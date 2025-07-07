MLB Trade Deadline Predictions 2025: Who’s Buying, Who’s Selling, Who’s Moving

Who doesn’t love a little bit of controlled chaos? Because, that’s exactly what the MLB Trade Deadline is every season.

The Deadline is the final opportunity during the season for teams to deal players from one club to another. The 2025 MLB Deadline is on July 31 at 6 pm ET.

And yes, that has changed slightly over the past few seasons.

Prior to the most recent CBA, the Trade Deadline was a bit different. Before 2019, July 31 was known as the “non-waiver Trade Deadline,” meaning, players could be traded during August, if they cleared revocable waivers first.