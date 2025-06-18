Tracking Buyers and Sellers at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline

This year’s MLB trade deadline is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory.

For one thing, it’s not clear who the top trade chips will be. The two most talked-about trade candidates, Luis Robert Jr. and Sandy Alcantara, are both playing shockingly poorly. Ryan Helsley, expected to be the top reliever on the trade block, is also off to an uncharacteristically poor start, and it’s unclear if the Cardinals will shop him at all.

Indeed, there are only a handful of teams in each league sure to be sellers, and there’s a reason for that – they don’t have much to sell. Meanwhile, several clubs will have to wait and see how the next few weeks play out before deciding whether to buy or sell. A few more are likely to take a mixed approach at the deadline, shopping some of their veterans on expiring contracts but still looking to contend.

Without a clear sense of which players will be dealt – or which teams will look to acquire them – it can be hard to know what to expect from trade deadline season. Thankfully, Just Baseball has you covered with this buyer/seller tracker. We’ve grouped all 30 teams into four categories, and we’ll be updating this post regularly as the trade deadline approaches.