Re-Award Season: 1991 NL MVP, Barry Bonds

Some history is revisionist history. With respect to those honored with postseason awards, there were instances in which someone was more deserving. Understanding changing criteria and added scrutiny recently toward the voting process, we began our look back at awards that need a redo.

If the voting for something like the MVP was a pure popularity contest, Barry Bonds didn’t do himself any favors. His personality sometimes bordered on ornery and other times he crossed the border to full-fledged irritable land. This attitude had a negative effect on the press and even his own manager in a famous spring training tirade.

But it would be hard for anyone, including Pirates skipper Jim Leyland, to dispute his baseball talents. Bonds was coming off his first of what would be seven NL MVPs in 1990 at a time in his career when all his tools were at their sharpest.

While he was not yet the ungodly power hitter he’d become with the Giants, Bonds still knocked 25 over the fence in ’91. It was a reduction from the 33 he totaled the year before. But when complemented with more RBIs (116 from 114), more walks (107 from 93), and fewer strikeouts (73 from 83) it was of little problem.