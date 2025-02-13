Top 10 NL Breakout Players to Watch in 2025

If Alvarez can reach 25 home runs again, while maintaining and building on some of the improvements he made last year in the other facets of his game, it’s hard not to get excited about what his true potential might look like.

JAMES WOOD FIRST CAREER HOMER!!!! pic.twitter.com/7N6BBRzt4U — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 6, 2024

2024 MiLB Stats: 52 G, .353/.463/.595, 10 HRs, 176 wRC+

2024 MLB Stats: 79 G, .264/.354/.427, 9 HRs, 120 wRC+, 1.2 fWAR

In August of 2022, the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres pulled off a franchise-altering move that resulted in Juan Soto heading to the Padres. The Nationals were able to land a huge return for Soto, with one of the key pieces heading back being outfield prospect James Wood.

Fast forward to 2024, and Wood finally made his long-awaited debut with the Major League club. In this short stint, Wood shined, showing that he has the tools needed to be the superstar they anticipated.

Wood’s 120 wRC+ was a very welcome addition to a Nationals offense that struggled to find its footing all season long. Their team wRC+ of 92 was 24th in baseball which made his presence even more needed.

As an individual, Wood performed extremely well. While he didn’t qualify for any of the percentile rankings, he would have ranked near the top of baseball if he had. For example, Wood’s hard-hit percentage, average exit velocity, chase rate, and walk rate would have all finished near or above the 90th percentile.

Also, although Wood stands in at 6-foot-7, he’s deceivingly fast for his frame. His 28.7 ft/s sprint speed ranked in the 85th percentile, which could give him the upside to steal 30 or more bags in a full 162-game season.

Wood honestly didn’t hit the ball in the air too much last season, which was surprising given the power he showcased throughout the Minor Leagues. If Wood starts to hit the ball in the air more next season, he should have as much power as anyone in the big leagues.

Wood’s rookie season was a good look at the type of player he could be with some time. If all goes to plan, it’ll be interesting to see what his final line will look like at the end of 2025.