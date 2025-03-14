Which Team in the AL East Has the Best Ace for 2025?

His fastball has the right characteristics to thrive, with a just a .241 xBA and an 81st percentile AVG velocity. He pairs that with a changeup that caused hitters fits last season, as they were held to just a .161 BAA and .306 SLG against it.

There are other names to consider in this rotation. When healthy Bradish has is capable of sub-3.00 ERA performances and could make a real impact in the top-half of this rotation, should he be able to make his return to the mound in 2025.

Then there’s Zach Eflin, who’s coming off another impressive mid-3.00s ERA campaign, where he tossed to a 2.60 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with O’s after being dealt to them at last summer’s deadline.

The main hurdle Rodriguez will need to jump to truly embrace his ace status is avoiding injury, which to this point he’s already found himself behind the 8-ball on, as manager Brandon Hyde has ruled him out for Opening Day with an elbow injury, as per Jake Rill of MLB.com.

However, if Rodriguez can return healthy, continue to develop his heater, as well as bring his curveball and slider closer to how his main secondary offering in the changeup is performing, then there’s a real chance he can be better than any other name in this staff and take this rotation by storm as the ace in 2025 as a potential All-Star-caliber arm.

While Rodriguez may have the upside to challenge for a higher spot on future renditions of this list, it’s safe to say that there’s a lot still to be proven before he narrows the gap between him and the more proven arms on the other four teams.