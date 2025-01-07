Could the Athletics Be A Playoff Dark Horse in the AL West?

On the pitching side of things, relief ace Mason Miller is sticking around despite the fact that he was one of the most sought after trade chips throughout this past season. He’ll remain the club’s shutdown closer.

JP Sears, Mitch Spence, Osvaldo Bido and Joey Estes are four candidates to take spots in the team’s 2025 starting rotation and while none look to be a clear cut ace, they all showed a bit of their own respective potentials this past year. More on them and two of the newest additions to the pitching staff in a bit.

Second-Half Optimism

For the first time in a long time, the A’s played .500 ball over the course of the second-half of the 2024 season. They were at 37-61 in the first half before going 32-32 down the stretch. This is a significant in-season improvement, and it was easy to see in action.

Simply put, the A’s began to play looser and just looked like they were having fun showing up to the ballpark as the year dragged on. Mark Kotsay deserves a ton of credit for the way he handled his squad as they battled through a tough first half. Teams that are hopelessly out of contention tend to go out with a whimper in years like this one, but the A’s took it upon themselves to go out with a bang.

Of the seven position players to appear in 50 or more second-half games for the 2024 A’s, five of them had a wRC+ north of 100, which is league-average. Rooker (158) and Butler (155) led the way and also both finished in the top-15 in the league in that category amongst all hitters with at least 150 plate appearances.

Bleday (134) and Langeliers (128) held their own, too; as did outfielder Seth Brown (107) who will be back for another go-round despite the fact that he was DFA’d at one point this past year.