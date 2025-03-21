AL West Power Rankings and Preview for 2025
The AL West is up for grabs heading into 2025, and there are several ball clubs gearing up to compete for the division title.
Ahead of the 2025 MLB season, there are a few divisions that remain without a clear favorite, making for an interesting battle. One of these divisions is the American League West.
While the entirety of the AL West has not been very good recently, the division has been home to plenty of World Series-contending teams. For example, the Houston Astros dynasty that began in 2017 has produced two World Series-winning clubs, alongside a streak of ALCS appearances that spanned seven seasons.
Also, the Texas Rangers won the 2023 World Series, which adds to the prestige of winning in the AL West. Although they weren’t necessarily World Series contenders, the Athletics were very good in the late 2010s, and the Seattle Mariners currently possess one of the most dangerous rotations in the sport.
While the Mariners have struggled to find consistent production from many of their bats, this rotation that they’ve built is poised to be trouble if they make it to October. In a three-game series, their opponents would be faced with the tall task of taking on a trio of Cy Young-caliber arms in Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, and George Kirby.
The Los Angeles Angels have possessed one of the ten best players in the sport’s history for over a decade, Mike Trout, yet they have struggled to win anything significant during his time with the club. Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani even joined him, and the Angels were still unable to make the postseason. Their playoff drought dates back to 2014.
While this division doesn’t possess nearly as much talent as its National League counterpart, the NL West, they still have many impressive players. Mike Trout, Jose Altuve, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Jacob deGrom, and a few others round out the veteran presence, while young stars like Bryce Miller, Zach Neto, Lawrence Butler, Wyatt Langford, and Mason Miller look to grow as players.
Without further ado, let’s break down how each of the division’s five teams look ahead of the 2025 season.
5. Athletics
2024 Record: 69-93, Finished 4th in AL West
Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup
|Lineup vs. RHP/LHP
|1. Lawrence Butler, RF
|2. Brent Rooker, DH
|3. JJ Bleday, CF
|4. Shea Langeliers, C
|5. Tyler Soderstrom, 1B
|6. Zack Gelof, 2B
|7. Seth Brown, LF
|8. Gio Urshela, 3B
|9. Jacob Wilson, SS
|Notable IL:
While the Athletics may appear far away from contention on the surface, they made positive strides this past offseason.
It may be too soon to call the A’s a “sleeper team”, but they’re trending in the right direction. Their lineup boasts a few players who’ve had a huge impact on the club in limited time, which helps their odds in a relatively weaker division.
The most obvious superstar in this lineup is the team’s designated hitter, right-hander Brent Rooker. Rooker, a former journeyman, has really made a nice home for himself with the A’s, hitting 30 or more home runs in his last two big-league seasons. He also recorded a team-best wRC+ of 164 in 2024.
He may be the most recognizable name in the lineup, but the team boasts Lawrence Butler, who will be playing in his third big league season in 2025. After a breakout campaign where Butler hit over 20 homers, recorded a wRC+ of 130, and was worth 3.3 wins, Butler inked a seven-year, $65.5 million deal this offseason.
Rooker and Butler will be the team’s two best players, but their lineup is full of young stars with plenty of potential. Zack Gelof, and Jacob Wilson both have a chance to be some of the team’s most impactful players, living up to their former top prospect statuses.
Shea Langeliers is also one of the game’s most underrated catchers, as he nearly slugged 30 home runs in 2024 while posting a 109 wRC+. JJ Bleday put together a solid campaign, which included a 120 wRC+, and a three-win season.
Although he has yet to showcase his full potential across a full, 162-game season, Tyler Soderstrom showed glimpses of his first-round potential. In 61 games, he hit nine homers, posting a 114 wRC+ in the process.
The A’s are also hoping to see some veteran production at the bottom of their lineup from Seth Brown and Gio Urshela. Both of these players have showcased potential previously, but at this stage in their careers, betting on a bounce back from two below-league-average hitters may be more unlikely.
Although it may not be the most pretty, polished lineup in all of baseball, the A’s could really put together a very good season if all of their bats deliver. They’ll have to get strong guidance from their stars while seeing improvements from the rest of the lineup for this to come to fruition.
Notable Depth/Bench
C Jhonny Pereda, UTL Luis Urias, UTL Miguel Andujar, OF Drew Avans
Similarly to the back portion of their lineup, the A’s bench is full of veteran depth pieces who could deliver for the club. Miguel Andujar and Luis Urías are the two most notable bats here, with both of these players being former top prospects, possessing immense potential.
Jhonny Pereda and Drew Avans likely project more toward league-average bats, which could make them reliable depth pieces if the projections come to fruition.
Projected Starting Rotation
|Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day
|1. Luis Severino
|2. Jeffrey Springs
|3. JP Sears
|4. Mitch Spence
|5. Osvaldo Bido
|Notable IL: Brady Basso, Luis Medina, Ken Waldichuk
Similar to their lineup, the A’s starting rotation has the chance to be very solid if they can stay healthy.
The ace of this rotation will be right-handed veteran Luis Severino, who joined the A’s on a team-record deal. The contract is for two years, with a player option after the second year, while potentially being worth $67 million.
Severino was very solid for the New York Mets in 2024, as he pitched to a 3.91 ERA while making his most starts since his 2018 season. For Severino, the upside lies in his health, as when he’s on the field, he can be a reliable arm. He projects to post an ERA in the low 4.00s, which gives him an upside.
The team’s No. 2 starter is Jeffery Springs, who joins the team after he was dealt by the Rays in an offseason trade. His last two seasons have been shortened due to injuries, but when he was healthy, he was very good. Springs threw to a 3.27 ERA in seven games last season, while striking out just over 26% of batters he faced.
Springs’ last full season came in 2022, where he recorded a 2.46 ERA in 135.1 innings for the Rays. If Springs can replicate this in 2025, he may become the team’s top starter.
In addition to the team’s two top arms, JP Sears brings some upside as well. He made 32 starts for the 2024 A’s, recording a 4.38 ERA, and eating innings for the club.
Mitch Spence, the club’s No. 4 starter, is another pitcher who fits the definition of an “innings-eater.” He pitched in 35 games in 2024, giving the team a 4.58 ERA, not allowing many free passes along the way.
Osvaldo Bido is currently slotted to be the team’s fifth starter, and he could be one of the better five starters in the division if all goes according to plan. He showed a lot of promise across 63.1 innings last year, posting a 2.72 xERA. Throwing triple-digit heaters, Bido has the potential to dominate hitters.
If the Athletics can get similar production out of their arms in 2025, this rotation could surprise a lot of people. It may not always be pretty, but their rotation will have no problem providing stable innings all year long.
Projected Bullpen
|Bullpen Depth
|1. Mason Miller
|2. Jose Leclerc
|3. Tyler Ferguson
|4. T.J. MacFarland
|5. Justin Sterner
|6. Hogan Harris
|7. Noah Murdock
|8. Joey Estes
The A’s may not possess the prettiest bullpen, but like their rotation, they’ll have plenty of guys who can throw solid innings, and get the job done.
The headliner of this bullpen is far and beyond their star closer, Mason Miller, who caught the world’s attention with his triple-digit heaters in 2024. Miller registered 28 saves, recording a strikeout rate just shy of 42%, and posting an impressive xERA of just 1.77.
The A’s bullpen is probably the area in which they have the most question marks, but, if everyone can pull their weight, they could support the rotation well.
Outlook
On the surface, the Athletics probably look like one of the more underwhelming rosters in the division. However, when you take a closer look, you begin to see the building blocks for a solid squad if everything goes according to plan.
They may not make the playoffs in 2025, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they weren’t the last-place finishers in this year’s relatively weak American League West division.
4. Los Angeles Angels
2024 Record: 63-99, Finished Last in AL West
Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup
|Lineup vs. RHP/LHP
|1. Taylor Ward, LF
|2. Luis Rengifo, 2B
|3. Mike Trout, RF
|4. Jorge Soler, DH
|5. Yoan Moncada, 3B
|6. Logan O’Hoppe, C
|7. Nolan Schanuel, 1B
|8. Jo Adell/Mickey Moniak, CF
|9. Kevin Newman, SS
|Notable IL: Anthony Rendon. 3B; Zach Neto, SS
When looking at the Angels’ projected 2025 starting lineup, you can begin to see a theme take shape: The Angels lineup is filled with veterans, who the team hopes to get solid production from.
The name that immediately jumps out when looking at their projected lineup is superstar Mike Trout. This season is going to be very interesting for Trout, as this is the first season of his big league career where he won’t be the team’s centerfielder. Trout has struggled to stay on the field, and he’s hoping that a less strenuous role in right field will help.
However, when Trout has been healthy, he’s still been the best player on the team. Last year, Trout posted a 139 wRC+, hitting 10 homers in just 29 games. Now at age 33, Trout’s health will be very important.
Arguably the second-most-interesting veteran in this lineup is their other corner outfielder, Taylor Ward. Ward was the definition of consistency in 2024, hitting 25 homers, posting a wRC+ of 111 in addition to nearly being worth three wins. If Ward can replicate that season in 2025, he may be one of the team’s more productive bats.
Luis Rengifo is looking to continue the success he found in a shortened 2024 season before an injury took him off the field for a little less than half of the year. In just 78 games, he slashed .300/.347/.417, making him one of the team’s top performers.
The Angels are hoping to find decent production from a pair of veteran sluggers, with Jorge Soler and Yoán Moncada dawning Angels uniforms for the first time this summer. At their peaks, both of these players may provide 25-homer upside, but this may be harder to reach now than ever before.
Although their veteran players will be the focal point of the 2025 Angels, the club will look to their young players to deliver the most promise and production.
This starts with their shortstop Zach Neto, who is slowly becoming a very solid player as he ages. An injury has derailed his spring training, but he’ll likely be back on track to return in April. Last year, Neto slugged 23 homers, came close to the four-win mark, and looked great overall.
Their catcher, Logan O’Hoppe, will also be a key piece of the team’s success, as he’s also grown into a very good player for time. He also reached the 20-homer threshold in 2024, but he trended more toward league average overall, posting a 101 wRC+ in 136 games.
Nolan Schanuel is another player in this lineup that may be on the verge of a breakout, with his 2024 season displaying a lot of promise. As a former first round pick, getting significant production from Schanuel will be important if the Angels want to content in 2025.
A pair of former superstar prospects — Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak — are also in a good position to make a big impact in 2025, with both of them showing signs of being solid MLB hitters.
As a whole, the Angels’ lineup has the potential to be very good if everyone stays healthy and remains on the field. If not, we may be looking at yet another disappointing year from Los Angeles.
Notable Depth/Bench
C Travis d’Arnaud, 1B/3B J.D. Davis, UTL Tim Anderson
Similar to their lineup, the Angels’ bench consists of many veterans who are looking to make some waves. The most notable name here is Tim Anderson, a former batting title winner who struggled in recent years.
Former Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud, someone the team hopes will be a decent backup to O’Hoppe, is also a part of the bench, in addition to J.D. Davis, and eventually Kevin Newman when Neto is fully healthy.
Projected Starting Rotation
|Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day
|1. Yusei Kikuchi
|2. Jose Soriano
|3. Tyler Anderson
|4. Kyle Hendriks
|5. Reid Detmers
|Notable IL:
Just like their lineup, the Angels’ starting pitching consists of plenty of veteran arms.
The ace of the Angels’ rotation will be Japanese star Yusei Kikuchi, who is coming off of a career season spent between the Astros and Blue Jays. The left-hander recorded a 3.5 fWAR while striking out 200 batters for the first time in his MLB career.
Although I’m not certain Kikuchi will be as effective as he was in 2024, the $63 million man could be a very effective leader of this rotation.
Coming up behind Kikuchi in the rotation is righty José Soriano, another arm who looks to continue the success he found in 2024. Soriano made 20 starts for the Angels last season, pitching to a 3.42 ERA and looked solid overall.
I have my concerns about Soriano due to the negative, sizable difference in his xERA and ERA (4.14 xERA) which leads me to expect some regression. However, if he can throw solid innings once again, he has the potential to be a very good No. 2 starter.
Another veteran left-hander, Tyler Anderson, takes the role of the team’s No. 3 starter, and he could be another solid innings-eater for the club. Anderson finished just two outs away from recording 180 innings in 2024, where he pitched to a 3.81 ERA.
However, like Soriano, Anderson had a large difference between his xERA and ERA, which may lead to some regression.
For their fourth starter, the Angels are hoping they can rediscover the 2023 successes of Kyle Hendricks, but this is a questionable choice at best. Hendricks is coming off the worst season of his career, where he pitched to an ERA near 6.00 in 130.2 innings.
If the Angels can find a better version of Hendricks, this may go better than expected, but on the surface, it’ll likely be a difficult year for Hendricks.
The final starter in the Angels rotation is former first round pick Reid Detmers. Detmers has found success in the past, but after pitching to an ERA of 6.70 early in the season, he was optioned to Triple-A.
Despite the struggles, Detmers still managed to record a strikeout rate of nearly 28%, showing that he still possesses the stuff to succeed at the big league level.
As a whole, the Angels’ rotation is one of the weaker rotations in the AL West, and if the season unfolds similarly to how it did last year, 2025 may be a long year for many of their arms.
Projected Bullpen
|Bullpen Depth
|1. Kenley Jansen
|2. Ben Joyce
|3. Brock Butler
|4. Ryan Zeferjahn
|5. Jose Quijada
|6. Jose Suarez
|7. Chase Silseth
|8. Garrett McDaniels
|Notable IL: Robert Stephenson
Unlike the rotation, the Angels’ bullpen provides a lot of upside, with a few of their arms being projected to have good seasons.
For starters, the Angels will have a new closer this season, as they brought in All-Star Kenley Jansen via the free agent market. Jansen is coming off of a very solid season, where he saved 27 games and pitched to an ERA+ of 130.
Flamethrower Ben Joyce is also going to be a key arm, with his 2024 season showcasing plenty of things to be excited about. In 31 games, Joyce threw to an ERA+ over 200 while recording a WHIP under 1.16.
Jose Quijada and Ryan Zeferjahn both project to be solid bullpen pieces for the club as well.
As for the rest of the bullpen, the Angels will be hoping for the best, but some of their projected arms struggled last year. Chase Silseth and Jose Suarez were both part of this group, and they likely won’t take any huge steps forward in 2025.
Outlook
While there is room for growth, the Angels didn’t do enough this offseason for me to feel very different about their odds to compete this year. A healthy season from Mike Trout combined with more steps forward from their young players will certainly help, but they’ll likely be battling to stay out of last place all season long.
3. Seattle Mariners
2024 Record: 85-77, Finished 2nd in AL West
Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup
|Lineup vs. RHP/LHP
|1. Victor Robles, RF
|2. Julio Rodriguez, CF
|3. Cal Raleigh, C
|4. Randy Arozarena, LF
|5. Luke Raley, 1B
|6. Mitch Haniger, DH
|7. J.P. Crawford, SS
|8. Jorge Polanco, 3B
|9. Ryan Bliss, 2B
|Notable IL:
Although their lineup was ultimately the downfall in 2024, the Mariners still have plenty of offensive weapons that could carry them to October.
When taking a look at the lineup, the top name who stands out is their superstar centerfielder, Julio Rodríguez. Despite his 2024 season being a step back from his two prior seasons, Rodríguez remains one of the game’s best players.
In a down year, he still managed to hit 20 homers and record a 116 wRC+, all while being worth nearly four wins.
If Rodríguez can get back to the level he played in both of his first two seasons, we could see him become a 30/30 threat, while cementing himself as a top player in the sport.
The Mariners’ brightest spot in their lineup last year was catcher Cal Raleigh. Raleigh has always been one of the better offensive catchers in the league, but last year he took his talents to new heights.
He set a new career high in home runs with 34, and that mark led all MLB catchers as well. Not only that, but Raleigh set career-best marks in RBIs, walk rate, OBP, xwOBA, and fWAR. If Raleigh can hit that well again in 2025, the Mariners will be in a much better place.
It’s hard to talk about the Mariners’ lineup without mentioning the breakout of Victor Robles, who finally reached his potential as a former top prospect. In just 91 games, Robles posted a 141 wRC+ and 3.1 fWAR, all in the same season where he was DFA’d by the Nationals in May.
Robles wasn’t the only newcomer in the lineup, as the Mariners pulled off a deal at the deadline that sent former AL Rookie of the Year winner, Randy Arozarena, to the club. Although Arozarena was another hitter in this lineup who had a down year, he was still very good.
In his full 2024 campaign, Arozarena hit 20 homers, slashed .219/.332/.388 with a 114 wRC+ and a 1.9 fWAR. If he could return to his peak, he could be a superstar once again in 2025.
Similarly to both Arozarena and Rodriguez, Luke Raley was another very impactful outfielder who also reached the 20-homer threshold in his first season with the club. Raley posted a 129 wRC+ in 137 games, making him one of the more consistent players in this lineup.
The Mariners’ lineup will also feature three below-league-average players. Mitch Haniger, Jorge Polanco, and J.P. Crawford all finished the season with wRC+ numbers below 95. While they all possess the upside to bounce back, this will be something to monitor as deadline day approaches.
It also appears as though Ryan Bliss will get his first true shot in the major leagues, as he’s currently the team’s projected second baseman. Bliss showed promising numbers in 33 big league games in 2024, posting a wRC+ of 101, which was just above league average.
Although the Mariners’ offense is what eventually led to their downfall, they certainly still have the potential to become a great offensive team. Even in a down year, the Mariners’ lineup still had a few power threats.
Notable Depth/Bench
C Mitch Garver, 1B Rowdy Tellez, UTL Donovan Solano, UTL Dylan Moore
The Mariners’ bench should give them some solid depth overall, especially with the veteran presences of Mitch Garver, Rowdy Tellez, and Donovan Solano. Dylan Moore should also be a nice backup for Bliss, as he posted slightly above-league-average numbers in 135 games last season.
However, when it’s all said and done, the offense will rely more heavily on their impact bats delivering.
Projected Starting Rotation
|Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day
|1. Logan Gilbert
|2. Luis Castillo
|3. Bryce Miller
|4. Bryan Woo
|5. Emerson Hancock
|Notable IL: George Kirby
While the Mariners saw some struggling hitters in their lineup, their rotation is a completely different story. They own arguably the best rotation in the game, and it’s only getting better with age.
The current ace of this rotation is righty Logan Gilbert, who’s coming off arguably the best season of his career. He threw a career-high 208.2 innings to a 3.23 ERA while leading the sport with a WHIP of 0.88. He was named to the All-Star team and also finished sixth in Cy Young voting.
Coming in behind him at the No. 2 spot is three-time All-Star Luis Castillo, who has been very consistent throughout his time in Seattle. Last year, Castillo pitched 175.1 innings to a 3.64 ERA. Castillo has never finished with an ERA above 3.70 with the Mariners, and this doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.
The third starter in this rotation, Bryce Miller, projects to be one of the better pitchers in baseball this season after his breakout last season. After adding a devastating splitter in the offseason, Miller went on to post a 125 ERA+ and a WHIP under 1.00.
The Mariners’ young arms just don’t stop coming, as the club’s fourth starter, Bryan Woo, showed an incredible amount of promise last season.
Just like Miller, Woo recorded an ERA+ above 120 in his sophomore season while posting a WHIP under 0.90 as well. If he can replicate that success across a full season, he could become one of the more dangerous starters in the league.
For the time being, former first round pick Emerson Hancock is the club’s No. 5 starter, and he’s likely the weakest arm they have to offer. Hancock struggled mightily in 12 starts for the 2024 Mariners, recording an ERA close to 5.00.
Hancock won’t be in the rotation for long though, as George Kirby will join the rotation once he’s healthy.
Kirby is currently shut down from throwing due to shoulder inflammation, but he should rejoin the team early in the season. Having Kirby healthy would be a massive addition, as he’s one of the best starters in the league when he’s healthy.
However, due to the strength throughout their rotation, they’ll have no problem covering his innings.
Projected Bullpen
|Bullpen Depth
|1. Andres Munoz
|2. Collin Snider
|3. Gregory Santos
|4. Trent Thornton
|5. Taylor Saucedo
|6. Casey Legumina
|7. Gabe Speier
|8. Carlos Vargas
|Notable IL: Matt Brash
Just like their rotation, Seattle’s bullpen is very strong in some aspects as well.
Their bullpen is headlined by their closer Andres Munoz, who was selected to his first All-Star team in 2024. Munoz threw just shy of 60 innings, saving 22 games while recording a 173 ERA+. The flame-throwing righty is one of the American League’s top closers, and he’s set up well to replicate this in 2025.
Munoz isn’t the only arm who should play a huge part in their bullpen though, as they have a plethora of impact arms behind him. Collin Snider, for example, looks like a very good setup man, as he threw to a 190 ERA+ in 42 appearances.
Trent Thornton and Tayler Saucedo both appear to have decent upside, meaning they’re in a very good place to back up the rotation.
Outlook
While the Seattle Mariners still do have some question marks on their roster, they look like one of the better team’s in the AL West overall. From stars like Julio Rodriguez to underrated performers like Luke Raley and Collin Snider, the Mariners will certainly be a team to watch in 2025.
2. Texas Rangers
2024 Record: 78-84, Finished 3rd in AL West
Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup
|Lineup vs. RHP/LHP
|1. Marcus Semien, 2B
|2. Corey Seager, SS
|3. Wyatt Langford, LF
|4. Joc Pederson, DH
|5. Adolis Garcia, RF
|6. Josh Jung, 3B
|7. Evan Carter, CF
|8. Jake Burger, 1B
|9. Jonah Heim, C
|Notable IL:
The Rangers enter the 2025 season just two years removed from their first-ever World Series title, and with the amount of talent in their lineup, another ring may be on the way in no time.
Kicking things off in the middle infield, the Rangers have one of baseball’s best duos at shortstop and second base.
Corey Seager will enter his entering his fourth season as the club’s shortstop. He’s currently riding a fantastic streak of three straight All-Star appearances. He was excellent last season once again, hitting 30 homers, slashing .278/.353/.512 with a 140 wRC+.
He was worth just shy of 5.0 fWAR, producing more value than almost any other shortstop in the sport.
Joining him up the middle is second baseman Marcus Semien. Semien is the definition of being consistently very good, finishing as an MVP finalist in three seasons. He’s also set the single-season home run record for a second baseman, adding to his accolades.
In 2024, the three-time All-Star took a step back, posting a wRC+ below league average alongside a slash line of just .237/.308/.391. However, Semien still managed to play almost every single game, which was a huge part in allowing him to rack up 4.2 fWAR.
Aside from the superstar veterans in the lineup, the Rangers also have plenty of young talent.
Wyatt Langford leads this group, just two years removed from being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Although he spent a lot of time on the injured list during his first season, Langford was still very impressive. He posted a 110 wRC+, nearly 3.0 fWAR, and he even hit for the cycle!
Evan Carter was another player who struggled, but he still possess immense potential. He only played 45 games due to injuries, and he was less than impressive when on the field, posting a wRC+ of 80 and an OBP of just .272. Carter will be known for his on-base skills, but we need to see this happen across a full season.
Josh Jung, another young and injured Ranger from a season ago, will be returning to the field in 2025. Jung played a game more than Carter and played around league average in the process. He slashed .264/.298/.421 with a 102 wRC+, recording just 0.3 fWAR. Jung is incredibly talented with the sky still being his limit.
Aside from the many young potential stars on the Rangers’ lineup, they also possess plenty of veteran talent. A lot of this talent will be playing their first seasons with Texas in 2025 as well.
For example, the Rangers made a deal to acquire third baseman Jake Burger in December, and Burger should bring a lot of help to this lineup. Last season, he was one of the few bright spots on a struggling Marlins team, giving fans something to cheer about. He hit 29 homers, posted a 106 wRC+, and was relatively solid offensively.
The team’s new designated hitter, Joc Pederson, is also a welcomed addition to the lineup. He spent last season with the Diamondbacks, where he had a great offensive season. He ended up hitting over 20 homers, slashed .275/.393/.515, and put up a 151 wRC+ and 3.0 fWAR. Pederson is going to bring plenty of stability to this lineup — something they could use more of.
The Rangers also have one of the sport’s best power hitters, Adolis Garcia, on the roster. Although he had a down season in 2024, his bat still has the chance to be one of the best in baseball. He still managed to hit 25 homers but was lackluster overall.
However, just the year prior, Garcia finished with 39 homers and a 126 wRC+. The Rangers will hope to get this version of him back this upcoming season, but only time will tell whether or not this will happen.
The final player in this lineup is the team’s catcher, Jonah Heim. Heim is yet another former All-Star in the team’s lineup, and he has the ceiling to be considered one of the best backstops in the sport.
After his All-Star season, though, Heim took a massive step back offensively in 2025. He posted a wRC+ of 70 last year, which was 35 points lower than his mark from his All-Star season.
Heim will need to become at least a league-average catcher once again if the Rangers truly want to compete. If he can do this, he could easily become of the top catchers in baseball yet again.
Notable Depth/Bench
C Kyle Higashioka, UTL Josh Smith, OF Kevin Pillar, OF Leody Taveras
The Rangers’ bench brings a lot of quality depth to the team as well. From long-time Rangers to several newcomers, this bench has the potential to be very good.
For starters, Kyle Higashioka will play his first season for the club after a career season with the Padres. He’ll serve as a legitimate backup to Heim, likely getting plenty of opportunities.
While he hasn’t been anything spectacular at the major league level, outfielder Leody Tavares is also here, providing quality depth to the outfield.
Along with Tavares, Josh Smith is currently slated to be a bench piece after having a nice 2024 season where he recorded 2.4 fWAR. He’s also joined by veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar on the bench as well.
Projected Starting Rotation
|Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day
|1. Jacob deGrom
|2. Nathan Eovaldi
|3. Tyler Mahle
|4. Jack Leiter
|5. Kumar Rocker
|Notable IL: Cody Bradford, Jon Gray
It’s going to be very difficult for any team in the AL West to top the Mariners’ starting rotation, but the Rangers have certainly put together a nice group of arms.
The ace of this rotation will be two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. It’s no secret that deGrom has struggled to stay on the field over the last few seasons, but when he has he’s still been very good. Between his two years in a Rangers uniform, he’s posted a 177 ERA+ in 41 innings.
DeGrom has also publicly stated that he’s no longer looking to prioritize velocity, which could be the key to keeping him on the mound for more innings.
After testing the free agent market this winter, Nathan Eovaldi is back for his third year with the Rangers. He’s been very consistent across both of these seasons, providing stable innings for the team.
Last year he pitched to a 104 ERA+ in 170.2 innings. If all goes to plan, Eovaldi should be the perfect arm to back up deGrom in this pitching staff.
The third arm who’s projected to be in this rotation is righty Tyler Mahle. Mahle took the field for the Rangers in 2024, but he only pitched 12.2 innings for the club.
He wasn’t great in this small sample size, posting an ERA close to 5.00, struggling overall. He’ll likely be more of a question mark than the other arms in this rotation, but he could provide solid innings for the Rangers.
The two pitchers at the bottom of this rotation have plenty in common. Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker were both teammates at Vanderbilt, national champions, top draft prospects, and they were both hailed as generational pitching prospects.
Leiter significantly struggled in nine games last season, making many people question is status as a former top prospect. He’d pitch to a negative fWAR while posting an ERA of nearly 9.00 over that stretch. He’s shown promising innings this spring, and he will hope to finally break through and cement himself as a big league starter.
Rocker, on the other hand, showed a lot more promise in his few major league innings. In 11.2 innings, Rocker threw to a 3.86 ERA while striking out 14 batters. Just like Leiter, it’s still very early on in his career, but he’s poised to succeed in 2025.
Cody Bradford and Jon Gray will open the season on the injured list, which will be notable losses for this Rangers team. Both have thrown good innings in the majors, and losing these solidified arms will hurt.
The Rangers really need to lean on the health of the rotation and their youthful arms to carry them toward success.
Projected Bullpen
|Bullpen Depth
|1. Chris Martin
|2. Robert Garcia
|3. Marc Church
|4. Luke Jackson
|5. Jacob Webb
|6. Hoby Milner
|7. Shawn Armstrong
|8. Dane Dunning
|Notable IL: Josh Sborz
Another very interesting piece of the Rangers’ success will be their bullpen, as it has the chance to be one of the stronger groups in the division.
At the top of the bullpen, righty Chris Martin will likely take charge of the closer role. This is great news for the Rangers, as he was very good in 44.1 innings last year. Martin recorded a 124 ERA+ while striking out 50 batters and was a key part of the Red Sox bullpen.
Joining him is Robert Garcia, the player the Rangers received in the Nate Lowe trade this past offseason. Garcia had his struggles in just shy of 60 innings, recording an ERA+ of 96. However, he comes with excellent strikeout numbers, and the potential is there for a breakout.
Jacob Webb is another solid name who could bring upside, as he threw 56.2 good innings with the Orioles in 2024. Webb recorded an ERA just above 3.00, and he was a key part in the Orioles’ bullpen who was without their star closer, Felix Bautista.
The rest of the bullpen was relatively lackluster in 2024, but some of them have had good seasons in the past. Hoby Milner and Dane Dunning could both eat plenty of innings, helping the Rangers get by.
They’ll be without Josh Sborz, the player who recorded the final out of the 2023 World Series, as he’ll open the season on the IL. He’s been a solid relief option for the team at times, so this loss will hurt.
Overall, their bullpen has a few arms that look like really solid players moving into 2025. Although some of them have had their fair share of struggles, they’ve had successes as well. Only time will tell as to how the bullpen ends up shaking out.
Outlook
As I previously mentioned, the Rangers are just two years removed from a World Series title, and a lot of that team is still on this roster. If everything goes their way, they could be one of the stronger teams in the American League as a whole, not just the AL West.
1. Houston Astros
2024 Record: 88-73, Finished 1st in AL West
Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup
|Lineup vs. RHP/LHP
|1. Jose Altuve, LF
|2. Isaac Parades, 3B
|3. Yordan Alvarez, DH
|4. Christian Walker, 1B
|5. Yanier Diaz, C
|6. Jeremy Pena, SS
|7. Chas McCormick, RF
|8. Mauricio Dubon, 2B
|9. Jake Meyers, CF
|Notable Top Prospect: Cam Smith
While the Astros may no longer be as strong as their recent World Series teams, their lineup is still very threatening. They’ll also have to be a little more crafty with how they structure their lineup, with Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker no longer on the team.
Jose Altuve, the main player from their World Series rosters who remains on the team, will take on a far different role this season. Altuve will be shifting to left field for the first time in his career, hoping to give the team more flexibility than ever before.
Altuve has slowly begun to slow down as he ages, but he’s still been very good. In his age-34 season, Altuve hit 20 homers and slashed .295/.350/.439 to go with a 127 wRC+ and a 3.9 fWAR. It’ll be interesting to see how his defense holds up in left field, but he’s still one of the best hitters in baseball.
Following Altuve in the lineup is Isaac Paredes, an extremely pull-heavy third baseman who the Astros hope can replace Bregman. Paredes split the 2024 season between the Rays and Cubs, where he was fairly solid. He hit 19 homers, recorded a 117 wRC+, and put up 3.4 fWAR.
With Paredes being arguably the most egregious pull hitter in the league and the Astros having the Crawford Boxes, this pairing could be a match made in heaven for both parties.
The Astros also have one of baseball’s most prolific power hitters, Yordan Alvarez, taking the field for them as well. Alvarez has battled some injuries over the last two seasons, making his health the most important factor of the 2025 season.
Last year in 147 games, Alvarez hit very well once again. His 35 homers marked the fourth straight season where he hit at least 30 homers. In addition, Alvarez also put up a fantastic 168 wRC+. If this streak continues, Alvarez will be one of the most feared hitters in all of baseball yet again.
Over the course of the 2024 season, Houston struggled to find a permanent solution at the first base position. This upcoming season, this will no longer be the case, as Christian Walker is now on the team.
Before hitting free agency last winter, Walker had yet another fantastic season. In 130 games, he hit 26 homers, drove in 84 runs, recorded his third straight 3.0-plus fWAR season, and posted a 119 wRC+. To prove he’s worth the $60 million the Astros paid him, he’ll need to replicate this production once again.
Before the arrival of Yainer Diaz, the Astros had struggled to solidify the team’s catcher position. But this is no longer a problem, as Diaz has been very impressive so far. Last year, he was a three-win player, posting a 117 wRC+ and making a name for himself as one of the league’s better catchers.
Jeremy Pena, the team’s shortstop, is the definition of an average big leaguer as well, as he’s given the team similar production in every season he’s played. In each of his first three major league seasons, he’s posted a wRC+ around 100 while also recording an fWAR around 3.0 in each of these seasons.
The bottom of their lineup will feature three below-league-average hitters: Chas McCormick, Mauricio Dubon, and Jake Meyers. While all of these players have flashed the potential to be decent pieces at times, none of them will have as big of an impact as the hitters at the top of the order.
It was recently reported that the team’s top prospect, Cam Smith, has a good chance of making the Opening Day roster. That would be a huge accomplishment just one year removed from his draft year. He’s done very well at the plate this spring, and he’d have a big impact on the offense if he made the team.
Notable Depth/Bench
C Victor Caratini, 1B Jon Singleton, UTL Luis Guillorme, OF Ben Gamel
The Astros’ bench doesn’t project to be very strong, as it features three veterans who’ve underperformed recently, as well as a league-average hitter in Jon Singleton.
The most notable name of this group is likely Singleton, who floated around a league-average wRC+ of 100 last season and provided the Astros with an extra level of stability inside their lineup.
Projected Starting Rotation
|Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day
|1. Framber Valdez
|2. Hunter Brown
|3. Ronel Blacno
|4. Spencer Arrighetti
|5. Hayden Wesneski
|Notable IL: J.P. France, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr.
In the past, the Astros’ ability to develop pitching has been a major advantage, and this season doesn’t appear to be any different.
It’s important to note that the team still has four of their impactful starters on the injured list, including J.P. France, Luis Garcia, Christian Javier, and Lance McCullers Jr. While these injuries will hurt, each of these arms have begun working towards returning later this year.
Astros ace Framber Valdez returns to the mound after a 2024 season that was arguably the best year of his career to this point. He threw 176.1 innings, recorded a 136 ERA+, and finished seventh in Cy Young voting. Leading the rotation once again, his impact on this staff will be sizable.
After a promising 2024 campaign, Hunter Brown will now be the team’s No. 2 starter. Brown struck out nearly 180 batters while pitching to an ERA of 3.49, proving his excellence across 170 innings. Brown is capable of starting big games as well, as he pitched one of the best games of his career in the 2024 AL Wild Card Series.
Ronel Blanco put his name on the map in a big way during the 2024 season, throwing one of four no-hitters across the league. He was excellent in his first real chance to prove himself, as he finished with the fourth-lowest ERA in the spot, alongside the best H/9 in baseball.
Hayden Wesneski will pitch in his first season for the club, after coming over in the Tucker trade. He was promising in 2024, pitching to an ERA under 3.90, eating innings for the Cubs in an important way.
Spencer Arrighetti pitched the worst out of this group in 2024, but he still possesses some potential for growth. His ERA+ finished in the high 80s, and his WHIP was seen above 1.40. Despite this, his strikeout rate of 27.1% finished in the 79th percentile.
Projected Bullpen
|Bullpen Depth
|1. Josh Hader
|2. Bryan Abreu
|3. Tayler Scott
|4. Bryan King
|5. Kaleb Ort
|6. Forrest Whitley
|7. Steven Okert
|8. Nick Hernandez
The Astros’ rotation isn’t the only area in their pitching staff where they look very good, as their bullpen looks to be one of the best in the division.
It’s headlined by closer Josh Hader, who is one of the better relievers in recent memory. Hader, a five-time All-Star, surprisingly struggled in 2024, giving the team plenty of inconsistent innings in his first year with the club. His ERA+ sat just over the league average, showing some signs of regression.
Luckily for Hader, the Astros possess a collection of quality arms to support him, who really made up for this disappointing season.
Righty Bryan Abreu pitched to a 128 ERA+ while picking up 103 strikeouts in 78.1 innings, which was huge for their bullpen. That was a step back from how he had pitched previously, but Abreu still looked very good.
Alongside Abreu, journeyman right-hander Tayler Scott was one of the best arms in their bullpen. In 68.2 innings pitched, he put up an ERA of just over 2.20, which helped make up for the disappointing play from other arms in the bullpen.
The rest of the bullpen options also project to pitch very well in 2025, complimenting the key names very well. On paper, this is likely one of the best bullpens in the American League.
Outlook
The Houston Astros may no longer be the dynasty they once were, but they still come into the 2025 season as the team to beat in the AL West. The on-field product will be far different with Tucker and Bregman gone, but there’s no doubt in my mind that they’ll still play very well.