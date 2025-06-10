Why Just Baseball is Taking a Stance Against Paul Skenes’ Mock Trades

See, due to a new rule from the latest CBA, the Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) was created, giving teams incentives to start superstar prospects as soon as they are ready.

If a team has a player accrue a full year of service time during their rookie season, they are awarded with a pick after the first round if that player wins the Rookie of the Year, or places in the top three for MVP prior to hitting arbitration.

Unfortunately for the Pirates, they did not promote Skenes until early May, so while he won the award, Pittsburgh received no incentive. Even worse, by winning Rookie of the Year in less than a full season, under the new CBA, Skenes was awarded a year of service time.

This means that the Pirates’ window with Skenes was shortened from six more years, down to five in the blink of an eye. Like I said, Ben Cherington was ready to quietly pop some champagne if Merrill took down Skenes in that Rookie of the Year race.

Now, all of a sudden, the Pirates find themselves in a strange position with the fleeting face of their franchise. They can let their fans enjoy these early seasons of Skenes’ career, or they can be opportunistic and try to dangle what is undoubtedly the most valuable trade chip in the history of Major League Baseball and try to reset their franchise.

It’s a fun narrative to kick around in the middle of June, but is there even a 1% chance that Skenes is wearing anything other than Black and Yellow by the time we hit August 1st? Or is all this talk a waste of energy on an impossible math equation.