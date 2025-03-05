2025 Topps Rookie Cards to Chase

A likely candidate to break camp with Detroit this season, the #2 prospect on the Just Baseball Top 100 will be a hobby favorite now that pitchers are becoming more collectable. Plus why not add another ‘Jackson’ to your collection after we had Merrill, Chourio and Holliday last year.

His stuff is just as electric as Paul Skenes, but he has a few things holding him back from reaching that level of pricing despite pitching in a similar market. He doesn’t have the hype of being a #1 overall draft pick and he isn’t dating someone who keeps him in the public eye. As weird as that is, that stuff matters. Still should be a fun chase at a more affordable price tag.

Brooks Lee – Minnesota Twins

Lee doesn’t have the prospect hype that Dylan Crews had or the production that James Wood had after being called up in July, but Lee has done nothing but hit at every level. I’m confident he’ll figure it out this year and there’s going to be plenty of opportunities to do so within this Minnesota lineup.

He’s not going hit 30+ home runs every year, but he’s an extra base machine due to his speed. If the Twins are going to make a push for a playoff spot this season, Lee will figure into that equation and his pricing among early 2025 rookies already reflects that.

Roman Anthony – Boston Red Sox

The #1 prospect on our Top 100 list is a bit of longshot to get a rookie card in 2025. Then again, so was Wyatt Langford last year and he became one of the biggest chases in 2024. Anthony is looking every bit of major league ready player this Spring and even if he doesn’t get called up to start the year, there’s plenty of time for Topps to get him into products.

Paul Skenes didn’t receive his flagship rookie until Topps Update which comes out in September. Most of the bigger products don’t start rolling out until late in the season anyway so if he does get the call mid-summer expect him to be added quickly unless they want to make him the chase for Topps Series 1 in 2026.