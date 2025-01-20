2025 Breakout Candidate: Dylan Crews

On July 9th, 2023, the baseball world focused its eyes on the MLB Draft. With a pair of generational prospects coming out of LSU in Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, nobody was sure which route the Pirates were going to take with the first pick.

Even though they weren’t picking first, the Washington Nationals were in a win-win position. Either Pittsburgh would select one of the former National Champions, and the Nationals could scoop up the other, or they go off the board, leaving both up for grabs.

The Pirates opted to take Paul Skenes, allowing the Nationals to select outfielder Dylan Crews with ease. With Crews being one of the best college draft prospects ever, this couldn’t have worked out better for the Nationals.

Fast forward a year later, and Crews is now on the cusp of breaking out, after reaching the Major Leagues just over a year after being drafted.