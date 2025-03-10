Which Team in the NL East Has the Best Ace for 2025?

Last year, the NL East was well-represented come October, as three of the six playoff teams in the National League came from within this division. The Philadelphia Phillies finished atop the division, thanks in large part to one of the best rotations in baseball.

The Atlanta Braves dealt with a ton of injuries throughout their starting lineup, but a rotation headlined by the NL Cy Young winner was enough to keep them afloat enough to narrowly clinch a playoff berth.

Meanwhile, the New York Mets survived the loss of their ace due to injury, only to get surprise production up and down their rotation that helped propel them into the playoffs, and on a deep run to Game 6 of the NLCS.

What all three of these teams showed us last year, is that the only way to make the playoffs is through having a solid starting rotation. And as we all know, every great rotation starts with an ace.