, 1B Rowdy Tellez, UTL Donovan Solano, UTL Dylan Moore

The Mariners’ bench should give them some solid depth overall, especially with the veteran presences of Mitch Garver, Rowdy Tellez, and Donovan Solano. Dylan Moore should also be a nice backup for Bliss, as he posted slightly above-league-average numbers in 135 games last season.

However, when it’s all said and done, the offense will rely more heavily on their impact bats delivering.

Projected Starting Rotation

Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day 1. Logan Gilbert 2. Luis Castillo 3. Bryce Miller 4. Bryan Woo 5. Emerson Hancock Notable IL: George Kirby

While the Mariners saw some struggling hitters in their lineup, their rotation is a completely different story. They own arguably the best rotation in the game, and it’s only getting better with age.

The current ace of this rotation is righty Logan Gilbert, who’s coming off arguably the best season of his career. He threw a career-high 208.2 innings to a 3.23 ERA while leading the sport with a WHIP of 0.88. He was named to the All-Star team and also finished sixth in Cy Young voting.

Coming in behind him at the No. 2 spot is three-time All-Star Luis Castillo, who has been very consistent throughout his time in Seattle. Last year, Castillo pitched 175.1 innings to a 3.64 ERA. Castillo has never finished with an ERA above 3.70 with the Mariners, and this doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.

The third starter in this rotation, Bryce Miller, projects to be one of the better pitchers in baseball this season after his breakout last season. After adding a devastating splitter in the offseason, Miller went on to post a 125 ERA+ and a WHIP under 1.00.

The Mariners’ young arms just don’t stop coming, as the club’s fourth starter, Bryan Woo, showed an incredible amount of promise last season.

Just like Miller, Woo recorded an ERA+ above 120 in his sophomore season while posting a WHIP under 0.90 as well. If he can replicate that success across a full season, he could become one of the more dangerous starters in the league.

For the time being, former first round pick Emerson Hancock is the club’s No. 5 starter, and he’s likely the weakest arm they have to offer. Hancock struggled mightily in 12 starts for the 2024 Mariners, recording an ERA close to 5.00.

Hancock won’t be in the rotation for long though, as George Kirby will join the rotation once he’s healthy.

Kirby is currently shut down from throwing due to shoulder inflammation, but he should rejoin the team early in the season. Having Kirby healthy would be a massive addition, as he’s one of the best starters in the league when he’s healthy.

However, due to the strength throughout their rotation, they’ll have no problem covering his innings.

Projected Bullpen

Bullpen Depth 1. Andres Munoz 2. Collin Snider 3. Gregory Santos 4. Trent Thornton 5. Taylor Saucedo 6. Casey Legumina 7. Gabe Speier 8. Carlos Vargas Notable IL: Matt Brash

Just like their rotation, Seattle’s bullpen is very strong in some aspects as well.

Their bullpen is headlined by their closer Andres Munoz, who was selected to his first All-Star team in 2024. Munoz threw just shy of 60 innings, saving 22 games while recording a 173 ERA+. The flame-throwing righty is one of the American League’s top closers, and he’s set up well to replicate this in 2025.

Munoz isn’t the only arm who should play a huge part in their bullpen though, as they have a plethora of impact arms behind him. Collin Snider, for example, looks like a very good setup man, as he threw to a 190 ERA+ in 42 appearances.

Trent Thornton and Tayler Saucedo both appear to have decent upside, meaning they’re in a very good place to back up the rotation.

Outlook

While the Seattle Mariners still do have some question marks on their roster, they look like one of the better team’s in the AL West overall. From stars like Julio Rodriguez to underrated performers like Luke Raley and Collin Snider, the Mariners will certainly be a team to watch in 2025.

2. Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – APRIL 25: Wyatt Langford #36 of the Texas Rangers celebrates the home run by Josh Smith #8 of the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on April 25, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

2024 Record: 78-84, Finished 3rd in AL West

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

Lineup vs. RHP/LHP 1. Marcus Semien, 2B 2. Corey Seager, SS 3. Wyatt Langford, LF 4. Joc Pederson, DH 5. Adolis Garcia, RF 6. Josh Jung, 3B 7. Evan Carter, CF 8. Jake Burger, 1B 9. Jonah Heim, C Notable IL:

The Rangers enter the 2025 season just two years removed from their first-ever World Series title, and with the amount of talent in their lineup, another ring may be on the way in no time.

Kicking things off in the middle infield, the Rangers have one of baseball’s best duos at shortstop and second base.

Corey Seager will enter his entering his fourth season as the club’s shortstop. He’s currently riding a fantastic streak of three straight All-Star appearances. He was excellent last season once again, hitting 30 homers, slashing .278/.353/.512 with a 140 wRC+.

He was worth just shy of 5.0 fWAR, producing more value than almost any other shortstop in the sport.

Joining him up the middle is second baseman Marcus Semien. Semien is the definition of being consistently very good, finishing as an MVP finalist in three seasons. He’s also set the single-season home run record for a second baseman, adding to his accolades.

In 2024, the three-time All-Star took a step back, posting a wRC+ below league average alongside a slash line of just .237/.308/.391. However, Semien still managed to play almost every single game, which was a huge part in allowing him to rack up 4.2 fWAR.

Aside from the superstar veterans in the lineup, the Rangers also have plenty of young talent.

Wyatt Langford leads this group, just two years removed from being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Although he spent a lot of time on the injured list during his first season, Langford was still very impressive. He posted a 110 wRC+, nearly 3.0 fWAR, and he even hit for the cycle!

Evan Carter was another player who struggled, but he still possess immense potential. He only played 45 games due to injuries, and he was less than impressive when on the field, posting a wRC+ of 80 and an OBP of just .272. Carter will be known for his on-base skills, but we need to see this happen across a full season.

Josh Jung, another young and injured Ranger from a season ago, will be returning to the field in 2025. Jung played a game more than Carter and played around league average in the process. He slashed .264/.298/.421 with a 102 wRC+, recording just 0.3 fWAR. Jung is incredibly talented with the sky still being his limit.

Aside from the many young potential stars on the Rangers’ lineup, they also possess plenty of veteran talent. A lot of this talent will be playing their first seasons with Texas in 2025 as well.

For example, the Rangers made a deal to acquire third baseman Jake Burger in December, and Burger should bring a lot of help to this lineup. Last season, he was one of the few bright spots on a struggling Marlins team, giving fans something to cheer about. He hit 29 homers, posted a 106 wRC+, and was relatively solid offensively.

The team’s new designated hitter, Joc Pederson, is also a welcomed addition to the lineup. He spent last season with the Diamondbacks, where he had a great offensive season. He ended up hitting over 20 homers, slashed .275/.393/.515, and put up a 151 wRC+ and 3.0 fWAR. Pederson is going to bring plenty of stability to this lineup — something they could use more of.

The Rangers also have one of the sport’s best power hitters, Adolis Garcia, on the roster. Although he had a down season in 2024, his bat still has the chance to be one of the best in baseball. He still managed to hit 25 homers but was lackluster overall.

However, just the year prior, Garcia finished with 39 homers and a 126 wRC+. The Rangers will hope to get this version of him back this upcoming season, but only time will tell whether or not this will happen.

The final player in this lineup is the team’s catcher, Jonah Heim. Heim is yet another former All-Star in the team’s lineup, and he has the ceiling to be considered one of the best backstops in the sport.

After his All-Star season, though, Heim took a massive step back offensively in 2025. He posted a wRC+ of 70 last year, which was 35 points lower than his mark from his All-Star season.

Heim will need to become at least a league-average catcher once again if the Rangers truly want to compete. If he can do this, he could easily become of the top catchers in baseball yet again.

Notable Depth/Bench

C Kyle Higashioka, UTL Josh Smith, OF Kevin Pillar, OF Leody Taveras

The Rangers’ bench brings a lot of quality depth to the team as well. From long-time Rangers to several newcomers, this bench has the potential to be very good.

For starters, Kyle Higashioka will play his first season for the club after a career season with the Padres. He’ll serve as a legitimate backup to Heim, likely getting plenty of opportunities.

While he hasn’t been anything spectacular at the major league level, outfielder Leody Tavares is also here, providing quality depth to the outfield.

Along with Tavares, Josh Smith is currently slated to be a bench piece after having a nice 2024 season where he recorded 2.4 fWAR. He’s also joined by veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar on the bench as well.

Projected Starting Rotation

Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day 1. Jacob deGrom 2. Nathan Eovaldi 3. Tyler Mahle 4. Jack Leiter 5. Kumar Rocker Notable IL: Cody Bradford, Jon Gray

It’s going to be very difficult for any team in the AL West to top the Mariners’ starting rotation, but the Rangers have certainly put together a nice group of arms.

The ace of this rotation will be two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. It’s no secret that deGrom has struggled to stay on the field over the last few seasons, but when he has he’s still been very good. Between his two years in a Rangers uniform, he’s posted a 177 ERA+ in 41 innings.

DeGrom has also publicly stated that he’s no longer looking to prioritize velocity, which could be the key to keeping him on the mound for more innings.

After testing the free agent market this winter, Nathan Eovaldi is back for his third year with the Rangers. He’s been very consistent across both of these seasons, providing stable innings for the team.

Last year he pitched to a 104 ERA+ in 170.2 innings. If all goes to plan, Eovaldi should be the perfect arm to back up deGrom in this pitching staff.

The third arm who’s projected to be in this rotation is righty Tyler Mahle. Mahle took the field for the Rangers in 2024, but he only pitched 12.2 innings for the club.

He wasn’t great in this small sample size, posting an ERA close to 5.00, struggling overall. He’ll likely be more of a question mark than the other arms in this rotation, but he could provide solid innings for the Rangers.

The two pitchers at the bottom of this rotation have plenty in common. Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker were both teammates at Vanderbilt, national champions, top draft prospects, and they were both hailed as generational pitching prospects.

Leiter significantly struggled in nine games last season, making many people question is status as a former top prospect. He’d pitch to a negative fWAR while posting an ERA of nearly 9.00 over that stretch. He’s shown promising innings this spring, and he will hope to finally break through and cement himself as a big league starter.

Rocker, on the other hand, showed a lot more promise in his few major league innings. In 11.2 innings, Rocker threw to a 3.86 ERA while striking out 14 batters. Just like Leiter, it’s still very early on in his career, but he’s poised to succeed in 2025.

Cody Bradford and Jon Gray will open the season on the injured list, which will be notable losses for this Rangers team. Both have thrown good innings in the majors, and losing these solidified arms will hurt.

The Rangers really need to lean on the health of the rotation and their youthful arms to carry them toward success.

Projected Bullpen

Bullpen Depth 1. Chris Martin 2. Robert Garcia 3. Marc Church 4. Luke Jackson 5. Jacob Webb 6. Hoby Milner 7. Shawn Armstrong 8. Dane Dunning Notable IL: Josh Sborz

Another very interesting piece of the Rangers’ success will be their bullpen, as it has the chance to be one of the stronger groups in the division.

At the top of the bullpen, righty Chris Martin will likely take charge of the closer role. This is great news for the Rangers, as he was very good in 44.1 innings last year. Martin recorded a 124 ERA+ while striking out 50 batters and was a key part of the Red Sox bullpen.

Joining him is Robert Garcia, the player the Rangers received in the Nate Lowe trade this past offseason. Garcia had his struggles in just shy of 60 innings, recording an ERA+ of 96. However, he comes with excellent strikeout numbers, and the potential is there for a breakout.

Jacob Webb is another solid name who could bring upside, as he threw 56.2 good innings with the Orioles in 2024. Webb recorded an ERA just above 3.00, and he was a key part in the Orioles’ bullpen who was without their star closer, Felix Bautista.

The rest of the bullpen was relatively lackluster in 2024, but some of them have had good seasons in the past. Hoby Milner and Dane Dunning could both eat plenty of innings, helping the Rangers get by.

They’ll be without Josh Sborz, the player who recorded the final out of the 2023 World Series, as he’ll open the season on the IL. He’s been a solid relief option for the team at times, so this loss will hurt.

Overall, their bullpen has a few arms that look like really solid players moving into 2025. Although some of them have had their fair share of struggles, they’ve had successes as well. Only time will tell as to how the bullpen ends up shaking out.

Outlook

As I previously mentioned, the Rangers are just two years removed from a World Series title, and a lot of that team is still on this roster. If everything goes their way, they could be one of the stronger teams in the American League as a whole, not just the AL West.

1. Houston Astros

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros hits a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

2024 Record: 88-73, Finished 1st in AL West

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

Lineup vs. RHP/LHP 1. Jose Altuve, LF 2. Isaac Parades, 3B 3. Yordan Alvarez, DH 4. Christian Walker, 1B 5. Yanier Diaz, C 6. Jeremy Pena, SS 7. Chas McCormick, RF 8. Mauricio Dubon, 2B 9. Jake Meyers, CF Notable Top Prospect: Cam Smith

While the Astros may no longer be as strong as their recent World Series teams, their lineup is still very threatening. They’ll also have to be a little more crafty with how they structure their lineup, with Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker no longer on the team.

Jose Altuve, the main player from their World Series rosters who remains on the team, will take on a far different role this season. Altuve will be shifting to left field for the first time in his career, hoping to give the team more flexibility than ever before.

Altuve has slowly begun to slow down as he ages, but he’s still been very good. In his age-34 season, Altuve hit 20 homers and slashed .295/.350/.439 to go with a 127 wRC+ and a 3.9 fWAR. It’ll be interesting to see how his defense holds up in left field, but he’s still one of the best hitters in baseball.

Following Altuve in the lineup is Isaac Paredes, an extremely pull-heavy third baseman who the Astros hope can replace Bregman. Paredes split the 2024 season between the Rays and Cubs, where he was fairly solid. He hit 19 homers, recorded a 117 wRC+, and put up 3.4 fWAR.

With Paredes being arguably the most egregious pull hitter in the league and the Astros having the Crawford Boxes, this pairing could be a match made in heaven for both parties.

The Astros also have one of baseball’s most prolific power hitters, Yordan Alvarez, taking the field for them as well. Alvarez has battled some injuries over the last two seasons, making his health the most important factor of the 2025 season.

Last year in 147 games, Alvarez hit very well once again. His 35 homers marked the fourth straight season where he hit at least 30 homers. In addition, Alvarez also put up a fantastic 168 wRC+. If this streak continues, Alvarez will be one of the most feared hitters in all of baseball yet again.

Over the course of the 2024 season, Houston struggled to find a permanent solution at the first base position. This upcoming season, this will no longer be the case, as Christian Walker is now on the team.

Before hitting free agency last winter, Walker had yet another fantastic season. In 130 games, he hit 26 homers, drove in 84 runs, recorded his third straight 3.0-plus fWAR season, and posted a 119 wRC+. To prove he’s worth the $60 million the Astros paid him, he’ll need to replicate this production once again.

Before the arrival of Yainer Diaz, the Astros had struggled to solidify the team’s catcher position. But this is no longer a problem, as Diaz has been very impressive so far. Last year, he was a three-win player, posting a 117 wRC+ and making a name for himself as one of the league’s better catchers.

Jeremy Pena, the team’s shortstop, is the definition of an average big leaguer as well, as he’s given the team similar production in every season he’s played. In each of his first three major league seasons, he’s posted a wRC+ around 100 while also recording an fWAR around 3.0 in each of these seasons.

The bottom of their lineup will feature three below-league-average hitters: Chas McCormick, Mauricio Dubon, and Jake Meyers. While all of these players have flashed the potential to be decent pieces at times, none of them will have as big of an impact as the hitters at the top of the order.

It was recently reported that the team’s top prospect, Cam Smith, has a good chance of making the Opening Day roster. That would be a huge accomplishment just one year removed from his draft year. He’s done very well at the plate this spring, and he’d have a big impact on the offense if he made the team.

Notable Depth/Bench

C Victor Caratini, 1B Jon Singleton, UTL Luis Guillorme, OF Ben Gamel

The Astros’ bench doesn’t project to be very strong, as it features three veterans who’ve underperformed recently, as well as a league-average hitter in Jon Singleton.

The most notable name of this group is likely Singleton, who floated around a league-average wRC+ of 100 last season and provided the Astros with an extra level of stability inside their lineup.

Projected Starting Rotation

Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day 1. Framber Valdez 2. Hunter Brown 3. Ronel Blacno 4. Spencer Arrighetti 5. Hayden Wesneski Notable IL: J.P. France, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr.

In the past, the Astros’ ability to develop pitching has been a major advantage, and this season doesn’t appear to be any different.

It’s important to note that the team still has four of their impactful starters on the injured list, including J.P. France, Luis Garcia, Christian Javier, and Lance McCullers Jr. While these injuries will hurt, each of these arms have begun working towards returning later this year.

Astros ace Framber Valdez returns to the mound after a 2024 season that was arguably the best year of his career to this point. He threw 176.1 innings, recorded a 136 ERA+, and finished seventh in Cy Young voting. Leading the rotation once again, his impact on this staff will be sizable.

After a promising 2024 campaign, Hunter Brown will now be the team’s No. 2 starter. Brown struck out nearly 180 batters while pitching to an ERA of 3.49, proving his excellence across 170 innings. Brown is capable of starting big games as well, as he pitched one of the best games of his career in the 2024 AL Wild Card Series.

Ronel Blanco put his name on the map in a big way during the 2024 season, throwing one of four no-hitters across the league. He was excellent in his first real chance to prove himself, as he finished with the fourth-lowest ERA in the spot, alongside the best H/9 in baseball.

Hayden Wesneski will pitch in his first season for the club, after coming over in the Tucker trade. He was promising in 2024, pitching to an ERA under 3.90, eating innings for the Cubs in an important way.

Spencer Arrighetti pitched the worst out of this group in 2024, but he still possesses some potential for growth. His ERA+ finished in the high 80s, and his WHIP was seen above 1.40. Despite this, his strikeout rate of 27.1% finished in the 79th percentile.

Projected Bullpen

Bullpen Depth 1. Josh Hader 2. Bryan Abreu 3. Tayler Scott 4. Bryan King 5. Kaleb Ort 6. Forrest Whitley 7. Steven Okert 8. Nick Hernandez

The Astros’ rotation isn’t the only area in their pitching staff where they look very good, as their bullpen looks to be one of the best in the division.

It’s headlined by closer Josh Hader, who is one of the better relievers in recent memory. Hader, a five-time All-Star, surprisingly struggled in 2024, giving the team plenty of inconsistent innings in his first year with the club. His ERA+ sat just over the league average, showing some signs of regression.

Luckily for Hader, the Astros possess a collection of quality arms to support him, who really made up for this disappointing season.

Righty Bryan Abreu pitched to a 128 ERA+ while picking up 103 strikeouts in 78.1 innings, which was huge for their bullpen. That was a step back from how he had pitched previously, but Abreu still looked very good.

Alongside Abreu, journeyman right-hander Tayler Scott was one of the best arms in their bullpen. In 68.2 innings pitched, he put up an ERA of just over 2.20, which helped make up for the disappointing play from other arms in the bullpen.

The rest of the bullpen options also project to pitch very well in 2025, complimenting the key names very well. On paper, this is likely one of the best bullpens in the American League.

Outlook

The Houston Astros may no longer be the dynasty they once were, but they still come into the 2025 season as the team to beat in the AL West. The on-field product will be far different with Tucker and Bregman gone, but there’s no doubt in my mind that they’ll still play very well.