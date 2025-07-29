How Much Trade Value Does Taylor Ward Have for the Angels?

The trade deadline season was jump-started earlier this month, with the Mariners acquiring Josh Naylor, the Yankees landing Ryan McMahon, and the Mets dealing for lefty Gregory Soto before the weekend started. Movement might have begun earlier than expected, but I still anticipate this year’s deadline being weaker than normal.

With that being said, teams with controllable pieces that they are willing to move could look to capitalize on the lack of names available, which brings me to Taylor Ward of the Angels.

Ward, 31, was a late bloomer who had a breakout season in 2022, slashing .281/.360/.473 with 23 home runs and a 136 wRC+. Although his ’22 season still stands as his high-water mark, Ward has settled into being an above-average bat with pop and the always coveted additional year of control.

We all know the Angels drive the backroads. Rarely predictable, always questionable. Applying the same logic to them as you do all other teams (minus Colorado) wouldn’t be fair. But, now trending toward their 10th straight losing season, moving Ward makes too much sense, even for the Angels.