NL East Power Rankings and Preview for 2025

Griffin Canning and Paul Blackburn round out the back-end of a Mets rotation that will likely be a six-man unit with Senga at the top, and Holmes needing his workload managed in his first year back in a rotation.

Projected Bullpen

Bullpen Depth 1. Edwin Diaz 2. A.J. Minter 3. Ryne Stanek 4. Dedniel Núñez 5. Reed Garrett 6. Jose Butto 7. Max Kranick 8. Danny Young

The anchor of the Mets bullpen is the $102 million closer, Edwin Diaz. Now a few years removed from his tragic knee injury in the World Baseball Classic, Diaz will look to get back to his prior form from 2022, when he was the most dominant reliever in the game.

To help create the bridge to Diaz, the Mets went out and signed former Brave A.J. Minter to a two-year, $22 million deal. Minter is coming off hip surgery, which should allow him to pitch pain-free for the first time in years.

The Mets also re-signed Ryne Stanek, a deadline acquisition from last year that really stood out come October, when the flamethrower became Diaz’s primary set-up man. Reed Garrett and Dedniel Núñez return after enjoying breakouts in 2024, and Max Kranick looks primed for a breakout of his own in 2025.

Outlook

The New York Mets have as high of expectations as any team in this division, and rightfully so after their deep playoff run last year, and their addition of Juan Soto.

With Lindor, Soto, and Alonso atop the lineup, the Mets should score runs consistently throughout the season, and they have enough standout defenders up the middle to be strong in that regard as well. The question for the Mets, as is for most teams, is if they have enough quality pitching.

Last year, the Mets rotation looked sub-par on paper, and yet they took everyone by surprise with how effective they were. Those optimistic on the Mets outlook are giving this front office the benefit of the doubt that they can once again cobble together a quality rotation full of bounce back and breakout successes. If there is an Achilles heel of this team though, the rotation is clearly it.

2. Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 11: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Bryce Harper #3 after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on July 11, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

2024 Record: 95-67, Finished 1st in the NL East

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

Lineup vs. RHP/LHP 1. Trea Turner, SS 2. Bryce Harper, 1B 3. Alec Bohm, 3B 4. Kyle Schwarber, DH 5. Nick Castellanos, RF 6. Max Kepler, LF 7. J.T. Realmuto, C 8. Bryson Stott, 2B 9. Brandon Marsh, CF Notable IL: Weston Wilson, UTIL

The Philadelphia Phillies are aiming to shake up the top of their lineup this season, moving Trea Turner into the leadoff spot, with Bryce Harper sliding up to the two-hole.

In previous years, Kyle Schwarber was the leadoff hitter for the Phillies, where he would consistently lead MLB in leadoff homers. Now the Phillies are looking to bring that power to the cleanup spot, where he very well could set a career-high for RBIs after reaching 104 in each of the last two seasons.

The Phillies have a pair of right-handed bats that could hit near the top of the lineup with Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos, giving them a few options on who can break up the left-handed bats of Harper and Schwarber. Fangraphs RosterResource projects Bohm to slot into the three-hole and Castellanos to bat fifth.

Max Kepler is the new addition to this lineup, as the Phillies hope the 32-year-old can enjoy a healthy season where he produces at a similar rate to what we saw two years ago in 2023 when he hit 24 home runs and posted a 123 wRC+ for the Twins.

The Phillies have three of the top players in this division with Harper, Turner, and, Schwarber, but will need more out of Bohm, Castellanos, Bryson Stott, and J.T. Realmuto if they go to compete with the Mets and Braves offensively.

Notable Depth/Bench

C Rafael Marchan, UTL Edmundo Sosa, UTL Kody Clemens, CF Johan Rojas

The Phillies bench is a bit thin on impact bats, but has plenty of strong gloves with utilityman Edmundo Sosa, and center fielder Johan Rojas.

Rojas will surely eat into Brandon Marsh’s playing time, and if he hits, could form a nice platoon. Counting on him as more of a fourth outfielder than a starting center fielder is definitely setting proper expectations with how he struggled with the bat last year.

Projected Starting Rotation

Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day 1. Zack Wheeler 2. Cristopher Sanchez 3. Aaron Nola 4. Ranger Suarez 5. Jesus Luzardo Notable TOp Prospect: Andrew Painter

Here lies the strength of the Philadelphia Phillies. They have one of the best starting rotations in all of baseball, if not the best.

Zack Wheeler is one of the most consistent aces we have in the game, and come playoff time there is truly no one better. Cristopher Sanchez is coming a breakout in his first full season, as he made 31 starts and pitched to a 3.32 ERA in 181 2/3 innings pitched.

Aaron Nola being mentioned third speaks to how deep this rotation is, as he is coming off six-straight seasons of pitching at least 180 innings annually. Nola came two outs away from his fourth 200+ inning season across that span last year, all while pitching to a 3.57 ERA.

Rounding out the rotation are a pair of volatile lefties, who give this rotation an immensely high ceiling. At one point last season, Ranger Suarez was leading the NL Cy Young talk, riding the buzz to his first career All-Star appearance. While he did fade in the second half, no one is doubting how good Ranger can be when he’s right.

The same can be said for Jesus Luzardo, the Phillies biggest acquisition of this winter.

Luzardo came via the division rival Miami Marlins, who chose to trade him in the offseason despite the fact that he is coming off a season where he made just nine starts and pitched to a 5.00 ERA. The fact that Marlins traded him a testament to his injury concerns, but the upside is real.

In 2023, Luzardo was a top 30 starting pitcher in baseball, leading the Marlins to the playoffs as their ace. He pitched to a 3.58 ERA across 178 2/3 innings pitched. If the Phillies get that version of Luzardo, watch out.

Beyond their top five, the Phillies also have one of the top pitching prospects in baseball in Andrew Painter, who checked in at No. 11 in our preseason top 100.

Projected Bullpen

Bullpen Depth 1. Jordan Romano 2. Orion Kerkering 3. Jose Alvarado 4. Jose Ruiz 5. Tanner Banks 6. Joe Ross 7. Kyle Tyler 8. Taijuan Walker Notable IL: Matt Strahm

The Phillies’ big offseason acquisition for their bullpen was former Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano.

After being non-tendered by Toronto, the Phillies inked Romano to a one-year, $8.5 million deal. Romano pitched to a 6.59 ERA in an injury-plagued year. However, in 2023, Romano pitched to a 2.90 ERA across 59 innings pitched. He also saved 36 games for the second year in a row.

The Phillies can deploy Romano in his familiar closer role, or they could always eventually give those opportunities to one of the nastiest young relievers in baseball with Orion Kerkering.

In his first full season, Kerkering pitched to a 2.29 ERA with 74 Ks across 63 innings pitched. They combine Kerkering’s youth, with a veteran flamethrower in Jose Alvarado, and the Phillies have three solid late-inning options to start the season.

Matt Strahm is expected to start the season on the IL with a shoulder injury, but when he comes back, the Phillies bullpen could become a real strength.

Outlook

The Phillies are entering year four of this window to win a World Series. Bryce Harper elevates his performance as well as any hitter in baseball come October, and the same can be said about Zack Wheeler headlining a deep Phillies rotation.

Offensively, the Phillies are probably a step behind the Mets and they might be two steps behind the overall depth and top-end talent of the Atlanta Braves. Still, the great separator for Philly is their pitching, which could very well carry them to another division crown in 2025.

1. Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 8: Chris Sale #51 of Atlanta Braves pitches during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

2024 Record: 89-73, Finished tied for 2nd in the NL East

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

Lineup vs. RHP/LHP 1. Jurickson Profar, LF 2. Austin Riley, 3B 3. Matt Olson, 1B 4. Marcell Ozuna, DH 5. Michael Harris II, CF 6. Ozzie Albies, 2B 7. Drake Baldwin, C 8. Orlando Arcia, SS 9. Jarred Kelenic/Bryan De La Cruz, RF Notable IL: Sean Murphy, Ronald Acuña Jr.

Last year, the Atlanta Braves were riddled with injuries and they still won 89 games. If this team stays healthy, there is not another as talented in the NL East.

Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson are about as consistent of a left/right slugging duo that we have seen in Major League Baseball, particularly over the last two years. Ozuna and Olson have combined to hit more home runs and drive in more runs than any other teammates since 2023.

Those two were the constants in a Braves lineup that lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to a torn ACL, while Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Michael Harris II all battled injuries in 2024.

Luckily for Atlanta this year, Acuña’s injury is the only one that should carry over into the new season. Which presents the biggest x-factor for the Bravos.

Acuña is eying a May return, with the earliest possible series he could play being one against the World Champion Dodgers at home. If Acuña makes it back and looks like himself, the entire league could be put on notice that the Braves are as good as anyone.

Regardless of what happens in that series alone, or even with Acuña, that fact remains to be true about this Braves lineup.

Jurickson Profar was added to the fold, giving an Atlanta lineup with plenty of thump someone who can get on base at the top of the order. Something that will be especially important while they await Acuña’s return.

When 100%, few teams can compete with a lineup that includes Acuña, Profar, Riley, Olson, Ozuna and Albies. It really doesn’t matter who is hitting at the bottom third of your lineup if that’s what you are rocking with at the top.

Notable Depth/Bench

C Chadwick Tromp, UTL Nick Allen, UTL Eli White

One notable injury we have yet to mention is the one to starting catcher Sean Murphy, who can’t seem to catch a break for Atlanta. Murphy suffered a cracked rib on a hit by pitch at the end of February. Atlanta has yet to sign a replacement for Murphy, leaving the door open for one of their top prospects in Drake Baldwin.

Checking in at No. 17 in our top 100, Baldwin is a top-three catching prospect in baseball and is likely the one we see the most out of this season.

Coming off a great Arizona Fall League performance(.942 OPS), Baldwin has been an on-base machine this spring, reaching base at a .500 clip, en route to a .955 OPS across his first 11 games.

If the Braves don’t hand the keys to Baldwin to start the season, Chadwick Tromp would be the guy, unless they went outside the organization. Tromp is a fine backup defensively but leaves a lot to be desired with the bat.

Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz will likely form a platoon in right field to start the season, but would be moved to bench roles once Acuña returns.

Projected Starting Rotation

Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day 1. Chris Sale 2. Spencer Schwellenbach 3. Reynaldo Lopez 4. Grant Holmes 5. Ian Anderson Notable IL: Spencer Strider

The Atlanta Braves starting rotation might not be quite as dependable as what we can expect from the Phillies, but the ceiling is arguably even more tantalizing.

If the Braves ever get to the point this season where Chris Sale and Spencer Strider are both healthy and pitched at the peak of their powers, there may not be a better 1-2 punch in all of baseball. You have the reigning NL Cy Young and the guy who was predicted to win the award prior to the season.

Strider is coming off getting the internal brace procedure on his elbow, which has a shorter timetable to return than Tommy John surgery. This could have Strider back on the mound before the end of April. There is no telling how he will look upon return, but it’s hard to bet against Strider to figure it out and get back to being the dominant pitcher he once was.

If Strider is not able to manage the workload, or if Sale has another injury pitching in his age-36 season, the Braves still have two other potential frontline arms with Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach.

Across 135 2/3 innings pitched last year, Reynaldo Lopez posted a 1.99 ERA, with 148 strikeouts in his first year back in the starting rotation. Schwellbach was a rookie, making 21 starts and pitching to a 3.35 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

If the Braves can get more innings out of Schwellbach and Lopez, it would take a lot of the pressure off Sale and Strider atop the rotation. Ian Anderson and Grant Holmes will be key in that regard as well, with both slated to fill the back-end of the Braves rotation to start the year.

Projected Bullpen

Bullpen Depth 1. Raisel Iglesias 2. Pierce Johnson 3. Aaron Bummer 4. Dylan Lee 5. Hector Neris 6. Daysbel Hernandez 7. Angel Perdomo 8. Buck Farmer Notable IL: Joe Jimenez

The Braves are one of those franchises in baseball where you can always count on them finding their way to a good bullpen.

Raisel Iglesias is one of the better closers in baseball, Aaron Bummer is coming off a solid bounce back season in his first year in Atlanta, and Pierce Johnson was very consistent for the Braves last year as well.

Dylan Lee pitched to a 2.11 ERA with 76 strikeouts across 59 2/3 innings pitched, giving the Braves another lefty they can turn to, along with Bummer. Joe Jimenez could miss the entirety of the 2025 season as he recovers from a surgically repaired knee.

In his place, the Braves signed Hector Neris to a minor league deal with an invite to camp. If Neris makes the team, he will look to flush a down-year in 2024, and get back to being a trusted high-leverage reliever like he has been throughout his career.

Outlook

The Atlanta Braves are the best team in the NL East on paper, and really are the one team in the entire National League that is as well-rounded as the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As our top ranked team in the NL East, we are predicting that the Atlanta Braves will flush their one-year aberration of not winning this division, and get right back on top this season.