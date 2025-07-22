With an Expiring Core, the Phillies Must Go Wild at the Deadline

An Expiring Core

Don’t get me wrong, the Phillies are not necessarily hitting their aging curve just yet, but how many years left do their impact players have? Not to mention, a few franchise staples are approaching the end of their contracts making this playoff run even more crucial for determining their future path.

Player Age Contract Beyond 2025 Zack Wheeler 35 2 yrs Remaining Aaron Nola 32 5 yrs Remaining Ranger Suarez 29 FA after ’25 Jesus Luzardo 29 1 yr Remaining Matt Strahm 33 FA after ’25 (Option/’26) J.T. Realmuto 34 FA after ’25 Trea Turner 32 8 yr Remaining Alec Bohm 28 1 yr Remaining Kyle Schwarber 32 FA after ’25 Nick Castellanos 33 1 yr Remaining Jose Alvarado 30 Club Option ’26 Bryce Harper 32 6 yr Remaining

Although a number of players still have terms left on their contracts, they are on the wrong side of 30. No, that does not mean they can’t be productive, but it does mean each year is closer to decline. J.T. Realmuto, Ranger Suarez, Kyle Schwarber, and, to a lesser extent, Matt Strahm have been impact players and leaders of this team and could all be gone after this season.

Aaron Nola, who’s been with the team since 2015, will have to show he can battle back from injury while Zack Wheeler, one of the best pitchers in the game, mentioned he will be retiring at the end of his contract.

I don’t have any data and particular stats to back this up, but doesn’t it just feel like this is one of, if not the, last best chance for the Phillies? An early exit would not only mean the aforementioned pending free agents could be gone, but a bit of a roster shake-up would be in store.

The next phase around Harper and Turner would have to come in with hopes of squeaking out a couple more chances before Wheeler retires and Harper and Turner begin to (potentially) slow down.

Depending on how this season plays out could impact contract decisions for players like Luazardo, who they acquired this past winter. Would Bohm finally get the divorce from Philly that has felt inevitable? Questions and discussions for a later date which would of course be easier to handle if the Phillies are the last team standing.