MLB Trade Deadline Predictions 2025: Who’s Buying, Who’s Selling, Who’s Moving
Track all 2025 MLB deadline predictions, rumors, and trade candidates. Follow the hot stove and see who’s buying and selling.
Who doesn’t love a little bit of controlled chaos? Because, that’s exactly what the MLB Trade Deadline is every season.
The Deadline is the final opportunity during the season for teams to deal players from one club to another. The 2025 MLB Deadline is on July 31 at 6 pm ET.
And yes, that has changed slightly over the past few seasons.
Prior to the most recent CBA, the Trade Deadline was a bit different. Before 2019, July 31 was known as the “non-waiver Trade Deadline,” meaning, players could be traded during August, if they cleared revocable waivers first.
But yes, back to this year’s chaos.
As contenders hunt for missing pieces and rebuilders look to the future, rumors swirl, blockbuster deals shake up standings (ahem, Rafael Devers), and fans across the baseball world hole their breath.
If you are indeed holding your breath, you’re either manifesting your team’s next big move, eyeing rental arms, or trying to predict who’s buying and who’s selling before the calendar flips to August.
Wherever you stand, however, this is your all-in-one hub for 2025 MLB Trade Deadline predictions, rumors, and real-time updates.
Which direction are the Red Sox going? Selling more pieces? Or making more moves now that Devers’ salary is off the books? Is Dave Dombrowski — who never shies away from a big move — going to make a last splash with this Phillies core? How much better are the Dodgers going to get between now and August?
There are so many questions.
And we’ve got so many answers.
Latest Trade Deadline Predictions
Between buyers/sellers, AL vs NL (maybe even some divisional rivals swaps?), and postseason implications, we go in-depth with MLB Trade Deadline candidates and predictions.
Players Likely to Be Traded
Here are some of the notable players who have been mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the Deadline:
(We linked to each player’s Baseball Reference page so you can take a deep dive)
Position Players:
Josh Bell (Nationals)
Austin Hays (Reds)
Danny Jansen (Rays)
Brandon Lowe (Rays)
Ryan McMahon (Rockies)
Yoán Moncada (Angels)
Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles)
Cedric Mullins (Orioles)
Ryan O’Hearn (Orioles)
Luis Robert Jr. (White Sox)
Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks)
Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays)
Taylor Ward (Angels)
Starting Pitchers:
Tyler Anderson (Angels)
Sandy Alcantara (Marlins)
Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays)
Edward Cabrera (Marlins)
Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks)
Zach Eflin (Orioles)
Andrew Heaney (Pirates)
Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks)
Zack Littell (Rays)
Michael Soroka (Nationals)
Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles)
Relievers:
Félix Bautista (Orioles)
David Bednar (Pirates)
Anthony Bender (Marlins)
Jake Bird (Rockies)
Aroldis Chapman (Red Sox)
Seranthony Domínguez (Orioles)
Pete Fairbanks (Rays)
Kyle Finnegan (Nationals)
Kenley Jansen (Angels)
Andrew Kittredge (Orioles)
Dennis Santana (Pirates)
Buy vs Sell Tracker
The MLB Hot Stove is burning hot. Here’s which teams are buyers and who are sellers at the deadline:
